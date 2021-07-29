Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) today reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $162 million, or $0.39 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.3 billion, or $3.07 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, second quarter 2021 adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $197 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss attributable to Valero stockholders of $504 million, or $1.25 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2020 adjusted results exclude the benefit from an after-tax lower of cost or market, or LCM, inventory valuation adjustment of $1.8 billion.

The refining segment reported $349 million of operating income for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.8 billion for the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter 2021 adjusted operating income was $361 million, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $383 million in the second quarter of 2020, which excludes the LCM inventory valuation adjustment. Refinery throughput volumes averaged 2.8 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2021, which was 514 thousand barrels per day higher than the second quarter of 2020.

“Our system’s flexibility and the team’s relentless focus on optimization in a weak, but otherwise improving, margin environment enabled us to deliver positive earnings in the second quarter,” said Joe Gorder, Valero Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “More importantly, cash provided by operating activities more than covered our cash used in investing and financing activities for the quarter, even without the cash benefits from our receipt of the 2020 income tax refund and the proceeds from the sale of a portion of our interest in the Pasadena terminal.”

Renewable Diesel

The renewable diesel segment, which consists of the Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) joint venture, reported $248 million of operating income for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $129 million for the second quarter of 2020. Renewable diesel sales volumes averaged 923 thousand gallons per day in the second quarter of 2021, which was 128 thousand gallons per day higher than the second quarter of 2020.

“Our renewable diesel segment continues to perform exceptionally well,” said Gorder. “The segment once again set records for renewable diesel operating income and sales volumes, highlighting DGD’s ability to process a wide range of discounted feedstocks, combined with Valero’s operational and technical expertise.”

Ethanol

The ethanol segment reported $99 million of operating income for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $91 million for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the LCM inventory valuation adjustment, the second quarter 2020 adjusted operating loss was $20 million. Ethanol production volumes averaged 4.2 million gallons per day in the second quarter of 2021, which was 1.9 million gallons per day higher than the second quarter of 2020.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative expenses were $176 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $169 million in the second quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 37 percent, which is higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to the remeasurement of our deferred tax liabilities primarily as a result of an increase in the U.K. statutory tax rate that will be effective in 2023.

Investing and Financing Activities

Capital investments totaled $548 million in the second quarter of 2021, of which $252 million was for sustaining the business, including costs for turnarounds, catalysts and regulatory compliance. Excluding capital investments attributable to our partner’s 50 percent share of DGD and those related to other variable interest entities, capital investments attributable to Valero were $417 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.0 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Included in this amount was a $1.1 billion favorable impact from working capital and $132 million associated with our joint venture partner’s share of DGD’s net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in DGD’s working capital. Excluding these items, adjusted net cash provided by operating activities was $809 million.

Valero returned $401 million to stockholders through dividends for a payout ratio of 50 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2021.

Valero continues to target a long-term total payout ratio between 40 and 50 percent of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities. Valero defines total payout ratio as the sum of dividends and stock buybacks divided by net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for changes in working capital and DGD’s net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in its working capital, attributable to our joint venture partner’s ownership interest in DGD.

Liquidity and Financial Position

Valero ended the second quarter of 2021 with $14.7 billion of total debt and finance lease obligations and $3.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents. The debt to capitalization ratio, net of cash and cash equivalents, was 37 percent as of June 30, 2021.

Strategic Update

Valero continues to advance economic projects that lower the carbon intensity of its products. The large-scale carbon sequestration project with BlackRock and Navigator is moving ahead with strong interest from additional parties in the binding open season. Valero is expected to be the anchor shipper with eight of Valero’s ethanol plants connected to this system, producing a lower carbon intensity ethanol product to be marketed in low-carbon fuel markets.

In addition, Valero and its joint venture partner continue to steadily expand DGD’s capacity to produce low-carbon intensity renewable diesel. The DGD plant expansion at St. Charles (DGD 2), which is expected to increase renewable diesel production capacity by 400 million gallons per year, remains on budget and is still on track to be completed and operational in the middle of the fourth quarter of 2021. The St. Charles expansion will also provide the capability to market 30 million gallons per year of renewable naphtha into low-carbon fuel markets. The new DGD plant at Port Arthur (DGD 3), which is expected to increase renewable diesel production capacity by 470 million gallons per year, is also progressing well and is now expected to commence operations in the first half of 2023, increasing DGD’s total annual production capacity to approximately 1.2 billion gallons of renewable diesel and 50 million gallons of renewable naphtha.

