National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) (“National Vision” or the “Company”) will report its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants interested in accessing the live call can dial 866-754-6931 from the U.S. or 636-812-6625 from international locations. The conference passcode is 5298057. A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com/investors, where presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.