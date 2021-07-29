Columbus McKinnon Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2022 first quarter, which ended June 30, 2021. Results include the addition of Dorner Manufacturing Corporation, which was acquired on April 7, 2021.

Revenue of $213.5 million up 53%, supported by organic growth of 24%

Gross margin expanded 250 bps to 34.7%; Achieved record adjusted gross margin of 36.3% with incremental 80 bps contribution from Dorner acquisition

Operating margin expanded 370 bps to 5.0%; Adjusted operating margin expanded

750 bps to 11.1%

Advancing Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy and focusing on growth initiatives

David Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon, commented, “We had a very good start to fiscal 2022 delivering strong growth, expanding margins and achieving record backlog. We are encouraged by increasing demand in all markets. Importantly, we are also having success with our new products and customer solutions, as we continue to advance our Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy. Dorner, our new conveying solutions platform, is seeing strong demand and is outpacing expectations. We are working across the enterprise to drive growth initiatives as we pursue the many opportunities in front of us.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Sales

($ in millions) Q1 FY 22 Q1 FY 21 Change % Change Net sales $ 213.5 $ 139.1 $ 74.4 53.5 % U.S. sales $ 124.5 $ 74.7 $ 49.8 66.7 % % of total 58 % 54 % Non-U.S. sales $ 89.0 $ 64.4 $ 24.6 38.2 % % of total 42 % 46 %

For the quarter, sales increased $74.4 million, or 53.5%. The Dorner acquisition added $34.2 million in sales. In the U.S., volume improved $20.8 million, or 27.8%, and price improved $0.6 million, or 0.9%. U.S. sales related to the acquisition were $28.3 million. Outside the U.S., volume improved $10.5 million, or 16.4%, and price improved $1.3 million, or 2.0%. The Dorner acquisition added $5.9 million of sales outside the U.S. Foreign currency translation was favorable $6.9 million, or 5.0% of total sales.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Operating Results

($ in millions) Q1 FY 22 Q1 FY 21 Change % Change Gross profit $ 74.1 $ 44.8 $ 29.3 65.3 % Gross margin 34.7 % 32.2 % 250 bps Income from operations $ 10.7 $ 1.8 $ 9.0 500.7 % Operating margin 5.0 % 1.3 % 370 bps Adjusted income from operations* $ 23.6 $ 5.0 $ 18.6 371.2 % Adjusted operating margin* 11.1 % 3.6 % 750 bps Net income (loss) $ (7.3 ) $ (3.0 ) $ (4.3 ) NM Net income (loss) margin (3.4 ) % (2.1 ) % (130) bps Diluted EPS $ (0.27 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.15 ) NM Adjusted EPS* $ 0.69 $ 0.17 $ 0.52 305.9 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 34.1 $ 12.1 $ 22.0 181.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin* 16.0 % 8.7 % 730 bps

*Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See accompanying discussion and reconciliation tables in this release regarding adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS, and the reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA.

Dorner contributed $5.1 million in operating income excluding inventory step up expense of $3.0 million and acquisition deal costs of $1.0 million. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.69 in the fiscal 2022 first quarter compared with $0.17 in the prior year. Adjusted EPS excludes amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions. The Company believes this better represents its inherent earnings power and cash generation capability.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company expects second quarter fiscal 2022 sales to be within a range of approximately $225 million to $230 million at current exchange rates.

Mr. Wilson concluded, “We are excited about the progress we are making and are increasingly encouraged by our potential over the longer term. With record backlog and increasing order trends, we expect to deliver a solid year of recovery even as we navigate the dynamic landscape of supply chain and staffing challenges. More importantly, we are making the investments necessary to execute on our strategy and implement the Columbus McKinnon Business System (“CMBS”) to drive further growth, enable scalability, improve our earnings power and achieve our goal of 19% adjusted EBITDA margin in fiscal 2023.”

Teleconference/webcast

Columbus McKinnon will host a conference call and live webcast today at 10:00 AM Eastern Time, at which management will review the Company’s financial results and strategy. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Columbus McKinnon’s website at investors.columbusmckinnon.com. A question and answer session will follow the formal discussion.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6026. The listen-only audio webcast can be monitored at investors.columbusmckinnon.com. To listen to the archived call, dial 412-317-6671 and enter the passcode 10158268. The telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 PM Eastern Time on the day of the call through Thursday, August 5, 2021. Alternatively, an archived webcast of the call can be found on the Company’s website. In addition, a transcript of the call will be posted to the website once available.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future sales and earnings, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the ability of the Company to integrate Dorner, the impact of supply chain and staffing challenges, the ability of the Company to achieve its Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy and execute CMBS; and the amount of integration costs and the Company’s efforts to reduce costs, maintain liquidity and generate cash, the Company’s ability to grow market share, the ability to achieve revenue expectations, global economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries, the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

