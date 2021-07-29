Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 12, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call-in number is 877-407-0989 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available here through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.