checkAd

Materialise Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 12:30  |  17   |   |   

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights – Second Quarter 2021

  • Total revenue increased 33% to 50,713 kEUR for the second quarter of 2021 from 38,117 kEUR for the 2020 period.
  • Total deferred revenues from annual software sales and maintenance fees increased 1,725 kEUR to 31,967 kEUR compared to December 31, 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 105% to 6,925 kEUR for the second quarter of 2021 from to 3,382 kEUR for the 2020 period.
  • Net profit for the second quarter of 2021 was 3,443 kEUR, or 0.06 EUR per diluted share, compared to a loss of (1,969) kEUR, or (0.04) EUR per diluted share, for the 2020 period.
  • Total cash was 182,816 kEUR at the end of the quarter, and includes the net proceeds from our follow on capital increase of 4,000,000 new shares at 24 USD per share.

Executive Chairman Peter Leys commented, “Our strong second quarter results reflect our swift recovery from the COVID-19 crisis: on a sequential basis, our revenues grew by 11.3% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and our Adjusted EBITDA grew by almost 30% compared to the same quarter. More importantly, in addition to a solid recovery, our second quarter 2021 results also show effective growth relative to our pre-pandemic results: compared to the same period in 2019, our revenues grew by 5% and our Adjusted EBITDA grew by 37%. We are well positioned and determined to accelerate that growth, including through the use of the proceeds from the public offering of new shares we recently completed (generating US $110.4 million in total gross cash proceeds, including US $14.4 million from the sale of 600,000 additional shares in connection with the underwriters’ exercise of their option to purchase such shares in July).”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased 33.0% to 50,713 kEUR from 38,117 kEUR for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, increasing from 3,382 kEUR in the previous period to 6,925 kEUR. The Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue) for the second quarter of 2021 increased to 13.7% from 8.9% for the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue from our Materialise Software segment increased 5.2% to 10,032 kEUR for the second quarter of 2021 from 9,540 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Segment EBITDA was 3,129 kEUR compared to 3,756 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin was 31.2% compared to 39.4% in the prior-year period.

Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 49.5% to 17,544 kEUR for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 11,735 kEUR for the same period in 2020. Segment EBITDA increased to 4,519 kEUR compared to 1,139 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin increased to 25.8% from 9.7% for the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment increased 38.7% to 23,268 kEUR from 16,777 kEUR for the second quarter of 2020. Segment EBITDA increased to 1,850 kEUR from 650 kEUR while the segment EBITDA margin increased to 7.9% from 3.9% for the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was 28,441 kEUR, an increase of 42.6% compared to 19,949 kEUR for the same period last year, while the gross profit margin increased considerably to 56.1% of total revenue compared to 52.3% for the second quarter of 2020.

Research and development (“R&D”), sales and marketing (“S&M”) and general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses increased, in the aggregate, 18.3% to 26,864 kEUR for the second quarter of 2021 from 22,705 kEUR for the second quarter of 2020.

Net other operating income was 843 kEUR compared to 892 kEUR for the second quarter of 2020. Operating result increased to 2,421 kEUR from (1,865) kEUR for the second quarter of 2020. Net financial result was 1,153 kEUR compared to (295) kEUR for the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2021 contained income tax expenses of (131) kEUR, compared to 191 kEUR in the second quarter of 2020.

As a result of the above, our net result for the second quarter of 2021 increased 5,412 kEUR to a net profit of 3,443 kEUR, compared to a net loss of (1,969) kEUR for the same period in 2020. Total comprehensive income for the second quarter of 2021, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, was 4,420 kEUR compared to (3,014) kEUR for the 2020 period.

At June 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of 182,816 kEUR compared to 111,538 kEUR at December 31, 2020. This includes the net proceeds from the public offering of 4,000,000 new shares at 24 USD per share that we completed in the quarter (but excludes the proceeds from the issuance of an additional 600,000 new shares at 24 USD per share in connection with the underwriters’ exercise of their option to purchase such shares in July 2021). Gross debt amounted to 106,849 kEUR, compared to 115,110 kEUR at December 31, 2020. As a result, our net cash position (cash and cash equivalents less gross debt) was 75,968 kEUR at June 30, 2021, an improvement of 79,540 kEUR compared to December 31, 2020.

Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter of 2021 was 8,871 kEUR compared to 7,053 kEUR for the same period in 2020. Total capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2021 amounted to 2,003 kEUR.

Net shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 was 208,755 kEUR compared to 133,104 kEUR at December 31, 2020. In June of 2021, we issued 4,000,000 new shares in connection with the public offering of shares described above, bringing our total amount of shares on a fully diluted basis at June 30, 2021 to 58.4 million (not including the 600,000 additional new shares issued in July 2021 following the exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares).

2021 Guidance

Mr. Leys concluded, “Assuming that the current positive, albeit fragile and fairly diverse, global trend of businesses gradually recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we currently expect our consolidated revenues for 2021 to exceed their pre-pandemic level during 2019 (197,000 kEUR), with the likelihood of coming close to 200,000 kEUR. As is traditionally the case for our business, we expect a particularly strong fourth quarter. As our revenues grow, we intend to increase our operational expenses accordingly, with a view to supporting and accelerating our growth in the near future. Currently, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 will reach up to 25,000 kEUR.”

Non-IFRS Measures

Materialise uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of profit or loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses of business combinations, impairments and revaluation of fair value due to business combinations to EBITDA. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of long-term investment and financing decisions, rather than the performance of the company’s day-to-day operations. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company’s business, or the charges associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company’s ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company’s calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company’s presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Exchange Rate

This document contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this document were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.1884, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on June 30, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

Materialise will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. Company participants on the call will include Wilfried Vancraen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Peter Leys, Executive Chairman; and Johan Albrecht, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s remarks.

  • To access the conference call, please dial 844-469-2530 (U.S.) or 765-507-2679 (international), passcode 3659266#.

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet with an accompanying slide presentation, which can be accessed on the company’s website at http://investors.materialise.com. A webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company's website for one year.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise’s open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines one of the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations, plans, objectives, strategies and prospects, both financial and business, including statements concerning, among other things, our current estimates for fiscal 2021 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, results of operations, cash needs, capital expenditures, expenses, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies (including how our business, results of operations and financial condition could be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures, as well as the related actions we are taking in response), and the trends and competition that may affect the markets, industry or us. Such statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. When used in this press release, the words “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “forecast,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “aim,” “should,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this press release. These expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and the company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, the company cannot offer any assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will actually be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics and industry change, and depend on economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All of the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's most recent actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including risk factors described in the company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For example, the variant strains of the COVID-19 virus could have a material adverse impact on the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.

Consolidated income statements (Unaudited)

for the three months ended
June 30, 		for the six months ended
June 30,
In 000€

2021

 

2021

 

2020 (*)

 

2021

 

2020 (*)

U.S.$
Revenue

60,267

50,713

38,117

96,266

84,362

Cost of Sales

(26,468)

(22,272)

(18,168)

(43,258)

(39,827)

Gross Profit

33,799

28,441

19,949

53,009

44,535

Gross profit as % of revenue

56.1%

56.1%

52.3%

55.1%

52.8%

 
Research and development expenses

(8,133)

(6,844)

(6,045)

(13,380)

(12,572)

Sales and marketing expenses

(14,269)

(12,007)

(10,161)

(23,317)

(22,789)

General and administrative expenses

(9,521)

(8,012)

(6,499)

(15,565)

(13,696)

Net other operating income (expenses)

1,002

843

892

1,963

1,575

Operating (loss) profit

2,878

2,421

(1,865)

2,710

(2,948)

 
Financial expenses

(969)

(815)

(640)

(5,515)

(2,461)

Financial income

2,339

1,968

345

2,556

845

Share in loss of joint venture

-

-

-

-

(39)

(Loss) profit before taxes

4,248

3,574

(2,160)

(249)

(4,603)

 
Income Taxes

(156)

(131)

191

25

(267)

Net (loss) profit for the period

4,092

3,443

(1,969)

(224)

(4,870)

Net (loss) profit attributable to:

-

The owners of the parent

4,092

3,443

(1,902)

(224)

(4,743)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

(67)

-

(127)

 
Earning per share attributable to owners of the parent
Basic

0.07

0.06

(0.04)

(0.00)

(0.09)

Diluted

0.07

0.06

(0.04)

(0.00)

(0.09)

 
Weighted average basic shares outstanding

54,873

54,873

53,194

54,521

53,194

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

55,115

55,115

53,194

54,521

53,194

(*)

 

The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with Engimplan.