Financial tables follow.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change Net sales $ 213,464 $ 139,070 53.5 % Cost of products sold 139,401 94,273 47.9 % Gross profit 74,063 44,797 65.3 % Gross profit margin 34.7 % 32.2 % Selling expenses 23,482 18,695 25.6 % % of net sales 11.0 % 13.4 % General and administrative expenses 30,143 18,429 63.6 % % of net sales 14.1 % 13.3 % Research and development expenses 3,583 2,769 29.4 % % of net sales 1.7 % 2.0 % Amortization of intangibles 6,109 3,115 96.1 % Income from operations 10,746 1,789 500.7 % Operating margin 5.0 % 1.3 % Interest and debt expense 5,812 3,188 82.3 % Cost of debt refinancing 14,803 — NM Investment (income) loss (433 ) (577 ) (25.0 ) % Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 94 84 11.9 % Other (income) expense, net 250 3,026 (91.7 ) % Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (9,780 ) (3,932 ) NM Income tax expense (benefit) (2,517 ) (963 ) NM Net income (loss) $ (7,263 ) $ (2,969 ) NM Average basic shares outstanding 26,762 23,802 12.4 % Basic income (loss) per share $ (0.27 ) $ (0.12 ) NM Average diluted shares outstanding 26,762 23,802 12.4 % Diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.27 ) $ (0.12 ) NM

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,654 $ 202,127 Trade accounts receivable 123,168 105,464 Inventories 138,658 111,488 Prepaid expenses and other 31,696 22,763 Total current assets 382,176 441,842 Property, plant, and equipment, net 99,597 74,753 Goodwill 621,939 331,176 Other intangibles, net 401,859 213,362 Marketable securities 10,072 7,968 Deferred taxes on income 1,160 20,080 Other assets 63,827 61,251 Total assets $ 1,580,630 $ 1,150,432 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 71,570 $ 68,593 Accrued liabilities 113,143 110,816 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 60,501 4,450 Total current liabilities 245,214 183,859 Term loan and finance lease obligations 398,795 244,504 Other non-current liabilities 212,168 191,920 Total liabilities 856,177 620,283 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 284 240 Additional paid-in capital 495,541 296,093 Retained earnings 286,539 293,802 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (57,911 ) (59,986 ) Total shareholders’ equity 724,453 530,149 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,580,630 $ 1,150,432

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - UNAUDITED (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (7,263 ) $ (2,969 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,467 7,081 Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance (245 ) (1,500 ) Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, investments, and other (391 ) (494 ) Stock based compensation 2,262 2,071 Amortization of deferred financing costs 471 665 Cost of debt refinancing 14,803 — Non-cash pension settlement expense — 2,722 Non-cash lease expense 1,989 1,876 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions and divestitures: Trade accounts receivable 2,043 27,955 Inventories (10,802 ) 3,924 Prepaid expenses and other (5,714 ) (2,766 ) Other assets 35 (39 ) Trade accounts payable (5,879 ) (18,248 ) Accrued liabilities (5,945 ) (7,926 ) Non-current liabilities (3,227 ) (2,836 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (7,396 ) 9,516 Investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 2,181 1,034 Purchases of marketable securities (4,137 ) (880 ) Capital expenditures (3,648 ) (1,088 ) Proceeds from sale of building, net of transaction costs — 6,363 Proceeds from insurance reimbursement 482 — Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (475,311 ) — Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (480,433 ) 5,429 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 290 185 Borrowings under line-of-credit agreements — 25,000 Repayment of debt (455,040 ) (1,112 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 650,000 — Proceeds from equity offering 207,000 — Fees related to debt and equity offering (25,292 ) — Payment of dividends (1,439 ) (1,427 ) Other (1,764 ) (927 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 373,755 21,719 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 601 1,122 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (113,473 ) 37,786 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 202,377 114,700 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 88,904 $ 152,486

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q1 FY 2022 Sales Bridge Quarter ($ in millions) $ Change % Change Fiscal 2021 Sales $ 139.1 Acquisitions 34.2 24.6 % Volume 31.3 22.5 % Pricing 2.0 1.4 % Foreign currency translation 6.9 5.0 % Total change $ 74.4 53.5 % Fiscal 2022 Sales $ 213.5

