Equitrans Midstream Releases 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) released its annual corporate sustainability report, which was produced in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Core option and also incorporated the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Oil & Gas – Midstream Standards. The report content reflects materiality assessment results, which identify the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) topics most significant to the Company’s business and stakeholders. The report can be viewed online: Equitrans' 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report.

“Since our launch as a standalone company in late 2018, we have been working to position Equitrans to be resilient in any environment, including that related to climate change,” said Diana M. Charletta, Equitrans’ president and chief operating officer. “As we continue our journey toward building and improving our sustainability initiatives, our 2021 report expands our range of material ESG topics, outlining the progress we have made and our direction for the future.”

“In the transition to a lower-carbon economy, our new Climate Policy details targets for reducing our methane and total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the coming years. We must balance the immediate and increasing need for reliable, cost-effective energy in our country with sustainable climate and environmental goals necessary for future generations. As an essential business, we are proud to sustainably pursue energy solutions that serve our customers, create value for our shareholders, and support our many stakeholders.”

Highlights of Equitrans Midstream’s 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report:

Safety Leadership

Zero Is Possible – Today

  • Equitrans’ Zero Is Possible – Today platform is the manifestation of our overriding belief that success is only realized when every contributor is safe and unharmed.
  • By expanding the ZIP program to include our commitment to Environmental Stewardship, the concept of Zero Is Possible also applies to Equitrans’ environmental efforts, such as minimizing methane releases, preventing spills, and working in compliance with permits.

Leading Indicators

  • As a result of efforts related to Equitrans’ Incidents with Serious Potential; Observations with Serious Potential; and Corrected Safety Observations initiatives, there was a 181% increase in total reported safety observations during 2020, as compared 2019, resulting in opportunities to reduce risk and enhance the safety of our work environments.

Pipeline Safety & Integrity