   

Impact on the year to date operating result of the (83) kEUR

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited)

for the three months ended
June 30, 		for the six months ended
June 30,
In 000€

2021

 

2021

 

2020 (*)

 

2021

 

2020 (*)

U.S.$
Net profit (loss) for the period

4,092

3,443

(1,969)

(224)

(4,870)

Other comprehensive income
Recycling
Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

1,104

929

(1,045)

1,975

(6,787)

Non-recycling
Fair value adjustments through OCI - Equity instruments

57

48

-

48

-

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

1,161

977

(1,045)

2,023

(6,787)

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes

5,253

4,420

(3,014)

1,799

(11,657)

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
The owners of the parent

5,253

4,420

(2,764)

1,799

(10,531)

Non-controlling interests

(250)

(1,126)

(*)

 

The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with Engimplan.

   

Impact on the year to date operating result of the (83) kEUR

Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited)

As of
June 30, 		As of
December
31,
In 000€

2021

2020

Assets
Non-current assets
Goodwill

20,561

20,342

Intangible assets

32,233

32,981

Property, plant & equipment

85,468

88,267

Right-of-Use assets

9,678

10,996

Investments in joint ventures

-

-

Deferred tax assets

273

201

Other non-current assets

13,088

14,139

Total non-current assets

161,301

166,926

Current assets
Inventories

11,219

10,043

Trade receivables

33,674

30,871

Other current assets

9,080

8,290

Cash and cash equivalents

182,816

111,538

Total non-current assets

236,789

160,741

Total assets

398,090

327,667

As of
June 30, 		As of
December
31,
In 000€

2021

2020

Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital

4,401

4,096

Share premium

215,374

141,274

Consolidated reserves

(5,247)

(4,469)

Other comprehensive income

(5,773)

(7,797)

Equity attributable to the owners of the parent

208,755

133,104

Non-controlling interest

-

-

Total equity

208,755

133,104

Non-current liabilities
Loans & borrowings

81,810

90,502

Lease liabilities

6,360

7,086

Deferred tax liabilities

6,347

6,805

Deferred income

4,820

5,327

Other non-current liabilities

678

398

Total non-current liabilities

100,015

110,118

Current liabilities
Loans & borrowings

15,661

13,984

Lease liabilities

3,018

3,538

Trade payables

21,649

17,698

Tax payables

1,225

974

Deferred income

32,394

29,554

Other current liabilities

15,373

18,697

Total current liabilities

89,320

84,445

Total equity and liabilities

398,090

327,667

Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited)

for the six months ended
June 30,
In 000€

2021

2020 (*)

Operating activities
Net (loss) profit for the period

(224)

(4,869)

Non-cash and operational adjustments
Depreciation of property plant & equipment

7,591

7,493

Amortization of intangible assets

2,335

2,284

Share-based payment expense

(774)

-

Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant & equipment

48

46

Movement in provisions

5

4

Movement reserve for bad debt

204

181

Financial income

(2,556)

(845)

Financial expense

5,515

2,453

Impact of foreign currencies

87

36

Share in loss (gain) of a joint venture (equity method)

-

39

(Deferred) income taxes

(25)

266

Other non-current liabilities

-

Working capital adjustments & income tax paid
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables

(1,528)

8,962

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(1,188)

1,220

Decrease (increase) in trade payables and other payables

3,439

(1,843)

Interest received

313

-

Income tax paid

(140)

(1,102)

Net cash flow from operating activities

13,102

14,326

for the six months ended
June 30,
In 000€

2021

2020 (*)

Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant & equipment

(2,453)

(5,756)

Purchase of intangible assets

(1,562)

(687)

Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment & intangible assets (net)  

222

72

Convertible loan to third party

(4,370)

(300)

Investment in joint-ventures

-

-

Net cash flow used in investing activities

(8,163)

(6,671)

Financing activities
Proceeds from loans & borrowings

-

15

Repayment of loans & borrowings

(7,219)

(5,813)

Repayment of finance leases

(1,909)

(1,823)

Capital increase

74,346

140

Interest paid

(1,064)

(1,178)

Other financial income (expense)

1,580

(617)

Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities

65,734

(9,276)

Net increase of cash & cash equivalents

70,673

(1,621)

Cash & Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

111,538

128,897

Exchange rate differences on cash & cash equivalents

605

(1,822)

Cash & cash equivalents at end of the year

182,816

125,454

(*)

 

The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with Engimplan.

