Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend

WAYNE, Pa., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($0.34) per share of common stock. The dividend is payable September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021. Additional information about Teleflex can be obtained from the company’s website at teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Contacts:
Teleflex Incorporated:
Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

John Hsu, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors.teleflex.com
610-948-2836