Refinery optimization projects that are expected to reduce cost and improve margin capture are progressing on schedule. The Pembroke Cogen project is on track to be completed in the third quarter of 2021 and the Port Arthur Coker project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Capital investments attributable to Valero are forecasted to be $2.0 billion in 2021, of which approximately 60 percent is for sustaining the business and approximately 40 percent is for growth projects. Over half of Valero’s 2021 growth capital is allocated to expanding the renewable diesel business.

“As demand for low-carbon fuels expands globally, we continue to expand our long-term competitive advantage through innovation in renewables,” said Gorder. “In addition to quadrupling our renewable diesel production capacity in the next couple of years, we are evaluating and developing other renewable fuels opportunities with carbon sequestration, renewable naphtha, sustainable aviation fuel, and renewable hydrogen.”

Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this release and the accompanying tables that state the company’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “estimates,” “intend,” “target,” “will,” “plans,” “forecast,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release and the accompanying tables include those relating to our greenhouse gas emissions targets, expected timing of completion and performance of projects, future market and industry conditions, future operating and financial performance and management of future risks. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of the company’s control, such as delays in construction timing and other factors, including but not limited to the impacts of COVID-19. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see Valero’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on Valero’s website at www.valero.com.

COVID-19 Disclosure

Some governmental authorities began lifting restrictions intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the latter part of 2020 and this has continued throughout the first six months of 2021 as the distribution of vaccines has helped decrease rates of infection. These actions have contributed to increasing levels of individual movement and travel and a resulting increase in the demand for and market prices of our products. However, some governmental authorities continue to impose, or have recently reimposed, some level of restrictions due in part to new outbreaks, including those related to new variants of the COVID-19 virus. The ongoing distribution of vaccines may result in the continued lifting of restrictions globally and may be seen as a key factor contributing to the ongoing restoration of public confidence, and thus also to stimulating and increasing economic activity. However, the risk remains that vaccines may not be distributed widely on a timely basis, they may not be as effective against new variants of the virus, the distribution of some or all of the vaccines may be paused or withdrawn due to concerns with potential side effects, and/or the level of individuals’ willingness to receive a vaccine may not be as strong or as timely as needed. Based on these and other circumstances that cannot be predicted, the broader implications of the pandemic on our results of operations and financial position remain uncertain and may continue to be significant. We believe we have proactively responded to many of the known impacts of the pandemic on our business to the extent practicable and we strive to continue to do so, but there can be no assurance that these or other measures will be fully effective. For more information, see our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release and the accompanying earnings release tables include references to financial measures that are not defined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Valero stockholders, adjusted earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution, refining margin, renewable diesel margin, ethanol margin, adjusted refining operating income (loss), adjusted ethanol operating income (loss), adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, and capital investments attributable to Valero. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included to help facilitate the comparison of operating results between periods. See the accompanying earnings release tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Note (f) to the earnings release tables provides reasons for the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Statement of income data Revenues $ 27,748 $ 10,397 $ 48,554 $ 32,499 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other (a) 25,249 9,079 44,241 29,031 Lower of cost or market (LCM) inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (2,248 ) — 294 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) (a) 1,214 1,027 2,870 2,151 Depreciation and amortization expense 576 566 1,142 1,135 Total cost of sales 27,039 8,424 48,253 32,611 Other operating expenses 12 3 50 5 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected below) 176 169 384 346 Depreciation and amortization expense 12 12 24 25 Operating income (loss) 509 1,789 (157 ) (488 ) Other income, net (c) 102 27 147 59 Interest and debt expense, net of capitalized interest (150 ) (142 ) (299 ) (267 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 461 1,674 (309 ) (696 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (d) 169 339 21 (277 ) Net income (loss) 292 1,335 (330 ) (419 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 130 82 212 179 Net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation

stockholders $ 162 $ 1,253 $ (542 ) $ (598 ) Earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.39 $ 3.07 $ (1.34 ) $ (1.48 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions) 407 406 407 407 Earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution $ 0.39 $ 3.07 $ (1.34 ) $ (1.48 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding –

assuming dilution (in millions) (e) 407 407 407 407 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Refining Renewable

