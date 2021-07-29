Textron Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results; Raises Full Year EPS and Cash Guidance

“In the quarter, we saw higher revenues across all our manufacturing segments, good execution with solid margin performance at Systems, Bell and Aviation, and strong cash generation,” said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) today reported second quarter 2021 income from continuing operations of $0.81 per share. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to GAAP in an attachment to this release, was also $0.81 per share for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.13 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations of the manufacturing group for the second quarter was $572 million, compared to $245 million last year. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions, a non-GAAP measure that is defined and reconciled to GAAP in an attachment to this release, totaled $509 million compared to $215 million last year.

In the quarter, Textron returned $196 million to shareholders through share repurchases.

Outlook

Textron now expects 2021 earnings per share from continuing operations to be in a range of $2.97 to $3.21, or $3.00 to $3.20 on an adjusted basis, up $0.20 from our previous outlook. Textron also expects cash flow from continuing operations of the manufacturing group before pension contributions to be in a range of $800 million to $900 million, up $200 million, with planned pension contributions of about $50 million.

Donnelly continued, “As the economy strengthens, our outlook reflects continued growth in business aviation, improving execution on new programs at Systems, ongoing investments in Future Vertical Lift at Bell and strong retail demand in our end-markets at Industrial."

Second Quarter Segment Results

Textron Aviation

Revenues at Textron Aviation of $1.2 billion were up $414 million from the second quarter of 2020, largely due to higher Citation jet volume of $174 million, aftermarket volume of $98 million and commercial turboprop volume of $75 million.

Textron Aviation delivered 44 jets, up from 23 last year, and 33 commercial turboprops, up from 15 last year.

Segment profit was $96 million in the second quarter, up $162 million from a year ago, due to the higher volume and mix of $117 million, a favorable impact from performance of $34 million and favorable pricing, net of inflation of $11 million.

Textron Aviation backlog at the end of the second quarter was $2.7 billion.

Bell

Bell revenues were $891 million, up $69 million from last year, on higher commercial revenues of $99 million, partially offset by lower military revenues.

Bell delivered 47 commercial helicopters in the quarter, up from 27 last year.

Segment profit of $110 million was down $8 million, primarily due to higher research and development costs in the quarter, largely related to the future vertical lift programs.

Bell backlog at the end of the second quarter was $4.8 billion.

Textron Systems

Revenues at Textron Systems were $333 million, up $7 million from last year's second quarter.

Segment profit of $48 million was up $11 million from a year ago, largely due to a favorable impact from performance.

Textron Systems’ backlog at the end of the second quarter was $2.3 billion.

Industrial

Industrial revenues were $794 million, up $232 million from last year, with $169 million from Fuel Systems and Functional Components and $63 million from Specialized Vehicles, largely reflecting higher volume and mix.

Segment profit of $32 million was up $43 million from the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the higher volume and mix at each of the businesses.

Finance

Finance segment revenues were $12 million, and profit was $3 million.

TEXTRON INC. Revenues by Segment and Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Net Income (Loss) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 July 4,

2020 July 3,

2021 July 4,

2020 REVENUES MANUFACTURING: Textron Aviation $ 1,161 $ 747 $ 2,026 $ 1,619 Bell 891 822 1,737 1,645 Textron Systems 333 326 661 654 Industrial 794 562 1,619 1,302 3,179 2,457 6,043 5,220 FINANCE 12 15 27 29 Total Revenues $ 3,191 $ 2,472 $ 6,070 $ 5,249 SEGMENT PROFIT MANUFACTURING: Textron Aviation $ 96 $ (66 ) $ 143 $ (63 ) Bell 110 118 215 233 Textron Systems 48 37 99 63 Industrial 32 (11 ) 79 (2 ) 286 78 536 231 FINANCE 3 4 9 7 Segment Profit 289 82 545 238 Corporate expenses and other, net (37 ) (30 ) (77 ) (44 ) Interest expense, net for Manufacturing group (32 ) (37 ) (67 ) (71 ) Special charges (a) (4 ) (78 ) (10 ) (117 ) Gain on business disposition (b) 2 — 17 — Inventory charge (c) — (55 ) — (55 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 218 (118 ) 408 (49 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (34 ) 26 (53 ) 7 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 184 $ (92 ) $ 355 $ (42 ) Discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1 ) — (1 ) — Net Income (Loss) $ 183 $ (92 ) $ 354 $ (42 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.81 $ (0.40 ) $ 1.56 $ (0.18 ) Discontinued operations, net of income taxes (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.80 $ (0.40 ) $ 1.55 $ (0.18 ) Diluted average shares outstanding (d) 228,446,000 228,247,000 228,296,000 228,279,000 Income (Loss) from continuing operations and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (EPS) GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 July 4,

2020 July 3,

2021 July 4,

2020 Income (Loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ 184 $ (92 ) $ 355 $ (42 ) Add: Special charges, net of tax (a) 3 67 7 97 Inventory charge, net of tax (c) — 55 — 55 Less: Gain on business disposition, net of tax (b) (2 ) — (17 ) — Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP (e) $ 185 $ 30 $ 345 $ 110 Earnings Per Share: Income (Loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ 0.81 $ (0.40 ) $ 1.56 $ (0.18 ) Add: Special charges, net of tax (a) 0.01 0.29 0.03 0.42 Inventory charge, net of tax (c) — 0.24 — 0.24 Less: Gain on business disposition, net of tax (b) (0.01 ) — (0.08 ) — Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP (e) $ 0.81 $ 0.13 $ 1.51 $ 0.48

(a) In the second quarter of 2020, we initiated a restructuring plan to reduce operating expenses through headcount reductions, facility consolidations and other actions in response to the economic challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The restructuring plan primarily impacted the TRU Simulation + Training business within the Textron Systems segment and the Industrial and Textron Aviation segments. In connection with this plan, we incurred special charges of $4 million and $10 million for the three and six months ended July 3, 2021, respectively, and $78 million for both the three and six months ended July 4, 2020. Special charges for the six months ended July 4, 2020 also included the impairment of indefinite-lived trade name intangible assets totaling $39 million, primarily in the Textron Aviation segment. (b) On January 25, 2021, we completed the sale of TRU Simulation + Training Canada Inc. which resulted in an after-tax gain of $17 million. (c) In connection with the restructuring plan described above, we ceased manufacturing at TRU's facility in Montreal, Canada, resulting in the production suspension of our commercial air transport simulators. As a result of this action and market conditions, we recorded a $55 million charge in the second quarter of 2020 to write-down the related inventory to its net realizable value. (d) For the three and six months ended July 3, 2021, fully dilutive shares were used to calculate EPS. For the three and six months ended July 4, 2020, the diluted average shares used to calculated EPS on a GAAP basis excluded potential common shares (stock options and restricted stock units), due to their antidilutive effect resulting from the net loss. (e) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release.

Textron Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited) July 3,

2021 January 2,

2021 Assets Cash and equivalents $ 1,995 $ 2,146 Accounts receivable, net 822 787 Inventories 3,664 3,513 Other current assets 874 950 Net property, plant and equipment 2,488 2,516 Goodwill 2,155 2,157 Other assets 2,456 2,436 Finance group assets 925 938 Total Assets $ 15,379 $ 15,443 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current portion of long-term debt $ 7 $ 509 Accounts payable 965 776 Other current liabilities 2,035 1,985 Other liabilities 2,327 2,357 Long-term debt 3,182 3,198 Finance group liabilities 762 773 Total Liabilities 9,278 9,598 Total Shareholders' Equity 6,101 5,845 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 15,379 $ 15,443

TEXTRON INC. MANUFACTURING GROUP Condensed Schedule of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 July 4,

2020 July 3,

2021 July 4,

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 181 $ (95 ) $ 358 $ (47 ) Depreciation and amortization 95 97 183 186 Gain on business disposition (2 ) — (17 ) — Deferred income taxes and income taxes receivable/payable 30 (49 ) 18 (40 ) Asset impairments and TRU inventory charge 3 71 6 110 Pension, net (19 ) (3 ) (42 ) (8 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 65 110 (38 ) 157 Inventories 16 124 (162 ) (244 ) Accounts payable (71 ) (351 ) 188 (400 ) Other, net 274 341 185 138 Net cash from operating activities 572 245 679 (148 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (75 ) (46 ) (128 ) (96 ) Net proceeds from business disposition (1 ) — 38 — Net proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policies — 15 — 17 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment — 4 — 5 Other investing activities, net — (2 ) — (11 ) Net cash from investing activities (76 ) (29 ) (90 ) (85 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Increase (decrease) in short-term debt — (104 ) — 499 Net proceeds from long-term debt — (1 ) — 642 Principal payments on long-term debt and nonrecourse debt (252 ) (187 ) (519 ) (194 ) Proceeds from borrowings against corporate-owned life insurance policies — — — 377 Payment on borrowings against corporate-owned life insurance policies — (15 ) — (15 ) Purchases of Textron common stock (196 ) — (287 ) (54 ) Dividends paid (4 ) (4 ) (9 ) (9 ) Other financing activities, net 51 1 75 (8 ) Net cash from financing activities (401 ) (310 ) (740 ) 1,238 Total cash flows from continuing operations 95 (94 ) (151 ) 1,005 Total cash flows from discontinued operations (1 ) 1 (1 ) — Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 4 6 1 (10 ) Net Change in Cash and Equivalents 98 (87 ) (151 ) 995 Cash and Equivalents at Beginning of Period 1,897 2,263 2,146 1,181 Cash and Equivalents at End of Period $ 1,995 $ 2,176 $ 1,995 $ 2,176 Manufacturing Cash Flow GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 July 4,

2020 July 3,

2021 July 4,

2020 Net Cash from Operating Activities - GAAP $ 572 $ 245 $ 679 $ (148 ) Less: Capital expenditures (75 ) (46 ) (128 ) (96 ) Plus: Total pension contributions 12 12 29 24 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment — 4 — 5 Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions - Non-GAAP (a) $ 509 $ 215 $ 580 $ (215 )

(a) Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release.

TEXTRON INC. Condensed Consolidated Schedule of Cash Flows (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 July 4,

2020 July 3,

2021 July 4,

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 184 $ (92 ) $ 355 $ (42 ) Depreciation and amortization 98 98 188 188 Gain on business disposition (2 ) — (17 ) — Deferred income taxes and income taxes receivable/payable 24 (48 ) 24 (38 ) Asset impairments and TRU inventory charge 3 71 6 110 Pension, net (19 ) (3 ) (42 ) (8 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 65 110 (38 ) 157 Inventories 16 124 (162 ) (244 ) Accounts payable (71 ) (351 ) 188 (400 ) Captive finance receivables, net 20 (14 ) 89 (14 ) Other, net 274 347 182 139 Net cash from operating activities 592 242 773 (152 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (75 ) (46 ) (128 ) (96 ) Net proceeds from business disposition (1 ) — 38 — Finance receivables repaid 6 7 19 20 Net proceeds from corporate-owned life insurance policies — 15 — 17 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 4 — 5 Other investing activities, net — (1 ) 6 (10 ) Net cash from investing activities (70 ) (21 ) (65 ) (64 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Increase (decrease) in short-term debt — (104 ) — 499 Net proceeds from long-term debt — (1 ) — 642 Principal payments on long-term debt and nonrecourse debt (266 ) (205 ) (553 ) (229 ) Proceeds from borrowings against corporate-owned life insurance policies — — — 377 Payment on borrowings against corporate-owned life insurance policies — (15 ) — (15 ) Purchases of Textron common stock (196 ) — (287 ) (54 ) Dividends paid (4 ) (4 ) (9 ) (9 ) Other financing activities, net 51 1 75 4 Net cash from financing activities (415 ) (328 ) (774 ) 1,215 Total cash flows from continuing operations 107 (107 ) (66 ) 999 Total cash flows from discontinued operations (1 ) 1 (1 ) — Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 4 6 1 (10 ) Net Change in Cash and Equivalents 110 (100 ) (66 ) 989 Cash and Equivalents at Beginning of Period 2,078 2,446 2,254 1,357 Cash and Equivalents at End of Period $ 2,188 $ 2,346 $ 2,188 $ 2,346

TEXTRON INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance, however, they should be used in conjunction with GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define similarly named measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. We utilize the following definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release and have provided a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP amounts for each measure:

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude special charges, net of tax. We consider items recorded in special charges, such as enterprise-wide restructuring, certain asset impairment charges, and acquisition-related restructuring, integration and transaction costs, to be of a non-recurring nature that is not indicative of ongoing operations. In addition, we have excluded certain impacts of the enterprise-wide restructuring plan on TRU Simulation + Training Canada Inc. (TRU Canada) that are not included within special charges, but are of a non-recurring nature and are not indicative of ongoing operations. At TRU Canada, an inventory charge is excluded as it relates to the write-down of inventory in connection with an action taken under the restructuring plan. Due to the substantial decline in demand and order cancellations for flight simulators resulting from the impact of the pandemic on the commercial air transportation business, we ceased manufacturing at TRU Canada’s Montreal facility, resulting in the production suspension of its commercial air transport simulators. As a result of this action and market conditions, the related inventory was written down to its net realizable value in the second quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2021, TRU Canada was sold and the after-tax gain is excluded as it was incurred in connection with the enterprise-wide restructuring plan.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 July 4,

2020 July 3,

2021 July 4,

2020 Income (Loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ 184 $ (92 ) $ 355 $ (42 ) Add: Special charges, net of tax 3 67 7 97 Inventory charge, net of tax — 55 — 55 Less: Gain on disposition, net of tax (2 ) — (17 ) — Adjusted Net Income - Non-GAAP $ 185 $ 30 $ 345 $ 110 Earnings Per Share: Income (Loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ 0.81 $ (0.40 ) $ 1.56 $ (0.18 ) Add: Special charges, net of tax 0.01 0.29 0.03 0.42 Inventory charge, net of tax — 0.24 — 0.24 Less: Gain on disposition, net of tax (0.01 ) — (0.08 ) — Adjusted Net Income - Non-GAAP $ 0.81 $ 0.13 $ 1.51 $ 0.48

2021 Outlook Diluted EPS Net Income - GAAP $ 677 — $ 732 $ 2.97 — $ 3.21 Add: Special charges, net of tax (a) 25 — 15 0.11 — 0.07 Less: Gain on disposition, net of tax (b) (17 ) — (17 ) (0.08 ) — (0.08 ) Adjusted Net Income - Non-GAAP $ 685 — $ 730 $ 3.00 — $ 3.20

(a) Special charges, net of tax includes costs we expect to incur in connection with the restructuring plan initiated in 2020. (b) Gain on disposition, net of tax includes the gain on the sale of TRU Canada.

TEXTRON INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions

Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions adjusts net cash from operating activities (GAAP) for the following:

Deducts capital expenditures and includes proceeds from insurance recoveries and the sale of property, plant and equipment to arrive at the net capital investment required to support ongoing manufacturing operations;

Excludes dividends received from Textron Financial Corporation (TFC) and capital contributions to TFC provided under the Support Agreement and debt agreements as these cash flows are not representative of manufacturing operations;

Adds back pension contributions as we consider our pension obligations to be debt-like liabilities. Additionally, these contributions can fluctuate significantly from period to period and we believe that they are not representative of cash used by our manufacturing operations during the period.

While we believe this measure provides a focus on cash generated from manufacturing operations, before pension contributions, and may be used as an additional relevant measure of liquidity, it does not necessarily provide the amount available for discretionary expenditures since we have certain non-discretionary obligations that are not deducted from the measure.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 July 4,

2020 July 3,

2021 July 4,

2020 Net Cash from Operating Activities - GAAP $ 572 $ 245 $ 679 $ (148 ) Less: Capital expenditures (75 ) (46 ) (128 ) (96 ) Plus: Total pension contributions 12 12 29 24 Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment — 4 — 5 Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions - Non-GAAP $ 509 $ 215 $ 580 $ (215 )

2021 Outlook Net Cash from Operating Activities - GAAP $ 1,150 — $ 1,250 Less: Capital expenditures (400) Plus: Total pension contributions 50 Manufacturing Cash Flow Before Pension Contributions - Non-GAAP $ 800 — $ 900

