checkAd

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 12:25  |  16   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 20211.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income of $10.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $10.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Deposits increased $189.9 million to $5.9 billion on a linked quarter basis.
  • Political deposits remained strong and stable at $791.3 million as of June 30, 2021, with $99.3 million growth on a linked quarter basis.
  • Cost of deposits was 0.10%, down 10 bps from the second quarter of 2020.
  • PACE assessments grew $94.2 million to $545.8 million on a linked quarter basis, and grew $222.4 million on a year over year basis. Current quarter growth included $82.8 million of Commercial PACE assessments.
  • Loans decreased $85.4 million to $3.1 billion, on a linked quarter basis, due to continued prepayment activity and paydowns on commercial revolvers.
  • Net interest margin was 2.75%, compared to 2.85% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.10% for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Repurchased approximately 154,000 shares, or $2.5 million of common stock.
  • Regulatory capital remains above bank “well capitalized” standards.
  • Nonperforming assets improved to $71.0 million or 1.08% of total assets as of June 30, 2021, compared to $81.0 million or 1.27% of total assets on a linked quarter basis.

Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am encouraged to report that our second quarter results provide confirmation of the continuing soundness of Amalgamated’s financial foundation, which underpins our ability to grow and accelerate profitability. Our deposit franchise remains a source of strength with one of the lowest cost of deposits in the industry at 10 basis points and powered by political deposits which have steadily grown following the recent election cycle. Our underwriting and credit management has positioned the Bank to explore a range of mission-aligned options as we focus on organic loan growth. While the current backdrop remains challenging as loan demand is tepid and prepayments remained elevated, our PACE assessments pipeline in both residential and commercial is encouraging and we are optimistic for loan demand to rebound as we look to the second half of the year.”

Brown added, “I am delighted that the Board asked me to lead Amalgamated into the future. After spending more than 30 years in the banking and financial services sectors, what attracted me to Amalgamated was their ability to redefine the concept of banking, never wavering from their century-long mission of empowering organizations and individuals to advance positive social change. I have spent a good portion of my career building brands both nationally and internationally in banking and financial services firms in the public and private sectors. Amalgamated’s mission is one that needs to be told to a world that is increasingly receptive to hearing it. We see significant opportunities in the markets in which Amalgamated participates and we are strategically evaluating how to maximize our brand and the ways we do business, including deepening our high-value client relationships, expanding our customer base, accelerating organic loan growth, and exploring M&A opportunities. I look forward to providing a more detailed plan on our third quarter call.”

____________________________
[1] Effective March 1, 2021, the Company acquired all of the outstanding stock of the Bank in a reorganization effected under New York law and in accordance with the terms of a Plan of Acquisition dated September 4, 2020. In this release, unless the context indicates otherwise, references to “we,” “us,” and “our” refer to the Company and the Bank. However, if the discussion relates to a period before the effective date, the terms refer only to the Bank.

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $10.4 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. The $1.8 million decrease for the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $1.7 million provision expense for loan losses compared to a $3.3 million release of provision for loan losses in the preceding quarter. The provision expense increase was partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in non-interest expense, and a $1.3 million increase in non-interest income.

Core net income (non-GAAP)2 for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $13.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $10.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Excluded from core net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.3 million of non-interest income gains on the sale of securities, and for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.1 million of severance expense related to the modernization of our Trust Department and its related tax impact. Excluded from core net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.5 million of non-interest income gains on the sale of securities, $0.7 million in expense related to the closure of six branches, and other adjustments, including the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $42.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $41.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $44.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. The $0.2 million increase from the preceding quarter reflected higher income on securities and lower interest expense on deposits, almost wholly offset by a decrease in interest income as average loans decreased $130.9 million from the prepayment and paydowns of residential and commercial loans. The $2.4 million decrease from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to a decrease in average loans of $408.3 million from the prepayment of residential and commercial loans and a 15 basis point decrease in yield due to lower yields on originations, partially offset by higher income on securities and lower interest expense on deposits.

