PJT Partners Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter and Six Months 2021 Results; Declares Special Dividend of $3.00 Per Share

Paul J. Taubman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to report record second quarter and year-to-date results. We are seeing significantly elevated levels of activity across our strategic advisory, capital advisory, shareholder advisory and fund placement businesses. Notwithstanding this year’s headwinds in Restructuring, our other businesses are all on track for record performance in 2021 and we remain extremely confident in our future growth prospects.”

PJT Partners Inc. (the “Company” or “PJT Partners”) (NYSE: PJT) today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Revenues

The following table sets forth revenues for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change (Dollars in Millions) Revenues Advisory $ 197.6 $ 192.5 3 % $ 350.2 $ 349.1 0 % Placement 40.3 35.3 14 % 90.7 74.3 22 % Interest Income & Other 2.7 4.8 (43 %) 6.4 9.4 (31 %) Total Revenues $ 240.7 $ 232.6 3 % $ 447.4 $ 432.7 3 %

Three Months Ended

Total Revenues increased 3% to $241 million for second quarter 2021 from $233 million for the prior year quarter.

Advisory Revenues increased 3% to $198 million for the current quarter from $193 million for the prior year quarter. Increases in strategic advisory and secondary advisory revenues more than offset a decline in restructuring revenues.

Placement Revenues increased 14% to $40 million for the current quarter from $35 million for the prior year quarter. The increase in Placement Revenues was driven by a significant increase in fund placement activity and partially offset by a decline in corporate placement activity.

Interest Income & Other decreased to $3 million for the current quarter from $5 million for the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a decrease in reimbursable expenses and sublease income.

Six Months Ended

Total Revenues increased 3% to $447 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $433 million for the same period a year ago.

Advisory Revenues were $350 million for the six months, which increased slightly from $349 million for the same period a year ago. Increases in strategic advisory and secondary advisory revenues more than offset a decline in restructuring revenues.

Placement Revenues increased 22% to $91 million for the six months from $74 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in Placement Revenues was driven by a significant increase in fund placement activity and partially offset by a decline in corporate placement activity.

Interest Income & Other decreased to $6 million for the six months from $9 million for the same period a year ago, primarily driven by a decrease in reimbursable expenses and sublease income.

Expenses

The following tables set forth information relating to the Company’s expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 GAAP As Adjusted GAAP As Adjusted (Dollars in Millions) Expenses Compensation and Benefits $ 153.9 $ 150.4 $ 154.7 $ 151.1 % of Revenues 64.0 % 62.5 % 66.5 % 65.0 % Non-Compensation $ 34.3 $ 32.3 $ 28.2 $ 26.2 % of Revenues 14.3 % 13.4 % 12.1 % 11.3 % Total Expenses $ 188.2 $ 182.8 $ 182.9 $ 177.3 % of Revenues 78.2 % 75.9 % 78.6 % 76.3 % Pretax Income $ 52.4 $ 57.9 $ 49.7 $ 55.2 % of Revenues 21.8 % 24.1 % 21.4 % 23.7 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 GAAP As Adjusted GAAP As Adjusted (Dollars in Millions) Expenses Compensation and Benefits $ 286.7 $ 279.6 $ 288.8 $ 281.3 % of Revenues 64.1 % 62.5 % 66.7 % 65.0 % Non-Compensation $ 64.3 $ 60.4 $ 60.7 $ 56.8 % of Revenues 14.4 % 13.5 % 14.0 % 13.1 % Total Expenses $ 351.0 $ 340.0 $ 349.5 $ 338.1 % of Revenues 78.5 % 76.0 % 80.8 % 78.1 % Pretax Income $ 96.3 $ 107.4 $ 83.2 $ 94.6 % of Revenues 21.5 % 24.0 % 19.2 % 21.9 %

Compensation and Benefits Expense

Three Months Ended

GAAP Compensation and Benefits Expense was $154 million for second quarter 2021 compared with $155 million for the prior year quarter. Adjusted Compensation and Benefits Expense decreased slightly to $150 million for the current quarter compared with $151 million for the prior year quarter.

Six Months Ended

GAAP Compensation and Benefits Expense was $287 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $289 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted Compensation and Benefits Expense decreased slightly to $280 million for the six months compared with $281 million for the same period a year ago.

Non-Compensation Expense

Three Months Ended

GAAP Non-Compensation Expense was $34 million for second quarter 2021 compared with $28 million for the prior year quarter. Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense was $32 million for the current quarter compared with $26 million for the prior year quarter.

GAAP and Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense increased during the current quarter compared with the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increases in Professional Fees, Communications and Information Services and Travel and Related. Professional Fees increased primarily due to higher senior advisor expenses as well as increased recruiting costs. The increase in Communications and Information Services was primarily driven by investments in our technology infrastructure. Travel and Related activity increased during the current quarter compared with the same period a year ago, although it remains below historical pre-COVID levels.

Six Months Ended

GAAP Non-Compensation Expense was $64 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $61 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense was $60 million for the six months compared with $57 million for the same period a year ago.

GAAP and Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense increased during the six months compared with the same period a year ago, primarily driven by increases in Professional Fees as well as Communications and Information Services and partially offset by a decrease in Travel and Related. Professional Fees increased primarily due to higher senior advisor expenses as well as increased recruiting costs. The increase in Communications and Information Services was primarily driven by investments in our technology infrastructure. Travel and Related decreased during the six months compared with the same period a year ago due to reduced travel and entertainment activity in the first quarter of 2021.

Provision for Taxes

As of June 30, 2021, PJT Partners Inc. owned 60.9% of PJT Partners Holdings LP. PJT Partners Inc. is subject to corporate U.S. federal and state income tax while PJT Partners Holdings LP is subject to New York City unincorporated business tax and other entity-level taxes imposed by certain state and foreign jurisdictions. Please refer to Note 12. “Stockholders’ Equity” in the “Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements” in “Part II. Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for further information about the corporate ownership structure. The effective tax rate for GAAP Net Income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 18.3% and 17.6%, respectively. The effective tax rate for GAAP Net Income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 10.1% and 12.4%, respectively.

In calculating Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted, the Company has assumed that all outstanding Class A partnership units in PJT Partners Holdings LP (“Partnership Units”) (excluding the unvested partnership units that have yet to satisfy certain market conditions) have been exchanged into shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, subjecting all of the Company’s income to corporate-level tax.

The effective tax rate for Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 22.8% compared with 24.8% for full year 2020. This tax rate excludes the tax benefits of the adjustments for transaction-related compensation expense, amortization expense, tax benefit recorded pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) as well as certain payments to The Blackstone Group Inc. (“Blackstone”) as a result of the Company’s spin-off on October 1, 2015 from Blackstone (the “spin-off”).

Capital Management and Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, the Company held cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $211.8 million, and had no funded debt.

On February 1, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a $150 million increase to the Company’s Class A common stock repurchase program. As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s remaining repurchase authorization was $106.2 million.

During the second quarter 2021, the Company repurchased 494 thousand shares of Class A common stock pursuant to the share repurchase program and 221 thousand Partnership Units for cash pursuant to the quarterly exchange program. During the second quarter 2021, the total share equivalent repurchases were 715 thousand shares at an average price of $71.48 per share. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the total share equivalent repurchases were 2.3 million shares at an average price of $70.75 per share.

The Company intends to repurchase 394,296 Partnership Units for cash on August 5, 2021 at a price equal to the volume-weighted average price per share of the Company’s Class A common stock on August 2, 2021.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of PJT Partners Inc. has declared a dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock, which will be paid on September 22, 2021 to Class A common stockholders of record on September 8, 2021.

The Board of Directors of PJT Partners Inc. has also declared a special dividend of $3.00 per share of Class A common stock, which will be paid on October 18, 2021 to Class A common stockholders of record on October 4, 2021.

COVID-19 Impact on Operations

The majority of the Company’s employees continue to work remotely, as they have since mid-March 2020. The Company is working toward a return to office during the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, there have been no material changes to the Company’s internal controls as a result of this working environment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following represent key performance measures that management uses in making resource allocation and/or compensation decisions. These measures should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes the following non-GAAP measures, when presented together with comparable GAAP measures, are useful to investors in understanding the Company’s operating results: Adjusted Pretax Income; Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted, in total and on a per-share basis (referred to as “Adjusted EPS”); Adjusted Compensation and Benefits Expense and Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense. These non-GAAP measures, presented and discussed in this earnings release, remove the significant accounting impact of: (a) transaction-related compensation expense, including expense related to Partnership Units with both time-based vesting and market conditions as well as equity-based and cash awards granted in connection with the spin-off and acquisition of CamberView Partners Holdings, LLC (“CamberView”); (b) intangible asset amortization associated with Blackstone’s initial public offering (“IPO”), the acquisition of PJT Capital LP, and the acquisition of CamberView; and (c) the amount the Company has agreed to pay Blackstone related to the net realized cash benefit from certain compensation-related tax deductions. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures and further detail regarding the adjustments are provided in the Appendix.

