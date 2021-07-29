checkAd

Charah Solutions, Inc. Appoints California Public Utilities Commissioner Emeritus Timothy Alan Simon to Board of Directors

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021   

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) ("Charah Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical environmental services and byproduct sales to the power generation industry, today announced the appointment of Timothy Alan Simon, Commissioner Emeritus of the California Public Utilities Commission, to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Simon will serve as a Class II Director.

Mr. Simon was appointed to the California Public Utilities Commission ("CPUC") by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in February 2007, ending his term in December 2012. During his time as commissioner, Mr. Simon served on the Board of Directors of the University of California at Berkeley, Berkeley Energy and Resources Collaborative and the Energy Imbalance Market Regional Taskforce. He also served as Chair of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners ("NARUC") Gas Committee, Chair of the LNG Partnership between the Department of Energy and NARUC, founding member of the Call to Action National Gas Pipeline Safety Taskforce with the U.S. Department of Transportation, member of the NARUC Board of Directors, Critical Infrastructure and Consumer Affairs Committees, the Wireless Task Force, and Vice-Chair of the Utility Marketplace Access Subcommittee and member of the National Petroleum Council.

Prior to his CPUC appointment, Mr. Simon served as Appointments Secretary in the Office of the Governor, the first African American in California history to hold this post. He also served as Adjunct Professor of Law at Golden Gate University School of Law and the University of California Hastings College of the Law. Prior to public service, Mr. Simon was an in-house counsel and compliance officer with Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Robertson Stephens.

In 2013, Mr. Simon created TAS STRATEGIES, where he remains Principal today, serving as an attorney and consultant on utility, infrastructure, financial services, and broadband projects. He is a frequent public speaker, expert witness and panelist on energy, infrastructure, diversity, and inclusion.

In 2019, Mr. Simon was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors for the California African American Chamber of Commerce and elected to the University of San Francisco Board of Trustees. He currently serves on the North American Energy Standards Board Advisory Council and is a member of the National Bar Association, Energy Bar Association, The Saint Thomas More Society and the National Board of Directors for the American Association of Blacks in Energy. Mr. Simon received a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of San Francisco (Distinguished Alumni) and a Juris Doctor from the U.C. Hastings College of the Law. He is an active member of the State Bar of California.

