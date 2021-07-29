checkAd

National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

29.07.2021   

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) (“National Vision” or the “Company”) will report its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants interested in accessing the live call can dial 866-754-6931 from the U.S. or 636-812-6625 from international locations. The conference passcode is 5298057. A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com/investors, where presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A telephone replay will be available shortly after the broadcast through Thursday, August 19, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056 from the U.S. or 404-537-3406 from international locations, and entering conference passcode 5298057. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

