Sonic Automotive Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Revenues and Earnings Per Share

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:SAH ), one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

All-time record quarterly revenues of $3.4 billion, up 58.7% year-over-year

All-time record quarterly income from continuing operations before taxes of $151.0 million, up 303.4% year-over-year

All-time record quarterly earnings from continuing operations of $114.0 million ($2.63 per diluted share)

All-time record quarterly selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses as a percentage of gross profit of 62.8%

All-time record quarterly Adjusted EBITDA margin* of 5.7%, up 220 basis points year-over-year

All-time record quarterly total Finance & Insurance (“F&I”) gross profit per retail unit of $2,214, up 13.8% year-over-year

All-time record quarterly EchoPark revenues of $595.6 million, up 88.9% year-over-year

All-time record quarterly EchoPark retail sales volume of 21,261, up 61.0% year-over-year

Commentary

David Smith, Sonic’s and EchoPark’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the second quarter, our team continued to execute at a high level, driving record performance in our franchised dealerships and a fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue and retail unit sales volume for our EchoPark business. Given the increasing consumer demand we’ve experienced, our success in maximizing operating efficiency at our franchised dealerships and continued expansion of the EchoPark brand, we believe we can sustain our strong operating performance throughout the balance of 2021 and well into 2022. Longer-term, we’re confident of attaining our goal of more than doubling total revenues to $25 billion by 2025 while continuing to significantly increase profitability.”

Jeff Dyke, Sonic’s and EchoPark’s President, commented, “We are pleased to report that we are halfway through our nationwide EchoPark distribution network & digital expansion plan for 2021, and expect to achieve 25% population coverage by the end of 2021 and 90% population coverage by 2025. At 10% share of our segment of the market, which we already exceed in our more mature markets, this represents a 2 million vehicle annual sales opportunity at maturity. Complementing this, we are making excellent progress with our new, proprietary digital retail platform and are on track for a fourth quarter 2021 launch. In the meantime, our guest-centric EchoPark buying experience continues to drive market share gains and we anticipate our market penetration and brand recognition will continue to grow rapidly in tandem with our nationwide network.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

The financial measures discussed below are results for the second quarter of 2021 with comparisons made to the second quarter of 2020, unless otherwise noted. Certain metrics are also compared to the second quarter of 2019 to exclude the effects of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on comparative results.

All-time record quarterly revenues of $3.4 billion, up 58.7% year-over-year (up 28.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019), and all-time record quarterly income from continuing operations before taxes of $151.0 million, up 303.4% (up 310.1% compared to the second quarter of 2019)

All-time record quarterly earnings from continuing operations of $114.0 million ($2.63 per diluted share), compared to second quarter 2020 reported earnings from continuing operations of $31.0 million ($0.71 per diluted share) and adjusted earnings from continuing operations* of $27.8 million ($0.64 per diluted share)

All-time record quarterly selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses as a percentage of gross profit of 62.8%, a 1,210 basis-point decrease from 74.9% in the second quarter of 2020

All-time record quarterly total Finance & Insurance (“F&I”) gross profit per retail unit of $2,214, up 13.8%

Franchised Dealerships Segment operating results include: Same store revenues up 54.8%, gross profit up 74.0% (up 24.9% and 39.6%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2019) Same store new vehicle unit sales volume up 55.3% (up 17.6% compared to the second quarter of 2019); new vehicle gross profit per unit up 71.5%, to $3,827 (up 85.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019) Same store retail used vehicle unit sales volume up 20.5% (up 6.6% compared to the second quarter of 2019); retail used vehicle gross profit per unit up 63.3%, to $1,844 (up 41.4% compared to the second quarter of 2019) Same store parts, service and collision repair gross profit up 42.6% (up 6.9% compared to the second quarter of 2019); customer pay gross profit up 41.7% (up 16.6% compared to the second quarter of 2019); gross margin up 130 basis points, to 50.6% (up 150 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2019) Same store F&I gross profit up 56.5% (up 43.0% compared to the second quarter of 2019); all-time record reported Franchised Dealerships Segment F&I gross profit per retail unit of $2,110, up 14.7% (up 33.5% compared to the second quarter of 2019) All-time record Franchised Dealerships Segment SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit of 58.1%, a 1,660 basis-point decrease from 74.7% in the second quarter of 2020 (a decrease of 1,900 basis points from 77.1% in the second quarter of 2019)

