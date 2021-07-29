Columbus McKinnon Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022
Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2022 first quarter, which ended June 30, 2021. Results include the addition of Dorner Manufacturing Corporation, which was acquired on April 7, 2021.
First Quarter Highlights (compared with prior year period)
- Revenue of $213.5 million up 53%, supported by organic growth of 24%
- Gross margin expanded 250 bps to 34.7%; Achieved record adjusted gross margin of 36.3% with incremental 80 bps contribution from Dorner acquisition
-
Operating margin expanded 370 bps to 5.0%; Adjusted operating margin expanded
750 bps to 11.1%
- Advancing Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy and focusing on growth initiatives
David Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon, commented, “We had a very good start to fiscal 2022 delivering strong growth, expanding margins and achieving record backlog. We are encouraged by increasing demand in all markets. Importantly, we are also having success with our new products and customer solutions, as we continue to advance our Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy. Dorner, our new conveying solutions platform, is seeing strong demand and is outpacing expectations. We are working across the enterprise to drive growth initiatives as we pursue the many opportunities in front of us.”
First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Sales
|
($ in millions)
|
Q1 FY 22
|
|
Q1 FY 21
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
Net sales
|
$
|
213.5
|
|
|
$
|
139.1
|
|
|
$
|
74.4
|
|
|
53.5
|
%
|
U.S. sales
|
$
|
124.5
|
|
|
$
|
74.7
|
|
|
$
|
49.8
|
|
|
66.7
|
%
|
% of total
|
58
|
%
|
|
54
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Non-U.S. sales
|
$
|
89.0
|
|
|
$
|
64.4
|
|
|
$
|
24.6
|
|
|
38.2
|
%
|
% of total
|
42
|
%
|
|
46
|
%
|
|
|
|
For the quarter, sales increased $74.4 million, or 53.5%. The Dorner acquisition added $34.2 million in sales. In the U.S., volume improved $20.8 million, or 27.8%, and price improved $0.6 million, or 0.9%. U.S. sales related to the acquisition were $28.3 million. Outside the U.S., volume improved $10.5 million, or 16.4%, and price improved $1.3 million, or 2.0%. The Dorner acquisition added $5.9 million of sales outside the U.S. Foreign currency translation was favorable $6.9 million, or 5.0% of total sales.
First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Operating Results
|
($ in millions)
|
Q1 FY 22
|
|
Q1 FY 21
|
|
Change
|
|
% Change
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
74.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
44.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
29.3
|
|
|
|
65.3
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
34.7
|
|
%
|
|
32.2
|
|
%
|
|
250 bps
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
500.7
|
%
|
Operating margin
|
5.0
|
|
%
|
|
1.3
|
|
%
|
|
370 bps
|
|
|
Adjusted income from operations*
|
$
|
23.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
18.6
|
|
|
|
371.2
|
%
|
Adjusted operating margin*
|
11.1
|
|
%
|
|
3.6
|
|
%
|
|
750 bps
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(7.3
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(3.0
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(4.3
|
)
|
|
|
NM
|
Net income (loss) margin
|
(3.4
|
)
|
%
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
%
|
|
(130) bps
|
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
$
|
(0.27
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
|
NM
|
Adjusted EPS*
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
305.9
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$
|
34.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
12.1
|
|
|
|
$
|
22.0
|
|
|
|
181.8
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
|
16.0
|
|
%
|
|
8.7
|
|
%
|
|
730 bps
|
|
*Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See accompanying discussion and reconciliation tables in this release regarding adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS, and the reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA.
Dorner contributed $5.1 million in operating income excluding inventory step up expense of $3.0 million and acquisition deal costs of $1.0 million. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.69 in the fiscal 2022 first quarter compared with $0.17 in the prior year. Adjusted EPS excludes amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions. The Company believes this better represents its inherent earnings power and cash generation capability.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Outlook
The Company expects second quarter fiscal 2022 sales to be within a range of approximately $225 million to $230 million at current exchange rates.
Mr. Wilson concluded, “We are excited about the progress we are making and are increasingly encouraged by our potential over the longer term. With record backlog and increasing order trends, we expect to deliver a solid year of recovery even as we navigate the dynamic landscape of supply chain and staffing challenges. More importantly, we are making the investments necessary to execute on our strategy and implement the Columbus McKinnon Business System (“CMBS”) to drive further growth, enable scalability, improve our earnings power and achieve our goal of 19% adjusted EBITDA margin in fiscal 2023.”
