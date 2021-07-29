checkAd

IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Spire Global CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 12:47  |  24   |   |   

Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire,” “Spire Global” or the “Company”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced that Peter Platzer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spire, will participate in a fireside chat with IPO Edge on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.

The live event is expected to focus on Spire’s value proposition across the Company’s data and space services solutions to global customers, ranging from civil and defense government agencies to corporations across a range of industries, including maritime, aviation, and weather. The discussion will also address the previously announced merger of NavSight Holdings Inc. (“NavSight”) (NYSE: NSH) and Spire (the “Business Combination”) that has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of July 22, 2021. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the conversation with Mr. Platzer, which will last approximately 60 minutes and include a Q&A segment with the audience.

To register for the event, please CLICK HERE.

Special Meeting of NavSight Stockholders to Approve Business Combination

A previously announced special meeting of NavSight’s stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) is expected to be held on August 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET to, among other things, allow stockholders to vote to approve the proposed Business Combination with Spire. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Stockholders of record of NavSight common stock as of the close of business on the record date of June 21, 2021 may vote at or before the Special Meeting. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions. Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the parties expect that the combined company will operate as Spire Global, Inc., and that the shares of common stock and the warrants of the combined company are expected to be listed on New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “SPIR” and “SPIR.WS,” respectively.

