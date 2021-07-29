checkAd

Merck Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 12:30  |  29   |   |   

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005307/en/

“We are encouraged by the strong momentum of our underlying business led by our key growth drivers as the impact of the pandemic on our performance lessens,” said Rob Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck. “We are confident that we will deliver sustained long-term growth and value creation enabled by our strengthening discovery research engine and by working with increased speed, urgency and agility to accelerate the delivery of our innovations to the patients who depend on them.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Merck & Co!
Short
Basispreis 84,93€
Hebel 11,64
Ask 0,57
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 67,62€
Hebel 7,10
Ask 0,93
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Financial Summary – Continuing Operations

The businesses that were contributed to Organon & Co. (Organon) in the spinoff are now accounted for as discontinued operations. Financial information presented in this release reflects Merck’s results on a continuing operations basis, which excludes Organon. Prior periods have been recast to conform to this presentation. The Company previously filed a Form 8-K on June 21, 2021, which included historical financial information recast to reflect Organon as discontinued operations.

$ in millions, except EPS amounts

   

Second Quarter

 
   

2021

   

2020

   

Change

   

Change
Ex-
Exchange

 

Sales

   

$11,402

   

$9,353

   

22%

   

19%

 

GAAP net income1

   

1,213

   

2,341

   

-48%

   

-47%

 

Non-GAAP net income that excludes certain
items1,2*

   

3,321

   

2,586

   

28%

   

27%

 

GAAP EPS

   

0.48

   

0.92

   

-48%

   

-48%

 

Non-GAAP EPS that excludes certain items2*

   

1.31

   

1.02

   

28%

   

27%

 

*Refer to table on page 11.

 

GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share assuming dilution (EPS) was $0.48 for the second quarter of 2021. GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2021 includes a $1.7 billion charge for the acquisition of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (Pandion). Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 for the second quarter of 2021 excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs, restructuring costs, income and losses from investments in equity securities, the charge related to Pandion and certain other items. Year-to-date results can be found in the attached tables.

Oncology Program Highlights

Merck continued to advance development programs across its oncology portfolio, anticipating greater than 90 potential new indications by 2028, including notable progress for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company’s anti-PD-1 therapy; Lynparza (olaparib), an oral poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, being co-developed and co-commercialized with AstraZeneca; and Lenvima (lenvatinib mesylate), an orally available tyrosine kinase inhibitor, being co-developed and co-commercialized with Eisai Co., Ltd. (Eisai).

  • Merck announced the following regulatory milestones:
    • U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy as pre-operative (neoadjuvant) treatment and then continuing as a single-agent (adjuvant) treatment after surgery in high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial. These results were presented during a European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Plenary session on July 15.
    • FDA approval of KEYTRUDA in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma based on results from the ongoing Phase 3 KEYNOTE-811 trial. This is the first time an anti-PD-1 therapy has been approved in combination with anti-HER2 therapy and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for these patients. This accelerated approval is contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
    • FDA approval of KEYTRUDA as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) that is not curable by surgery or radiation. This approval was based on results from the Phase 2 KEYNOTE-629 trial.
    • FDA approval of KEYTRUDA in combination with Lenvima for the treatment of certain patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma that is not microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR), who have disease progression following prior systemic therapy in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation. The approval was based on results from the confirmatory pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-775/Study 309 trial.
    • FDA priority review for KEYTRUDA in combination with Lenvima for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 CLEAR study (KEYNOTE-581/Study 307). The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) or target action date is Aug. 26.
    • The FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted against maintaining accelerated approval of KEYTRUDA for the third-line treatment of certain patients with gastric cancer. Merck announced a voluntary withdrawal of the accelerated approval indication for KEYTRUDA for the treatment of patients with recurrent locally advanced or metastatic gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy and at least one other prior line of therapy. As agreed with the FDA, Merck will initiate the withdrawal in Jan. 2022. 
    • European Commission (EC) approval of KEYTRUDA in combination with platinum- and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of certain patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic carcinoma of the esophagus or HER2-negative GEJ adenocarcinoma in adults whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS>10), based on the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-590 trial.
    • Chinese National Medical Products Administration approval of Lynparza as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with germline or somatic BRCA-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have progressed following prior treatment that included a new hormonal agent (abiraterone, enzalutamide), based on data from the Phase 3 PROfound trial.
  • Merck provided additional data presentations including:
    • Positive top-line overall survival (OS) results for the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-355 study evaluating KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy in patients with untreated metastatic triple-negative breast cancer whose tumors expressed PD-L1 (CPS>10). Data will be submitted to global health authorities and will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.
    • Results from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-564 trial for the adjuvant treatment of certain patients with RCC at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. In the study, KEYTRUDA given after surgery demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the risk of disease recurrence or death compared to placebo. Results are being submitted to global regulatory authorities and the trial will continue to evaluate OS, a key secondary endpoint.
    • Results from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-826 trial investigating KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab, confirming the trial met its dual primary endpoints of OS and progression-free survival (PFS) in the first-line treatment of patients with persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer regardless of PD-L1 status. Results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and will be submitted to regulatory authorities.
    • Initial results presented by Merck and AstraZeneca from the Phase 3 OlympiA trial at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, in which Lynparza demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in its primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival versus placebo in the adjuvant treatment of patients with germline BRCA1/2 mutations and HER2-negative early breast cancer. Results will be submitted to global regulatory authorities and the trial will continue to assess OS as a secondary endpoint.

Vaccines Highlights

  • Merck announced the FDA approval of VAXNEUVANCE (15-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F in adults 18 years of age and older.
  • Merck presented new data from the pivotal Phase 3 PNEU-AGE study of VAXNEUVANCE compared with a 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in adults 50 years of age and older at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) 2021.
  • Merck announced VAXNEUVANCE met its primary immunogenicity and safety endpoints in two trials from its Phase 3 pediatric clinical program. Plans are on track for submission of a supplemental regulatory licensure application to the FDA for use in children before the end of the year.

HIV Highlight

  • Merck announced results from an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of six monthly oral doses, over 24 weeks, of islatravir, the company’s investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor, versus placebo for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) of HIV-1 infection in adults at low risk of contracting HIV-1. These data, which support the safety profile of an oral islatravir PrEP regimen through 24 weeks versus placebo, were shared as a late-breaking oral presentation during the virtual 11th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science.

Other Highlights

  • The EC granted marketing authorization in the European Union for Verquvo (vericiguat) for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure in adult patients with reduced ejection fraction who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event requiring intravenous therapy. Verquvo is being jointly developed by Merck and Bayer AG.
  • BRIDION (sugammadex) Injection 100 mg/mL was approved by the FDA for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in pediatric patients aged 2 years and older undergoing surgery.
  • The FDA has informed Merck of its decision to extend the goal date for the company’s New Drug Application for gefapixant, an investigational, orally administered, selective P2X3 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of refractory chronic cough or unexplained chronic cough in adults, to provide time for a full review of the submission. The extended PDUFA action date is March 21, 2022.

COVID-19 Highlights

  • In April, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP announced top-line data from the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 trials studying molnupiravir (MK-4482), which showed that it inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19. Data were presented at ECCMID in July. Molnupiravir is now being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, the MOVe-OUT study, for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and at least one risk factor associated with poor disease outcomes.
  • In April, Merck announced that the company entered into non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements for molnupiravir with established Indian generic manufacturers. Merck entered into these agreements to accelerate availability of molnupiravir in India and in other low- and middle-income countries following approvals or emergency authorization by local regulatory agencies.
  • In June, Merck announced it entered into a procurement agreement with the United States government for molnupiravir.

Second-Quarter Revenue Performance

The following table reflects sales of the company’s top pharmaceutical products, as well as sales of Animal Health products.

 

$ in millions

   

Second Quarter

 
 

 

   

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

Change Ex-
Exchange

 
 

Total Sales

   

$11,402

 

$9,353

 

22%

 

19%

 
 

Pharmaceutical

   

9,980

 

8,178

 

22%

 

18%

 
 

KEYTRUDA

   

4,176

 

3,388

 

23%

 

20%

 
 

JANUVIA / JANUMET

   

1,261

 

1,344

 

-6%

 

-10%

 
 

GARDASIL / GARDASIL 9

   

1,234

 

656

 

88%

 

78%

 
 

PROQUAD, M-M-R II and
VARIVAX

   

 

516

 

 

378

 

 

36%

 

 

35%

 
 

BRIDION

   

387

 

224

 

72%

 

67%

 
 

Lynparza*

ROTATEQ

   

248

208

 

178

168

 

39%

23%

 

34%

19%

 
 

SIMPONI

   

202

 

191

 

5%

 

-3%

 
 

ISENTRESS / ISENTRESS HD
Lenvima*

   

192

181

 

196

151

 

-2%

19%

 

-5%

15%

 
 

Animal Health

   

1,472

 

1,101

 

34%

 

27%

 
 

Livestock

   

820

 

647

 

27%

 

20%

 
 

Companion Animals

   

651

 

453

 

44%

 

38%

 
 

Other Revenues**

   

(50)

 

74

 

-167%

 

-1%

 
 

*Alliance revenue for this product represents Merck’s share of profits, which are product sales net of cost of sales and commercialization costs.

 
 

**Other revenues are comprised primarily of third-party manufacturing sales and miscellaneous corporate revenues, including revenue-hedging activities. The revenue-hedging activities resulted in negative revenue in the second quarter of 2021.

 

Pharmaceutical Revenue

Second-quarter pharmaceutical sales increased 22% to $10.0 billion. Excluding the favorable effect of foreign exchange, sales grew by 18%, reflecting ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and strong underlying demand. The COVID-19 pandemic unfavorably affected sales in the second quarter of 2021 but to a lesser extent than in the second quarter of 2020. The estimated net favorable benefit of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic recovery to year-over-year sales growth was approximately $900 million.

Growth in oncology was largely driven by higher sales of KEYTRUDA, which rose 23% to $4.2 billion in the quarter. Global sales growth of KEYTRUDA reflects continued strong momentum from the non-small-cell lung cancer indications as well as continued uptake in other indications, including adjuvant melanoma, RCC, bladder, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and MSI-H cancers. Also contributing to higher sales in oncology was a 39% rise in Lynparza alliance revenue, reflecting continued uptake in approved indications in the United States, Europe and China, as well as a 19% increase in Lenvima alliance revenue, driven primarily by higher demand in China.

Growth in vaccines for the second quarter was primarily driven by higher combined sales of GARDASIL [Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent (Types 6, 11, 16 and 18) Vaccine, Recombinant] and GARDASIL 9 (Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant). Second-quarter 2021 GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 sales rebounded to $1.2 billion, growing 88%, primarily due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic recovery and strong underlying demand in the United States, as well as continued market uptake in certain ex-U.S. markets, including China, which also benefitted from increased supply.

Combined sales of pediatric vaccines VARIVAX (Varicella Virus Vaccine Live), a vaccine to help prevent chickenpox; PROQUAD (Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella Virus Vaccine Live), a combination vaccine to help protect against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella; and M-M-R II (Measles, Mumps and Rubella Virus Vaccine Live), a vaccine to help prevent measles, mumps and rubella, for second-quarter 2021 rose 36% to $516 million driven primarily by the ongoing market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Growth in hospital acute care reflects higher demand globally for BRIDION (sugammadex) Injection 100 mg/mL, a medicine for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide or vecuronium bromide in adults and pediatric patients aged 2 years and older undergoing surgery, which rose 72% to $387 million attributable in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic recovery; and the continued uptake of PREVYMIS (letermovir), a medicine for prophylaxis (prevention) of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease in adult CMV-seropositive recipients of an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. Growth in hospital acute care was partially offset by the suspension of sales of ZERBAXA (ceftolozane and tazobactam) for injection, a combination cephalosporin antibacterial and beta-lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with certain bacterial infections, following a product recall in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Sales of JANUVIA (sitagliptin) and JANUMET (sitagliptin and metformin HCI) decreased 6% in the quarter to $1.3 billion reflecting continued pricing pressure in the United States, partially offset by higher demand in certain international markets.

Animal Health Revenue

Animal Health sales totaled $1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 34% compared with the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the favorable effect from foreign exchange, Animal Health sales grew 27%. Sales growth reflects higher demand globally for companion animal products, driven by companion animal vaccines, as well as growth in parasiticide lines of products, including BRAVECTO (fluralaner). Sales growth in livestock products reflects higher demand for ruminant, swine and poultry products, as well as higher demand globally for Animal Health Intelligence products. The COVID-19 pandemic unfavorably affected Animal Health sales by approximately $100 million in the second quarter of 2020 but had no impact in the second quarter of 2021.

Second-Quarter Expense, EPS and Related Information

The tables below present selected expense information.

 

$ in millions

 

Second-Quarter 2021

 

GAAP

 

Acquisition-
and
Divestiture-
Related
Costs3

 

Restructuring
Costs

 

(Income)
Loss from
Investments
in Equity
Securities

 

Certain
Other
Items

 

Non-
GAAP2

 
 

Cost of sales

 

$3,104

 

$345

 

$38

 

$-

 

$37

 

$2,684

 
 

Selling, general and
administrative

 

2,281

 

25

 

2

 

-

 

-

 

2,254

 
 

Research and
development

 

4,321

 

16

 

6

 

-

 

1,765

 

2,534

 
 

Restructuring costs

 

82

 

-

 

82

 

-

 

-

 

-

 
 

Other (income)
expense, net

 

(103)

 

117

 

-

 

(258)

 

-

 

38

 
 

Second-Quarter 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Cost of sales

 

$2,747

 

$580

 

$25

 

$-

 

$-

 

$2,142

 
 

Selling, general and
administrative

 

2,085

 

44

 

11

 

-

 

-

 

2,030

 
 

Research and
development

 

2,085

 

(63)

 

31

 

-

 

-

 

2,117

 
 

Restructuring costs

 

82

 

-

 

82

 

-

 

-

 

-

 
 

Other (income)
expense, net

 

(387)

 

63

 

-

 

(511)

 

(16)

 

77

 

GAAP Expense, EPS and Related Information

Gross margin was 72.8% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 70.6% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase reflects lower acquisition- and divestiture-related costs and favorable product mix, partially offset by the unfavorable effects of foreign exchange, pricing pressure and higher manufacturing costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 9% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflects higher promotion and administrative costs, as well as the unfavorable effects of foreign exchange.

Research and development expenses were $4.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $2.1 billion in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by a $1.7 billion charge for the acquisition of Pandion, as well as higher expenses related to clinical development, and increased investment in discovery research and early drug development.

Other (income) expense, net, was $103 million of income in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $387 million of income in the second quarter of 2020, primarily reflecting lower income from investments in equity securities in 2021 compared with 2020.

The effective income tax rate of 29.3% for the second quarter of 2021 reflects no tax benefit recognized on the Pandion acquisition charge.

GAAP EPS was $0.48 for the second quarter of 2021 compared with $0.92 for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP Expense, EPS and Related Information

Non-GAAP gross margin was 76.5% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 77.1% for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in non-GAAP gross margin reflects the unfavorable effects of foreign exchange, pricing pressure and higher manufacturing costs, partially offset by favorable product mix.

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 11% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflects higher promotion and administrative costs, as well as the unfavorable effects of foreign exchange.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a 20% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflects higher expenses related to clinical development, as well as increased investment in discovery research and early drug development.

Non-GAAP other (income) expense, net, was $38 million of expense in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $77 million of expense in the second quarter of 2020.

The non-GAAP effective income tax rate was 14.6% for the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP EPS was $1.31 for the second quarter of 2021 compared with $1.02 for the second quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income and EPS is provided in the table that follows.

 

$ in millions, except EPS amounts

 

Second Quarter

 
   

2021

 

2020

 
 

EPS

 

 

 

 

 
 

GAAP EPS

 

$0.48

 

$0.92

 
 

Difference

 

0.83

 

0.10

 
 

Non-GAAP EPS that excludes items listed below2

 

$1.31

 

$1.02

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Net Income

 

 

 

 

 
 

GAAP net income1

 

$1,213

 

$2,341

 
 

Difference

 

2,108

 

245

 
 

Non-GAAP net income that excludes items listed below1,2

 

$3,321

 

$2,586

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Decrease (Increase) in Net Income Due to Excluded Items:

 

 

 

 

 
 

Acquisition- and divestiture-related costs3

 

$503

 

$624

 
 

Restructuring costs

 

128

 

149

 
 

(Income) loss from investments in equity securities

 

(258)

 

(511)

 
 

Charge for the acquisition of Pandion

 

1,704

 

-

 
 

Charge for the discontinuation of COVID-19 development programs

 

37

 

-

 
 

Other

 

61

 

(16)

 
 

Net decrease (increase) in income before taxes

 

2,175

 

246

 
 

Income tax (benefit) expense4

 

(67)

 

(1)

 
 

Decrease (increase) in net income

 

$2,108

 

$245

 

Financial Outlook

Merck continues to experience strong global underlying demand across its business. Consequently, at mid-July 2021 exchange rates, Merck now expects sales growth of 12% to 14% in 2021 with full-year 2021 revenue estimated to be between $46.4 billion and $47.4 billion, including a positive impact from foreign exchange of less than 2%.

Merck continues to believe that global health systems and patients have largely adapted to the impacts of COVID-19 disease, and that while certain negative effects will persist, the trend will continue to improve. Merck now estimates that the pandemic will have a net unfavorable impact to 2021 revenues of less than 3%, all of which relates to the pharmaceutical segment.

Merck expects full-year 2021 GAAP EPS to be between $4.24 and $4.34.

Merck expects full-year 2021 non-GAAP EPS to be between $5.47 and $5.57, including a positive impact from foreign exchange of approximately 2%. The non-GAAP range excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs, costs related to restructuring programs, income and losses from investments in equity securities and certain other items.

For full-year 2021, Merck continues to expect the pandemic will have a negligible impact on operating expenses, as spending on the development of its COVID-19 antiviral program is expected to offset the favorable impact of lower spending in other areas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neither the sales nor the EPS guidance ranges provided above include the impact of the potential launch of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral drug candidate, molnupiravir.

The following table summarizes the company’s full-year 2021 financial guidance.

       

GAAP

     

Non-GAAP2

 
 

Revenue

     

$46.4 to $47.4 billion

     

$46.4 to $47.4 billion*

 
 

Operating
expenses

     

Lower than 2020 by a
mid-single digit rate

     

Higher than 2020 by a
high-single digit rate

 
 

Effective tax rate

     

14.5% to 15.5%

     

14.5% to 15.5%

 
 

EPS**

     

$4.24 to $4.34

     

$5.47 to $5.57

 
 

*The company does not have any non-GAAP adjustments to revenue.

 
 

**EPS guidance for 2021 assumes a share count (assuming dilution) of approximately 2.53 billion shares.

 

A reconciliation of anticipated 2021 GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS and the items excluded from non-GAAP EPS are provided in the table below.

 

$ in millions, except EPS amounts

 

Full-Year 2021

 
 

 

GAAP EPS

 

$4.24 to $4.34

 
 

Difference

 

$1.23

 
 

Non-GAAP EPS that excludes items listed below2

 

$5.47 to $5.57

 
 

 

 

 

 
 

Acquisition- and divestiture-related costs

Restructuring costs

(Income) loss from investments in equity securities

 

$2,100

700

(1,200)

 
 

Charge for the discontinuation of COVID-19 development programs

 

225

 
 

Charge for the acquisition of Pandion

 

1,704

 
 

Other

 

61

 
 

Net decrease (increase) in income before taxes

 

3,590

 
 

Income tax (benefit) expense4

 

(475)

 
 

Decrease (increase) in net income

 

$3,115

 

Earnings Conference Call

Investors, journalists and the general public may access a live audio webcast of the call today at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Merck’s website at https://investors.merck.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Institutional investors and analysts can participate in the call by dialing (833) 353-0277 or (469) 886-1947 and using ID code number 5951886. Members of the media are invited to monitor the call by dialing (833) 353-0277 or (469) 886-1947 and using ID code number 5951886. Journalists who wish to ask questions are requested to contact a member of Merck’s Media Relations team at the conclusion of the call.

About Merck

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline products that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).

1

  Net income attributable to Merck & Co., Inc.

2

  Merck is providing certain 2021 and 2020 non-GAAP information that excludes certain items because of the nature of these items and the impact they have on the analysis of underlying business performance and trends. Management believes that providing this information enhances investors’ understanding of the company’s results and permits investors to understand how management assesses performance. Management uses these measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and to measure the performance of the company along with other metrics. In addition, senior management’s annual compensation is derived in part using non-GAAP pretax income. This information should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a description of the non-GAAP adjustments, see Table 2a attached to this release.

3

  Includes expenses for the amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting adjustments to inventories recognized as a result of acquisitions, intangible asset impairment charges and expense or income related to changes in the estimated fair value measurement of liabilities for contingent consideration. Also includes integration, transaction and certain other costs related to acquisitions and divestitures.

4

  Includes the estimated tax impact on the reconciling items. In addition, the amount for full-year 2021 includes a $207 million net tax benefit related to the settlement of certain federal income tax matters.
MERCK & CO., INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME - GAAP
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE FIGURES)
(UNAUDITED)
Table 1
 
On June 2, 2021, Merck completed the spinoff of products from its women’s health, biosimilars and established brands businesses into a new, independent, publicly traded company named Organon & Co. (Organon) through a distribution of Organon’s publicly traded stock to company shareholders. The historical results of the women’s health, biosimilars and established brands businesses that were contributed to Organon in the spin-off are excluded from sales and expenses below and reflected as discontinued operations in the company’s Consolidated Statements of Income provided below.
 
GAAP   % Change GAAP   % Change
   

2Q21

2Q20

  June YTD 2021 June YTD 2020  
   
 
Sales

 $          11,402

 

 $           9,353

 

 

22%

 $          22,029

 

 $          19,641

 

 

12%

     

 

     

 

Costs, Expenses and Other      

 

     

 

Cost of sales

              3,104

 

              2,747

 

 

13%

              6,303

 

              5,576

 

 

13%

Selling, general and administrative

              2,281

 

              2,085

 

 

9%

              4,468

 

              4,276

 

 

4%

Research and development

              4,321

 

              2,085

 

 

*

              6,732

 

              4,260

 

 

58%

Restructuring costs (1) 

                   82

 

                   82

 

 

0%

                 380

 

                 152

 

 

*

Other (income) expense, net 

                (103

)

                (387

)

 

-73%

                (558

)

                (325

)

 

72%

Income from Continuing Operations Before Taxes 

              1,717

 

              2,741

 

 

-37%

              4,704

 

              5,702

 

 

-18%

Income Tax Provision 

                 503

 

                 396

 

 

 

                 741

 

                 891

 

 

 

Net Income from Continuing Operations

              1,214

 

              2,345

 

 

-48%

              3,963

 

              4,811

 

 

-18%

Less: Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

                     1

 

                     4

 

 

 

                     5

 

                    (1

)

 

 

Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to Merck & Co., Inc.

 $           1,213

 

 $           2,341

 

 

-48%

 $           3,958

 

 $           4,812

 

 

-18%

Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes and Amounts
Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

 $              332

 

 $              661

 

 

-50%

 $              766

 

 $           1,409

 

 

-46%

Net Income Attributable to Merck & Co., Inc.

 $           1,545

 

 $           3,002

 

 

-49%

 $           4,724

 

 $           6,221

 

 

-24%

     

 

     

 

Basic Earnings per Common Share Attributable to Merck & Co., Inc.
Common Shareholders: 		     

 

     

 

Income from Continuing Operations

 $             0.48

 

 $             0.93

 

 

-48%

 $             1.56

 

 $             1.90

 

 

-18%

Income from Discontinued Operations

 $             0.13

 

 $             0.26

 

 

-50%

 $             0.30

 

 $             0.56

 

 

-46%

Net Income

 $             0.61

 

 $             1.19

 

 

-49%

 $             1.87

 

 $             2.46

 

 

-24%

     

 

     

 

Earnings per Common Share Assuming Dilution Attributable to
Merck & Co., Inc. Common Shareholders: 		     

 

     

 

Income from Continuing Operations

 $             0.48

 

 $             0.92

 

 

-48%

 $             1.56

 

 $             1.89

 

 

-17%

Income from Discontinued Operations

 $             0.13

 

 $             0.26

 

 

-50%

 $             0.30

 

 $             0.55

 

 

-45%

Net Income

 $             0.61

 

 $             1.18

 

 

-48%

 $             1.86

 

 $             2.45

 

 

-24%

   
Average Shares Outstanding

              2,533

 

              2,527

 

              2,532

 

              2,531

 

Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution

              2,540

 

              2,536

 

              2,540

 

              2,542

 

Tax Rate from Continuing Operations (2)

29.3

%

14.4

%

15.8

%

15.6

%

* 100% or greater
(1) Represents separation and other related costs associated with restructuring activities under the company's formal restructuring programs. 
 
(2) The effective income tax rates for the second quarter and first six months of 2021 reflect the unfavorable impact of a charge for the acquisition of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. for which no tax benefit was recognized.  Additionally, the effective income tax rate for the first six months of 2021 reflects a net tax benefit of $207 million related to the settlement of certain federal income tax matters.  
MERCK & CO., INC.   
SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - CONTINUING OPERATIONS  
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE FIGURES)  
(UNAUDITED)  
Table 2a  
     
The table below reflects a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information on a continuing operations basis.  As Organon results are reflected within discontinued operations, they are excluded from the financial information provided below.   
     
GAAP Acquisition and Divestiture-
Related Costs (1) 		Restructuring Costs (2) (Income) Loss from
Investments in Equity
Securities 		Certain Other Items Adjustment Subtotal Non-GAAP
 
Second Quarter    
Cost of sales

 $

             3,104

 

                                  345

                             38

                         37

(3)

                       420

 $

             2,684

 
Selling, general and administrative

 

                2,281

 

                                    25

                               2

                         27

 

                2,254

 
Research and development

 

                4,321

 

                                    16

                               6

                    1,765

(4)

                    1,787

 

                2,534

 
Restructuring costs

 

                     82

 

                             82

                         82

 

                      - 

 
Other (income) expense, net

 

                 (103)

 

                                  117

                          (258)

                     (141)

 

                     38

 
Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes

 

                1,717

 

                                (503)

                          (128)

                           258

                   (1,802)

                  (2,175)

 

                3,892

 
Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

 

                   503

 

                                  (98)

(5)

                            (15)

(5)

                             57

(5)

                        (11)

(5)

                       (67)

 

                   570

 
Net Income from Continuing Operations

 

                1,214

 

                                (405)

                          (113)

                           201

                   (1,791)

                  (2,108)

 

                3,322

 
Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to
Merck & Co., Inc.

 

                1,213

 

                                (405)

                          (113)

                           201

                   (1,791)

                  (2,108)

 

                3,321

 
Earnings per Common Share Assuming Dilution from
Continuing Operations

 $

               0.48

 

                               (0.16)

                         (0.04)

                          0.08

                     (0.71)

                    (0.83)

 $

               1.31

 
     
Tax Rate 

 

29.3%

 

 

14.6%

 
     
     
June YTD    
Cost of sales

 $

             6,303

 

                                  842

                             65

                       225

(3)

                    1,132

 $

             5,171

 
Selling, general and administrative

 

                4,468

 

                                    35

                               4

                         39

 

                4,429

 
Research and development

 

                6,732

 

                                    34

                             13

                    1,765

(4)

                    1,812

 

                4,920

 
Restructuring costs

 

                   380

 

                           380

                       380

 

                      - 

 
Other (income) expense, net

 

                 (558)

 

                                    89

                          (819)

                     (730)

 

                   172

 
Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes

 

                4,704

 

                             (1,000)

                          (462)

                           819

                   (1,990)

                  (2,633)

 

                7,337

 
Income Tax Provision (Benefit)

 

                   741

 

                                (187)

(5)

                            (56)

(5)

                           180

(5)

                      (260)

(5)

                     (323)

 

                1,064

 
Net Income from Continuing Operations

 

                3,963

 

                                (813)

                          (406)

                           639

                   (1,730)

                  (2,310)

 

                6,273

 
Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to
Merck & Co., Inc.

 

                3,958

 

                                (813)

                          (406)

                           639

                   (1,730)

                  (2,310)

 

                6,268

 
Earnings per Common Share Assuming Dilution from
Continuing Operations

 $

               1.56

 

                               (0.32)

                         (0.16)

                          0.25

                     (0.68)

                    (0.91)

 $

               2.47

 
     
Tax Rate 

 

15.8%

 

 

14.5%

 
Only the line items that are affected by non-GAAP adjustments are shown.
Merck is providing certain non-GAAP information that excludes certain items because of the nature of these items and the impact they have on the analysis of underlying business performance and trends. Management believes that providing this information enhances investors’ understanding of the company’s results as it permits investors to understand how management assesses performance. Management uses these measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and to measure the performance of the company along with other metrics. In addition, senior management’s annual compensation is derived in part using non-GAAP pretax income. This information should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. 
 
(1) Amounts included in cost of sales primarily reflect expenses for the amortization of intangible assets.  Amounts included in selling, general and administrative expenses reflect acquisition and divestiture-related costs.  Amounts included in research and development expenses primarily reflect expenses for the amortization of intangible assets.  Amounts included in other (income) expense, net, for the second quarter and six months period primarily reflect an increase in the estimated fair value measurement of liabilities for contingent consideration related to the termination of the Sanofi-Pasteur MSD joint venture and a loss on a forward exchange contract entered into in conjunction with the Organon spinoff.  Amount included in other (income) expense, net, for the six month period is partially offset by royalty income related to the termination of the Sanofi-Pasteur MSD joint venture.
 
(2) Amounts primarily include employee separation costs and accelerated depreciation associated with facilities to be closed or divested related to activities under the company's formal restructuring programs.
 
(3) Represents charges for the discontinuation of COVID-19 development programs.
 
(4) Includes a $1.7 billion charge for the acquisition of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. 
 
(5) Represent the estimated tax impacts on the reconciling items based on applying the statutory rate of the originating territory of the non-GAAP adjustments.  Certain other items for the six month period also includes a $207 million net tax benefit related to the settlement of certain federal income tax matters.
MERCK & CO., INC.  
FRANCHISE / KEY PRODUCT SALES - CONTINUING OPERATIONS  
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS)  
(UNAUDITED)  
Table 3  
                                                     
                                                     
 

2021

   

2020

      2Q     June YTD  
  1Q     2Q     June YTD     1Q     2Q     June YTD     3Q     4Q     Full Year     Nom %     Ex-Exch %       Nom %     Ex-Exch %  
                                                             
TOTAL SALES (1)   

$10,627

   

$11,402

   

$22,029

 

 

 

$10,288

   

$9,353

   

$19,641

   

$10,929

   

$10,948

   

$41,518

   

22

   

19

     

12

   

10

 
PHARMACEUTICAL  

9,238

   

9,980

   

19,218

     

8,905

   

8,178

   

17,083

   

9,714

   

9,813

   

36,610

   

22

   

18

     

12

   

9

 
Oncology                                                                                  
Keytruda  

3,899

   

4,176

   

8,076

     

3,284

   

3,388

   

6,672

   

3,715

   

3,993

   

14,380

   

23

   

20

     

21

   

18

 
Alliance Revenue – Lynparza (2)  

228

   

248

   

475

     

145

   

178

   

323

   

196

   

206

   

725

   

39

   

34

     

47

   

42

 
Alliance Revenue – Lenvima (2)  

130

   

181

   

310

     

128

   

151

   

279

   

142

   

158

   

580

   

19

   

15

     

11

   

8

 
Vaccines (3)                                                                                  
Gardasil / Gardasil 9  

917

   

1,234

   

2,151

     

1,097

   

656

   

1,753

   

1,187

   

998

   

3,938

   

88

   

78

     

23

   

17

 
ProQuad / M-M-R II / Varivax  

449

   

516

   

965

     

435

   

378

   

813

   

576

   

488

   

1,878

   

36

   

35

     

19

   

17

 
Pneumovax 23  

171

   

152

   

323

     

256

   

117

   

373

   

375

   

339

   

1,087

     

30

   

27

     

-13

   

-16

 
RotaTeq  

158

   

208

   

366

     

222

   

168

   

391

   

210

   

196

   

797

   

23

   

19

     

-6

   

-8

 
Vaqta  

34

   

56

   

90

     

60

   

28

   

88

   

51

   

31

   

170

   

101

   

96

     

2

   

-

 
Hospital Acute Care                                                                                  
Bridion  

340

   

387

   

727

     

299

   

224

   

524

   

320

   

355

   

1,198

   

72

   

67

     

39

   

35

 
Prevymis  

82

   

93

   

174

     

60

   

63

   

123

   

77

   

80

   

281

   

47

   

41

     

42

   

36

 
Noxafil  

67

   

66

   

133

     

94

   

73

   

168

   

79

   

82

   

329

   

-10

   

-14

     

-21

   

-24

 
Primaxin  

65

   

60

   

125

     

51

   

64

   

115

   

74

   

62

   

251

   

-6

   

-14

     

8

   

-

 
Cancidas  

57

   

54

   

111

     

55

   

43

   

98

   

50

   

65

   

213

   

24

   

17

     

13

   

8

 
Invanz  

57

   

48

   

104

     

64

   

43

   

108

   

51

   

53

   

211

   

10

   

3

     

-3

   

-5

 
Zerbaxa  

(8)

   

(1)

   

(9)

     

37

   

32

   

69

   

43

   

19

   

130

   

-104

   

-104

     

-113

   

-113

 
Immunology                                                                                  
Simponi  

214

   

202

   

416

     

215

   

191

   

406

   

209

   

223

   

838

   

5

   

-3

     

2

   

-6

 
Remicade  

85

   

75

   

160

     

88

   

73

   

160

   

82

   

88

   

330

   

3

   

-3

     

-

   

-6

 
Neuroscience                                                                                  
Belsomra  

79

   

78

   

157

     

79

   

84

   

163

   

81

   

83

   

327

   

-7

   

-6

     

-4

   

-5

 
Virology                                                                                  
Isentress / Isentress HD  

209

   

192

   

401

     

245

   

196

   

441

   

205

   

211

   

857

   

-2

   

-5

     

-9

   

-11

 
Cardiovascular                                                                                  
Alliance Revenue - Adempas/Verquvo (4)  

74

   

74

   

149

     

53

   

79

   

133

   

83

   

65

   

281

   

-7

   

13

     

12

   

23

 
Adempas (5)  

55

   

74

   

129

     

56

   

57

   

113

   

55

   

53

   

220

   

29

   

23

     

15

   

7

 
Diabetes (6)                                                                                  
Januvia  

809

   

784

   

1,593

     

774

   

854

   

1,628

   

821

   

857

   

3,306

   

-8

   

-11

     

-2

   

-5

 
Janumet  

486

   

477

   

962

     

503

   

490

   

993

   

506

   

472

   

1,971

   

-3

   

-8

     

-3

   

-7

 
Other Pharmaceutical (7)  

581

   

546

   

1,130

     

605

   

548

   

1,149

   

526

   

636

   

2,312

   

-

   

-5

     

-2

   

-6

 
                                                                                 
ANIMAL HEALTH  

1,418

   

1,472

   

2,890

     

1,214

   

1,101

   

2,314

   

1,220

   

1,168

   

4,703

   

34

   

27

     

25

   

21

 
Livestock  

819

   

821

   

1,640

     

739

   

648

   

1,386

   

758

   

794

   

2,939

   

27

   

20

     

18

   

15

 
Companion Animals  

599

   

651

   

1,250

     

475

   

453

   

928

   

462

   

374

   

1,764

   

44

   

38

     

35

   

31

 
                                                                                 
Other Revenues (8)  

(29)

   

(50)

   

(79)

     

169

   

74

   

244

   

(5)

   

(33)

   

205

     

-167

   

-1

     

-132

   

-15

 
Sum of quarterly amounts may not equal year-to-date amounts due to rounding.
 
(1) Only select products are shown.         
(2) Alliance Revenue represents Merck’s share of profits, which are product sales net of cost of sales and commercialization costs.         
(3) Total Vaccines sales were $1,809 million and $2,293 million in the first and second quarter of 2021, respectively, and $2,155 million, $1,418 million, $2,521 million and $2,163 million in the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively.
(4) Alliance Revenue represents Merck's share of profits from sales in Bayer's marketing territories, which are product sales net of cost of sales and commercialization costs.
(5) Net product sales in Merck's marketing territories.        
(6) Total Diabetes sales were $1,363 million and $1,330 million in the first and second quarter of 2021, respectively, and $1,353 million, $1,418 million, $1,405 million and $1,412 million in the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2020, respectively.
(7) Includes Pharmaceutical products not individually shown above. 
(8) Other Revenues are comprised primarily of third-party manufacturing sales and miscellaneous corporate revenues, including revenue hedging activities. 

 

Merck & Co Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merck Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
SkinTE Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Final Analysis from Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Merck Announces Phase 3 KEYNOTE-355 Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival (OS) in Patients with Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Whose Tumors Expressed PD-L1 (CPS ≥10)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21FDA Approves KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Patients With High-Risk Early-Stage Triple-Negative Breast Cancer in Combination With Chemotherapy as Neoadjuvant Treatment, Then Continued as Single Agent as Adjuvant Treatment After Surgery
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21LYNX: Merck Co: Der Druck steigt
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
22.07.21FDA Approves KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination for Patients With Certain Types of Advanced Endometrial Carcinoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Bayer-Herzmedikament Verquvo in der EU zugelassen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21VERQUVO (vericiguat) Approved in the European Union
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Merck Presents New Data from Ongoing Phase 2a Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Investigational, Once-Monthly, Oral Islatravir for HIV-1 Prevention at IAS 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Merck Announces U.S. FDA Approval of VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for the Prevention of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease in Adults 18 Years and Older Caused by 15 Serotypes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy Before Surgery and Continued as a Single Agent After Surgery Showed Statistically Significant Event-Free Survival (EFS) Result Versus Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy Alone in High-Risk Early-Stage TNBC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten