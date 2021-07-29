Northrop Grumman Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has released its second quarter 2021 financial results. A copy of the earnings release has been furnished in the company’s Form 8-K filing and is also available on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.



As previously announced, Northrop Grumman will webcast its earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on http://investor.northropgrumman.com. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.