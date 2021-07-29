CoreSite Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (“the Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Key Financial Results – Grew operating revenues to $162.1 million, an increase of 7.7% year over year and 2.8% sequentially Delivered net income of $0.59 per common diluted share, an increase of $0.07 year over year and $0.08 sequentially Grew adjusted EBITDA to $87.4 million, an increase of 7.1% year over year and 1.6% sequentially Generated FFO, as adjusted, of $1.42 per diluted share and unit, an increase of $0.07, or 5.2% year over year and $0.02, or 1.4% sequentially Paid a dividend of $1.27 per share for the second quarter on July 15 th , an increase of 3.25% over the prior quarter

Lease Commencements – Commenced 133 new and expansion leases for 59,174 net rentable square feet (“NRSF”), representing $8.4 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $142 per NRSF

– Leasing Activity – Signed 112 new and expansion leases for 33,135 NRSF and $7.8 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $235 per NRSF Renewed 330 leases for 136,564 NRSF and $20.4 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $149 per NRSF Renewed leases reflected an increase of 4.2% in cash rent and 7.1% in GAAP rent, and we reported churn of 1.3%

Q2 Notable Events

Achieved Stabilization at Our SV8 Data Center During the Quarter During the second quarter, our SV8 data center reached 98% occupancy less than two years after the delivery of SV8 Phase 1



Completed the New Boston Chiller Plant Project The multipurpose chiller plant project will provide significantly expanded cooling capacity and generate a positive return on investment through improved power efficiency This project is another leap forward in our ongoing energy efficiency improvement initiative described in our sustainability report



“We are optimistic about the fundamental market drivers supporting our go-to-market strategy,” said Paul Szurek, CoreSite’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Technology requiring low-latency, high-performance, hybrid-cloud IT architectures continues to play an increasingly important role in the success of businesses. We believe we are well-positioned to capture a good share of the edge needs in our major metropolitan U.S. markets.”

Sales Activity

CoreSite achieved new and expansion sales of $7.8 million of annualized GAAP rent for the quarter, which included annualized GAAP rent of $3.4 million, $3.6 million, and $0.8 million from retail colocation, small scale, and large scale leases, respectively.

“We remain focused on targeting retail and scale customers with performance-sensitive applications requiring high-performance interoperability and hybrid-cloud architectures,” said Steve Smith, CoreSite’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We expect these leases to drive higher yields with incremental power margin and interconnection revenues that we typically see through these types of deployments, while we continue to work on a strong funnel of scale opportunities with longer sales cycles.”

CoreSite had annualized GAAP backlog of $8.1 million, or $15.6 million on a cash basis, for leases signed by not yet commenced. The difference between GAAP and cash backlog is primarily driven by a handful of scale leases with power ramps in the early portion of their lease terms.

Other Financial Results

CoreSite’s $162.1 million of operating revenues for the second quarter, including $136.8 million of rental, power and related revenue, reflecting 7.6% year over year growth, $22.6 million of interconnection revenue, reflecting 8.2% year over year growth, and $2.7 million of office, light-industrial and other revenue. Net income was $28.5 million for the quarter, or $0.59 attributable to each common diluted share.

Development Activity

CoreSite continues to invest and develop new capacity as needed to meet market demand.

LA3 Phase 2 comprised of 54,000 NRSF and 6 megawatts (“MW”) is under construction and continues to be on track for its estimated completion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

NY2 Phase 4A comprised of 35,000 NRSF and 4 MWs commenced development during the quarter and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022.

CoreSite’s ongoing data center development and operational position includes –

the ability to increase its occupied footprint of purpose-built data centers, both owned and leased, by approximately 1.9 million NRSF, or about 82.4%, including space unoccupied, under construction, pre-construction or held for development, and

owning (versus leasing) 93.1% of its current and developable 4.3 million data center NRSF, supporting operational control, expansion and long-term expense management.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company’s balance sheet remains strong, with a ratio of net principal debt to second quarter annualized adjusted EBITDA of 5.0 times, or 4.9 times including GAAP backlog. As of the end of the second quarter, CoreSite had approximately $264.3 million of current liquidity, including $2.9 million of cash and $261.4 million of available capacity on its revolving credit facility.

2021 Updated Guidance

Updated Guidance Previous Guidance Total operating revenues $645 - $653 million $642 - $652 million General and administrative expenses $46.5 - $50.5 million $47 - $51 million Adjusted EBITDA $340 - $348 million $336 - $346 million Net income attributable to common diluted shares $1.99 - $2.07 $1.81 - $1.91 FFO per common diluted share and OP unit, diluted – as adjusted $5.52 -$5.60 $5.42 - $5.52 Cash rent growth on data center renewals 2% - 4% 0% - 2%

The increase of $0.09 per share, or 1.6%, at the midpoint of FFO per share, as adjusted, is largely driven by an increase in operating revenues, improved adjusted EBITDA margins, and to a lesser extent, by lower than anticipated interest expense. CoreSite’s full 2021 guidance can be found in the Company’s second quarter 2021 Supplemental Earnings Information on page 21.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 475+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release and accompanying supplemental information may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite’s control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: the geographic concentration of the Company’s data centers in certain markets and any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the level of supply of or demand for data center space in these markets; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; significant industry competition, including indirect competition from cloud service providers; failure to obtain necessary outside financing; the ability to service existing debt; the failure to qualify or maintain its status as a REIT; financial market fluctuations; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; the effects on our business operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions resulting from the spread of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) in our markets, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state and federal governments in response to such spread of COVID-19; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Use of Funds From Operations (“FFO”)

FFO is a supplemental measure of CoreSite’s performance which should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income and cash provided by operating activities as a measure of operating performance. The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and undepreciated land and impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

CoreSite’s management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, by excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs.

CoreSite offers this measure because it recognizes that investors use FFO as a basis to compare its operating performance with that of other REITs. However, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company’s performance is limited because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of its properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of its properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact the Company’s financial condition and results from operations. FFO is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a measure of liquidity, an alternative to net income, cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to pay dividends or make distributions. In addition, CoreSite’s calculations of FFO are not necessarily comparable to FFO as calculated by other REITs that do not use the same definition or implementation guidelines or interpret the standards differently from the Company. Investors in CoreSite’s securities should not rely on these measures as a substitute for any GAAP measure, including net income.

Use of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (“EBITDAre”)

EBITDAre is calculated in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”). EBITDAre is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from the sale of depreciated property, and impairment of depreciated property. CoreSite calculates adjusted EBITDA by adding its non-cash compensation expense, transaction costs from unsuccessful deals and business combinations and litigation expense to EBITDAre as well as adjusting for the impact of other impairment charges, gains or losses from sales of undepreciated land and gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt. In Q2 2021, we excluded from adjusted EBITDA a one-time, non-cash benefit of $3.1 million as a result of the release of a tax liability during the quarter that is no longer expected to be incurred.

Management uses EBITDAre and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company’s ability to incur and service debt. In addition, CoreSite considers EBITDAre and adjusted EBITDA to be appropriate supplemental measures of its performance because they eliminate depreciation and interest, which permits investors to view income from operations without the impact of non-cash depreciation or the cost of debt. However, because EBITDAre and adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and taxes, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the Company’s business, their utilization as a cash flow measurement is limited.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets: Investments in real estate: Land $ 109,400 $ 104,734 Buildings and improvements 2,289,445 2,273,536 2,398,845 2,378,270 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (946,668) (867,975) Net investment in operating properties 1,452,177 1,510,295 Construction in progress 365,430 319,411 Net investments in real estate 1,817,607 1,829,706 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 164,282 173,928 Cash and cash equivalents 2,866 5,543 Accounts and other receivables, net 24,804 20,849 Lease intangibles, net 1,612 2,507 Goodwill 40,646 40,646 Other assets, net 105,406 103,094 Total assets $ 2,157,223 $ 2,176,273 Liabilities and equity: Liabilities Debt, net $ 1,751,005 $ 1,715,911 Operating lease liabilities 180,709 189,404 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 84,599 79,140 Accrued dividends and distributions 65,154 63,878 Acquired below-market lease contracts, net 2,214 2,313 Unearned revenue, prepaid rent and other liabilities 51,907 53,149 Total liabilities 2,135,588 2,103,795 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $0.01 436 422 Additional paid-in capital 566,370 555,595 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,828) (20,526) Distributions in excess of net income (533,451) (471,910) Total stockholders' equity 19,527 63,581 Noncontrolling interests 2,108 8,897 Total equity 21,635 72,478 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,157,223 $ 2,176,273

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues: Data center revenue:(1) Rental, power, and related revenue $ 136,793 $ 132,976 $ 127,108 $ 269,769 $ 251,613 Interconnection revenue 22,606 22,160 20,897 44,766 40,982 Total data center revenue 159,399 155,136 148,005 314,535 292,595 Office, light-industrial and other revenue 2,725 2,506 2,538 5,231 5,310 Total operating revenues 162,124 157,642 150,543 319,766 297,905 Operating expenses: Property operating and maintenance 45,964 42,632 41,037 88,596 81,220 Real estate taxes and insurance 7,006 6,735 5,599 13,741 11,789 Depreciation and amortization 45,367 44,628 41,779 89,995 82,770 Sales and marketing 5,804 5,862 5,837 11,666 11,981 General and administrative 11,781 11,517 11,603 23,298 22,870 Rent 8,839 9,221 8,995 18,060 17,394 Total operating expenses 124,761 120,595 114,850 245,356 228,024 Operating income 37,363 37,047 35,693 74,410 69,881 Other income 3,098 — — 3,098 — Interest expense (11,982 ) (12,123 ) (10,586 ) (24,105 ) (21,769 ) Income before income taxes 28,479 24,924 25,107 53,403 48,112 Income tax expense (4 ) (9 ) (19 ) (13 ) (36 ) Net income 28,475 24,915 25,088 53,390 48,076 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,226 3,047 4,417 6,273 9,557 Net income attributable to common shares $ 25,249 $ 21,868 $ 20,671 $ 47,117 $ 38,519 Net income per share attributable to common shares: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 1.11 $ 1.00 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 1.10 $ 0.99 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,786 42,378 39,873 42,583 38,605 Diluted 42,939 42,592 39,993 42,781 38,759

(1) Below is a breakout of our contractual data center rental, power, and tenant reimbursements and other revenue:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Rental revenue $ 86,960 $ 85,207 $ 81,612 $ 172,167 $ 162,498 Power revenue 47,014 44,360 41,902 91,374 83,180 Tenant reimbursement and other 2,819 3,409 3,594 6,228 5,935 Rental, power, and related revenue $ 136,793 $ 132,976 $ 127,108 $ 269,769 $ 251,613

Reconciliations of Net Income to FFO (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 28,475 $ 24,915 $ 25,088 $ 53,390 $48,076 Real estate depreciation and amortization 43,636 42,889 40,162 86,525 79,577 FFO available to common shareholders and OP unit holders $ 72,111 $ 67,804 $ 65,250 $ 139,915 $127,653 Other Income Adjustment(1) (3,098) — — (3,098) — FFO available to common shareholders and OP unit holders, as adjusted(1) $ 69,013 $ 67,804 $ 65,250 $ 136,817 $127,653 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 42,939 42,592 39,993 42,781 38,759 Weighted average OP units outstanding - diluted 5,664 5,941 8,377 5,801 9,586 Total weighted average shares and units outstanding - diluted 48,603 48,533 48,370 48,582 48,345 FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 1.48 $ 1.40 $ 1.35 $ 2.88 $2.64 FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted, as adjusted(1) $ 1.42 $ 1.40 $ 1.35 $ 2.82 $2.64

(1) FFO available to shares and units, as adjusted, excludes a one-time benefit of $3.1 million, or $0.06 per share and unit, as a result of the release of a tax liability during the quarter that is no longer expected to be incurred.

Reconciliations of Net Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA: (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 28,475 $ 24,915 $ 25,088 $ 53,390 $ 48,076 Adjustments: Interest expense 11,982 12,123 10,586 24,105 21,769 Income taxes 4 9 19 13 36 Depreciation and amortization 45,367 44,628 41,779 89,995 82,770 EBITDAre $ 85,828 $ 81,675 $ 77,472 $ 167,503 $ 152,651 Non-cash compensation 4,680 4,393 4,172 9,073 7,654 Transaction costs / litigation — 3 — 3 — Other income adjustment (3,098 ) — — (3,098 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,410 $ 86,071 $ 81,644 $ 173,481 $ 160,305

