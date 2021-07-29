FLSmidth to acquire thyssenkrupp’s Mining business – creating a global industry leader in mining technology

TK Mining is a leading full-line supplier of solutions for mining systems, material handling, mineral processing and services, which is highly complementary to FLSmidth’s offering. TK Mining has an asset light business model and is present in 24 countries with engineering and global service centres, and has close to 3,400 employees. In 2020 2 , revenue was EUR 780 million (approximately DKK 5.8 billion) with around one-third deriving from services. The business delivered a high single-digit negative EBIT margin and is expected to return to profitability by year 2024 based on the ongoing restructuring undertaken by TK Mining. In addition, the combination with FLSmidth offers large cost synergies, creating significant shareholder value.

FLSmidth and thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG (a fully owned subsidiary of thyssenkrupp AG, "thyssenkrupp") have reached an agreement that FLSmidth will acquire thyssenkrupp’s Mining business 1 (TK Mining) for a total consideration (enterprise value) of EUR 325 million, corresponding to approximately DKK 2.4 billion. Closing of the transaction is expected in H2 2022 and is subject to customary approvals from relevant authorities.

A combination of the two companies will create a leading global mining technology provider with operations from pit to plant, extending the strategic customer relationships with a complementary product offering and customer base as well as improved geographic coverage. Furthermore, TK Mining’s extensive active installed base, together with FLSmidth’s strong existing service setup, will provide additional aftermarket opportunities, while the joint R&D capabilities and combined portfolio will enable accelerated innovation in digitalisation and MissionZero solutions. The mining industry is characterised by sound fundamentals and a positive outlook, based on underinvestment over the past decade and increasing demand due to the clean energy transition. The timing of this acquisition positions FLSmidth to capture enhanced value from the mining growth cycle underway.

Thomas Schulz, Group CEO of FLSmidth, said: “TK Mining and FLSmidth are a perfect match, and I am proud to announce this agreement to join forces. This is a truly transformational deal allowing us to accelerate our growth ambitions in mining by creating a stronger talent pool and one of the world’s largest and strongest suppliers to the mining industry. Our complementary customer base and improved geographic coverage will offer a strong value proposition to our customers. There is a significant opportunity in transforming TK Mining towards FLSmidth’s business mix and model in which higher margin service business makes up about 60% of revenue. I look forward to welcoming TK Mining’s management team and talented staff to our organisation.”