EchoPark Segment operating results include: All-time record quarterly EchoPark revenues of $595.6 million, up 88.9% (up 104.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019) All-time record quarterly EchoPark retail sales volume of 21,261, up 61.0% (up 68.9% compared to the second quarter of 2019) EchoPark market share increase of 90 basis points, to 5.0% of the 1-4-year old vehicle segment in our current markets EchoPark pre-tax loss of $14.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA* loss of $9.4 million (including market expansion-related losses of $6.6 million and $5.4 million, respectively) EchoPark loss reflects expansion-related losses and the effect of strategic price management to grow top line sales and market share amidst temporary used market pricing inversion



Board Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives for EchoPark

As a result of the success of the EchoPark strategy and our confidence in our runway for continued expansion, Sonic’s Board of Directors, working together with financial and legal advisors, has initiated a review process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives for its EchoPark business. The Company is considering a full range of potential alternatives with respect to its EchoPark business. No timetable has been established for the completion of the review, and the review may not result in any transaction. The Company does not intend to disclose further developments with respect to its review process unless and until its Board approves a specific action or otherwise concludes the review.

Lazard and Kirkland & Ellis LLP are acting as financial and legal advisors to the Company, respectively, in connection with the review.

Dividend

Sonic’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable on October 15, 2021 to all stockholders of record on September 15, 2021.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Results of Operations (Unaudited) Results of Operations - Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, Better /

(Worse) Six Months Ended June 30, Better /

(Worse) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: New vehicles $ 1,462,893 $ 900,003 62.5 % $ 2,619,210 $ 1,859,492 40.9 % Used vehicles 1,266,696 808,877 56.6 % 2,356,794 1,658,930 42.1 % Wholesale vehicles 84,807 33,175 155.6 % 159,614 81,718 95.3 % Total vehicles 2,814,396 1,742,055 61.6 % 5,135,618 3,600,140 42.7 % Parts, service and collision repair 360,596 259,058 39.2 % 681,509 593,738 14.8 % Finance, insurance and other, net 177,254 110,773 60.0 % 321,916 226,064 42.4 % Total revenues 3,352,246 2,111,886 58.7 % 6,139,043 4,419,942 38.9 % Cost of sales: New vehicles (1,344,467 ) (854,617 ) (57.3 )% (2,431,319 ) (1,768,690 ) (37.5 )% Used vehicles (1,231,943 ) (781,506 ) (57.6 )% (2,291,171 ) (1,599,428 ) (43.2 )% Wholesale vehicles (80,280 ) (33,601 ) (138.9 )% (154,240 ) (82,303 ) (87.4 )% Total vehicles (2,656,690 ) (1,669,724 ) (59.1 )% (4,876,730 ) (3,450,421 ) (41.3 )% Parts, service and collision repair (184,748 ) (134,779 ) (37.1 )% (350,612 ) (311,560 ) (12.5 )% Total cost of sales (2,841,438 ) (1,804,503 ) (57.5 )% (5,227,342 ) (3,761,981 ) (39.0 )% Gross profit 510,808 307,383 66.2 % 911,701 657,961 38.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (320,620 ) (230,359 ) (39.2 )% (609,976 ) (512,515 ) (19.0 )% Impairment charges — (833 ) 100.0 % — (268,833 ) 100.0 % Depreciation and amortization (24,761 ) (22,647 ) (9.3 )% (48,448 ) (44,944 ) (7.8 )% Operating income (loss) 165,427 53,544 209.0 % 253,277 (168,331 ) (250.5 )% Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (4,329 ) (6,314 ) 31.4 % (9,441 ) (16,822 ) 43.9 % Interest expense, other, net (10,077 ) (9,797 ) (2.9 )% (20,363 ) (20,762 ) 1.9 % Other income (expense), net — — — % 100 100 — % Total other income (expense) (14,406 ) (16,111 ) 10.6 % (29,704 ) (37,484 ) 20.8 % Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 151,021 37,433 303.4 % 223,573 (205,815 ) (208.6 )% Provision for income taxes for continuing operations - benefit (expense) (37,030 ) (6,437 ) (475.3 )% (55,893 ) 37,680 248.3 % Income (loss) from continuing operations 113,991 30,996 267.8 % 167,680 (168,135 ) (199.7 )% Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations before taxes (204 ) (289 ) 29.4 % 516 (573 ) 190.1 % Provision for income taxes for discontinued operations - benefit (expense) 58 84 (31.0 )% (129 ) 166 (177.7 )% Income (loss) from discontinued operations (146 ) (205 ) 28.8 % 387 (407 ) 195.1 % Net income (loss) $ 113,845 $ 30,791 269.7 % $ 168,067 $ (168,542 ) (199.7 )% Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 2.74 $ 0.72 280.6 % $ 4.03 $ (3.93 ) (202.5 )% Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations — — — % 0.01 (0.01 ) 200.0 % Earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.74 $ 0.72 280.6 % $ 4.04 $ (3.94 ) (202.5 )% Weighted-average common shares outstanding 41,581 42,940 3.2 % 41,561 42,779 2.8 % Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 2.63 $ 0.71 270.4 % $ 3.86 $ (3.93 ) (198.2 )% Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations — — — % 0.01 (0.01 ) 200.0 % Earnings (loss) per common share $ 2.63 $ 0.71 270.4 % $ 3.87 $ (3.94 ) (198.2 )% Weighted-average common shares outstanding 43,424 43,575 0.3 % 43,483 42,779 (1.6 )% Dividends declared per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.10 20.0 % $ 0.22 $ 0.20 10.0 %

Franchised Dealerships Segment - Reported Three Months Ended June 30, Better /

(Worse) Six Months Ended June 30, Better /

(Worse) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: New vehicles $ 1,461,984 $ 900,003 62.4 % $ 2,618,301 $ 1,859,492 40.8 % Used vehicles 761,524 535,699 42.2 % 1,423,059 1,102,587 29.1 % Wholesale vehicles 62,956 28,509 120.8 % 119,160 70,948 68.0 % Total vehicles 2,286,464 1,464,211 56.2 % 4,160,520 3,033,027 37.2 % Parts, service and collision repair 346,118 251,998 37.3 % 654,194 576,499 13.5 % Finance, insurance and other, net 124,060 80,401 54.3 % 221,586 163,429 35.6 % Total revenues 2,756,642 1,796,610 53.4 % 5,036,300 3,772,955 33.5 % Gross Profit: New vehicles 118,326 45,386 160.7 % 187,790 90,802 106.8 % Used vehicles 55,220 30,416 81.5 % 87,219 62,730 39.0 % Wholesale vehicles 1,434 (357 ) 501.7 % 2,172 (440 ) 593.6 % Total vehicles 174,980 75,445 131.9 % 277,181 153,092 81.1 % Parts, service and collision repair 175,578 124,465 41.1 % 330,844 282,561 17.1 % Finance, insurance and other, net 124,060 80,401 54.3 % 221,586 163,429 35.6 % Total gross profit 474,618 280,311 69.3 % 829,611 599,082 38.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (275,709 ) (209,496 ) (31.6 )% (525,785 ) (465,914 ) (12.9 )% Impairment charges — (833 ) NM — (268,833 ) NM Depreciation and amortization (20,616 ) (19,895 ) (3.6 )% (40,992 ) (39,484 ) (3.8 )% Operating income (loss) 178,293 50,087 256.0 % 262,834 (175,149 ) 250.1 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (3,155 ) (5,675 ) 44.4 % (7,271 ) (15,283 ) 52.4 % Interest expense, other, net (9,721 ) (9,556 ) (1.7 )% (19,682 ) (20,156 ) 2.4 % Other income (expense), net (2 ) — (100.0 )% 76 100 (24.0 )% Total other income (expense) (12,878 ) (15,231 ) 15.4 % (26,877 ) (35,339 ) 23.9 % Income (loss) before taxes 165,415 34,856 374.6 % 235,957 (210,488 ) (212.1 )% Add: impairment charges — 833 NM — 268,833 NM Segment income (loss) $ 165,415 $ 35,689 363.5 % $ 235,957 $ 58,346 304.4 % Unit Sales Volume: New vehicles 30,488 19,891 53.3 % 54,846 41,615 31.8 % Used vehicles 28,550 23,973 19.1 % 55,786 50,011 11.5 % Wholesale vehicles 6,753 4,827 39.9 % 13,585 11,737 15.7 % Retail new & used vehicles 59,038 43,864 34.6 % 110,632 91,626 20.7 % Used-to-New Ratio 0.94 1.21 (22.3 )% 1.02 1.20 (15.4 )% Gross Profit Per Unit: New vehicles $ 3,881 $ 2,282 70.1 % $ 3,424 $ 2,182 56.9 % Used vehicles $ 1,934 $ 1,269 52.4 % $ 1,563 $ 1,254 24.6 % Finance, insurance and other, net $ 2,110 $ 1,839 14.7 % $ 2,017 $ 1,798 12.2 % NM = Not Meaningful

Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store Three Months Ended June 30, Better /

(Worse) Six Months Ended June 30, Better /

(Worse) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: New vehicles $ 1,461,984 $ 892,958 63.7 % $ 2,618,301 $ 1,843,548 42.0 % Used vehicles 761,524 531,335 43.3 % 1,423,059 1,092,131 30.3 % Wholesale vehicles 62,956 28,236 123.0 % 119,160 70,339 69.4 % Total vehicles 2,286,464 1,452,529 57.4 % 4,160,520 3,006,018 38.4 % Parts, service and collision repair 343,441 247,134 39.0 % 649,631 568,429 14.3 % Finance, insurance and other, net 116,657 74,522 56.5 % 208,903 152,213 37.2 % Total revenues 2,746,562 1,774,185 54.8 % 5,019,054 3,726,660 34.7 % Gross Profit: New vehicles 116,692 43,811 166.4 % 185,648 88,926 108.8 % Used vehicles 52,647 26,759 96.7 % 82,920 58,900 40.8 % Wholesale vehicles 4,199 (289 ) 1,552.9 % 4,935 (338 ) 1,560.1 % Total vehicles 173,538 70,281 146.9 % 273,503 147,488 85.4 % Parts, service and collision repair 173,900 121,946 42.6 % 327,583 278,411 17.7 % Finance, insurance and other, net 116,657 74,522 56.5 % 208,903 152,213 37.2 % Total gross profit $ 464,095 $ 266,749 74.0 % $ 809,989 $ 578,112 40.1 % Unit Sales Volume: New vehicles 30,488 19,631 55.3 % 54,846 41,041 33.6 % Used vehicles 28,550 23,701 20.5 % 55,786 49,336 13.1 % Wholesale vehicles 6,753 4,773 41.5 % 13,585 11,611 17.0 % Retail new & used vehicles 59,038 43,332 36.2 % 110,632 90,377 22.4 % Used-to-New Ratio 0.94 1.21 (22.4 )% 1.02 1.20 (15.4 )% Gross Profit Per Unit: New vehicles $ 3,827 $ 2,232 71.5 % $ 3,385 $ 2,167 56.2 % Used vehicles $ 1,844 $ 1,129 63.3 % $ 1,486 $ 1,194 24.5 % Finance, insurance and other, net $ 1,984 $ 1,726 14.9 % $ 1,902 $ 1,698 12.0 % Note: All currently operating franchised dealership stores are included within the same store group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the store’s opening or acquisition.

EchoPark Segment - Reported Three Months Ended June 30, Better /

(Worse) Six Months Ended June 30, Better /

(Worse) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: New vehicles $ 909 $ — 100.0 % $ 909 $ — 100.0 % Used vehicles 505,172 273,178 84.9 % 933,735 556,343 67.8 % Wholesale vehicles 21,851 4,666 368.3 % 40,454 10,770 275.6 % Total vehicles 527,932 277,844 90.0 % 975,098 567,113 71.9 % Parts, service and collision repair 14,478 7,060 105.1 % 27,315 17,239 58.4 % Finance, insurance and other, net 53,194 30,372 75.1 % 100,330 62,635 60.2 % Total revenues 595,604 315,276 88.9 % 1,102,743 646,987 70.4 % Gross Profit: New vehicles 100 — 100.0 % 100 — 100.0 % Used vehicles (20,467 ) (3,045 ) (572.2 )% (21,596 ) (3,228 ) (569.0 )% Wholesale vehicles 3,093 (69 ) 4,582.6 % 3,202 (145 ) 2,308.3 % Total vehicles (17,274 ) (3,114 ) (454.7 )% (18,294 ) (3,373 ) 442.4 % Parts, service and collision repair 270 (186 ) 245.2 % 54 (383 ) 113.8 % Finance, insurance and other, net 53,194 30,372 75.1 % 100,330 62,635 60.2 % Total gross profit 36,190 27,072 33.7 % 82,090 58,879 39.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (44,911 ) (20,863 ) (115.3 )% (84,191 ) (46,601 ) (80.7 )% Impairment charges — — — % — — — % Depreciation and amortization (4,145 ) (2,752 ) (50.6 )% (7,456 ) (5,460 ) (36.6 )% Operating income (loss) (12,866 ) 3,457 (472.2 )% (9,557 ) 6,818 (240.2 )% Other income (expense): Interest expense, floor plan (1,174 ) (639 ) (83.7 )% (2,170 ) (1,539 ) (41.0 )% Interest expense, other, net (356 ) (241 ) (47.7 )% (681 ) (606 ) (12.4 )% Other income (expense), net 2 — 100.0 % 24 — 100.0 % Total other income (expense) (1,528 ) (880 ) (73.6 )% (2,827 ) (2,145 ) (31.8 )% Income (loss) before taxes (14,394 ) 2,577 (658.6 )% (12,384 ) 4,673 (365.0 )% Add: impairment charges — — NM — — NM Segment income (loss) $ (14,394 ) $ 2,577 (658.6 )% $ (12,384 ) $ 4,672 (365.1 )% Unit Sales Volume: New vehicles 14 — 100.0 % 14 — 100.0 % Used vehicles 21,261 13,207 61.0 % 40,931 27,193 50.5 % Wholesale vehicles 2,878 1,454 97.9 % 5,739 3,219 78.3 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Total used vehicle and F&I $ 1,539 $ 2,069 (25.6 )% $ 1,924 $ 2,185 (11.9 )% NM = Not Meaningful

EchoPark Segment - Same Market Three Months Ended June 30, Better /

(Worse) Six Months Ended June 30, Better /

(Worse) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Revenues: Used vehicles $ 368,857 $ 273,178 35.0 % $ 716,654 $ 556,353 28.8 % Wholesale vehicles 14,951 4,666 220.4 % 30,722 10,770 185.3 % Total vehicles 383,808 277,844 38.1 % 747,376 567,123 31.8 % Parts, service and collision repair 10,602 7,060 50.2 % 21,248 17,205 23.5 % Finance, insurance and other, net 39,007 30,259 28.9 % 77,473 62,430 24.1 % Total revenues 433,417 315,163 37.5 % 846,097 646,758 30.8 % Gross Profit: Used vehicles (17,118 ) (6,545 ) (161.5 )% (18,633 ) (10,703 ) (74.1 )% Wholesale vehicles 2,288 (69 ) 3,415.9 % 2,410 (145 ) 1,762.1 % Total vehicles (14,830 ) (6,614 ) (124.2 )% (16,223 ) (10,848 ) 49.5 % Parts, service and collision repair (4 ) (186 ) 97.8 % (27 ) (383 ) 93.0 % Finance, insurance and other, net 39,007 30,259 28.9 % 77,473 62,430 24.1 % Total gross profit $ 24,173 $ 23,459 3.0 % $ 61,223 $ 51,199 19.6 % Unit Sales Volume: Used vehicles 15,382 13,207 16.5 % 31,189 27,193 14.7 % Wholesale vehicles 1,847 1,454 27.0 % 4,151 3,219 29.0 % Gross Profit Per Unit: Total used vehicle and F&I $ 1,423 $ 1,796 (20.8 )% $ 1,887 $ 1,902 (0.8 )% Note: All currently operating EchoPark stores in a local geographic market are included within the same market group as of the first full month following the first anniversary of the market's opening.

