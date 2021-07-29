CBRE Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second-Quarter 2021

“Our growth in the second quarter was strong, even compared with prior peak-year performance in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA grew at a better than 20% compound rate from second-quarter 2019 with strong growth across all three business segments. Each segment experienced significant margin expansion over this period,” he continued.

“As our results for the second quarter demonstrate, CBRE continues to benefit from the multi-year efforts to diversify our business. The commercial real estate market has offered up significant opportunity to diversify across asset type, business lines, client type and geography. We have moved decisively to capitalize on this opportunity and are making investments and driving organic growth initiatives that will continue this trend,” said Bob Sulentic, president and chief executive officer of CBRE. “Our agreement to acquire a majority interest in Turner & Townsend is an excellent example. Turner & Townsend has a great brand and management team, operating in sectors with favorable long-term growth profiles that will advance diversification across the four dimensions of our business.”

Consolidated Financial Results Overview

The following table presents highlights of CBRE performance (in millions, except per share data):

% Change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 USD LC (1) Operating Results Revenue $ 6,459 $ 5,381 20.0 % 15.5 % Net revenue (2) 3,912 2,988 30.9 % 25.8 % GAAP net income 443 82 440.5 % 413.9 % GAAP EPS $ 1.30 $ 0.24 437.1 % 410.7 % Adjusted EBITDA (3) 718 267 168.7 % 159.1 % Adjusted net income (4) 463 118 293.1 % 273.7 % Adjusted EPS (4) $ 1.36 $ 0.35 290.6 % 271.3 % Cash Flow Results Cash flow from operations $ 421 $ 153 175.0 % Less: Capital expenditures 46 72 (35.5) % Free cash flow (5) $ 375 $ 81 363.1 %

Advisory Services Segment

The following table presents highlights of the Advisory Services segment performance (in millions):

% Change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 USD LC Revenue $ 2,137 $ 1,454 46.9 % 41.7 % Net revenue 2,135 1,450 47.3 % 42.0 % Segment operating profit (6) 464 202 129.7 % 122.3 % Segment operating profit on revenue margin (7) 21.7 % 13.9 % 7.8 % 7.9 % Segment operating profit on net revenue margin (7) 21.7 % 13.9 % 7.8 % 7.9 %

The Advisory Services segment rebounded strongly compared with second-quarter 2020, when the Covid pandemic suppressed business activity around the world. Second-quarter 2021 performance was very strong globally, with significantly higher revenue across all lines of business. This revenue growth, coupled with cost actions taken in 2020 and approximately $7 million of incremental Covid-related expenses in the prior-year period, led to a more than doubling of segment operating profit.

Capital markets activity led the segment’s recovery. Global property sales revenue surged 152% (142% local currency), from especially weak levels of last year’s second quarter. Impressively, global sales revenue was 27% above the second-quarter 2019 level. Internationally, the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia posted the sharpest gains compared with last year’s second quarter, while the United States posted a 163% increase over this period. In a rebounding United States investment sales market, CBRE market share improved 210 basis points from last year’s second quarter, according to Real Capital Analytics data.

Commercial mortgage origination revenue also improved significantly, rising 61% (60% local currency) from second-quarter 2020. Lending activity picked up dramatically across all commercial capital sources in step with the revival of investment market activity, particularly for industrial and multifamily assets. The Government-Sponsored Enterprises remained a steady source of debt capital for multifamily properties, particularly affordable housing.

Leasing revenue rose 33% (29% local currency) compared with last year’s second quarter but remained about 18% below the 2019 level. While overall leasing activity rebounded in the United States, with revenue up 24% compared with second-quarter 2020, it remained 30% lower than second-quarter 2019. International markets were generally stronger with Australia, Continental Europe and the United Kingdom each posting growth rates in excess of 50% versus second-quarter 2020. Industrial properties once again set the pace for growth, while office leasing continued to improve. Notably, overall leasing revenue in EMEA and APAC rose by double digits compared with second-quarter 2019.

Revenue growth from other Advisory Services business lines was also strong. Loan servicing revenue increased 16% (same local currency) for the quarter. The loan servicing portfolio totaled approximately $294 billion at quarter’s end, up 20% over the past year. Valuation revenue rose 38% (29% local currency), reflecting the recovery of property markets. Property management net revenue continued to grow steadily, rising over 6% (1% in local currency).

Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) Segment

The following table presents highlights of the GWS segment performance (in millions):

% Change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 USD LC Revenue $ 4,083 $ 3,770 8.3 % 4.2 % Net revenue 1,538 1,381 11.3 % 7.0 % Segment operating profit 170 127 33.5 % 26.8 % Segment operating profit on revenue margin 4.2 % 3.4 % 0.8 % 0.7 % Segment operating profit on net revenue margin 11.1 % 9.2 % 1.8 % 1.7 %

The GWS segment posted solid revenue and segment operating profit growth across its global business base.

Facilities management, which is largely contractual, saw net revenue rise 10% (6% local currency), with strong growth within data centers and local facilities management. Project management benefited from a continued rebound in construction activity, which helped to fuel 15% (11% local currency) net revenue growth.

The new business pipeline continues to have strong representation across client and property types that are benefiting from secular shifts accelerated by Covid, such as life sciences, technology and logistics companies, as well as growing demand for data center management.

Strong revenue growth, combined with ongoing prudent cost management, led to a robust increase in segment operating profit. The segment’s overall margin on net revenue expanded over 180 basis points. The prior-year second quarter also included approximately $17 million for Covid-related expenditures.

On July 27, 2021, CBRE announced an agreement to acquire a 60% ownership interest in Turner & Townsend Holdings Limited, a global leader in program management, project management and cost consulting, for approximately $1.3 billion. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, Turner & Townsend’s financial results will be consolidated and reported in CBRE’s GWS segment.

Real Estate Investments (REI) Segment

The following table presents highlights of the REI segment performance (in millions):

% Change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 USD LC Revenue $ 243 $ 162 50.6% 40.0% Adjusted revenue (8) 385 154 150.3% 143.1% Segment operating profit (9) 153 25 522.5% 510.3%

Strong performance in both development services and investment management spurred elevated REI segment operating profit growth.

U.S. real estate development operating profit (10) surged to nearly $122 million, from $11 million in the prior year, a quarterly record for the company. The robust performance was fueled by large office assets that commanded strong valuations due to the high quality of the assets and the tenancy. The U.K. multifamily development business (Telford Homes) showed continued recovery from the negative effects of Covid-19. Its net operating loss (10) for the quarter narrowed to approximately $2 million versus $11 million in the prior-year second quarter.

The in-process development portfolio ended the quarter at $15.2 billion, up $0.2 billion from first-quarter 2021 – a record level for the company. The pipeline increased by $2.8 billion from first-quarter 2021 to $9.6 billion, largely driven by fee-based office and industrial work for blue-chip occupier clients.

Investment management revenue surged 35% (26% local currency) to $139 million, driven by significantly higher asset management and incentive/development fees, as well as carried interest. Operating profit (13) rose 38% (27% local currency) to $45 million, reflecting revenue gains, prudent cost management, and the higher carried interest.

Assets under management ended the quarter at $129.1 billion, a record high for the company and an increase of $4.6 billion ($4.1 billion local currency) from first-quarter 2021. The increase reflected higher asset valuations, net capital inflows and favorable foreign currency movement.

Hana, the company’s startup flexible workspace business, completed its integration with Industrious National Management Company LLC (Industrious), during the second quarter. CBRE retains financial responsibility for four legacy Hana units, which will be reported in the Real Estate Investments segment. The financial impact of the company’s Industrious investment will be reported within the Advisory Services segment.

Corporate and Other Segment

Corporate segment expense, which primarily reflects overhead costs, declined to $69.5 million from $87.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Costs in the prior-year quarter were elevated due to approximately $17 million of incremental Covid-related expenses and a charitable contribution in support of Covid relief efforts as well as severance costs associated with the company’s workforce optimization. The 2021 second quarter benefited from approximately $10 million of venture investment gains and the effect of cost-structure improvement activities undertaken in 2020. These benefits were partially offset by higher incentive compensation expense, which had been significantly reduced in the prior-year quarter due to Covid’s impact on business activity.

Adjustments to GAAP Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Adjustments to GAAP net income totaled $20.2 million on a net basis. This included approximately $27.0 million of favorable pre-tax adjustments, including $17.2 million of non-cash acquisition-related depreciation and amortization; $8.1 million of integration and other costs related to acquisitions; $1.7 million of investment management carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated carried interest revenue, along with an unfavorable pre-tax adjustment of $(0.4) million related to fair value adjustments on real estate assets acquired in the Telford Homes acquisition; and a $6.5 million net tax adjustment associated with the aforementioned pre-tax adjustments.