Diesel Ethanol Corporate

and

Eliminations Total Three months ended June 30, 2021 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 25,968 $ 496 $ 1,284 $ — $ 27,748 Intersegment revenues 1 76 84 (161 ) — Total revenues 25,969 572 1,368 (161 ) 27,748 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 24,000 281 1,130 (162 ) 25,249 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 1,064 31 119 — 1,214 Depreciation and amortization expense 544 12 20 — 576 Total cost of sales 25,608 324 1,269 (162 ) 27,039 Other operating expenses 12 — — — 12 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below) — — — 176 176 Depreciation and amortization expense — — — 12 12 Operating income by segment $ 349 $ 248 $ 99 $ (187 ) $ 509 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 9,615 $ 239 $ 543 $ — $ 10,397 Intersegment revenues 2 57 38 (97 ) — Total revenues 9,617 296 581 (97 ) 10,397 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 8,539 135 501 (96 ) 9,079 LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) (2,137 ) — (111 ) — (2,248 ) Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 928 20 79 — 1,027 Depreciation and amortization expense 533 12 21 — 566 Total cost of sales 7,863 167 490 (96 ) 8,424 Other operating expenses 3 — — — 3 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below) — — — 169 169 Depreciation and amortization expense — — — 12 12 Operating income by segment $ 1,751 $ 129 $ 91 $ (182 ) $ 1,789 See Operating Highlights by Segment. See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS BY SEGMENT (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Refining Renewable

Diesel Ethanol Corporate

and

Eliminations Total Six months ended June 30, 2021 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 45,437 $ 848 $ 2,269 $ — $ 48,554 Intersegment revenues 4 155 144 (303 ) — Total revenues 45,441 1,003 2,413 (303 ) 48,554 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other (a) 42,022 468 2,054 (303 ) 44,241 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) (a) 2,535 60 275 — 2,870 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,077 24 41 — 1,142 Total cost of sales 45,634 552 2,370 (303 ) 48,253 Other operating expenses 50 — — — 50 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below) — — — 384 384 Depreciation and amortization expense — — — 24 24 Operating income (loss) by segment $ (243 ) $ 451 $ 43 $ (408 ) $ (157 ) Six months ended June 30, 2020 Revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 30,600 $ 545 $ 1,354 $ — $ 32,499 Intersegment revenues 4 110 102 (216 ) — Total revenues 30,604 655 1,456 (216 ) 32,499 Cost of sales: Cost of materials and other 27,666 265 1,314 (214 ) 29,031 LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) 277 — 17 — 294 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 1,923 40 188 — 2,151 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,069 23 43 — 1,135 Total cost of sales 30,935 328 1,562 (214 ) 32,611 Other operating expenses 5 — — — 5 General and administrative expenses (excluding

depreciation and amortization expense reflected

below) — — — 346 346 Depreciation and amortization expense — — — 25 25 Operating income (loss) by segment $ (336 ) $ 327 $ (106 ) $ (373 ) $ (488 ) See Operating Highlights by Segment. See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (f) (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Valero

Energy Corporation stockholders to adjusted net income

(loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation

stockholders Net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation

stockholders $ 162 $ 1,253 $ (542 ) $ (598 ) Adjustments: Gain on sale of MVP interest (c) (62 ) — (62 ) — Income tax expense related to gain on sale of MVP interest 14 — 14 — Gain on sale of MVP interest, net of taxes (48 ) — (48 ) — Diamond Pipeline asset impairment (c) 24 — 24 — Income tax benefit related to Diamond Pipeline asset

impairment (5 ) — (5 ) — Diamond Pipeline asset impairment, net of taxes 19 — 19 — Income tax expense related to change in statutory tax rates (d) 64 — 64 — LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (2,248 ) — 294 Income tax expense (benefit) related to the LCM inventory

valuation adjustment — 491 — (60 ) LCM inventory valuation adjustment, net of taxes — (1,757 ) — 234 Total adjustments 35 (1,757 ) 35 234 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to

Valero Energy Corporation stockholders $ 197 $ (504 ) $ (507 ) $ (364 ) Reconciliation of earnings (loss) per common share –

assuming dilution to adjusted earnings (loss) per common

share – assuming dilution Earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution (e) $ 0.39 $ 3.07 $ (1.34 ) $ (1.48 ) Adjustments: Gain on sale of MVP interest (c) (0.12 ) — (0.12 ) — Diamond Pipeline asset impairment (c) 0.05 — 0.05 — Income tax expense related to change in statutory tax rates (d) 0.16 — 0.16 — LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (4.32 ) — 0.58 Total adjustments 0.09 (4.32 ) 0.09 0.58 Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share –

assuming dilution (e) $ 0.48 $ (1.25 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (0.90 ) See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (f) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of operating income (loss) by segment to

