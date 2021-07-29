checkAd

Synchronoss To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 9, 2021, after the close of the market.

Synchronoss management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss the company's financial results.

To access the live call, dial 877-930-7767 or +1 253-336-7416 (International) and give the conference ID number, 1484858.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.synchronoss.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will be available for one week. To access the call replay dial 855-859-2056 and enter the conference ID, 1484858.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Contact:
Investors:
Todd Kehrli or Joo-Hun Kim
MKR Investor Relations
623-745-4046
investor@synchronoss.com





