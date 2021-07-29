Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 12, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The call-in number is 877-407-0989 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available here through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.
The conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting August 13, 2021, through August 26, 2021. To access the conference call replay, call 877-660-6853, passcode 13721238. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.
About Capital Senior Living
Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 75 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services, care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit http://www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook or Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005534/en/
