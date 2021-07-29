IDACORP, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results, Increases 2021 Earnings Guidance

“Continued robust customer growth, amplified by extreme heat across the western United States, led to new record loads on Idaho Power’s systems and the highest second quarter earnings in IDACORP’s history," said IDACORP President and Chief Executive Officer Lisa Grow. "Our operators effectively managed through demanding conditions as we saw strong sales growth across all customer classes, as well as increased usage of Idaho Power’s transmission system for the movement of energy to serve loads throughout the region.

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) reported second quarter 2021 net income attributable to IDACORP of $70.0 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared with $60.4 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, IDACORP reported net income attributable to IDACORP of $114.9 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, compared with $97.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2020.

"We expect strong customer growth to continue, and we feel IDACORP is in a solid position heading into a period of increasing capital projects and infrastructure needs."

IDACORP increased its previously reported full-year 2021 earnings guidance to the range of $4.70 to $4.90 per diluted share and is reaffirming that Idaho Power does not expect to utilize any of the additional tax credits available under its Idaho earnings support regulatory mechanism in 2021. The earnings guidance also assumes normal weather conditions over the last six months of the year and a return to more normal economic conditions following the impact from COVID-19.

Performance Summary

A summary of financial highlights for the periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 is as follows (in thousands, except per-share amounts):

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to IDACORP, Inc. $ 70,023 $ 60,389 $ 114,854 $ 97,879 Average outstanding shares – diluted (000’s) 50,622 50,567 50,601 50,547 IDACORP, Inc. earnings per diluted share $ 1.38 $ 1.19 $ 2.27 $ 1.94

The table below provides a reconciliation of net income attributable to IDACORP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, from the same period in 2020 (items are in millions and are before related income tax impact unless otherwise noted).

Three months

ended Six months

ended Net income attributable to IDACORP, Inc. - June 30, 2020 $ 60.4 $ 97.9 Increase (decrease) in Idaho Power net income: Customer growth, net of associated power supply costs and power cost adjustment mechanisms (PCA) 3.9 7.6 Usage per retail customer, net of associated power supply costs and power cost adjustment mechanisms 22.9 20.5 Idaho fixed cost adjustment (FCA) revenues (5.1 ) (5.0 ) Retail revenues per megawatt-hour (MWh), net of associated power supply costs and power cost adjustment mechanisms (6.8 ) (6.1 ) Transmission wheeling-related revenues 3.9 8.0 Other operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses (5.3 ) (1.2 ) Other changes in operating revenues and expenses, net (0.4 ) (1.2 ) Increase in Idaho Power operating income 13.1 22.6 Non-operating income and expenses 1.0 0.6 Income tax expense (4.2 ) (5.7 ) Total increase in Idaho Power net income 9.9 17.5 Other IDACORP changes (net of tax) (0.3 ) (0.5 ) Net income attributable to IDACORP, Inc. - June 30, 2021 $ 70.0 $ 114.9

Net Income - Second Quarter 2021

lDACORP's net income increased $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher net income at Idaho Power. Customer growth increased operating income by $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2020, as the number of Idaho Power customers grew by over 16,900, or 2.9 percent, during the twelve months ended June 30, 2021. Higher sales volumes on a per-customer basis in all customer classes increased operating income by $22.9 million as warmer and drier weather caused customers to use more energy for cooling or irrigation in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2020. Increases in usage per commercial and industrial customers were partially due to a return to more normal economic activity in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2020, which was affected by negative COVID-19-related business conditions. The increase in sales volumes per customer was partially offset by the FCA mechanism (applicable to residential and small general service customers), which decreased revenues in the second quarter of 2021 by $5.1 million compared with the second quarter of 2020.

The net decrease in retail revenues per MWh, net of associated power supply costs and power cost adjustment mechanisms, decreased operating income by $6.8 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, higher wholesale energy market prices due to a heat wave in the western United States and higher energy usage by Idaho Power customers increased Idaho Power's net power supply expenses. The increase in the amount of net power supply expenses that were not deferred through Idaho Power's power cost adjustment mechanisms was the primary cause of the negative variance in net retail revenues per MWh between the comparison periods.

Transmission wheeling-related revenues increased $3.9 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2020 as the warmer, drier weather in the western United States increased wheeling volumes. Also, Idaho Power's open access transmission tariff (OATT) rates were approximately 10 percent higher in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Other O&M expenses were $5.3 million higher in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the timing of performing certain maintenance projects at Idaho Power's jointly-owned thermal generation plants in 2021 instead of in 2020. Also, other O&M expenses increased in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2020, as a result of an increase in labor-related costs from higher performance-based variable compensation accruals.

The increase in income tax expense for the second quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to greater 2021 pre-tax income.

Net Income - Year-to-Date 2021

IDACORP's net income increased $17.0 million for the first half of 2021 compared with the first half of 2020, primarily due to higher net income at Idaho Power. Customer growth increased operating income by $7.6 million in the first half of 2021 compared with the first half of 2020. An increase in sales volumes on a per-customer basis increased operating income by $20.5 million due primarily to warmer and drier weather that caused customers to use more energy for cooling or irrigation in the first half of 2021 compared with 2020. To a lesser extent, a return to more normal economic conditions for commercial and industrial customers in the first half of 2021 compared with 2020, also increased sales volumes on a per-customer basis, as the first half of 2020 was affected by negative COVID-19-related business conditions. The increase in sales volumes per customer was partially offset by the FCA mechanism (applicable to residential and small general service customers), which decreased revenues by $5.0 million.

The net decrease in retail revenues per MWh in the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2020, decreased operating income by $6.1 million primarily due to higher power supply costs. In the second quarter of 2021, higher wholesale energy market prices due to a heat wave in the western United States and higher energy usage by Idaho Power customers increased Idaho Power's net power supply expenses. The increase in the amount of net power supply expenses that were not deferred through Idaho Power's power cost adjustment mechanisms was the primary cause of the negative variance in net retail revenues per MWh between the comparison periods.

During the first half of 2021, transmission wheeling-related revenues increased $8.0 million compared with the first half of 2020, as the warmer and drier weather in the western United States caused customers in the region to use more energy for cooling or irrigation, as applicable, which increased wheeling volumes. Colder winter weather in the southwest United States during the first quarter of 2021 also contributed to increased wheeling volumes in the first six months of 2021 compared with the first six months of 2020. In addition, Idaho Power's OATT rates were approximately 10 percent higher in the first six months of 2021 compared with the first six months of 2020.

The increase in income tax expense for the first half of 2021 compared with the first half of 2020 was primarily due to greater 2021 pre-tax income.

Based on its estimate of full-year 2021 return on year-end equity in the Idaho jurisdiction, in the first half of 2021 Idaho Power recorded no additional accumulated deferred investment tax credits (ADITC) amortization or any provision against revenues for sharing of earnings with customers under the Idaho regulatory settlement stipulation approved in May 2018.

2021 Annual Earnings Guidance and Key Operating and Financial Metrics

IDACORP is increasing its earnings guidance estimate for 2021. The 2021 guidance incorporates all of the key operating and financial assumptions listed in the table that follows (in millions, except per share amounts):

Current(1) Previous(2) IDACORP Earnings Guidance (per share) $ 4.70 – $4.90 $ 4.60 – $ 4.80 Idaho Power Additional ADITCs No change None Idaho Power Operating & Maintenance Expense No change $ 345 – $ 355 Idaho Power Capital Expenditures, Excluding Allowance for Funds Used During Construction No change $ 320 – $ 330 Idaho Power Hydropower Generation (MWh) 5.0 – 6.0 5.5 – 7.5

(1) As of July 29, 2021. (2) As of April 29, 2021, the date of filing IDACORP's and Idaho Power's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

To-date, Idaho Power has not experienced significant disruption to its business operations, critical supply-chain shortages, or major declines in customer usage related to COVID-19. However, if circumstances associated with COVID-19 were to deteriorate more than Idaho Power anticipates in the company’s service area or nationally, Idaho Power could experience more substantial impacts, which could affect financial projections and results that are currently contemplated in the guidance range above. More detailed information on Idaho Power’s actions in response to COVID-19, as well as operational and financial risks associated with COVID-19, are described in IDACORP’s and Idaho Power’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is also available for review on IDACORP’s website at www.idacorpinc.com.

More detailed financial information is provided in IDACORP's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and posted to the IDACORP website at www.idacorpinc.com.

Background Information