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future sales and earnings, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the ability of the Company to integrate Dorner, the impact of supply chain and staffing challenges, the ability of the Company to achieve its Blueprint for Growth 2.0 strategy and execute CMBS; and the amount of integration costs and the Company’s efforts to reduce costs, maintain liquidity and generate cash, the Company’s ability to grow market share, the ability to achieve revenue expectations, global economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries, the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.
Financial tables follow.
|
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
Change
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
213,464
|
|
|
|
$
|
139,070
|
|
|
|
53.5
|
|
%
|
Cost of products sold
|
|
139,401
|
|
|
|
94,273
|
|
|
|
47.9
|
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
|
74,063
|
|
|
|
44,797
|
|
|
|
65.3
|
|
%
|
Gross profit margin
|
|
34.7
|
|
%
|
|
32.2
|
|
%
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
|
23,482
|
|
|
|
18,695
|
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
%
|
% of net sales
|
|
11.0
|
|
%
|
|
13.4
|
|
%
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
30,143
|
|
|
|
18,429
|
|
|
|
63.6
|
|
%
|
% of net sales
|
|
14.1
|
|
%
|
|
13.3
|
|
%
|
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
3,583
|
|
|
|
2,769
|
|
|
|
29.4
|
|
%
|
% of net sales
|
|
1.7
|
|
%
|
|
2.0
|
|
%
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
6,109
|
|
|
|
3,115
|
|
|
|
96.1
|
|
%
|
Income from operations
|
|
10,746
|
|
|
|
1,789
|
|
|
|
500.7
|
|
%
|
Operating margin
|
|
5.0
|
|
%
|
|
1.3
|
|
%
|
|
|
Interest and debt expense
|
|
5,812
|
|
|
|
3,188
|
|
|
|
82.3
|
|
%
|
Cost of debt refinancing
|
|
14,803
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Investment (income) loss
|
|
(433
|
)
|
|
|
(577
|
)
|
|
|
(25.0
|
)
|
%
|
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
%
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
3,026
|
|
|
|
(91.7
|
)
|
%
|
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
(9,780
|
)
|
|
|
(3,932
|
)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
(2,517
|
)
|
|
|
(963
|
)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(7,263
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,969
|
)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average basic shares outstanding
|
|
26,762
|
|
|
|
23,802
|
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
%
|
Basic income (loss) per share
|
|
$
|
(0.27
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
26,762
|
|
|
|
23,802
|
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
%
|
Diluted income (loss) per share
|
|
$
|
(0.27
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
88,654
|
|
|
|
$
|
202,127
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
123,168
|
|
|
|
105,464
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
138,658
|
|
|
|
111,488
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
31,696
|
|
|
|
22,763
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
382,176
|
|
|
|
441,842
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
99,597
|
|
|
|
74,753
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
621,939
|
|
|
|
331,176
|
|
|
Other intangibles, net
|
|
401,859
|
|
|
|
213,362
|
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
10,072
|
|
|
|
7,968
|
|
|
Deferred taxes on income
|
|
1,160
|
|
|
|
20,080
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
63,827
|
|
|
|
61,251
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,580,630
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,150,432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
$
|
71,570
|
|
|
|
$
|
68,593
|
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
113,143
|
|
|
|
110,816
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|
|
60,501
|
|
|
|
4,450
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
245,214
|
|
|
|
183,859
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Term loan and finance lease obligations
|
|
398,795
|
|
|
|
244,504
|
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
212,168
|
|
|
|
191,920
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
856,177
|
|
|
|
620,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
495,541
|
|
|
|
296,093
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
286,539
|
|
|
|
293,802
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(57,911
|
)
|
|
|
(59,986
|
)
|
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
724,453
|
|
|
|
530,149
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
1,580,630
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,150,432
|
|
|
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - UNAUDITED
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(7,263
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,969
|
)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
10,467
|
|
|
|
7,081
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance
|
|
(245
|
)
|
|
|
(1,500
|
)
|
|
Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, investments, and other
|
|
(391
|
)
|
|
|
(494
|
)
|
|
Stock based compensation
|
|
2,262
|
|
|
|
2,071
|
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
665
|
|
|
Cost of debt refinancing
|
|
14,803
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Non-cash pension settlement expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,722
|
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
1,989
|
|
|
|
1,876
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions and divestitures:
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
2,043
|
|
|
|
27,955
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(10,802
|
)
|
|
|
3,924
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
(5,714
|
)
|
|
|
(2,766
|
)
|
|
Other assets
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
(5,879
|
)
|
|
|
(18,248
|
)
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
(5,945
|
)
|
|
|
(7,926
|
)
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
(3,227
|
)
|
|
|
(2,836
|
)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|
|
(7,396
|
)
|
|
|
9,516
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|
|
2,181
|
|
|
|
1,034
|
|
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
|
(4,137
|
)
|
|
|
(880
|
)
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(3,648
|
)
|
|
|
(1,088
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from sale of building, net of transaction costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,363
|
|
|
Proceeds from insurance reimbursement
|
|
482
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired
|
|
(475,311
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
|
|
(480,433
|
)
|
|
|
5,429
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
290
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
Borrowings under line-of-credit agreements
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
Repayment of debt
|
|
(455,040
|
)
|
|
|
(1,112
|
)
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
|
650,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Proceeds from equity offering
|
|
207,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Fees related to debt and equity offering
|
|
(25,292
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Payment of dividends
|
|
(1,439
|
)
|
|
|
(1,427
|
)
|
|
Other
|
|
(1,764
|
)
|
|
|
(927
|
)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|
|
373,755
|
|
|
|
21,719
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
601
|
|
|
|
1,122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(113,473
|
)
|
|
|
37,786
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
|
|
202,377
|
|
|
|
114,700
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
$
|
88,904
|
|
|
|
$
|
152,486
|
|
|
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Q1 FY 2022 Sales Bridge
|
|
|
Quarter
|
($ in millions)
|
|
$ Change
|
|
% Change
|
Fiscal 2021 Sales
|
|
$
|
139.1
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions
|
|
34.2
|
|
|
24.6
|
%
|
Volume
|
|
31.3
|
|
|
22.5
|
%
|
Pricing
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
Foreign currency translation
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
Total change
|
|
$
|
74.4
|
|
|
53.5
|
%
|
Fiscal 2022 Sales
|
|
$
|
213.5
|
|
|
|
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Q1 FY 2022 Gross Profit Bridge
|
($ in millions)
|
Quarter
|
Fiscal 2021 Gross Profit
|
$
|
44.8
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
14.0
|
|
|
Sales volume and mix
|
11.6
|
|
|
Productivity, net of other cost changes
|
2.9
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation
|
2.4
|
|
|
Prior year factory closure costs
|
1.9
|
|
|
Pricing, net of material cost inflation
|
0.7
|
|
|
Prior year business realignment costs
|
0.3
|
|
|
Acquisition integration costs
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
Tariffs
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
Acquisition inventory step-up expense
|
(3.0
|
)
|
|
Total change
|
29.3
|
|
|
Fiscal 2022 Gross Profit
|
$
|
74.1
|
|
|
|
U.S. Shipping Days by Quarter
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Total
|
FY 22
|
|
63
|
|
64
|
|
61
|
|
63
|
|
251
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 21
|
|
63
|
|
64
|
|
61
|
|
63
|
|
251
|
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Additional Data - UNAUDITED
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog
|
|
$
|
247.4
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
171.7
|
|
|
|
$
|
130.7
|
|
|
Long-term backlog
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expected to ship beyond 3 months
|
|
$
|
107.3
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
68.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
52.8
|
|
|
Long-term backlog as % of total backlog
|
|
43.4
|
|
|
%
|
|
39.6
|
|
%
|
|
40.4
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Days sales outstanding
|
|
52.5
|
|
|
days
|
|
51.5
|
|
days
|
|
63.1
|
|
days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory turns per year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(based on cost of products sold)
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
turns
|
|
4.4
|
|
turns
|
|
3.0
|
|
turns
|
Days' inventory
|
|
90.8
|
|
|
days
|
|
83.3
|
|
days
|
|
120.6
|
|
days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Days payables outstanding
|
|
52.4
|
|
|
days
|
|
58.7
|
|
days
|
|
44.4
|
|
days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Working capital as a % of sales
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
%
|
|
9.3
|
|
%
|
|
14.9
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|
|
$
|
(7.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
26.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.5
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
$
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.1
|
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
(11.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
20.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt to total capitalization percentage
|
|
38.8
|
|
|
%
|
|
32.0
|
|
%
|
|
37.1
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization
|
|
33.8
|
|
|
%
|
|
8.1
|
|
%
|
|
20.9
|
|
%
|(1)
|
Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as free cash flow, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements.
|
Components may not add due to rounding.
|
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
74,063
|
|
|
$
|
44,797
|
|
Add back (deduct):
|
|
|
|
Acquisition inventory step-up expense
|
2,981
|
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition integration costs
|
521
|
|
|
—
|
|
Factory closures
|
—
|
|
|
1,928
|
|
Business realignment costs
|
—
|
|
|
329
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
|
$
|
77,565
|
|
|
$
|
47,054
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
$
|
213,464
|
|
|
$
|
139,070
|
|
Gross margin - GAAP
|
34.7
|
%
|
|
32.2
|
%
|
Adjusted gross margin - Non-GAAP
|
36.3
|
%
|
|
33.8
|
%
Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted gross profit is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted gross profit, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's gross profit to the historical periods' gross profit, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s gross profit to that of other companies.
|
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
GAAP income from operations
|
$
|
10,746
|
|
|
$
|
1,789
|
|
Add back (deduct):
|
|
|
|
Acquisition deal and integration costs
|
9,242
|
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition inventory step-up expense
|
2,981
|
|
|
—
|
Business realignment costs
|
623
|
|
|
821
|
|
Factory closures
|
—
|
|
|
2,256
|
|
Insurance recovery legal costs
|
—
|
|
|
141
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations
|
$
|
23,592
|
|
|
$
|
5,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
$
|
213,464
|
|
|
$
|
139,070
|
|
Operating margin - GAAP
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
Adjusted operating margin - Non-GAAP
|
11.1
|
%
|
|
3.6
|
%
Adjusted income from operations is defined as income from operations as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted income from operations is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted income from operations, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's income from operations to the historical periods' income from operations, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s income from operations to that of other companies.
|
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
(7,263
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,969
|
)
|
|
Add back (deduct):
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
6,109
|
|
|
|
3,115
|
|
|
Cost of debt refinancing
|
14,803
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Acquisition deal and integration costs
|
9,242
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Acquisition inventory step-up expense
|
2,981
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Business realignment costs
|
623
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
Non-cash pension settlement expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,722
|
|
|
Factory closures
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,256
|
|
|
Insurance recovery legal costs
|
—
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
Normalize tax rate to 22% (1)
|
(7,792
|
)
|
|
|
(2,090
|
)
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
|
$
|
18,703
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average diluted shares outstanding
|
27,159
|
|
|
|
23,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted income (loss) per share - GAAP
|
$
|
(0.27
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted income per share - Non-GAAP
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|(1)
|
Applies a normalized tax rate of 22% to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax.
Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are defined as net income and diluted EPS as reported, adjusted for certain items, including amortization of intangible assets, and also adjusted for a normalized tax rate. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted net income and diluted EPS, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year's net income and diluted EPS to the historical periods' net income and diluted EPS, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s net income and diluted EPS to that of other companies. The Company believes that representing adjusted EPS provides a better understanding of its earnings power inclusive of adjusting for the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, reflecting the Company’s strategy to grow through acquisitions as well as organically.
|
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
(7,263
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(2,969
|
)
|
|
Add back (deduct):
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(2,517
|
)
|
|
|
(963
|
)
|
|
Interest and debt expense
|
5,812
|
|
|
|
3,188
|
|
|
Investment (income) loss
|
(433
|
)
|
|
|
(577
|
)
|
|
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
|
94
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
250
|
|
|
|
3,026
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
10,467
|
|
|
|
7,081
|
|
|
Cost of debt refinancing
|
14,803
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Acquisition deal and integration costs
|
9,242
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Acquisition inventory step-up expense
|
2,981
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Business realignment costs
|
623
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
Factory closures
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,256
|
|
|
Insurance recovery legal costs
|
—
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
34,059
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
$
|
213,464
|
|
|
|
$
|
139,070
|
|
|
Net income (loss) margin - GAAP
|
(3.4
|
)
|
%
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non-GAAP
|
16.0
|
|
%
|
|
8.7
|
|
%
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted EBITDA, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements.