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses - Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) 2021 2020 Change % Change (In thousands) Reported: Compensation $ 213,842 $ 140,266 $ (73,576 ) (52.5 )% Advertising 15,345 8,087 (7,258 ) (89.7 )% Rent 13,665 13,223 (442 ) (3.3 )% Other 77,768 68,783 (8,985 ) (13.1 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 320,620 $ 230,359 $ (90,261 ) (39.2 )% Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 41.9 % 45.6 % 370 bps Advertising 3.0 % 2.6 % (40 ) bps Rent 2.7 % 4.3 % 160 bps Other 15.2 % 22.4 % 720 bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 62.8 % 74.9 % 1,210 bps

Six Months Ended June 30, Better / (Worse) 2021 2020 Change % Change (In thousands) Reported: Compensation $ 402,333 $ 314,688 $ (87,645 ) (27.9 )% Advertising 27,515 22,222 (5,293 ) (23.8 )% Rent 27,409 27,088 (321 ) (1.2 )% Other 152,719 148,517 (4,202 ) (2.8 )% Total SG&A expenses $ 609,976 $ 512,515 $ (97,461 ) (19.0 )% Reported: SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit: Compensation 44.1 % 47.8 % 370 bps Advertising 3.0 % 3.4 % 40 bps Rent 3.0 % 4.1 % 110 bps Other 16.8 % 22.6 % 580 bps Total SG&A expenses as a % of gross profit 66.9 % 77.9 % 1,100 bps

Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations - Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Weighted-

Average

Shares Amount Per

Share

Amount Weighted-

Average

Shares Amount Per

Share

Amount (In thousands, except per share amounts) Diluted earnings (loss) and shares from continuing operations 43,424 $ 113,991 $ 2.63 43,575 $ 30,996 $ 0.71 Pre-tax items of interest: Non-recurring tax items $ — $ (3,175 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) and shares from continuing operations 43,424 $ 113,991 $ 2.63 43,575 $ 27,821 $ 0.64

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Weighted-

Average

Shares Amount Per

Share

Amount Weighted-

Average

Shares Amount Per

Share

Amount (In thousands, except per share amounts) Diluted earnings (loss) and shares from continuing operations (1) 43,483 $ 167,680 $ 3.86 42,779 $ (168,135 ) $ (3.93 ) Pre-tax items of interest: Impairment charges $ — $ 268,000 Total pre-tax items of interest $ — $ 268,000 Tax effect of above items — (51,295 ) Non-recurring tax items — (3,175 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) and shares from continuing operations 43,483 $ 167,680 $ 3.86 42,779 $ 45,395 $ 1.06 (1) Basic weighted-average shares used for six months ended June 30, 2020 due to net loss on GAAP basis.

Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Franchised

Dealerships

Segment EchoPark

Segment Discontinued

Operations Total Franchised

Dealerships

Segment EchoPark

Segment Discontinued

Operations Total (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 113,845 $ 30,791 Provision for income taxes 36,972 6,353 Income (loss) before taxes $ 165,415 $ (14,394) $ (204) $ 150,817 $ 34,856 $ 2,577 $ (289) $ 37,144 Non-floor plan interest 8,895 348 — 9,243 8,938 234 — 9,172 Depreciation and amortization 21,444 4,152 — 25,596 20,514 2,758 — 23,272 Stock-based compensation expense 3,989 — — 3,989 2,971 — — 2,971 Asset impairment charges — — — — 833 — — 833 Long-term compensation charges — 500 — 500 — — — — Loss (gain) on franchise and real estate disposals (400) (23) — (423) 1,117 — — 1,117 Adjusted EBITDA $ 199,343 $ (9,417) $ (204) $ 189,722 $ 69,229 $ 5,569 $ (289) $ 74,509

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Franchised

Dealerships

Segment EchoPark

Segment Discontinued

Operations Total Franchised

Dealerships

Segment EchoPark

Segment Discontinued

Operations Total (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 168,067 $ (168,542) Provision for income taxes 56,022 (37,846) Income (loss) before taxes $ 235,957 $ (12,384) $ 516 $ 224,089 $ (210,487) $ 4,672 $ (573) $ (206,388) Non-floor plan interest 18,022 682 — 18,704 18,981 599 — 19,580 Depreciation & amortization 42,650 7,456 — 50,106 40,658 5,466 — 46,124 Stock-based compensation expense 7,474 — — 7,474 5,398 — — 5,398 Asset impairment charges — — — — 268,833 — — 268,833 Long-term compensation charges — 1,000 — 1,000 — — — — Loss (gain) on franchise disposals (421) (9) — (430) 1,117 — — 1,117 Adjusted EBITDA $ 303,682 $ (3,255) $ 516 $ 300,943 $ 124,500 $ 10,737 $ (573) $ 134,664