segment margin, and reconciliation of operating income

(loss) by segment to adjusted operating income (loss) by

segment Refining segment Refining operating income (loss) $ 349 $ 1,751 $ (243 ) $ (336 ) Adjustments: LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (2,137 ) — 277 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) (a) 1,064 928 2,535 1,923 Depreciation and amortization expense 544 533 1,077 1,069 Other operating expenses 12 3 50 5 Refining margin $ 1,969 $ 1,078 $ 3,419 $ 2,938 Refining operating income (loss) $ 349 $ 1,751 $ (243 ) $ (336 ) Adjustments: LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (2,137 ) — 277 Other operating expenses 12 3 50 5 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ 361 $ (383 ) $ (193 ) $ (54 ) Renewable diesel segment Renewable diesel operating income $ 248 $ 129 $ 451 $ 327 Adjustments: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 31 20 60 40 Depreciation and amortization expense 12 12 24 23 Renewable diesel margin $ 291 $ 161 $ 535 $ 390 Ethanol segment Ethanol operating income (loss) $ 99 $ 91 $ 43 $ (106 ) Adjustments: LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (111 ) — 17 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) (a) 119 79 275 188 Depreciation and amortization expense 20 21 41 43 Ethanol margin $ 238 $ 80 $ 359 $ 142 Ethanol operating income (loss) $ 99 $ 91 $ 43 $ (106 ) Adjustment: LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (111 ) — 17 Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) $ 99 $ (20 ) $ 43 $ (89 ) See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (f) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of refining segment operating income (loss) to

refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of refining

segment operating income (loss) to adjusted refining

segment operating income (loss) (by region) (g) U.S. Gulf Coast region Refining operating income (loss) $ 159 $ 892 $ (349 ) $ (50 ) Adjustments: LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (1,109 ) — 4 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) (a) 611 535 1,605 1,093 Depreciation and amortization expense 334 327 666 661 Other operating expenses 10 2 41 2 Refining margin $ 1,114 $ 647 $ 1,963 $ 1,710 Refining operating income (loss) $ 159 $ 892 $ (349 ) $ (50 ) Adjustments: LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (1,109 ) — 4 Other operating expenses 10 2 41 2 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ 169 $ (215 ) $ (308 ) $ (44 ) U.S. Mid-Continent region Refining operating income $ 123 $ 293 $ 113 $ 73 Adjustments: LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (283 ) — — Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) (a) 159 148 349 312 Depreciation and amortization expense 85 83 169 166 Other operating expenses 2 — 9 — Refining margin $ 369 $ 241 $ 640 $ 551 Refining operating income $ 123 $ 293 $ 113 $ 73 Adjustments: LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (283 ) — — Other operating expenses 2 — 9 — Adjusted refining operating income $ 125 $ 10 $ 122 $ 73 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO MOST COMPARABLE AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (f) (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of refining segment operating income (loss) to

refining margin (by region), and reconciliation of refining

segment operating income (loss) to adjusted refining

segment operating income (loss) (by region) (g) (continued) North Atlantic region Refining operating income (loss) $ 1 $ 597 $ 56 $ (117 ) Adjustments: LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (657 ) — 217 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 151 112 291 253 Depreciation and amortization expense 59 52 111 105 Other operating expenses — 1 — 3 Refining margin $ 211 $ 105 $ 458 $ 461 Refining operating income (loss) $ 1 $ 597 $ 56 $ (117 ) Adjustments: LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (657 ) — 217 Other operating expenses — 1 — 3 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ 1 $ (59 ) $ 56 $ 103 U.S. West Coast region Refining operating income (loss) $ 66 $ (31 ) $ (63 ) $ (242 ) Adjustments: LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (88 ) — 56 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) 143 133 290 265 Depreciation and amortization expense 66 71 131 137 Refining margin $ 275 $ 85 $ 358 $ 216 Refining operating income (loss) $ 66 $ (31 ) $ (63 ) $ (242 ) Adjustment: LCM inventory valuation adjustment (b) — (88 ) — 56 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ 66 $ (119 ) $ (63 ) $ (186 ) See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) Feedstocks: Heavy sour crude oil 389 378 372 369 Medium/light sour crude oil 330 385 303 363 Sweet crude oil 1,421 1,018 1,282 1,234 Residuals 249 169 221 202 Other feedstocks 126 69 114 85 Total feedstocks 2,515 2,019 2,292 2,253 Blendstocks and other 320 302 332 320 Total throughput volumes 2,835 2,321 2,624 2,573 Yields (thousand barrels per day) Gasolines and blendstocks 1,432 1,061 1,312 1,189 Distillates 1,035 835 965 940 Other products (h) 401 434 377 456 Total yields 2,868 2,330 2,654 2,585 Operating statistics (a) (f) (i) Refining margin $ 1,969 $ 1,078 $ 3,419 $ 2,938 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ 361 $ (383 ) $ (193 ) $ (54 ) Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 2,835 2,321 2,624 2,573 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 7.64 $ 5.10 $ 7.20 $ 6.27 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 4.13 4.39 5.34 4.10 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 2.11 2.53 2.27 2.28 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of

throughput $ 1.40 $ (1.82 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.11 ) See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RENEWABLE DIESEL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating statistics (f) (i) Renewable diesel margin $ 291 $ 161 $ 535 $ 390 Renewable diesel operating income $ 248 $ 129 $ 451 $ 327 Sales volumes (thousand gallons per day) 923 795 895 831 Renewable diesel margin per gallon of sales $ 3.46 $ 2.22 $ 3.30 $ 2.58 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of sales 0.36 0.29 0.37 0.27 Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of sales 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 Renewable diesel operating income per gallon of sales $ 2.95 $ 1.78 $ 2.78 $ 2.16 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES ETHANOL SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (millions of dollars, except per gallon amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating statistics (a) (f) (i) Ethanol margin $ 238 $ 80 $ 359 $ 142 Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) $ 99 $ (20 ) $ 43 $ (89 ) Production volumes (thousand gallons per day) 4,203 2,316 3,884 3,210 Ethanol margin per gallon of production $ 0.62 $ 0.38 $ 0.51 $ 0.24 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per gallon of production 0.31 0.38 0.39 0.32 Depreciation and amortization expense per gallon of production 0.05 0.10 0.06 0.07 Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) per gallon of production $ 0.26 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.15 ) See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating statistics by region (g) U.S. Gulf Coast region (a) (f) (i) Refining margin $ 1,114 $ 647 $ 1,963 $ 1,710 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ 169 $ (215 ) $ (308 ) $ (44 ) Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 1,731 1,385 1,623 1,527 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 7.07 $ 5.13 $ 6.68 $ 6.15 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 3.88 4.23 5.46 3.93 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 2.12 2.60 2.27 2.37 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of

throughput $ 1.07 $ (1.70 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (0.15 ) U.S. Mid-Continent region (a) (f) (i) Refining margin $ 369 $ 241 $ 640 $ 551 Adjusted refining operating income $ 125 $ 10 $ 122 $ 73 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 476 364 431 398 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 8.52 $ 7.28 $ 8.21 $ 7.61 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 3.67 4.47 4.48 4.32 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 1.98 2.51 2.17 2.29 Adjusted refining operating income per barrel of

throughput $ 2.87 $ 0.30 $ 1.56 $ 1.00 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES REFINING SEGMENT OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS BY REGION (millions of dollars, except per barrel amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating statistics by region (g) (continued) North Atlantic region (f) (i) Refining margin $ 211 $ 105 $ 458 $ 461 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ 1 $ (59 ) $ 56 $ 103 Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 356 340 338 414 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 6.52 $ 3.40 $ 7.48 $ 6.12 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 4.66 3.64 4.76 3.36 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 1.85 1.67 1.81 1.39 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of

throughput $ 0.01 $ (1.91 ) $ 0.91 $ 1.37 U.S. West Coast region (f) (i) Refining margin $ 275 $ 85 $ 358 $ 216 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) $ 66 $ (119 ) $ (63 ) $ (186 ) Throughput volumes (thousand barrels per day) 272 232 232 234 Refining margin per barrel of throughput $ 11.12 $ 3.98 $ 8.54 $ 5.06 Less: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and

amortization expense reflected below) per barrel of

throughput 5.79 6.26 6.92 6.21 Depreciation and amortization expense per barrel of

throughput 2.63 3.37 3.11 3.22 Adjusted refining operating income (loss) per barrel of

throughput $ 2.70 $ (5.65 ) $ (1.49 ) $ (4.37 ) See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Refining Feedstocks (dollars per barrel) Brent crude oil $ 69.00 $ 33.22 $ 65.05 $ 42.06 Brent less West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil 2.91 5.42 3.09 5.17 Brent less Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude oil 0.56 2.85 0.45 1.18 Brent less Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) crude oil 1.05 2.95 1.08 2.85 Brent less Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) crude oil 3.34 4.14 3.17 4.58 Brent less Maya crude oil 6.13 9.05 5.42 9.40 LLS crude oil 67.95 30.27 63.97 39.21 LLS less ASCI crude oil 2.29 1.19 2.09 1.73 LLS less Maya crude oil 5.08 6.10 4.34 6.55 WTI crude oil 66.09 27.80 61.96 36.89 Natural gas (dollars per million British Thermal Units) 2.93 1.65 11.30 1.74 Products (dollars per barrel) U.S. Gulf Coast: Conventional Blendstock of Oxygenate Blending (CBOB)

gasoline less Brent 14.43 0.51 12.28 1.44 Ultra-low-sulfur (ULS) diesel less Brent 12.99 4.89 11.59 8.08 Propylene less Brent (20.41 ) (12.71 ) (0.96 ) (16.88 ) CBOB gasoline less LLS 15.48 3.46 13.36 4.29 ULS diesel less LLS 14.04 7.84 12.67 10.93 Propylene less LLS (19.36 ) (9.76 ) 0.12 (14.03 ) U.S. Mid-Continent: CBOB gasoline less WTI 19.93 6.19 17.38 6.94 ULS diesel less WTI 18.42 11.38 17.82 14.35 North Atlantic: CBOB gasoline less Brent 17.37 3.03 14.47 3.66 ULS diesel less Brent 15.07 6.94 13.48 10.62 U.S. West Coast: California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock of

Oxygenate Blending (CARBOB) 87 gasoline less ANS 27.18 9.43 20.87 8.63 California Air Resources Board (CARB) diesel less ANS 15.28 10.36 14.71 13.79 CARBOB 87 gasoline less WTI 29.53 12.00 23.51 12.62 CARB diesel less WTI 17.63 12.93 17.35 17.78 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES AVERAGE MARKET REFERENCE PRICES AND DIFFERENTIALS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Renewable diesel New York Mercantile Exchange ULS diesel

(dollars per gallon) $ 2.00 $ 0.97 $ 1.87 $ 1.26 Biodiesel Renewable Identification Number (RIN)

(dollars per RIN) 1.71 0.54 1.44 0.50 California Low-Carbon Fuel Standard (dollars per metric ton) 184.82 201.01 190.06 203.52 Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean oil (dollars per

pound) 0.63 0.27 0.56 0.29 Ethanol CBOT corn (dollars per bushel) 6.58 3.23 5.98 3.49 New York Harbor ethanol (dollars per gallon) 2.38 1.17 2.08 1.25 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Balance sheet data Current assets $ 19,372 $ 15,844 Cash and cash equivalents included in current assets 3,572 3,313 Inventories included in current assets 6,103 6,038 Current liabilities 14,214 9,283 Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations

included in current liabilities 1,044 723 Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion 13,636 13,954 Total debt and finance lease obligations 14,680 14,677 Valero Energy Corporation stockholders’ equity 17,651 18,801

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to

adjusted net cash provided by operating activities (f) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,008 $ 736 $ 1,956 $ 687 Exclude: Changes in current assets and current liabilities 1,067 629 1,251 (478 ) Diamond Green Diesel LLC’s (DGD) adjusted net cash

provided by operating activities attributable to our joint

venture partner’s ownership interest in DGD 132 69 240 173 Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities $ 809 $ 38 $ 465 $ 992 Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Dividends per common share $ 0.98 $ 0.98 $ 1.96 $ 1.96 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (millions of dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of total capital investments to capital

investments attributable to Valero (f) Capital expenditures (excluding variable interest entities

(VIEs)) $ 101 $ 256 $ 261 $ 555 Capital expenditures of VIEs: DGD 245 103 398 177 Other VIEs 9 81 35 143 Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures

(excluding VIEs) 196 128 426 437 Deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures

of DGD — 6 1 10 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (3 ) 10 9 29 Total capital investments 548 584 1,130 1,351 Adjustments: DGD’s capital investments attributable to our joint

venture partner (122 ) (55 ) (199 ) (94 ) Capital expenditures of other VIEs (9 ) (81 ) (35 ) (143 ) Capital investments attributable to Valero $ 417 $ 448 $ 896 $ 1,114 See Notes to Earnings Release Tables.

VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION NOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES (a) In mid-February 2021, many of our refineries and plants were impacted to varying extents by the severe cold, utility disruptions, and higher energy costs arising out of Winter Storm Uri. The higher energy costs resulted from an increase in the prices of natural gas and electricity that significantly exceeded rates that we consider normal, such as the average rates we incurred the month preceding the storm. As a result, our operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 includes estimated excess energy costs of $579 million ($1.15 per share). The above-mentioned pre-tax estimated excess energy charge is reflected in our statement of income line items and attributable to our reportable segments as follows (in millions):

Refining Renewable

Diesel Ethanol Total Cost of materials and other $ 47 $ — $ — $ 47 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation

and amortization expense) 478 — 54 532 Total estimated excess energy costs $ 525 $ — $ 54 $ 579

The estimated excess energy costs attributable to our refining segment are associated with the refining segment regions as follows (in millions, except per barrel amounts):

U.S.

Gulf Coast U.S.

Mid-

Continent Other

Regions

Combined Refining

Segment Cost of materials and other $ 45 $ 2 $ — $ 47 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation

and amortization expense) 437 38 3 478 Total estimated excess energy costs $ 482 $ 40 $ 3 $ 525 Effect of estimated excess energy costs

on operating statistics (i) Refining margin per barrel of throughput (f) $ 0.15 $ 0.03 n/a $ 0.10 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation

and amortization expense) per barrel of

throughput 1.49 0.49 n/a 1.01 Adjusted refining operating income (loss)

per barrel of throughput (f) $ 1.64 $ 0.52 n/a $ 1.11

The estimated excess energy costs attributable to our ethanol segment affected that segment’s operating statistics of operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses) per gallon of production and adjusted operating loss per gallon of production by $0.08 (see note (f) below). (b) The market value of our inventories accounted for under the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method fell below their historical cost on an aggregate basis as of March 31, 2020. As a result, we recorded an LCM inventory valuation adjustment of $2.5 billion in March 2020. The market value of our LIFO inventories improved as of June 30, 2020 due to an increase in market prices, which resulted in a reversal of $2.2 billion of the $2.5 billion LCM adjustment recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2020. Consequently, our results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2020 reflect a net LCM inventory valuation adjustment of $294 million. Of the $2.2 billion benefit recognized in the three months ended June 30, 2020, $2.1 billion and $111 million is attributable to our refining and ethanol segments, respectively. Of the $294 million adjustment recognized in the six months ended June 30, 2020, $277 million and $17 million is attributable to our refining and ethanol segments, respectively. (c) On April 19, 2021, we sold a 24.99 percent membership interest in MVP Terminalling, LLC (MVP), an unconsolidated joint venture with a subsidiary of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P., for $270 million. “Other income, net” for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes a gain on the sale of $62 million. “Other income, net” for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 also includes a $24 million charge representing our portion of the asset impairment loss recognized by Diamond Pipeline LLC, an unconsolidated joint venture with a subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., resulting from the joint venture’s cancellation of its pipeline extension project. (d) During the three months ended June 30, 2021, a change in certain statutory tax rates (primarily an increase in the U.K. rate from 19 percent to 25 percent effective in 2023) resulted in the remeasurement of our deferred tax liabilities. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we are required to recognize the effect of a change in tax law in the period of enactment. As a result, we recognized income tax expense of $64 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which represents the net increase in our deferred tax liabilities resulting from the change in the tax rates. (e) Common equivalent shares have been excluded from the computation of loss per common share – assuming dilution and adjusted loss per common share – assuming dilution for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, as the effect of including such shares is antidilutive. Common equivalent shares have also been excluded from the computation of adjusted loss per common share – assuming dilution for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as the effect of including such shares is antidilutive. Weighted-average shares outstanding – assuming dilution used to calculate adjusted loss per common share – assuming dilution is 406 million shares. (f) We use certain financial measures (as noted below) in the earnings release tables and accompanying earnings release that are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are considered to be non-GAAP measures. We have defined these non-GAAP measures and believe they are useful to the external users of our financial statements, including industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies. We believe these measures are useful to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measures, they provide improved comparability between periods after adjusting for certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measures nor should they be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because we may define them differently, which diminishes their utility. Non-GAAP measures are as follows: Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders adjusted to reflect the items noted below, along with their related income tax effect. The income tax effect for the adjustments was calculated using a combined federal and state statutory rate for the U.S.-based adjustments of 22 percent and a local statutory income tax rate for foreign-based adjustments. We have adjusted for these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance and that their adjustment results in an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. The basis for our belief with respect to each adjustment is provided below. – Gain on sale of MVP interest – The gain on the sale of a 24.99 percent membership interest in MVP (see note (c)) is not indicative of our ongoing operations. – Diamond Pipeline asset impairment – The asset impairment loss related to the cancellation of a capital project associated with Diamond Pipeline LLC (see note (c)) is not indicative of our ongoing operations. – Income tax expense related to change in statutory tax rates – The income tax expense related to a change in certain statutory tax rates (see note (d)) is not indicative of income tax expense associated with the pre-tax results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. – LCM inventory valuation adjustment – The LCM inventory valuation adjustment, which is described in note (b), is the result of the market value of our inventories as of June 30, 2020 falling below their historical cost, with the decline in market value resulting from the decline in crude oil and product market prices associated with the negative economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The adjustment obscures our financial performance because it does not result from decisions made by us; therefore, we have excluded the adjustment from adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders. Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share – assuming dilution is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Valero Energy Corporation stockholders divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution (see note (e)). Refining margin is defined as refining segment operating income (loss) excluding the LCM inventory valuation adjustment (see note (b)), operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating expenses. We believe refining margin is an important measure of our refining segment’s operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry’s market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Renewable diesel margin is defined as renewable diesel segment operating income excluding operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense) and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe renewable diesel margin is an important measure of our renewable diesel segment’s operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry’s market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Ethanol margin is defined as ethanol segment operating income (loss) excluding the LCM inventory valuation adjustment (see note (b)), operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense), and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe ethanol margin is an important measure of our ethanol segment’s operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry’s market reference product margins, which are used by industry analysts, investors, and others to evaluate our performance. Adjusted refining operating income (loss) is defined as refining segment operating income (loss) excluding the LCM inventory valuation adjustment (see note (b)) and other operating expenses. We believe adjusted refining operating income (loss) is an important measure of our refining segment’s operating and financial performance because it excludes items that are not indicative of that segment’s core operating performance. Adjusted ethanol operating income (loss) is defined as ethanol segment operating income (loss) excluding the LCM inventory valuation adjustment (see note (b)). We believe this is an important measure of our ethanol segment’s operating and financial performance because it excludes an item that is not indicative of that segment’s core operating performance. Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding the items noted below. We believe adjusted net cash provided by operating activities is an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our ability to generate cash to fund our investing and financing activities. The basis for our belief with respect to each excluded item is provided below. – Changes in current assets and current liabilities – Current assets net of current liabilities represents our operating liquidity. We believe that the change in our operating liquidity from period to period does not represent cash generated by our operations that is available to fund our investing and financing activities. – DGD’s adjusted net cash provided by operating activities attributable to our joint venture partner’s ownership interest in DGD – We are a 50/50 joint venture partner in DGD and we consolidate DGD’s financial statements. Our renewable diesel segment includes the operations of DGD and the associated activities to market renewable diesel. Because we consolidate DGD’s financial statements, all of DGD’s net cash provided by operating activities (or operating cash flow) is included in our consolidated net cash provided by operating activities. DGD’s partners use DGD’s operating cash flow (excluding changes in its current assets and current liabilities) to fund its capital investments rather than distribute all of that cash to themselves. Nevertheless, DGD’s operating cash flow is effectively attributable to each partner and only 50 percent of DGD’s operating cash flow should be attributed to our net cash provided by operating activities. Therefore, we have adjusted our net cash provided by operating activities for the portion of DGD’s operating cash flow attributable to our joint venture partner’s ownership interest because we believe that it more accurately reflects the operating cash flow available to us to fund our investing and financing activities. The adjustment is calculated as follows (in millions):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 DGD operating cash flow data Net cash provided by operating activities $ 256 $ 516 $ 463 $ 683 Exclude: changes in current assets and

current liabilities (8 ) 378 (17 ) 338 Adjusted net cash provided by

operating activities 264 138 480 345 Our partner’s ownership interest 50 % 50 % 50 % 50 % DGD’s adjusted net cash provided by

operating activities attributable to our joint

venture partner’s ownership interest in DGD $ 132 $ 69 $ 240 $ 173

Capital investments attributable to Valero is defined as all capital expenditures, deferred turnaround and catalyst cost expenditures, and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures presented in our consolidated statements of cash flows, excluding the portion of DGD’s capital investments attributable to our joint venture partner and all of the capital expenditures of other VIEs. DGD’s partners use DGD’s operating cash flow (excluding changes in its current assets and current liabilities) to fund its capital investments rather than distribute all of that cash to themselves. Because DGD’s operating cash flow is effectively attributable to each partner, only 50 percent of DGD’s capital investments should be attributed to our net share of total capital investments. We also exclude the capital expenditures of our other consolidated VIEs because we do not operate those VIEs. We believe capital investments attributable to Valero is an important measure because it more accurately reflects our capital investments. (g) The refining segment regions reflected herein contain the following refineries: U.S. Gulf Coast- Corpus Christi East, Corpus Christi West, Houston, Meraux, Port Arthur, St. Charles, Texas City, and Three Rivers Refineries; U.S. Mid Continent- Ardmore, McKee, and Memphis Refineries; North Atlantic- Pembroke and Quebec City Refineries; and U.S. West Coast- Benicia and Wilmington Refineries. (h) Primarily includes petrochemicals, gas oils, No. 6 fuel oil, petroleum coke, sulfur, and asphalt. (i) Valero uses certain operating statistics (as noted below) in the earnings release tables and the accompanying earnings release to evaluate performance between comparable periods. Different companies may calculate them in different ways. All per barrel of throughput, per gallon of sales, and per gallon of production amounts are calculated by dividing the associated dollar amount by the throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes for the period, as applicable. Throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes are calculated by multiplying throughput volumes per day, sales volumes per day, and production volumes per day (as provided in the accompanying tables), respectively, by the number of days in the applicable period. We use throughput volumes, sales volumes, and production volumes for the refining segment, renewable diesel segment, and ethanol segment, respectively, due to their general use by others who operate facilities similar to those included in our segments. We believe the use of such volumes results in per unit amounts that are most representative of the product margins generated and the operating costs incurred as a result of our operation of those facilities.