GAAP net income increased 441% (414% local currency) to $443 million and earnings per share increased 437% (411% local currency) to $1.30, compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share increased 293% (274% local currency) and 290.6% (271.3% local currency) to $462.9 million and $1.36, respectively, compared with the prior-year period. The 2020 second quarter included the previously mentioned $38 million of costs associated with workforce optimization efforts and more than $40 million of incremental costs and donations related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Capital Allocation Overview

Free Cash Flow – During the second quarter of 2021, free cash flow increased 362% to approximately $375 million. This reflected cash from operating activities of $421 million, less total capital expenditures of $46.3 million. Net capital expenditures (of which a considerable portion during the period was discretionary) totaled $35.1 million. (11)

– During the second quarter of 2021, free cash flow increased 362% to approximately $375 million. This reflected cash from operating activities of $421 million, less total capital expenditures of $46.3 million. Net capital expenditures (of which a considerable portion during the period was discretionary) totaled $35.1 million. Stock Repurchase Program – The company repurchased $24.1 million of its stock during the second quarter of 2021. There was $261.7 million of capacity remaining under the company’s authorized stock repurchase program as of June 30, 2021.

– The company repurchased $24.1 million of its stock during the second quarter of 2021. There was $261.7 million of capacity remaining under the company’s authorized stock repurchase program as of June 30, 2021. Acquisitions and Investments – During the second quarter of 2021, as previously mentioned, the company purchased an incremental interest in Industrious, bringing its current ownership stake to 40%. In addition, the company acquired a technical facilities services firm based in Denmark; an infrastructure and development services firm based in Australia, and a gaming sector advisory firm based in Las Vegas.

Leverage and Financing Overview

Leverage – The company’s net leverage ratio (net cash (12) to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA) was (0.07x) as of June 30, 2021, which is substantially below the company's primary debt covenant of 4.25x. The net leverage ratio is computed as follows (dollars in millions):

As of June 30, 2021 Total debt $ 1,861 Less: Cash (13) 2,029 Net cash (12) $ (168) Divided by: Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA $ 2,404 Net leverage ratio (0.07x)

Liquidity – As of June 30, 2021, the company had approximately $4.8 billion of total liquidity, consisting of approximately $2.0 billion in cash, plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $2.8 billion under its revolving credit facilities, net of any outstanding letters of credit. On July 9, 2021, the revolving credit facility was increased by $350.0 million to $3.15 billion.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries.

Safe Harbor and Footnotes

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's future growth momentum, operations, market share, business outlook, capital deployment and financial performance as well as the completion of the Turner & Townsend acquisition. If the company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: disruptions in general economic, political and regulatory conditions and significant public health events, particularly in geographies or industry sectors where our business may be concentrated; volatility or adverse developments in the securities, capital or credit markets, interest rate increases and conditions affecting the value of real estate assets, inside and outside the United States; poor performance of real estate investments or other conditions that negatively impact clients’ willingness to make real estate or long-term contractual commitments and the cost and availability of capital for investment in real estate; foreign currency fluctuations and changes in currency restrictions, trade sanctions and import/export and transfer pricing rules; disruptions to business, market and operational conditions related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of government rules and regulations intended to mitigate the effects of this pandemic, including, without limitation, rules and regulations that impact us as a loan originator and servicer for U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs); our ability to compete globally, or in specific geographic markets or business segments that are material to us; our ability to identify, acquire and integrate accretive businesses; costs and potential future capital requirements relating to businesses we may acquire; integration challenges arising out of companies we may acquire; increases in unemployment and general slowdowns in commercial activity; trends in pricing and risk assumption for commercial real estate services; the effect of significant changes in capitalization rates across different property types; a reduction by companies in their reliance on outsourcing for their commercial real estate needs, which would affect our revenues and operating performance; client actions to restrain project spending and reduce outsourced staffing levels; our ability to further diversify our revenue model to offset cyclical economic trends in the commercial real estate industry; our ability to attract new user and investor clients; our ability to retain major clients and renew related contracts; our ability to leverage our global services platform to maximize and sustain long-term cash flow; our ability to continue investing in our platform and client service offerings; our ability to maintain expense discipline; the emergence of disruptive business models and technologies; negative publicity or harm to our brand and reputation; the failure by third parties to comply with service level agreements or regulatory or legal requirements; the ability of our investment management business to maintain and grow assets under management and achieve desired investment returns for our investors, and any potential related litigation, liabilities or reputational harm possible if we fail to do so; our ability to manage fluctuations in net earnings and cash flow, which could result from poor performance in our investment programs, including our participation as a principal in real estate investments; the ability of our indirect subsidiary, CBRE Capital Markets, Inc., to periodically amend, or replace, on satisfactory terms, the agreements for its warehouse lines of credit; declines in lending activity of U.S. GSEs, regulatory oversight of such activity and our mortgage servicing revenue from the commercial real estate mortgage market; changes in U.S. and international law and regulatory environments (including relating to anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, trade sanctions, tariffs, currency controls and other trade control laws), particularly in Asia, Africa, Russia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, due to the level of political instability in those regions; litigation and its financial and reputational risks to us; our exposure to liabilities in connection with real estate advisory and property management activities and our ability to procure sufficient insurance coverage on acceptable terms; our ability to retain and incentivize key personnel; our ability to manage organizational challenges associated with our size; liabilities under guarantees, or for construction defects, that we incur in our development services business; variations in historically customary seasonal patterns that cause our business not to perform as expected; our leverage under our debt instruments as well as the limited restrictions therein on our ability to incur additional debt, and the potential increased borrowing costs to us from a credit-ratings downgrade; our and our employees’ ability to execute on, and adapt to, information technology strategies and trends; cybersecurity threats or other threats to our information technology networks, including the potential misappropriation of assets or sensitive information, corruption of data or operational disruption; our ability to comply with laws and regulations related to our global operations, including real estate licensure, tax, labor and employment laws and regulations, as well as the anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions of the U.S. and other countries; changes in applicable tax or accounting requirements; and any inability for us to implement and maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; and the effect of implementation of new accounting rules and standards or the impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets; and the satisfaction of the Turner & Townsend acquisition’s closing conditions.

Additional information concerning factors that may influence the company’s financial information is discussed under “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” “Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk” and “Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, as well as in the company’s press releases and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Such filings are available publicly and may be obtained on the company’s website at www.cbre.com or upon written request from CBRE’s Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@cbre.com.

The terms “net revenue,” “adjusted revenue,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings per share” (or adjusted EPS), “adjusted EBITDA,” “business line operating profit,” “segment operating profit on revenue margin,” “segment operating profit on net revenue margin” and “free cash flow,” all of which CBRE uses in this press release, are non-GAAP financial measures under SEC guidelines, and you should refer to the footnotes below as well as the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section in this press release for a further explanation of these measures. We have also included in that section reconciliations of these measures in specific periods to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for those periods.

Totals may not sum in tables in millions included in this release due to rounding.

(1) Local currency percentage change is calculated by comparing current-period results at prior-period exchange rates versus prior-period results. (2) Net revenue is gross revenue less costs largely associated with subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. These costs are reimbursable by clients and generally have no margin. (3) Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before net interest expense, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, asset impairments, adjustments related to certain carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue, fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, costs associated with workforce optimization efforts and integration and other costs related to acquisitions. (4) Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share (or adjusted EPS) exclude the effect of select items from GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as adjust the provision for income taxes for such charges. Adjustments during the periods presented included non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions, certain carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue, the impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, integration and other costs related to acquisitions, costs associated with workforce optimization efforts, and asset impairments. (5) Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures (reflected in the investing section of the consolidated statement of cash flows). (6) Segment operating profit is the measure reported to the chief operating decision maker (CODM) for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to each segment and assessing performance of each segment. Segment operating profit represents earnings before net interest expense, write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and asset impairments, as well as adjustments related to the following: certain carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue, fair value adjustments to real estate acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period, costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring, costs associated with workforce optimization efforts and integration and other costs related to acquisitions. Prior period results have been recast to conform to this definition. (7) Segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins represent segment operating profit divided by revenue and net revenue, respectively. (8) Adjusted revenue for the Real Estate Investments segment reflects revenue for this segment, less the direct cost of revenue, along with equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries and gain on disposition of real estate, net of non-controlling interests. Adjusted revenue also removes the impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in the period. (9) Segment operating profit in the Real Estate Investments segment includes equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries and gain on disposition of real estate, net of non-controlling interests, and the associated compensation expense. (10) Represents line of business profitability/losses, as adjusted (11) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the company incurred capital expenditures of $46.3 million (reflected in the investing section of the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows) and received tenant concessions from landlords of $11.3 million (reflected in the operating section of the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows). (12) Net cash is calculated as cash available for company use less total debt (excluding non-recourse debt). (13) Cash represents cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) and excludes $113.8 million of cash in consolidated funds and other entities not available for company use at June 30, 2021.

CBRE GROUP, INC. OPERATING RESULTS FOR THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Net revenue $ 3,911,693 $ 2,987,673 7,270,677 6,418,903 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 2,546,920 2,393,711 5,126,815 4,851,649 Total revenue 6,458,613 5,381,384 12,397,492 11,270,552 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 5,016,759 4,399,537 9,736,305 9,112,211 Operating, administrative and other 957,216 770,806 1,785,543 1,560,872 Depreciation and amortization 119,085 116,384 241,163 230,178 Asset impairment — — — 75,171 Total costs and expenses 6,093,060 5,286,727 11,763,011 10,978,432 Gain (loss) on disposition of real estate (1) 929 (492) 1,085 22,335 Operating income 366,482 94,165 635,566 314,455 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries (1) 212,132 19,480 295,726 40,111 Other income 12,045 5,220 14,777 5,027 Interest expense, net of interest income 13,772 17,950 23,878 33,966 Income before provision for income taxes 576,887 100,915 922,191 325,627 Provision for income taxes 133,445 18,803 209,772 69,985 Net income 443,442 82,112 712,419 255,642 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1) 805 215 3,580 1,550 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 442,637 $ 81,897 $ 708,839 $ 254,092 Basic income per share: Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 1.32 $ 0.24 $ 2.11 $ 0.76 Weighted average shares outstanding for basic income per share 335,643,233 335,126,126 335,751,530 335,048,115 Diluted income per share: Net income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 1.30 $ 0.24 $ 2.09 $ 0.75 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share 339,502,871 337,361,419 339,541,354 338,549,805 Adjusted EBITDA $ 718,371 $ 267,304 $ 1,209,515 $ 697,655

_______________

(1) Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries and gain on disposition of real estate, less net income attributable to non-controlling interests, includes income of $213.9 million and $20.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $300.4 million and $61.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, attributable to Real Estate Investments but does not include significant related compensation expense (which is included in operating, administrative and other expenses). In the Real Estate Investments segment, related equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries and gain on disposition of real estate, net of non-controlling interests, and the associated compensation expense, are all included in adjusted EBITDA.

CBRE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Advisory

Services Global

Workplace

Solutions Real Estate

Investments Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations (1) Consolidated Revenue: Net revenue $ 2,135,119 $ 1,537,668 $ 243,363 $ (4,457 ) $ 3,911,693 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 1,866 2,545,054 — — 2,546,920 Total revenue 2,136,985 4,082,722 243,363 (4,457 ) 6,458,613 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 1,231,819 3,729,624 56,970 (1,654 ) 5,016,759 Operating, administrative and other 443,611 193,284 235,275 85,046 957,216 Depreciation and amortization 74,169 32,547 5,523 6,846 119,085 Total costs and expenses 1,749,599 3,955,455 297,768 90,238 6,093,060 Gain on disposition of real estate — — 929 — 929 Operating income (loss) 387,386 127,267 (53,476 ) (94,695 ) 366,482 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 2,149 416 198,173 11,394 212,132 Other income 801 1,805 2,525 6,914 12,045 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 208 17 580 — 805 Add-back: Depreciation and amortization 74,169 32,547 5,523 6,846 119,085 Adjustments: Integration and other costs related to acquisitions — 8,134 — — 8,134 Carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated revenue — — 1,672 — 1,672 Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period — — (374 ) — (374 ) Segment operating profit (loss) $ 464,297 $ 170,152 $ 153,463 $ (69,541 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 718,371

_______________

(1) Includes elimination of inter-segment revenue.

CBRE GROUP, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS—(CONTINUED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Advisory

Services Global

Workplace

Solutions Real Estate

Investments Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations (1) Consolidated Revenue: Net revenue $ 1,449,911 $ 1,381,043 $ 161,611 $ (4,892 ) $ 2,987,673 Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 4,321 2,389,390 — — 2,393,711 Total revenue 1,454,232 3,770,433 161,611 (4,892 ) 5,381,384 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 889,740 3,483,401 30,021 (3,625 ) 4,399,537 Operating, administrative and other 376,335 163,944 127,618 102,909 770,806 Depreciation and amortization 72,218 32,475 4,693 6,998 116,384 Total costs and expenses 1,338,293 3,679,820 162,332 106,282 5,286,727 Loss on disposition of real estate — — (492 ) — (492 ) Operating income (loss) 115,939 90,613 (1,213 ) (111,174 ) 94,165 Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,293 (401 ) 21,296 (2,708 ) 19,480 Other income (loss) 185 (54 ) 735 4,354 5,220 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 182 21 12 — 215 Add-back: Depreciation and amortization 72,218 32,475 4,693 6,998 116,384 Adjustments: Costs associated with workforce optimization efforts (2) 12,659 4,878 5,172 14,885 37,594 Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period — — 1,247 — 1,247 Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring — — — 693 693 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions — — 236 — 236 Carried interest incentive compensation reversal to align with the timing of associated revenue — — (7,500 ) — (7,500 ) Segment operating profit (loss) $ 202,112 $ 127,490 $ 24,654 $ (86,952 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 267,304

_______________

(1) Includes elimination of inter-segment revenue. (2) Primarily represents costs incurred related to workforce optimization initiated and executed in second quarter of 2020 as part of management’s cost containment efforts in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The charges are cash expenditures primarily for severance costs incurred related to this effort. Of the total costs, $7.4 million was included within the “Cost of revenue” line item and $30.2 million was included in the “Operating, administrative, and other” line item in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020

CBRE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 2,142,820 $ 1,896,188 Restricted cash 113,989 143,059 Receivables, net 4,426,189 4,394,954 Warehouse receivables (2) 1,117,677 1,411,170 Contract assets 460,914 471,827 Income taxes receivable 133,704 137,311 Property and equipment, net 741,946 815,009 Operating lease assets 1,001,608 1,020,352 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 5,237,277 5,189,522 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 747,608 452,365 Investments held in trust - special purpose acquisition company 402,511 402,501 Other assets, net 1,932,109 1,704,885 Total assets $ 18,458,352 $ 18,039,143 Liabilities: Current liabilities, excluding debt and operating lease liabilities $ 5,072,204 $ 5,544,649 Warehouse lines of credit (which fund loans that U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises have committed to purchase) (2) 1,102,156 1,383,964 Senior term loans, net 771,765 785,678 4.875% senior notes, net 594,988 594,524 2.500% senior notes, net 487,562 — Other debt 6,754 6,844 Operating lease liabilities 1,288,378 1,325,321 Other long-term liabilities 1,011,358 892,503 Total liabilities 10,335,165 10,533,483 Non-controlling interest subject to possible redemption - special purpose acquisition company 402,511 385,573 Equity: CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 7,679,521 7,078,326 Non-controlling interests 41,155 41,761 Total equity 7,720,676 7,120,087 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,458,352 $ 18,039,143

(1) Includes $113.8 million and $102.9 million of cash in consolidated funds and other entities not available for company use as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Represents loan receivables, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under related warehouse line of credit facilities.

CBRE GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 712,419 $ 255,642 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 241,163 230,178 Amortization of financing costs 3,317 3,082 Gains related to mortgage servicing rights, premiums on loan sales and sales of other assets (132,004 ) (105,697 ) Asset impairments — 75,171 Net realized and unrealized gains, primarily from investments (14,777 ) (5,027 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 12,789 29,923 Net compensation expense for equity awards 85,233 19,704 Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries (295,726 ) (40,111 ) Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries 232,627 52,664 Proceeds from sale of mortgage loans 7,902,512 7,421,127 Origination of mortgage loans (7,578,056 ) (7,162,747 ) Decrease in warehouse lines of credit (281,808 ) (223,281 ) Tenant concessions received 12,874 23,384 Purchase of equity securities (3,896 ) (6,627 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities 5,488 8,909 (Increase) decrease in real estate under development (27,894 ) 701 (Increase) decrease in receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets (including contract and lease assets) (100,368 ) 276,065 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (including contract and lease liabilities) (275,591 ) (112,173 ) Decrease in compensation and employee benefits payable and accrued bonus and profit sharing (359,365 ) (816,621 ) Decrease in net income taxes receivable/payable 83,325 125,361 Other operating activities, net 4,856 (25,473 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 227,118 24,154 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (75,944 ) (134,149 ) Acquisition of businesses, including net assets acquired, intangibles and goodwill, net of cash acquired (57,920 ) (25,911 ) Contributions to unconsolidated subsidiaries (245,714 ) (51,168 ) Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries 36,207 63,972 Other investing activities, net (1,120 ) 11,314 Net cash used in investing activities (344,491 ) (135,942 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolving credit facility — 835,671 Repayment of revolving credit facility — (384,671 ) Proceeds from notes payable on real estate 48,548 22,705 Proceeds from issuance of 2.500% senior notes 492,255 — Repurchase of common stock (88,275 ) (50,028 ) Acquisition of businesses (cash paid for acquisitions more than three months after purchase date) (3,421 ) (6,839 ) Units repurchased for payment of taxes on equity awards (36,275 ) (37,358 ) Non-controlling interest contributions 527 1,428 Non-controlling interest distributions (3,377 ) (1,092 ) Other financing activities, net (30,958 ) (20,944 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 379,024 358,872 Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (44,089 ) (27,095 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 217,562 219,989 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,039,247 1,093,745 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, AT END OF PERIOD $ 2,256,809 $ 1,313,734 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 16,212 $ 31,145 Income tax payments (refunds), net $ 131,156 $ (53,829 )

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following measures are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under SEC guidelines:

(i) Net revenue (ii) Adjusted revenue for the Real Estate Investments segment (iii) Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders, as adjusted (which we also refer to as “adjusted net income”) (iv) Diluted income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. shareholders, as adjusted (which we also refer to as “adjusted earnings per diluted share” or “adjusted EPS”) (v) Adjusted EBITDA (vi) Business line operating profit/loss (vii) Segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins (viii) Free cash flow (ix) Net cash

These measures are not recognized measurements under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use these measures in addition to, and not as an alternative for, their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Our management generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance and for other discretionary purposes. The company believes these measures provide a more complete understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of current results to prior periods and may be useful for investors to analyze our financial performance because they eliminate the impact of selected charges that may obscure trends in the underlying performance of our business. The company further uses certain of these measures, and believes that they are useful to investors, for purposes described below.

With respect to net revenue: net revenue is gross revenue less costs largely associated with subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. We believe that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the company’s overall financial performance because it excludes costs reimbursable by clients that generally have no margin, and as such provides greater visibility into the underlying performance of our business. Prior to 2021, the company utilized fee revenue to analyze the overall financial performance. This metric excluded additional reimbursed costs, primarily related to employees dedicated to clients, some of which included minimal margin.

With respect to adjusted revenue: the company believes that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the financial performance of our Real Estate Investments segment because it is more reflective of this segment’s total operations.

With respect to adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, business line operating profit, and segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins: the company believes that investors may find these measures useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because their calculations generally eliminate the accounting effects of acquisitions, which would include impairment charges of goodwill and intangibles created from acquisitions—and in the case of adjusted EBITDA, business line operating profit and segment operating profit on revenue and net revenue margins—the effects of financings and income tax and the accounting effects of capital spending. All of these measures and adjusted revenue may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. In the case of adjusted EBITDA, this measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management’s discretionary use because it does not consider cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The adjusted EBITDA measure calculated herein may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our credit facilities and debt instruments, which amounts are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges and are used by us to determine compliance with financial covenants therein and our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring additional debt. The company also uses adjusted EBITDA, segment operating profit and adjusted EPS as significant components when measuring our operating performance under our employee incentive compensation programs.

With respect to free cash flow, the company believes that investors may find this measure useful to analyze the cash flow generated from operations after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and capital expenditures. With respect to net cash, the company believes that investors use this measure when calculating the company’s net leverage ratio.

Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders, as adjusted (or adjusted net income), and diluted income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. stockholders, as adjusted (or adjusted EPS), are calculated as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 442,637 $ 81,897 $ 708,839 $ 254,092 Plus / minus: Non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to certain assets attributable to acquisitions 17,238 18,457 35,668 38,507 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 8,134 236 8,134 1,019 Carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue 1,672 (7,500 ) 17,004 (15,284 ) Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period (374 ) 1,247 725 7,000 Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring — 693 — 3,934 Asset impairments — — — 75,171 Costs associated with workforce optimization efforts (1) — 37,594 — 37,594 Tax impact of adjusted items (6,457 ) (14,877 ) (14,928 ) (30,175 ) Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted $ 462,850 $ 117,747 $ 755,442 $ 371,858 Diluted income per share attributable to CBRE Group, Inc., as adjusted $ 1.36 $ 0.35 $ 2.22 $ 1.10 Weighted average shares outstanding for diluted income per share 339,502,871 337,361,419 339,541,354 338,549,805

_______________

(1) Primarily represents costs incurred related to workforce optimization initiated and executed in second quarter of 2020 as part of management’s cost containment efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The charges are cash expenditures primarily for severance costs incurred related to this effort. Of the total costs, $7.4 million was included within the “Cost of revenue” line item and $30.2 million was included in the “Operating, administrative, and other” line item in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 442,637 $ 81,897 $ 708,839 $ 254,092 Add: Depreciation and amortization 119,085 116,384 241,163 230,178 Asset impairment — — — 75,171 Interest expense, net of interest income 13,772 17,950 23,878 33,966 Provision for income taxes 133,445 18,803 209,772 69,985 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 8,134 236 8,134 1,019 Carried interest incentive compensation expense (reversal) to align with the timing of associated revenue 1,672 (7,500 ) 17,004 (15,284 ) Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period (374 ) 1,247 725 7,000 Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring — 693 — 3,934 Costs associated with workforce optimization efforts (1) — 37,594 — 37,594 Adjusted EBITDA $ 718,371 $ 267,304 $ 1,209,515 $ 697,655

_______________

(1) Primarily represents costs incurred related to workforce optimization initiated and executed in the second quarter of 2020 as part of management’s cost containment efforts in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The charges are cash expenditures primarily for severance costs incurred related to this effort

Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021 is calculated as follows (in thousands):

Trailing Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Net income attributable to CBRE Group, Inc. $ 1,206,736 Add: Depreciation and amortization 512,713 Asset impairments 13,505 Interest expense, net of interest income 57,665 Write-off of financing costs on extinguished debt 75,592 Provision for income taxes 353,888 Costs associated with transformation initiatives (1) 155,148 Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period 5,323 Costs incurred related to legal entity restructuring 5,428 Integration and other costs related to acquisitions 8,871 Carried interest incentive compensation expense to align with the timing of associated revenue 9,376 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,404,245

_______________

(1) Commencing during the quarter ended September 2020, management began the implementation of certain transformation initiatives to enable the company to reduce costs, streamline operations and support future growth. The majority of expenses incurred were cash in nature and primarily related to employee separation benefits, lease termination costs and professional fees.

Revenue includes client reimbursed pass through costs largely associated with employees that are dedicated to client facilities and subcontracted vendor work performed for clients. Reimbursement related to subcontracted vendor work generally has no margin and has been excluded from net revenue. Reconciliations are shown below (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Property Management Revenue Net revenue $ 421,378 $ 395,789 Plus: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 1,866 4,321 Revenue $ 423,244 $ 400,110 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Facilities Management Revenue Net revenue $ 1,199,657 $ 1,087,657 Plus: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 2,236,097 2,209,382 Revenue $ 3,435,754 $ 3,297,039 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Project Management Revenue Net revenue $ 338,011 $ 293,386 Plus: Pass through costs also recognized as revenue 308,957 180,008 Revenue $ 646,968 $ 473,394

Real Estate Investments adjusted revenue is computed as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Real Estate Investments Total Revenue $ 243,363 $ 161,611 Adjustments: Less: Cost of revenue 56,970 30,021 Add: Gain (loss) on disposition of real estate 929 (492 ) Add: Equity income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 198,173 21,296 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 580 12 Add: Impact of fair value adjustments to real estate assets acquired in the Telford Acquisition (purchase accounting) that were sold in period (374 ) 1,247 Net adjustments $ 141,178 $ (7,982) Total adjusted revenue $ 384,541 $ 153,629

Below represents a reconciliation of REI business line operating profitability to REI segment operating profit (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Real Estate Investments 2021 2020 Investment management operating profit $ 44,746 $ 32,528 Development operating profit (loss) 119,717 (418 ) Hana and segment overhead operating (loss) profit (11,000 ) (7,456 ) Real estate investments segment operating profit $ 153,463 $ 24,654