   

Impact on the year to date operating result of the (83) kEUR

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

for the three months ended
June 30, 		for the six months ended
June 30,
In 000€

2021

 

2020 (*)

 

2021

 

2020 (*)

Net profit (loss) for the period

3,443

(1,969)

(224)

(4,870)

Income taxes

131

(191)

(25)

267

Financial expenses

815

640

5,515

2,461

Financial income

(1,968)

(345)

(2,556)

(845)

Depreciation and amortization

4,845

5,017

9,926

9,777

Share in loss of joint venture

-

-

-

39

EBITDA

7,266

3,152

12,637

6,829

Share-based compensation expense (1)

(358)

231

(774)

157

Acquisition-related expenses business combinations (2)  

17

-

405

-

Adjusted EBITDA

6,925

3,382

12,268

6,985

(1)

  Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled and share-based payments to employees.

(2)

  Acquisition-related expenses of business combinations represent expenses incurred in connection with the acquisition of our option to buy Link3D.

(*)

  The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with Engimplan.
    Impact on the year to date operating result of the (83) kEUR

Segment P&L (Unaudited)

In 000€ Materialise
Software 		Materialise
Medical 		Materialise
Manufacturing 		Total
segments 		Unallocated
(1)(2) 		Consolidated
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
Revenues

10,032

17,544

23,268

50,844

(131)

50,713

Segment (adj) EBITDA

3,129

4,519

1,850

9,498

(2,572)

6,925

Segment (adj) EBITDA %

31.2%

25.8%

7.9%

18.7%

13.7%

For the three months ended June 30, 2020
Revenues

9,540

11,735

16,777

38,052

65

38,117

Segment (adj) EBITDA

3,756

1,139

650

5,546

(2,164)

3,382

Segment (adj) EBITDA %

39.4%

9.7%

3.9%

14.6%

8.9%

 
In 000€ Materialise
Software 		Materialise
Medical 		Materialise
Manufacturing 		Total
segments 		Unallocated
(1)(2) 		Consolidated
For the six months ended June 30, 2021
Revenues

20,251

33,776

42,381

96,408

(142)

96,266

Segment (adj) EBITDA

6,558

9,060

1,706

17,324

(5,059)

12,265

Segment (adj) EBITDA %

32.4%

26.8%

4.0%

18.0%

12.7%

For the six months ended June 30, 2020
Revenues

19,361

27,380

37,592

84,333

29

84,362

Segment (adj) EBITDA

6,401

3,595

1,768

11,765

(4,780)

6,985

Segment (adj) EBITDA %

33.1%

13.1%

4.7%

14.0%

8.3%

(1) Unallocated Revenues consists of occasional one-off sales in our core competencies not allocated to any of our segments.
(2) Unallocated segment adjusted EBITDA consists of corporate research and development, corporate headquarter costs and other operating income (expense), and the added share-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses of business combinations, impairments and fair value of business combinations that are included in Adjusted EBITDA.

Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)

for the three months ended
June 30, 		for the six months ended
June 30,
In 000€

2021

 

2020 (*)

 

2021

 

2020 (*)

Net profit (loss) for the period

3,443

(1,969)

(224)

(4,870)

Income taxes

131

(191)

(25)

267

Financial cost

814

640

5,515

2,461

Financial income

(1,968)

(345)

(2,556)

(845)

Share in loss of joint venture

-

39

 
Operating (loss) profit

2,420

(1,865)

2,710

(2,948)

 
Depreciation and amortization

4,845

5,015

9,926

9,777

Corporate research and development

774

687

1,466

1,478

Corporate headquarter costs

2,316

2,781

4,964

5,173

Other operating income (expense)

(857)

(1,074)

(1,742)

(1,716)

 
Segment EBITDA

9,498

5,546

17,324

11,765

(*) The year 2020 has been restated to reflect the final accounting of the business combination with Engimplan. Impact on the year to date operating result of the (83) kEUR

 

Materialise Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Materialise Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Highlights – Second Quarter …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
SkinTE Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Final Analysis from Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Materialise NV to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten