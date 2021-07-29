New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

GAAP Net Income of $121.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share (1) $107.7 million Pre-Tax Income from Origination and Servicing (2)

Core Earnings of $146.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share (1)(3)

Common Dividend of $93.3 million, or $0.20 per common share (1)

Book Value per common share of $11.27 (1)

$956.2 million of cash as of June 30, 2021

Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Summary Operating Results: GAAP Net Income per Diluted Common Share(1) $ 0.26 $ 0.65 GAAP Net Income $ 121.3 million $ 277.6 million Non-GAAP Results: Core Earnings per Diluted Common Share(1) $ 0.31 $ 0.34 Core Earnings(3) $ 146.6 million $ 144.8 million NRZ Common Dividend: Common Dividend per Share(1) $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Common Dividend $ 93.3 million $ 82.9 million

“Heading into the second half of 2021, we are very excited about the positioning of our company,” said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of New Residential. “The combined performance of our investment portfolio and operating business lines enabled us to deliver stable book value and good earnings during the quarter. Looking ahead, the focus of our investment business will continue to be on our core assets, including MSRs, call rights and loans. During the second quarter, we saw a slowdown in amortization in our MSR portfolio, which we believe will provide more cash flows and higher earnings as we go forward. We also expect our robust origination platform to more than offset amortization and create more MSRs. Our continued focus on driving higher recapture rates along with technology advancements should also help to create more earnings going forward.”

“In addition, we announced the agreement to acquire Caliber Home Loans, Inc. during the second quarter and, as previously announced, are on track to close that acquisition in the third quarter. We believe the combination of Newrez and Caliber will propel our operating strategy forward, adding incremental earnings, talent and asset creation opportunities to our platform. We look forward to the close of that transaction,” added Mr. Nierenberg.

Second Quarter 2021 Company Highlights:

Corporate Highlights Announced agreement to acquire Caliber Home Loans Inc. (“Caliber”), a leading mortgage originator and servicer Raised $522.4 million of gross proceeds in a 51.7 million share common stock offering on April 19, 2021, which had an approximate ($0.03) impact on GAAP and Core EPS for the second quarter of 2021 (4)



Origination Segment pre-tax income of $75.4 million (down 61% QoQ and down 58% YoY) (2) Quarterly origination funded production of $23.5 billion in unpaid principal balance (“UPB”) (down 14% QoQ and up 184% YoY) Total gain on sale margin of 1.31% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 1.43% for the first quarter of 2021



Servicing Quarterly segment pre-tax net income of $32.3 million (up 2% QoQ and up 33% YoY) (2) Servicing portfolio grew to $305.9 billion in UPB (flat QoQ and up 10% YoY)



Mortgage Servicing Rights (“MSRs”) and Servicer Advances MSR portfolio totaled approximately $489 billion UPB as of June 30, 2021 compared to $515 billion UPB as of March 31, 2021 (5) Servicer advance balances of $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, compared to $3.4 billion as of March 31, 2021 Issued one MSR debt securitization for $358 million



Residential Securities and Call Rights Purchased $650 million (net face value) of agency securities Called non-agency collateral of $666 million UPB (6)



Residential Loans Securitized $270 million (face value) of residential loans Bought $241 million of early buyout (“EBO”) loans Grew single-family rental portfolio by approximately 600 units



Financing and Leverage Overall leverage of 3.5x, unchanged from March 31, 2021 (7) Leverage excluding agency securities of 1.1x, unchanged from March 31, 2021



Third Quarter 2021 Commentary (8) Estimated Newrez and Caliber Q3’21 Funded Origination Volume of approximately $40 billion to $45 billion UPB (9) Estimated Newrez and Caliber Q3’21 Servicing Portfolio UPB of approximately $465 billion to $475 billion UPB (9) Sold $5.4 billion (net face value) of agency securities (10) Sold $880 million (face value) of residential loans (10) Priced one MSR debt securitization for $418 million (10)



(1) Per common share calculations for both GAAP Net Income and Core Earnings are based on 472,729,245 and 429,491,379 weighted average diluted shares during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Per share calculations of both Common Dividend and Book Value are based on 466,579,920 and 414,797,263 basic common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Includes non-controlling interests. (3) Core Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Core Earnings to GAAP Net Income, as well as an explanation of this measure, please refer to Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income below. (4) Includes exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock (6,725,000 shares). (5) Includes excess and full MSRs. (6) Call rights UPB estimated as of June 30, 2021. The UPB of the loans relating to our call rights may be materially lower than the estimates in this release, and there can be no assurance that we will be able to execute on this pipeline of callable deals in the near term, on the timeline presented above, or at all, or that callable deals will be economically favorable. The economic returns from this strategy could be adversely affected by a rise in interest rates and are contingent on the level of delinquencies and outstanding advances in each transaction, fair market value of the related collateral and other economic factors and market conditions. We may become subject to claims and legal proceedings, including purported class-actions, in the ordinary course of our business, challenging our right to exercise these call rights and, as a result, we may not be able to exercise such rights on favorable terms or at all. Call rights are usually exercisable when current loan balances in a related portfolio are equal to, or lower than, 10% of their original balance. (7) Represents recourse leverage. Excludes non-recourse leverage, including outstanding consumer debt, servicer advance debt, SAFT 2013-1 and MDST Trusts mortgage backed securities issued, and Shellpoint non-agency RMBS. (8) Based on management’s current views and estimates, and actual results may vary materially. (9) Q3'21 estimates for combined Newrez and Caliber origination activity based upon estimated full quarter production volumes for the third quarter 2021. Q3’21 estimates for combined Newrez and Caliber servicing portfolio based on quarter-end (09/30/21) estimated portfolio size. Both estimates assume the close of the acquisition of Caliber in the third quarter of 2021. (10) Represents activity from July 1, 2021 through July 28, 2021.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Revenues Interest income $ 253,677 $ 253,735 $ 507,412 $ 634,571 Servicing revenue, net of change in fair value (86,511) 513,548 427,037 (379,574) Gain on originated mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 286,885 403,434 690,319 478,561 454,051 1,170,717 1,624,768 733,558 Expenses Interest expense 106,539 118,905 225,444 333,258 General and administrative expenses 367,716 362,505 730,221 567,736 Management fee to affiliate 23,677 22,162 45,839 44,200 497,932 503,572 1,001,504 945,194 Other Income (Loss) Change in fair value of investments 200,383 (265,566) (65,183) (463,500) Gain (loss) on settlement of investments, net (76,304) (11,978) (88,282) (874,538) Other income (loss), net 30,043 (9,613) 20,430 (39,976) 154,122 (287,157) (133,035) (1,378,014) Impairment Provision (reversal) for credit losses on securities (1,756) (894) (2,650) 19,015 Valuation and credit loss provision (reversal) on loans and real estate owned (32,652) (18,713) (51,365) 103,920 (34,408) (19,607) (54,015) 122,935 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 144,649 399,595 544,244 (1,712,585) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,077) 98,259 97,182 (149,459) Net Income (Loss) $ 145,726 $ 301,336 $ 447,062 $ (1,563,126) Noncontrolling interests in income of consolidated subsidiaries 10,053 9,394 19,447 22,478 Dividends on preferred stock 14,358 14,358 28,716 25,579 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 121,315 $ 277,584 $ 398,899 $ (1,611,183) Net Income (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.67 $ 0.92 $ (3.88) Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.65 $ 0.88 $ (3.88) Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 456,312,486 414,795,505 435,668,683 415,625,468 Diluted 472,729,245 429,491,379 451,229,665 415,625,468 Dividends Declared per Share of Common Stock $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.15

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share data) June 30,

2021

(Unaudited) December 31,

2020 Assets Excess mortgage servicing rights assets, at fair value $ 378,488 $ 410,855 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 3,800,593 3,489,675 Mortgage servicing rights financing receivables, at fair value 989,836 1,096,166 Servicer advance investments, at fair value 502,533 538,056 Real estate and other securities 14,956,889 14,244,558 Residential loans and variable interest entity consumer loans held-for-investment, at fair value 1,210,077 1,359,754 Residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale ($6,744,443 and $4,705,816 at fair value, respectively) 7,088,441 5,215,703 Residential mortgage loans subject to repurchase 1,308,242 1,452,005 Cash and cash equivalents 956,242 944,854 Restricted cash 238,501 135,619 Servicer advances receivable 2,719,410 3,002,267 Receivable for investments sold 1,109,959 4,180 Other assets 1,991,186 1,358,422 $ 37,250,397 $ 33,252,114 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Secured financing agreements $ 21,290,862 $ 17,547,680 Secured notes and bonds payable ($882,178 and $1,662,852 at fair value, respectively) 7,304,006 7,644,195 Residential mortgage loan repurchase liability 1,308,242 1,452,005 Unsecured senior notes, net of issuance costs 542,405 541,516 Payable for investments purchased — 154 Due to affiliates 8,682 9,450 Dividends payable 100,495 90,128 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 529,554 537,302 31,084,246 27,822,430 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 39,100,000 shares authorized, 33,610,000 issued and outstanding, $840,250 aggregate liquidation preference 812,992 812,992 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 466,579,920 and 414,744,518 issued and outstanding, respectively 4,667 4,148 Additional paid-in capital 6,059,186 5,547,108 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (886,305) (1,108,929) Accumulated other comprehensive income 81,511 65,697 Total New Residential stockholders’ equity 6,072,051 5,321,016 Noncontrolling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 94,100 108,668 Total equity 6,166,151 5,429,684 $ 37,250,397 $ 33,252,114

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP NET INCOME

New Residential has five primary variables that impact its operating performance: (i) the current yield earned on the Company’s investments, (ii) the interest expense under the debt incurred to finance the Company’s investments, (iii) the Company’s operating expenses and taxes, (iv) the Company’s realized and unrealized gains or losses on investments, including any impairment or reserve for expected credit losses and (v) income from the Company’s origination and servicing businesses. “Core earnings” is a non-GAAP measure of the Company’s operating performance, excluding the fourth variable above and adjusts the earnings from the consumer loan investment to a level yield basis. Core earnings is used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance without taking into account: (i) realized and unrealized gains and losses, which although they represent a part of the Company’s recurring operations, are subject to significant variability and are generally limited to a potential indicator of future economic performance; (ii) incentive compensation paid to the Company’s manager; (iii) non-capitalized transaction-related expenses; and (iv) deferred taxes, which are not representative of current operations.

The Company’s definition of core earnings includes accretion on held-for-sale loans as if they continued to be held-for-investment. Although the Company intends to sell such loans, there is no guarantee that such loans will be sold or that they will be sold within any expected timeframe. During the period prior to sale, the Company continues to receive cash flows from such loans and believes that it is appropriate to record a yield thereon. In addition, the Company’s definition of core earnings excludes all deferred taxes, rather than just deferred taxes related to unrealized gains or losses, because the Company believes deferred taxes are not representative of current operations. The Company’s definition of core earnings also limits accreted interest income on RMBS where the Company receives par upon the exercise of associated call rights based on the estimated value of the underlying collateral, net of related costs including advances. The Company created this limit in order to be able to accrete to the lower of par or the net value of the underlying collateral, in instances where the net value of the underlying collateral is lower than par. The Company believes this amount represents the amount of accretion the Company would have expected to earn on such bonds had the call rights not been exercised.

Beginning January 1, 2020, the Company’s investments in consumer loans are accounted for under the fair value option. Core earnings adjusts earnings on consumer loans to a level yield to present income recognition across the consumer loan portfolio in the manner in which it is economically earned, to avoid potential delays in loss recognition, and align it with the Company’s overall portfolio of mortgage-related assets which generally record income on a level yield basis. With respect to consumer loans classified as held-for-sale, the level yield is computed through the expected sale date. With respect to the gains recorded under GAAP in 2014 and 2016 as a result of a refinancing of, and the consolidation of, the debt related to the Company’s investments in consumer loans, and the consolidation of entities that own the Company’s investments in consumer loans, respectively, the Company continues to record a level yield on those assets based on their original purchase price.

While incentive compensation paid to the Company’s manager may be a material operating expense, the Company excludes it from core earnings because (i) from time to time, a component of the computation of this expense will relate to items (such as gains or losses) that are excluded from core earnings, and (ii) it is impractical to determine the portion of the expense related to core earnings and non-core earnings, and the type of earnings (loss) that created an excess (deficit) above or below, as applicable, the incentive compensation threshold. To illustrate why it is impractical to determine the portion of incentive compensation expense that should be allocated to core earnings, the Company notes that, as an example, in a given period, it may have core earnings in excess of the incentive compensation threshold but incur losses (which are excluded from core earnings) that reduce total earnings below the incentive compensation threshold. In such case, the Company would either need to (a) allocate zero incentive compensation expense to core earnings, even though core earnings exceeded the incentive compensation threshold, or (b) assign a “pro forma” amount of incentive compensation expense to core earnings, even though no incentive compensation was actually incurred. The Company believes that neither of these allocation methodologies achieves a logical result. Accordingly, the exclusion of incentive compensation facilitates comparability between periods and avoids the distortion to the Company’s non-GAAP operating measure that would result from the inclusion of incentive compensation that relates to non-core earnings.

With regard to non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, management does not view these costs as part of the Company’s core operations, as they are considered by management to be similar to realized losses incurred at acquisition. Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses are generally legal and valuation service costs, as well as other professional service fees, incurred when the Company acquires certain investments, as well as costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses.

Since the third quarter of 2018, as a result of the Shellpoint Partners LLC (“Shellpoint”) acquisition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Newrez, originates conventional, government-insured and nonconforming residential mortgage loans for sale and securitization. In connection with the transfer of loans to the GSEs or mortgage investors, the Company reports realized gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans and retention of mortgage servicing rights, which the Company believes is an indicator of performance for the Servicing and Origination segments and therefore included in core earnings. Realized gains or losses on the sale of originated residential mortgage loans had no impact on core earnings in any prior period, but may impact core earnings in future periods.

Beginning with the third quarter of 2019, as a result of the continued evaluation of how Shellpoint operates its business and its impact on the Company’s operating performance, core earnings includes Shellpoint’s GAAP net income with the exception of the unrealized gains or losses due to changes in valuation inputs and assumptions on MSRs owned by Newrez, net of unrealized gains and losses on MSR hedges owned by Newrez, and non-capitalized transaction-related expenses.

Management believes that the adjustments to compute “core earnings” specified above allow investors and analysts to readily identify and track the operating performance of the assets that form the core of the Company’s activity, assist in comparing the core operating results between periods, and enable investors to evaluate the Company’s current core performance using the same measure that management uses to operate the business. Management also utilizes core earnings as a measure in its decision-making process relating to improvements to the underlying fundamental operations of the Company’s investments, as well as the allocation of resources between those investments, and management also relies on core earnings as an indicator of the results of such decisions. Core earnings excludes certain recurring items, such as gains and losses (including impairment and reserves as well as derivative activities) and non-capitalized transaction-related expenses, because they are not considered by management to be part of the Company’s core operations for the reasons described herein. As such, core earnings is not intended to reflect all of the Company’s activity and should be considered as only one of the factors used by management in assessing the Company’s performance, along with GAAP net income which is inclusive of all of the Company’s activities.

The primary differences between core earnings and the measure the Company uses to calculate incentive compensation relate to (i) realized gains and losses (including impairments and reserves for expected credit losses), (ii) non-capitalized transaction-related expenses and (iii) deferred taxes (other than those related to unrealized gains and losses). Each are excluded from core earnings and included in the Company’s incentive compensation measure (either immediately or through amortization). In addition, the Company’s incentive compensation measure does not include accretion on held-for-sale loans and the timing of recognition of income from consumer loans is different. Unlike core earnings, the Company’s incentive compensation measure is intended to reflect all realized results of operations.

Core earnings does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or as a substitute for, or superior to, cash flows from operating activities, each as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the Company’s calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. Set forth below is a reconciliation of core earnings to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 121,315 $ 277,584 $ 398,899 $ (1,611,183) Adjustments for non-core earnings: Impairment (34,408) (19,607) (54,015) 122,935 Change in fair value of investments (98,766) (275,419) (374,185) 928,016 Loss on settlement of investments, net 120,212 31,335 151,547 892,853 Other (income) loss, net 14,226 24,339 38,565 90,950 Other income and impairment attributable to non-controlling interests (1,473) (4,511) (5,984) (2,947) Non-capitalized transaction-related expenses 9,905 10,623 20,528 31,097 Preferred stock management fee to affiliate 3,048 3,048 6,096 5,343 Deferred taxes 6,965 85,230 92,195 (141,640) Interest income on residential mortgage loans, held-for-sale 7,073 7,570 14,643 20,567 Adjust consumer loans to level yield — — — (1,510) Core earnings of equity method investees: Excess mortgage servicing rights (1,463) 4,576 3,113 4,090 Core earnings $ 146,634 $ 144,768 $ 291,402 $ 338,571 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.26 $ 0.65 $ 0.88 $ (3.88) Core earnings per diluted share $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.65 $ 0.81 Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 472,729,245 429,491,379 451,229,665 415,625,468

NET INCOME BY SEGMENT

Servicing and Origination Residential Securities and

Loans Second Quarter 2021 Origination Servicing MSRs &

Servicer

Advances Residential

Securities &

Call Rights Residential

Loans Corporate &

Other Total Interest income $ 31,262 $ 251 65,980 $ 97,960 $ 33,294 $ 24,930 $ 253,677 Servicing revenue, net (5,077) 112,464 (193,898) — — — (86,511) Gain on originated mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 268,539 1,849 3,309 (3,638) 16,826 — 286,885 Total revenues 294,724 114,564 (124,609) 94,322 50,120 24,930 454,051 Interest expense 18,960 66 44,538 13,630 17,463 11,882 106,539 G&A and other 200,551 82,164 54,916 1,034 20,968 31,760 391,393 Total operating expenses 219,511 82,230 99,454 14,664 38,431 43,642 497,932 Change in fair value of investments — — (38,798) 119,565 121,242 (1,626) 200,383 Gain (loss) on settlement of investments, net — — 1,568 (76,270) (1,254) (348) (76,304) Other income (loss), net 138 — 7,659 — 18,206 4,040 30,043 Total other income (loss) 138 — (29,571) 43,295 138,194 2,066 154,122 Impairment — — — (1,756) (32,652) — (34,408) Income (loss) before income taxes 75,351 32,334 (253,634) 124,709 182,535 (16,646) 144,649 Income tax expense (benefit) 19,029 8,101 (45,516) — 17,288 21 (1,077) Net income (loss) 56,322 24,233 (208,118) 124,709 165,247 (16,667) 145,726 Noncontrolling interests in income (loss) of consolidated subsidiaries 3,268 — (1,868) — — 8,653 10,053 Dividends on preferred stock — — — — — 14,358 14,358 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 53,054 $ 24,233 $ (206,250) $ 124,709 $ 165,247 $ (39,678) $ 121,315

Servicing and Origination Residential Securities and

Loans First Quarter 2021 Origination Servicing MSRs &

Servicer

Advances Residential

Securities &

Call Rights Residential

Loans Corporate &

Other Total Interest income $ 22,852 $ 474 $ 78,771 $ 89,850 $ 36,322 $ 25,466 $ 253,735 Servicing revenue, net (8,110) 113,515 408,143 — — — 513,548 Gain on originated mortgage loans, held-for-sale, net 384,423 809 (8,344) 13,398 13,148 — 403,434 Total revenues 399,165 114,798 478,570 103,248 49,470 25,466 1,170,717 Interest expense 18,063 70 51,832 15,720 21,276 11,944 118,905 G&A and other 189,926 84,239 61,489 1,156 17,686 30,171 384,667 Total operating expenses 207,989 84,309 113,321 16,876 38,962 42,115 503,572 Change in fair value of investments — — (27,602) (292,134) 60,174 (6,004) (265,566) Gain (loss) on settlement of investments, net — — (13,063) (28,356) 29,441 — (11,978) Other income (loss), net 59 1,102 7,374 (1,686) (13,626) (2,836) (9,613) Total other income (loss) 59 1,102 (33,291) (322,176) 75,989 (8,840) (287,157) Impairment — — — (894) (18,713) — (19,607) Income (loss) before income taxes 191,235 31,591 331,958 (234,910) 105,210 (25,489) 399,595 Income tax expense 36,386 7,915 38,596 — 15,303 59 98,259 Net income (loss) 154,849 23,676 293,362 (234,910) 89,907 (25,548) 301,336 Noncontrolling interests in income of consolidated subsidiaries 3,525 — 1,308 — — 4,561 9,394 Dividends on preferred stock — — — — — 14,358 14,358 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 151,324 $ 23,676 $ 292,054 $ (234,910) $ 89,907 $ (44,467) $ 277,584

