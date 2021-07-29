Equitrans Midstream Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) released its annual corporate sustainability report, which was produced in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Core option and also incorporated the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Oil & Gas – Midstream Standards. The report content reflects materiality assessment results, which identify the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) topics most significant to the Company’s business and stakeholders. The report can be viewed online: Equitrans' 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report.

“Since our launch as a standalone company in late 2018, we have been working to position Equitrans to be resilient in any environment, including that related to climate change,” said Diana M. Charletta, Equitrans’ president and chief operating officer. “As we continue our journey toward building and improving our sustainability initiatives, our 2021 report expands our range of material ESG topics, outlining the progress we have made and our direction for the future.”