To help investors understand the effect of the Company’s ownership structure on its Adjusted Net Income, the Company has presented Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted. This measure illustrates the impact of taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, assuming all Partnership Units (excluding the unvested Partnership Units that have yet to satisfy certain market conditions) were exchanged for shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company’s income becoming subject to corporate-level tax, considering both current and deferred income tax effects. This tax rate excludes the tax benefits of the adjustments for transaction-related compensation expense, amortization expense, tax benefit recorded pursuant to the CARES Act as well as certain payments to Blackstone resulting from the spin-off.

Appendix

GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (unaudited)

Summary of Shares Outstanding (unaudited)

Footnotes

PJT Partners Inc. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Advisory $ 197,624 $ 192,539 $ 350,224 $ 349,130 Placement 40,337 35,260 90,720 74,252 Interest Income and Other 2,720 4,764 6,437 9,352 Total Revenues 240,681 232,563 447,381 432,734 Expenses Compensation and Benefits 153,924 154,730 286,717 288,754 Occupancy and Related 8,760 8,659 17,219 17,313 Travel and Related 1,697 537 2,214 5,833 Professional Fees 8,233 5,540 15,950 10,063 Communications and Information Services 5,033 3,594 9,207 7,140 Depreciation and Amortization 3,809 3,709 7,643 7,529 Other Expenses 6,779 6,117 12,096 12,866 Total Expenses 188,235 182,886 351,046 349,498 Income Before Provision for Taxes 52,446 49,677 96,335 83,236 Provision for Taxes 9,590 8,760 9,683 10,310 Net Income 42,856 40,917 86,652 72,926 Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 19,711 19,247 36,825 32,396 Net Income Attributable to PJT Partners Inc. $ 23,145 $ 21,670 $ 49,827 $ 40,530 Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.88 $ 1.99 $ 1.66 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.86 $ 1.91 $ 1.61 Weighted-Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding Basic 25,051,017 24,636,534 25,010,968 24,367,124 Diluted 42,096,035 25,462,235 42,614,627 40,374,694

PJT Partners Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Net Income $ 42,856 $ 40,917 $ 86,652 $ 72,926 Less: GAAP Provision for Taxes 9,590 8,760 9,683 10,310 GAAP Pretax Income 52,446 49,677 96,335 83,236 Adjustments to GAAP Pretax Income Transaction-Related Compensation Expense(1) 3,497 3,591 7,104 7,477 Amortization of Intangible Assets(2) 1,942 1,927 3,922 3,855 Spin-Off-Related Payable Due to Blackstone(3) 24 24 56 53 Adjusted Pretax Income 57,909 55,219 107,417 94,621 Adjusted Taxes(4) 10,049 9,373 11,037 10,782 Adjusted Net Income 47,860 45,846 96,380 83,839 If-Converted Adjustments Less: Adjusted Taxes(4) (10,049 ) (9,373 ) (11,037 ) (10,782 ) Add: If-Converted Taxes(5) 13,450 14,165 24,439 24,421 Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted $ 44,459 $ 41,054 $ 82,978 $ 70,200 GAAP Net Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.88 $ 1.99 $ 1.66 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.86 $ 1.91 $ 1.61 GAAP Weighted-Average Shares of Class A Common Stock Outstanding Basic 25,051,017 24,636,534 25,010,968 24,367,124 Diluted 42,096,035 25,462,235 42,614,627 40,374,694 Adjusted Net Income, If-Converted Per Share $ 1.06 $ 1.00 $ 1.95 $ 1.72 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding, If-Converted 42,101,220 40,965,990 42,619,812 40,847,925

PJT Partners Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data – continued (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Compensation and Benefits Expense $ 153,924 $ 154,730 $ 286,717 $ 288,754 Transaction-Related Compensation Expense(1) (3,497 ) (3,591 ) (7,104 ) (7,477 ) Adjusted Compensation and Benefits Expense $ 150,427 $ 151,139 $ 279,613 $ 281,277 Non-Compensation Expenses Occupancy and Related $ 8,760 $ 8,659 $ 17,219 $ 17,313 Travel and Related 1,697 537 2,214 5,833 Professional Fees 8,233 5,540 15,950 10,063 Communications and Information Services 5,033 3,594 9,207 7,140 Depreciation and Amortization 3,809 3,709 7,643 7,529 Other Expenses 6,779 6,117 12,096 12,866 GAAP Non-Compensation Expense 34,311 28,156 64,329 60,744 Amortization of Intangible Assets(2) (1,942 ) (1,927 ) (3,922 ) (3,855 ) Spin-Off-Related Payable Due to Blackstone(3) (24 ) (24 ) (56 ) (53 ) Adjusted Non-Compensation Expense $ 32,345 $ 26,205 $ 60,351 $ 56,836

PJT Partners Inc.

Summary of Shares Outstanding (unaudited)

The following table provides a summary of weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 for both basic and diluted shares. The table also provides a reconciliation to If-Converted Shares Outstanding assuming that all Partnership Units and unvested PJT Partners Inc. restricted stock units (“RSUs”) were converted to shares of the Company’s Class A common stock:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - GAAP Basic Shares Outstanding, GAAP 25,051,017 24,636,534 25,010,968 24,367,124 Dilutive Impact of Unvested RSUs(6) 1,197,577 825,701 1,563,341 876,883 Dilutive Impact of Partnership Units(7) 15,847,441 — 16,040,318 15,130,687 Diluted Shares Outstanding, GAAP 42,096,035 25,462,235 42,614,627 40,374,694 Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding - If-Converted Basic Shares Outstanding, GAAP 25,051,017 24,636,534 25,010,968 24,367,124 Unvested RSUs(8) 1,202,762 852,173 1,568,526 903,360 Partnership Units(7) 15,847,441 15,477,283 16,040,318 15,577,441 If-Converted Shares Outstanding 42,101,220 40,965,990 42,619,812 40,847,925 As of June 30, 2021 2020 Fully-Diluted Shares Outstanding(9) 44,485,568 44,448,705

As of June 30, 2021, 1.2 million Partnership Units and 0.3 million RSUs were not included in any share count calculations. These Partnership Units and RSUs are only triggered if the Company achieves a volume-weighted average share price of $79 over any consecutive 30-day trading period prior to October 1, 2021.

Footnotes (1) This adjustment adds back to GAAP Pretax Income transaction-related compensation expense for Partnership Units with both time-based vesting and market conditions as well as equity-based and cash awards granted in connection with the spin-off and the acquisition of CamberView. (2) This adjustment adds back to GAAP Pretax Income amounts for the amortization of intangible assets that are associated with Blackstone’s IPO, the acquisition of PJT Capital LP on October 1, 2015 and the acquisition of CamberView on October 1, 2018. (3) This adjustment adds back to GAAP Pretax Income the amount the Company has agreed to pay Blackstone related to the net realized cash benefit from certain compensation-related tax deductions. Such expense is reflected in Other Expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (4) Represents taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, considering both current and deferred income tax effects for the current ownership structure. (5) Represents taxes on Adjusted Pretax Income, assuming all Partnership Units (excluding the unvested Partnership units that have yet to satisfy market conditions) were exchanged for shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company’s income becoming subject to corporate-level tax, considering both current and deferred income tax effects. This tax rate excludes the tax benefits of the adjustments for transaction-related compensation expense, amortization expense, tax benefit recorded pursuant to the CARES Act as well as certain payments to Blackstone resulting from the spin-off. (6) Represents the dilutive impact under the treasury method of unvested, non-participating RSUs that have a remaining service requirement. (7) Represents the number of shares assuming the conversion of vested Partnership Units and Partnership Units that achieved certain market conditions. (8) Represents the dilutive impact of unvested RSUs that have a remaining service requirement. (9) Assumes all Partnership Units and unvested participating RSUs have been converted to shares of the Company’s Class A common stock. As of June 30, 2021, 1.2 million Partnership Units and 0.3 million RSUs were not included in any share count calculations. These Partnership Units and RSUs are only triggered if the Company achieves a volume-weighted average share price of $79 over any consecutive 30-day trading period prior to October 1, 2021. Note: Amounts presented in tables above may not add or recalculate due to rounding.

