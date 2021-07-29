Resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting

1.1. The purpose of the acquisition of own shares – reducing AB “Ignitis grupė” share capital by annulling AB “Ignitis grupė” own shares.

1.2. The maximum number of shares to be acquired – 1,243,243 shares (i.e., equal to a reserve formed for the acquisition of own shares (EUR 23,000,000) divided by the minimum purchase price as per below), corresponding to approximately 1.7% of total number of shares.

1.3. The period within which AB “Ignitis grupė” may acquire its own shares – 18 months after the date of adoption of this decision.

1.4. Minimum share purchase price – EUR 18.50, maximum share purchase price – EUR 22.50.

1.5. To authorise the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” to make decisions on the acquisition of AB “Ignitis grupė” own shares, including:

1.5.1. organising the acquisition of own shares through Nasdaq Vilnius tender auction platform (link);

1.5.2. determining the procedure, time, number of shares and price as well as performing other actions related to the acquisition of own shares, in accordance with the conditions set in this decision of general meeting of shareholders and requirements of legal acts;

1.5.3. initiating and carrying out the acquisition of own shares as many times as the Management Board deems necessary by a separate decision of the Management Board.

The Company notes that considering the stabilisation performed after the Initial Public Offering, and in order to ensure higher returns per share as well as positive financial effect to the Company, by today’s resolution the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company has approved the acquisition of own shares by authorising the Company Management Board to adopt the decisions necessary for its implementation, including the approval of specific price of acquisition of shares. Furthermore, the Company is instructed to organise the acquisition of own shares through Nasdaq Vilnius tender auction platform. At the same time, owners of global depositary receipts will have an opportunity to participate in the acquisition of own shares organised by the Company by converting owned global depositary receipts into shares of the Company through the securities’ operator. This way, the right to participate in the acquisition of the Company’s own shares will be ensured to all owners of the Company’s securities.