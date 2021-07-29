checkAd

Brunswick Corporation Releases Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

METTAWA, Ill., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today has released its second quarter 2021 financial results. A complete and full-text financial results press release is available on the Company’s website at www.brunswick.com.  The results will also be available on the SEC’s website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at https://goo.gl/wJQN1.

The Company will hold a conference call today at 10 a.m. CDT/ 11 a.m. EST hosted by David M. Foulkes, chief executive officer, Ryan M. Gwillim, executive vice president and chief financial officer and Brent Dahl, vice president of investor relations. 

The call will be broadcast over the Internet at www.brunswick.com. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

See Brunswick’s website for slides used to supplement conference call remarks at www.brunswick.com/investors

Security analysts and investors wishing to participate via telephone should call 877-900-9524 (No Password Needed).  Callers outside of North America should call 412-902-0029 (No Password Needed) to be connected.  These numbers can be accessed 15 minutes before the call begins, as well as during the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available through 1pm CDT Thursday August 5, 2021, by calling 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 (Access ID: 13721297).  The replay also will be available at  www.brunswick.com/investors.

About Brunswick
Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class.  For more information, visit brunswick.com. 

CONTACT: Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com




