Nouveau Monde Provides Update for Matawinie Mine Project as Engineering and Civil Construction Works Advance

  • Nouveau Monde completed site preparation this spring for the Matawinie mine and concentrator construction, the first step in the development of what is expected to be the largest high-purity graphite production of the Western World
  • On-site work commenced on time this month as part of a pragmatic 30-month construction and commissioning timeline
  • L. Fournier & Fils has been hired to build the nearly 8-km long access road connecting the Matawinie Mine Project to the local highway
  • Metso Outotec has been retained for procurement of the process equipment as well as related services
  • Safety, environmental protection measures and eco-engineering activities remain at the core of the project team priorities

MONTRÉAL, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new phase started this month as Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG, TSXV : NOU) launched civil construction works for its flagship Matawinie graphite mining project located in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, 120 km north of Montréal, Québec. Over the past months, the Company has steadily advanced detailed engineering and engaged in the procurement of key service providers, long-lead equipment, and contractors to deliver the project by the end of 2023.

Construction Program for Safe and Efficient Execution of the Matawinie Project

Following the governmental authorization of the project this past February, Nouveau Monde executed its phased program to initiate preliminary works in March. For the site preparation of the mine industrial platform and the access road connecting the project to the local highway, tree clearing was completed before the nesting season to limit impacts to avifauna. Wood harvested as part of the preliminary works is being transformed by regional sawmills and wood product manufacturers to optimize carbon sequestration and local economic benefits.

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde said: “The construction of our mine is now underway, and our team is single-mindedly focused on successfully delivering this important project, on time and on budget – always being mindful of the highest levels of environmental and social standards.”

Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, commented:This first milestone kick starts the construction of the Matawinie mine, as we strive to build the high-quality, ethical, and sustainable project that can cater to the growing EV and energy storage markets. We have spent the past months refining our execution plan to carry out engineering, procurement, and construction activities safely and with a focus on cost and timeline efficiency. I am confident in the expertise of the technical team that we have assembled, coupled with the support of tier-1 service providers such as Metso Outotec, L. Fournier & Fils and many local contractors, to deliver on our commitments of safety, responsible practices, and excellence.”

