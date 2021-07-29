checkAd

Velodyne Lidar Introduces Vella Development Kit for Building Autonomous Solutions

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced a new software development kit which allows customers to utilize the advanced capabilities of Velodyne’s Vella lidar perception software in their autonomous solutions. The Vella Development Kit (VDK) enables companies to accelerate time to market for bringing cutting-edge lidar capabilities to autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), mobile delivery devices, industrial robotics, drones and more.

The Vella Development Kit (VDK) from Velodyne Lidar allows customers to use the advanced capabilities of Vella lidar perception software in autonomous solutions. VDK enables companies to accelerate time to market for bringing cutting-edge lidar capabilities to autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), mobile delivery devices, industrial robotics, drones and more. (Graphic: Velodyne Lidar)

VDK helps companies use their development resources more efficiently by reducing the time and effort required to integrate 3D lidar sensors into applications. The Vella processing features included in VDK translate raw point cloud data into richer, more descriptive information in real time. These higher-level perception outputs, such as object classification, velocity measurement, semantic scene segmentation and obstacle detection, can be directly used by autonomous system developers without deep knowledge or expertise in lidar processing.

Backed by machine learning algorithms trained on the massive datasets built by Velodyne, Vella’s perception capabilities enable autonomous mobility today in a wide range of operational design domains, such as urban roadways, highways, sidewalks and warehouses. VDK was developed with input from automakers, application developers and the Automated with Velodyne ecosystem.

VDK is designed to leverage the unique, powerful capabilities of Velodyne’s latest solid state Velarray H800 and Velarray M1600 lidar sensors, with support for additional sensors being added with each release. Customers with an active maintenance subscription will gain access to every future release of VDK, which will continue to be updated with the latest hardware support and processing features that Vella has to offer.

