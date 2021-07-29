checkAd

Comstock Forms Joint Venture With Lakeview Energy

Acquires 50% Stake in 200,000 Pound Per Day Hemp Extraction, Remediation, and Refinement Facility

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) today announced the execution of a series of agreements with Lakeview Energy LLC (“Lakeview”) and its subsidiaries, pursuant to which the Company acquired 50% of the equity of Lakeview’s subsidiary, LP Biosciences LLC (“LPB”), and agreed to provide the financing needed to retrofit LPB’s pre-existing industrial scale solvent extraction and valorization facility in Merrill, Iowa (“LPB Facility”), for the production of an array of wholesale products from up to 200,000 pounds per day of industrial hemp. Comstock issued 3,500,000 restricted shares of its common stock to LPB in connection with its acquisition and financing commitments, and simultaneously acquired 100% of MANA Corporation (“MANA”), an industrial hemp technology development, marketing, and management company, for 4,200,000 restricted shares of Comstock common stock.

Industrial Scale Infrastructure

Industrial hemp is an extraordinary natural resource with tens of thousands of known applications, including food, feed, fuel, and fiber, and an array of emerging applications in batteries, bioplastics, and other renewable alternatives to fossil fuel derived products. However, hemp’s ability to produce over 400 natural phytochemicals, such as cannabidiol (“CBD”) and cannabigerol (“CBG”), has recently garnered significant attention as some of those chemicals are seen to have compelling potential in health and wellness applications. The corresponding green rush propelled global demand and sales of industrial hemp products to an estimated $1.9 billion as of 2020, and the industry is expected to grow to $6.9 billion worldwide by 2025, according to Hemp Industry Daily.

“The processing infrastructure needed to achieve those aspirations does not exist today at the scales and sophistication expected of mature supply chains for comparable commodities,” said MANA’s Chief Executive Officer, William McCarthy. “The absence of large scale capacity represents the hemp industry’s most significant bottleneck today. MANA is addressing that deficiency by acquiring and partnering with experienced agriproducts management teams and pre-existing industrial scale facilities in adjacent agricultural markets. We are excited to do so today with Comstock, Lakeview, and the LPB Facility, and we’re looking forward to making a market leading contribution to the debottlenecking and evolution of the industry.”

