IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Spire Global CEO

Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire,” “Spire Global” or the “Company”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced that Peter Platzer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spire, will participate in a fireside chat with IPO Edge on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

The live event is expected to focus on Spire’s value proposition across the Company’s data and space services solutions to global customers, ranging from civil and defense government agencies to corporations across a range of industries, including maritime, aviation, and weather. The discussion will also address the previously announced merger of NavSight Holdings Inc. (“NavSight”) (NYSE: NSH) and Spire (the “Business Combination”) that has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of July 22, 2021. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the conversation with Mr. Platzer, which will last approximately 60 minutes and include a Q&A segment with the audience.