Net interest margin was 2.75% for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 10 basis points from 2.85% in the first quarter of 2021, and a decrease of 35 basis points from 3.10% in the second quarter of 2020. The accretion of the loan mark from the loans acquired in the New Resource Bank acquisition contributed two basis points to our net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021, compared to two and three basis points in the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Prepayment penalties earned in loan income contributed three basis points to our net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021, compared to four basis points in the first quarter of 2021 and two basis points in the second quarter of 2020.

Provision for loan losses totaled an expense of $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a recovery of $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and an expense of $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, respectively. The expense in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by an increase in allowance due to an increase of specific reserves for C&I loans, countered by net balance reductions.

Non-interest income was $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $8.7 million for the second quarter in 2020. This increase of $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the preceding quarter, was primarily due to the expected decrease in equity method investment losses related to investments in solar initiatives partially offset by a decrease of $0.5 million in Trust Department fees primarily attributed to the low interest rate environment and pressure on fixed income bonds. The decrease of $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020 was primarily due to a loss of $1.6 million related to equity investments in solar initiatives in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a $1.3 million gain in the second quarter of 2020. The Company primarily recognized the benefit of the tax credits in 2020, the initial year of the equity investment. We expect minimal losses in equity method investments during the remainder of 2021. These impacts do not include any benefits of new solar equity investments that we may make in the future.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $31.4 million, a decrease of $1.4 million from the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $0.3 million from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease of $1.4 million from the preceding quarter was primarily due to a $1.1 million charge for severance related to the modernization of our Trust Department in the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease in professional service expense.

Our provision for income tax expense was $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Our effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 26.9%, compared to 25.4% for the first quarter of 2021 and 24.9% for the second quarter of 2020.

___________________________
[2] Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.

Results of Operations, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $22.6 million, or $0.72 per average diluted share, compared to $19.9 million, or $0.64 per average diluted share, for same period in 2020. The $2.7 million increase was primarily due to a $1.6 million recovery of provision for loan loss compared to a $16.8 million increase to provision for loan loss for the same period in 2020. This recovery of provision was partially offset by a $8.5 million decrease in non-interest income, a $5.3 million decrease in net interest income and a $0.9 million increase in non-interest expense.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $23.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $19.7 million or $0.63 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Core net income for the first six months of 2021 excludes severance costs, non-interest income gains on the sale of securities, and the tax effect of such adjustments.

Net interest income was $83.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $89.1 million for the same period in 2020. This decrease of $5.3 million was primarily attributable to a decrease in average loans of $289.6 million and lower yields earned on interest bearing assets. These impacts are partially offset by an increase in average securities of $670.0 million, and a decrease in average rates paid on deposits.

Provision for loan losses totaled a recovery of $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to an expense of $16.8 million for the same period in 2020. The recovery for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily driven by a release of allowance for loan loss due to lower loan balances, and the upgrade of one construction loan to a pass rating, countered by an increase in allowance due to an increase of specific reserves for C&I loans.

Non-interest income was $9.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $17.8 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $8.5 million. This decrease is primarily due to a decrease of $6.8 million in a tax credits on equity investment projects, a $1.4 million gain on the sale of a branch reported in other non-interest income in the prior year, a $0.9 million decrease in Trust Department fees primarily attributed to the low interest rate environment and pressure on fixed income bonds, as mentioned above, the expected wind-down of the real estate fund, and a decrease in gain on the sale of securities. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $1.1 million in gains on the sale of residential loans.

Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $64.2 million, an increase of $0.9 million from $63.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $1.9 million increase in professional fees mainly related to our holding company formation and chief executive officer search, a $1.1 million increase in data processing mainly related to the modernization of our Trust Department and increased transaction processing post COVID-19, and a $0.9 million increase in other expenses, offset by a $2.9 million decrease in branch occupancy expense attributed to branch closure expenses in the prior year and lower rent expense in the current year.

We had income tax expense of $8.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2020. Our effective tax rate was 26.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 25.6% for the same period in 2020.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $6.6 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $6.0 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $0.6 billion was driven primarily by a $508.7 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and a $415.2 million increase in investment securities, of which $94.2 million was from PACE assessments, which was partially offset by a $309.9 million decrease in loans receivable, net.

Total loans, net at June 30, 2021 were $3.1 billion, a decrease of $309.9 million, or 18.1% annualized, compared to December 31, 2020. The decline in loans was primarily driven by a $152.9 million decrease in residential loans due to increased refinancing activity by existing customers, a $119.6 million decrease in commercial real estate and multifamily loans due to refinancing activity by existing customers, and a $58.2 million decrease in C&I loans due to the payoff of one large loan. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $4.0 million in loans remaining on a payment deferral program and still accruing interest, the majority of which were residential 1-4 family loans, and none were commercial loans.

Deposits at June 30, 2021 were $5.9 billion, an increase of $571.3 million, or 21.6% annualized, as compared to $5.3 billion as of December 31, 2020. Deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $791.3 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $188.5 million compared to $602.8 million as of December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 51% of average deposits and 50% of ending deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, contributing to an average cost of deposits of 0.10% in the second quarter of 2021, a one basis point decrease from the preceding quarter.

Nonperforming assets totaled $71.0 million, or 1.08% of period-end total assets at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $11.2 million, compared with $82.2 million, or 1.38% of period-end total assets at December 31, 2020. The decrease in non-performing assets at June 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily driven by the payoff of $11.2 million of non-accruing construction loans, and the decrease of $1.4 million of loans ninety days past due and accruing, partially offset by an increase of $2.1 million of C&I loans.

The allowance for loan losses decreased $3.6 million to $38.0 million at June 30, 2021 from $41.6 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to decreases in loan balances. At June 30, 2021, we had $70.6 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $6.3 million was made, compared to $80.5 million of impaired loans at December 31, 2020 for which a specific allowance of $6.2 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.20% at June 30, 2021 and 1.19% at December 31, 2020.

Capital

As of June 30, 2021, our Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.63%, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.68%, and Tier-1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 7.93%, compared to 13.11%, 14.25% and 7.97%, respectively, as of December 31, 2020. Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 was $548.2 million, compared to $535.8 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in stockholders’ equity was driven by $22.6 million of net income, partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income due to the mark to market on our securities portfolio and $3.7 million decrease in additional paid-in capital.

Our tangible book value per share was $17.07 as of June 30, 2021 compared to $16.66 as of December 31, 2020.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Amalgamated Financial Corp. will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results today, July 29th, 2021 at 11:00am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and asking for the Amalgamated Financial Corp. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13720783. The telephonic replay will be available until August 5, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

The presentation materials for the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

About Amalgamated Financial Corp.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation. As of June 30, 2021, our total assets were $6.6 billion, total net loans were $3.1 billion, and total deposits were $5.9 billion. Additionally, as of June 30, 2021, our trust business held $39.2 billion in assets under custody and $16.6 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Average tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”

Our management utilizes this information to compare our operating performance for June 30, 2021 versus certain periods in 2020 and to prepare internal projections. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Terminology

Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:

“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains on the sale of owned property. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to branch closures and restructuring/severance costs. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.

“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.

“Tangible common equity” and “Tangible book value” and are defined as stockholders’ equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, preferred stock, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. We believe that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders’ equity.

“Core return on average assets” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average total assets. We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.

“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as “Core net income” divided by “Average tangible common equity.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.

“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified through the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “in the future,” “may” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, and in this press release include statements about expected rebound in loan demand, the wind-down in our real estate fund and the losses in our equity method investments. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any or all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) deterioration in the financial condition of borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) continuation of the historically low short-term interest rate environment; (iii) our inability to maintain the historical growth rate of the loan portfolio; (iv) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (v) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (vi) greater than anticipated adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in our core markets, including, but not limited to, the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole, both domestically and globally; (vii) fluctuations or unanticipated changes in interest rates on loans or deposits or that affect the yield curve; (viii) the results of regulatory examinations; (ix) potential deterioration in real estate values; (x) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action; (xi) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (xii) increased competition for experienced executives in the banking industry; and (xiii) unexpected challenges and potential operational disruptions related to our executive officer transitions. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Jamie Lillis
Solebury Trout
shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com 
800-895-4172

 
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
($ in thousands) 2021
   2021   2020
   2021
   2020
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                  
Loans $ 30,156     $ 31,109     $ 35,225     $ 61,265     $ 70,837  
Securities 13,094     12,170     11,746     25,264     24,299  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 41     48     66     89     135  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 131     90     83     221     479  
Total interest and dividend income 43,422     43,417     47,120     86,839     95,750  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits 1,431     1,573     2,681     3,003     6,596  
Borrowed funds                 27  
Total interest expense 1,431     1,573     2,681     3,003     6,623  
NET INTEREST INCOME 41,991     41,844     44,439     83,836     89,127  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 1,682     (3,261 )   8,221     (1,579 )   16,808  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 40,309     45,105     36,218     85,415     72,319  
NON-INTEREST INCOME                  
Trust Department fees 3,292     3,827     3,980     7,118     8,066  
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,296     2,178     1,850     4,475     4,261  
Bank-owned life insurance 531     788     1,111     1,319     1,495  
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale, net 321     21     486     342     985  
Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net 720     707     162     1,426     297  
Gain (loss) on other real estate owned, net (407 )       (283 )   (407 )   (306 )
Equity method investments (1,555 )   (3,682 )   1,289     (5,237 )   1,289  
Other 129     161     76     290     1,702  
Total non-interest income 5,327     4,000     8,671     9,326     17,789  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Compensation and employee benefits 16,964     18,039     17,334     35,003     34,792  
Occupancy and depreciation 3,352     3,501     4,241     6,853     9,747  
Professional fees 3,211     3,661     1,988     6,871     4,971  
Data processing 3,322     3,005     2,977     6,327     5,241  
Office maintenance and depreciation 820     655     818     1,475     1,675  
Amortization of intangible assets 302     302     342     604     685  
Advertising and promotion 628     597     672     1,225     1,339  
Other 2,796     3,033     2,696     5,831     4,889  
Total non-interest expense 31,395     32,793     31,068     64,189     63,339  
Income before income taxes 14,241     16,312     13,821     30,552     26,769  
Income tax expense (benefit) 3,833     4,123     3,447     7,955     6,850  
Net income 10,408     12,189     10,374     22,597     19,919  
Net income attributable to Amalgamated Financial Corp. $ 10,408     $ 12,189     $ 10,374     $ 22,597     $ 19,919  
Earnings per common share - basic 0.33     0.39     0.33     0.73     0.64  
Earnings per common share - diluted 0.33     0.39     0.33     0.72     0.64  
                             


 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
       
($ in thousands) June 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020
Assets (unaudited)    
Cash and due from banks $ 7,960     $ 7,736  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 539,485     31,033  
Total cash and cash equivalents 547,445     38,769  
Securities:      
Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,799,993 and $1,513,409, respectively) 1,824,726     1,539,862  
Held-to-maturity (fair value of $621,954 and $502,425, respectively) 624,826     494,449  
Loans held for sale 8,230     11,178  
Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs (fees) 3,175,461     3,488,895  
Allowance for loan losses (38,012 )   (41,589 )
Loans receivable, net 3,137,449     3,447,306  
       
Resell agreements 141,651     154,779  
Accrued interest and dividends receivable 22,648     23,970  
Premises and equipment, net 12,876     12,977  
Bank-owned life insurance 106,197     105,888  
Right-of-use lease asset 35,072     36,104  
Deferred tax asset, net 24,328     36,079  
Goodwill 12,936     12,936  
Other intangible assets 4,755     5,359  
Equity investments 6,296     11,735  
Other assets 46,837     47,240  
Total assets $ 6,556,272     $ 5,978,631  
Liabilities      
Deposits $ 5,909,992     $ 5,338,711  
Operating leases 51,165     53,173  
Other liabilities 46,904     50,926  
Total liabilities 6,008,061     5,442,810  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock, par value $.01 per share (70,000,000 shares authorized; 31,073,669 and 31,049,525 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 311     310  
Additional paid-in capital 297,283     300,989  
Retained earnings 234,769     217,213  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 15,715     17,176  
Total Amalgamated Financial Corp. stockholders' equity 548,078     535,688  
Noncontrolling interests 133     133  
Total stockholders' equity 548,211     535,821  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,556,272     $ 5,978,631  
               


 
Select Financial Data
       
  As of and for the   As of and for the
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
(Shares in thousands) 2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:                  
Earnings                  
Basic $ 0.33     $ 0.39     $ 0.33     0.73     0.64  
Diluted 0.33     0.39     0.33     0.72     0.64  
Core net income (non-GAAP)                  
Basic $ 0.33     $ 0.42     $ 0.34     0.74     0.63  
Diluted 0.32     0.41     0.34     0.73     0.63  
Book value per common share (excluding minority interest) 17.64     17.33     16.22     17.64     16.22  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 17.07     16.75     15.61     17.07     15.61  
Common shares outstanding 31,074     31,169     31,050     31,074     31,050  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 31,136     31,082     31,023     31,109     31,217  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 31,572     31,524     31,035     31,545     31,345  
                             


 
Select Financial Data
       
  As of and for the   As of and for the
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
  2021   2021   2020   2021   2020
Selected Performance Metrics:                  
Return on average assets 0.65 %   0.79 %   0.69 %   0.72 %   0.70 %
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.64 %   0.85 %   0.70 %   0.74 %   0.69 %
Return on average equity 7.62 %   9.11 %   8.56 %   8.36 %   8.10 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 7.70 %   10.05 %   9.07 %   8.86 %   8.35 %
Average equity to average assets 8.57 %   8.71 %   8.03 %   8.63 %   8.61 %
Tangible common equity to assets 8.09 %   8.18 %   7.49 %   8.09 %   7.49 %
Loan yield 3.82 %   3.83 %   3.97 %   3.83 %   4.05 %
Securities yield 2.15 %   2.18 %   2.59 %   2.17 %   2.91 %
Deposit cost 0.10 %   0.11 %   0.20 %   0.11 %   0.26 %
Net interest margin 2.75 %   2.85 %   3.10 %   2.80 %   3.27 %
Efficiency ratio (1) 66.35 %   71.53 %   58.50 %   68.90 %   59.24 %
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 66.80 %   69.18 %   57.68 %   67.98 %   58.56 %
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.64 %   1.78 %   1.24 %   1.64 %   1.24 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.08 %   1.27 %   1.15 %   1.08 %   1.15 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 73.20 %   63.32 %   109.49 %   73.20 %   109.49 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.20 %   1.13 %   1.36 %   1.20 %   1.36 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.04 %   0.20 %   0.06 %   0.12 %   0.04 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.93 %   8.06 %   7.69 %   7.93 %   7.69 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.63 %   13.70 %   12.32 %   13.63 %   12.32 %
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.68 %   14.74 %   13.57 %   14.68 %   13.57 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.63 %   13.70 %   12.32 %   13.63 %   12.32 %
                   
(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income
 


 
Loan and Held-to-Maturity Securities Portfolio Composition
           
(In thousands) At June 30, 2021   At March 31, 2021   At June 30, 2020
  Amount   % of total
loans 		  Amount   % of total
loans 		  Amount   % of total
loans
Commercial portfolio:                      
Commercial and industrial $ 619,037     19.5 %   $ 612,581     18.8 %   $ 617,579     16.8 %
Multifamily 848,651     26.8 %   882,231     27.2 %   972,129     26.4 %
Commercial real estate 351,707     11.1 %   364,308     11.2 %   404,064     11.0 %
Construction and land development 42,303     1.3 %   50,267     1.5 %   65,259     1.8 %
Total commercial portfolio 1,861,698     58.7 %   1,909,387     58.7 %   2,059,031     56.0 %
                       
Retail portfolio:                      
Residential real estate lending 1,085,791     34.3 %   1,137,851     35.0 %   1,432,645     38.9 %
Consumer and other 222,265     7.0 %   206,451     6.3 %   187,980     5.1 %
Total retail 1,308,056     41.3 %   1,344,302     41.3 %   1,620,625     44.0 %
Total loans 3,169,754     100.0 %   3,253,689     100.0 %   3,679,656     100.0 %
                       
Net deferred loan origination costs (fees) 5,707         5,815         8,336      
Allowance for loan losses (38,012 )       (36,662 )       (50,010 )    
Total loans, net $ 3,137,449         $ 3,222,842         $ 3,637,982      
                       
Held-to-maturity securities portfolio:                      
PACE assessments 545,795     87.4 %   451,643     85.0 %   323,392     87.3 %
Other securities 79,031     12.6 %   79,631     15.0 %   47,106     12.7 %
Total held-to-maturity securities $ 624,826     100.0 %   $ 531,274     100.0 %   $ 370,498     100.0 %
                                         


 
Net Interest Income Analysis
   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
(In thousands) Average
Balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate
                                   
Interest earning assets:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 510,473     $ 131     0.10 %   $ 380,390     $ 90     0.10 %   $ 364,932     $ 83     0.09 %
Securities and FHLB stock 2,447,241     13,135     2.15 %   2,271,218     12,218     2.18 %   1,834,892     11,812     2.59 %
Total loans, net (1)(2) 3,162,896     30,156     3.82 %   3,293,775     31,109     3.83 %   3,571,160     35,225     3.97 %
Total interest earning assets 6,120,610     43,422     2.85 %   5,945,383     43,417     2.96 %   5,770,984     47,120     3.28 %
Non-interest earning assets:                                  
Cash and due from banks 7,545             7,307             74,877          
Other assets 266,613             279,308             224,531          
Total assets $ 6,394,768             $ 6,231,998             $ 6,070,392          
                                   
Interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,567,396     $ 1,174     0.18 %   $ 2,512,892     $ 1,222     0.20 %   $ 2,313,772     $ 1,755     0.31 %
Time deposits 258,257     257     0.40 %   280,057     351     0.51 %   370,969     926     1.00 %
Total deposits 2,825,653     1,431     0.20 %   2,792,949     1,573     0.23 %   2,684,741     2,681     0.40 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances         0.00 %   495         0.00 %           0.00 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 2,825,653     1,431     0.20 %   2,793,444     1,573     0.23 %   2,684,741     2,681     0.40 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                  
Demand and transaction deposits 2,909,554             2,786,581             2,746,529          
Other liabilities 111,795             109,420             151,591          
Total liabilities 5,847,002             5,689,445             5,582,861          
Stockholders' equity 547,766             542,553             487,531          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,394,768             $ 6,231,998             $ 6,070,392          
                                   
Net interest income / interest rate spread     $ 41,991     2.65 %       $ 41,844     2.73 %       $ 44,439     2.88 %
Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 3,294,957         2.75 %   $ 3,151,939         2.85 %   $ 3,086,243         3.10 %
                                   
Total Cost of Deposits         0.10 %           0.11 %           0.20 %

(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs (fees) and the allowance for loan losses
(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 2Q2021, 1Q2021, and 2Q2020 of $504, $642, and $239 respectively (in thousands)

 
Net Interest Income Analysis
   
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
(In thousands) Average
Balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income /
Expense 		Yield /
Rate
                       
Interest earning assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 445,340     $ 221     0.10 %   $ 275,107     $ 479     0.35 %
Securities and FHLB stock 2,359,870     25,353     2.17 %   1,689,870     24,434     2.91 %
Total loans, net (1)(2) 3,228,235     61,265     3.83 %   3,517,799     70,837     4.05 %
Total interest earning assets 6,033,445     86,839     2.90 %   5,482,776     95,750     3.51 %
Non-interest earning assets:                      
Cash and due from banks 7,432             42,208          
Other assets 272,930             223,643          
Total assets $ 6,313,807             $ 5,748,627          
                       
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,540,277     $ 2,395     0.19 %   $ 2,228,509     $ 4,492     0.41 %
Time deposits 269,063     608     0.46 %   376,011     2,104     1.13 %
Total deposits 2,809,340     3,003     0.22 %   2,604,520     6,596     0.51 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 249         0.00 %   3,187     27     1.70 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 2,809,589     3,003     0.22 %   2,607,707     6,623     0.51 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                      
Demand and transaction deposits 2,848,401             2,523,764          
Other liabilities 110,654             122,450          
Total liabilities 5,768,644             5,253,921          
Stockholders' equity 545,163             494,706          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,313,807             $ 5,748,627          
                       
Net interest income / interest rate spread     $ 83,836     2.68 %       $ 89,127     3.00 %
Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 3,223,856         2.80 %   $ 2,875,069         3.27 %
                       
Total Cost of Deposits         0.11 %           0.26 %

(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs (fees) and the allowance for loan losses
(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in June YTD 2021 and June YTD 2020 of $1,146 and $1,001 respectively (in thousands)

 
Deposit Portfolio Composition
           
(In thousands) June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
           
Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 2,948,718     $ 2,819,627     $ 3,089,004  
NOW accounts 200,758     206,145     198,653  
Money market deposit accounts 2,136,719     2,067,886     1,876,540  
Savings accounts 371,047     361,731     342,477  
Time deposits 252,750     264,678     363,645  
Total deposits $ 5,909,992     $ 5,720,067     $ 5,870,319  


  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
(In thousands) Average
Balance 		  Average
Rate Paid 		  Average
Balance 		  Average
Rate Paid 		  Average
Balance 		  Average
Rate Paid
                       
Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 2,909,554     0.00 %   $ 2,786,581     0.00 %   $ 2,746,529     0.00 %
NOW accounts   204,341     0.08 %     198,117     0.08 %     237,279     0.17 %
Money market deposit accounts   1,993,643     0.21 %     1,963,707     0.23 %     1,741,466     0.36 %
Savings accounts   369,412     0.10 %     351,068     0.11 %     335,027     0.12 %
Time deposits   258,257     0.40 %     280,057     0.51 %     370,969     0.99 %
Total deposits $ 5,735,207     0.10 %   $ 5,579,530     0.11 %   $ 5,431,270     0.20 %
                                         


 
Asset Quality
           
(In thousands) June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
Loans 90 days past due and accruing $     $ 2,424     $  
Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans 31,437     37,324     18,901  
Nonaccrual loans held for sale          
Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual 20,494     20,578     26,776  
Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 18,683     17,656     28,031  
Other real estate owned 307     2,988     503  
Impaired securities 59     61     46  
Total nonperforming assets $ 70,980     $ 81,031     $ 74,257  
           
Nonaccrual loans:          
Commercial and industrial $ 14,561     $ 12,347     $ 15,742  
Multifamily 10,266     7,660      
Commercial real estate 4,066     4,133     13,768  
Construction and land development     8,605     3,652  
Total commercial portfolio 28,893     32,745     33,162  
           
Residential real estate lending 22,320     24,300     11,835  
Consumer and other 718     857     680  
Total retail portfolio 23,038     25,157     12,515  
Total nonaccrual loans $ 51,931     $ 57,902     $ 45,677  
           
Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.64 %   1.78 %   1.24 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.08 %   1.27 %   1.15 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 73.20 %   63.32 %   109.49 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.20 %   1.13 %   1.36 %
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.04 %   0.20 %   0.06 %
                 


 
Credit Quality
   
  June 30, 2021
($ in thousands) Pass   Special Mention   Substandard   Doubtful   Total
Commercial and industrial $ 568,878     $ 17,569     $ 32,133     $ 457     $ 619,037  
Multifamily 711,551     101,579     32,348     3,173     848,651  
Commercial real estate 234,018     45,236     72,453         351,707  
Construction and land development 34,414     535     7,354         42,303  
Residential real estate lending 1,063,176     295     22,320         1,085,791  
Consumer and other 221,835         430         222,265  
Total loans $ 2,833,872     $ 165,214     $ 167,038     $ 3,630     $ 3,169,754  


  March 31, 2021
($ in thousands) Pass   Special Mention   Substandard   Doubtful   Total
Commercial and industrial $ 566,421     $ 17,622     $ 28,079     $ 459     $ 612,581  
Multifamily 742,746     108,016     28,296     3,173     882,231  
Commercial real estate 257,178     32,878     74,252         364,308  
Construction and land development 33,971     7,691     8,605         50,267  
Residential real estate lending 1,113,551         24,300         1,137,851  
Consumer and other 205,594         857         206,451  
Total loans $ 2,919,461     $ 166,207     $ 164,389     $ 3,632     $ 3,253,689  


  June 30, 2020
($ in thousands) Pass   Special Mention   Substandard   Doubtful   Total
Commercial and industrial $ 567,174     $ 15,493     $ 34,445     $ 467     $ 617,579  
Multifamily 966,067     6,062             972,129  
Commercial real estate 388,170     1,439     14,455         404,064  
Construction and land development 35,578     26,029     3,652         65,259  
Residential real estate lending 1,421,785         10,860         1,432,645  
Consumer and other 187,300         680         187,980  
Total loans $ 3,566,074     $ 49,023     $ 64,092     $ 467     $ 3,679,656  
                                       

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

  As of and for the   As of and for the
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Core operating revenue                  
Net Interest income $ 41,991     $ 41,844     $ 44,439     $ 83,836     $ 89,127  
Non-interest income 5,327     4,000     8,671     9,327     17,789  
Less: Branch sale loss (gain) (1)         34         (1,394 )
Less: Securities gain, net (321 )   (18 )   (486 )   (339 )   (985 )
Core operating revenue $ 46,997     $ 45,826     $ 52,658     $ 92,824     $ 104,537  
                   
Core non-interest expense                  
Non-interest expense $ 31,395     $ 32,793     $ 31,068     $ 64,189     $ 63,339  
Less: Branch closure expense (2)         (695 )       (2,051 )
Less: Severance (3)     (1,090 )       (1,090 )   (76 )
Core non-interest expense $ 31,395     $ 31,703     $ 30,373     $ 63,099     $ 61,212  
                   
Core net income                  
Net Income (GAAP) $ 10,408     $ 12,189     $ 10,374     $ 22,598     $ 19,919  
Less: Branch sale (gain) (1)         34         (1,394 )
Less: Securities loss (gain) (321 )   (18 )   (486 )   (339 )   (985 )
Add: Branch closure expense (2)         695         2,051  
Add: Severance (3)     1,090         1,090     76  
Less: Tax on notable items 86     (271 )   (61 )   (196 )   64  
Core net income (non-GAAP) $ 10,173     $ 12,990     $ 10,556     $ 23,153     $ 19,731  
                   
Tangible common equity                  
Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 548,211     $ 540,222     $ 503,702     $ 548,211     $ 503,702  
Less: Minority Interest (GAAP) (133 )   (133 )   (134 )   (133 )   (134 )
Less: Goodwill (GAAP) (12,936 )   (12,936 )   (12,936 )   (12,936 )   (12,936 )
Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP) (4,755 )   (5,057 )   (6,043 )   (4,755 )   (6,043 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 530,387     $ 522,096     $ 484,589     $ 530,387     $ 484,589  
                   
Average tangible common equity                  
Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 547,766     $ 542,553     $ 487,531     $ 545,163     $ 494,706  
Less: Minority Interest (GAAP) (133 )   (133 )   (134 )   (133 )   (134 )
Less: Goodwill (GAAP) (12,936 )   (12,936 )   (12,936 )   (12,936 )   (12,936 )
Less: Core deposit intangible (GAAP) (4,903 )   (5,205 )   (6,211 )   (5,052 )   (6,382 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 529,794     $ 524,279     $ 468,250     $ 527,042     $ 475,254  
                   
Core return on average assets                  
Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP) 10,173     12,990     10,556     23,153     19,731  
Divided: Total average assets (denominator) (GAAP) 6,394,768     6,231,998     6,070,392     6,313,807     5,748,627  
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.64 %   0.85 %   0.70 %   0.74 %   0.69 %
                   
Core return on average tangible common equity                  
Core net income (numerator) (non-GAAP) 10,173     12,990     10,556     23,153     19,731  
Divided: Average tangible common equity (denominator) (GAAP) 529,794     524,279     468,250     527,042     475,254  
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 7.70 %   10.05 %   9.07 %   8.86 %   8.35 %
                   
Core efficiency ratio                  
Core non-interest expense (numerator) 31,395     31,703     30,373     63,099     61,212  
Core operating revenue (denominator) 46,997     45,826     52,658     92,824     104,537  
Core efficiency ratio 66.80 %   69.18 %   57.68 %   67.98 %   58.56 %

(1) Fixed Asset branch sale in March 2020
(2) Occupancy and other expense related to closure of branches during our branch rationalization
(3) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board