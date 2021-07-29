checkAd

Dollar General Corporation Announces Webcast of its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended July 30, 2021, on August 26, 2021.

In connection with the release, Todd Vasos, chief executive officer, Jeff Owen, chief operating officer, and John Garratt, chief financial officer, will host a conference call on August 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. CT/10:00 a.m. ET.

To participate via telephone, please call (877) 407-0890 at least 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin. The conference ID is 13720935. There will also be a live webcast of the call available at https://investor.dollargeneral.com under “News & Events, Events & Presentations.” A replay of the conference call will be available through September 23, 2021, and will be accessible via webcast replay or by calling (877) 660-6853. The conference ID for the telephonic replay is 13720935.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day. by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,426 stores in 46 states as of April 30, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