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q1 FY 2022 Gross Profit Bridge ($ in millions) Quarter Fiscal 2021 Gross Profit $ 44.8 Acquisition 14.0 Sales volume and mix 11.6 Productivity, net of other cost changes 2.9 Foreign currency translation 2.4 Prior year factory closure costs 1.9 Pricing, net of material cost inflation 0.7 Prior year business realignment costs 0.3 Acquisition integration costs (0.5 ) Tariffs (1.0 ) Acquisition inventory step-up expense (3.0 ) Total change 29.3 Fiscal 2022 Gross Profit $ 74.1

U.S. Shipping Days by Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY 22 63 64 61 63 251 FY 21 63 64 61 63 251

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Additional Data - UNAUDITED June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 ($ in millions) Backlog $ 247.4 $ 171.7 $ 130.7 Long-term backlog Expected to ship beyond 3 months $ 107.3 $ 68.0 $ 52.8 Long-term backlog as % of total backlog 43.4 % 39.6 % 40.4 % Trade accounts receivable Days sales outstanding 52.5 days 51.5 days 63.1 days Inventory turns per year (based on cost of products sold) 4.0 turns 4.4 turns 3.0 turns Days' inventory 90.8 days 83.3 days 120.6 days Trade accounts payable Days payables outstanding 52.4 days 58.7 days 44.4 days Working capital as a % of sales 12.5 % 9.3 % 14.9 % Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ (7.4 ) $ 26.9 $ 9.5 Capital expenditures $ 3.6 $ 6.4 $ 1.1 Free cash flow (1) $ (11.0 ) $ 20.5 $ 8.4 Debt to total capitalization percentage 38.8 % 32.0 % 37.1 % Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization 33.8 % 8.1 % 20.9 %

(1) Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as free cash flow, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements. Components may not add due to rounding.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 74,063 $ 44,797 Add back (deduct): Acquisition inventory step-up expense 2,981 — Acquisition integration costs 521 — Factory closures — 1,928 Business realignment costs — 329 Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit $ 77,565 $ 47,054 Sales $ 213,464 $ 139,070 Gross margin - GAAP 34.7 % 32.2 % Adjusted gross margin - Non-GAAP 36.3 % 33.8 %

Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted gross profit is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted gross profit, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's gross profit to the historical periods' gross profit, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s gross profit to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 GAAP income from operations $ 10,746 $ 1,789 Add back (deduct): Acquisition deal and integration costs 9,242 — Acquisition inventory step-up expense 2,981 — Business realignment costs 623 821 Factory closures — 2,256 Insurance recovery legal costs — 141 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations $ 23,592 $ 5,007 Sales $ 213,464 $ 139,070 Operating margin - GAAP 5.0 % 1.3 % Adjusted operating margin - Non-GAAP 11.1 % 3.6 %

Adjusted income from operations is defined as income from operations as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted income from operations is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted income from operations, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's income from operations to the historical periods' income from operations, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s income from operations to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ (7,263 ) $ (2,969 ) Add back (deduct): Amortization of intangibles 6,109 3,115 Cost of debt refinancing 14,803 — Acquisition deal and integration costs 9,242 — Acquisition inventory step-up expense 2,981 — Business realignment costs 623 821 Non-cash pension settlement expense — 2,722 Factory closures — 2,256 Insurance recovery legal costs — 141 Normalize tax rate to 22% (1) (7,792 ) (2,090 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 18,703 $ 3,996 Average diluted shares outstanding 27,159 23,922 Diluted income (loss) per share - GAAP $ (0.27 ) $ (0.12 ) Diluted income per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.69 $ 0.17

(1) Applies a normalized tax rate of 22% to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax.

Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are defined as net income and diluted EPS as reported, adjusted for certain items, including amortization of intangible assets, and also adjusted for a normalized tax rate. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted net income and diluted EPS, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's net income and diluted EPS to the historical periods' net income and diluted EPS, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s net income and diluted EPS to that of other companies. The Company believes that representing adjusted EPS provides a better understanding of its earnings power inclusive of adjusting for the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, reflecting the Company’s strategy to grow through acquisitions as well as organically.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ (7,263 ) $ (2,969 ) Add back (deduct): Income tax expense (benefit) (2,517 ) (963 ) Interest and debt expense 5,812 3,188 Investment (income) loss (433 ) (577 ) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 94 84 Other (income) expense, net 250 3,026 Depreciation and amortization expense 10,467 7,081 Cost of debt refinancing 14,803 — Acquisition deal and integration costs 9,242 — Acquisition inventory step-up expense 2,981 — Business realignment costs 623 821 Factory closures — 2,256 Insurance recovery legal costs — 141 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 34,059 $ 12,088 Sales $ 213,464 $ 139,070 Net income (loss) margin - GAAP (3.4 ) % (2.1 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non-GAAP 16.0 % 8.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted EBITDA, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005105/en/