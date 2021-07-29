checkAd

Wolfden Provides Exploration Update for Maine, New Brunswick and Manitoba

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSXV:WLF) ("Wolfden" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs in Maine and New Brunswick.

Foto: Accesswire

Pickett Mt. - Maine

  • A total of 3,268 metres of drilling in 13 holes has been completed at its wholly owned Pickett Mt Project in Maine, targeting potential extensions to the footwall lens (FWZ), located approximately 200 metres north and parallel to the East and West Lens (see Figure 1). Several of the holes have intersected stringer to semi-massive sulphide mineralization below both the West and East lenses targeting higher grade silver mineralization and previous positive results. Drilling north of the West Lens, closer to surface, has demonstrated extensions to the 2020 FWZ drill intercepts, but did not significantly expand the potential FWZ resources in that area. An updated FWZ long section is presented in Figure 2 showing color contoured silver equivalent grades over estimated true widths. Along with elevated silver values, some intercepts also contained significant amounts of zinc, lead and copper. Assay results for holes 24 to 26 are pending.
  • A second, silver-enriched time horizon (or a fourth lens), with potential to host economic silver and base metal mineralization, has been further defined in the recent drill programs. Future exploration will target both of the silver-rich targets.
  • Modelling of the FWZ and the margins of the West Lens where previous drilling had intersected multiple massive sulphide zones, has advanced enough to warrant a resource update which is expected during this quarter. Up to nine, time equivalent intervals of folded stringer to massive sulphide were intersected in Hole-023 that tested the eastern edge of the West Lens.
  • Increased amounts of sediment-hosted stringer to semi-massive mineralization was intersected approximately 500 meters north of the East Lens and 125 metres west of hole, PX-001, which had intersected 200 metres of stringer-type base metal mineralization (Wolfden News Release, Jan. 13, 2020). Assays are pending for holes 25 and 26 in this area.
  • The Company has been diligently working on an update of the Pickett Mt rezoning application that includes additional technical study work designed to reinforce the technical and financial merits of the proposed mining operation. The Company intends to file the updated document with the Maine LUPC on or before Sept 1, 2021.
  • Additional soil sampling and mapping is planned to the north of the Pickett Mt deposit (on Wolfden's property), where 2020 soil sampling returned elevated levels of zinc and lead. Prospecting in the area in the area has identified abundant boulders of felsic volcanics with up to 20% finely disseminated pyrite and trace amounts of sphalerite (zinc mineral).

Big Silver - Maine

