Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results

Magnesia Specialties Delivered Double-Digit Growth in Revenues and Gross Profit

Company Successfully Advances SOAR 2025;

Expects to Close Lehigh West Region Acquisition in Second Half 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”), a leading national supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second-Quarter Highlights

Quarter Ended June 30, ($ in millions, except per share) 2021 2020 Products and services revenues 1 $ 1,295.3 $ 1,189.5 Building Materials business $ 1,225.3 $ 1,140.6 Magnesia Specialties $ 70.0 $ 48.9 Total revenues 2 $ 1,377.9 $ 1,270.6 Gross profit $ 385.1 $ 380.5 Adjusted gross profit 3 $ 392.7 $ 380.5 Earnings from operations $ 307.5 $ 306.4 Adjusted earnings from operations 4 $ 324.4 $ 306.4 Net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta $ 225.8 $ 217.6 Adjusted EBITDA 5 $ 439.2 $ 407.0 Earnings per diluted share $ 3.61 $ 3.49 Adjusted earnings per diluted share 6 $ 3.81 $ 3.49





1 Products and services revenues include the sales of aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete, asphalt and Magnesia Specialties products, and paving services to customers, and exclude related freight revenues. 2 Total revenues include the sales of products and services to customers (net of any discounts or allowances) and freight revenues. 3 2021 adjusted gross profit excludes an increase in cost of revenues from the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to reported gross profit under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). 4 2021 adjusted earnings from operations exclude an increase in cost of revenues from the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting and acquisition-related expenses. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to reported earnings from operations under GAAP. 5 Earnings before interest; income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization; the earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates; acquisition-related expenses; and an increase in cost of revenues from the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting, or Adjusted EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta. 6 2021 adjusted earnings per diluted share excludes charges for the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting and acquisition-related expenses. See appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to reported earnings per diluted share under GAAP.

Ward Nye, Chairman and CEO of Martin Marietta, stated, “Our second-quarter results demonstrate Martin Marietta’s strong execution of our proven Strategic Operating Analysis and Review (SOAR) plan and the benefit of strengthening product demand, pricing gains across all product lines and targeted growth initiatives. The Company established new quarterly records for revenues, profits and safety, notwithstanding significant rainfall that adversely impacted operations in several of our key geographies, most notably Texas and Colorado, our two largest revenue states. Importantly, Martin Marietta is poised to capitalize on long-term secular demand trends that are expected to support growing construction activity and contribute to favorable pricing dynamics across our footprint. We remain on track to once again deliver record revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year.

“As we responsibly and sustainably grow our business, we continue to advance SOAR 2025 and enhance our geographic footprint and product offerings. In May, we announced an agreement to acquire Lehigh Hanson, Inc.’s West Region business (“Lehigh West Region”), which provides the Company with a new upstream materials-led growth platform across several of the nation’s largest and fastest growing megaregions in California and Arizona. We expect the transaction to be accretive to earnings per diluted share in the first full year following closing, and are confident in our ability to quickly drive shareholder value using the time-tested integration approach we took with our River for the Rockies, TXI and Bluegrass acquisitions.”

Mr. Nye concluded, “As we SOAR to a Sustainable Future, Martin Marietta will continue to build on our foundation that has proven successful – an aggregates-led growth platform, a steadfast commitment to employee safety, disciplined pricing, operational excellence and solid execution of our strategy. We are confident in Martin Marietta’s outlook for the balance of the year and beyond and remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and superior shareholder value.”

Mr. Nye’s CEO Commentary and Market Perspective can be found on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Second-Quarter Operating and Financial Results

(All comparisons are versus the prior-year second quarter unless noted otherwise)

Building Materials Business

The Building Materials business achieved products and services revenues of $1.2 billion, a 7.4 percent increase, and product gross profit of $356.9 million.

The Building Materials business benefitted from solid product demand driven by single-family housing growth, infrastructure investment and notable heavy industrial projects of scale. The aggregates, cement and ready mixed concrete operations in Texas experienced project delays as the state marked its eleventh-wettest second quarter in 127 years. Additionally, the aggregates and downstream operations in Colorado faced a difficult comparison versus second-quarter 2020, which benefitted from unseasonably favorable weather conditions.

As previously announced, the Company completed the acquisition of Minnesota-based Tiller Corporation (“Tiller”) on April 30, 2021. Tiller’s aggregates and asphalt operations are reported as part of the East Group.

Aggregates

Second-quarter organic aggregates shipments and pricing increased 1.5 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively. Total aggregates shipments and pricing increased 3.3 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

By segment:

East Group total shipments increased 7.0 percent reflecting strong construction activity in the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida and Maryland across all three primary end-use markets and shipments from the recently acquired Tiller operations. This growth more than offset weather-induced project delays in the Midwest. Pricing increased 3.6 percent, reflecting favorable geographic mix.





West Group shipments decreased 3.6 percent, as significant rainfall in Texas and Colorado hindered robust construction activity. Pricing increased 0.7 percent, reflecting a lower percentage of higher-priced commercial rail-shipped volumes. On a mix-adjusted basis, West Group pricing increased 2.4 percent.



Second-quarter aggregates product gross margin decreased 150 basis points to 34.0 percent, driven by higher diesel costs and a $6.1 million increase in cost of revenues from the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting. Excluding the impact of acquisition accounting, adjusted aggregates product gross margin was 34.8 percent.

Cement

Cement shipments decreased 1.9 percent, despite robust demand and construction activity throughout the Texas Triangle, resulting from extreme precipitation from late April through mid-June. Pricing improved 6.8 percent, or 4.2 percent on a mix-adjusted basis, following annual price increases that went into effect on April 1, 2021.

Cement product gross margin declined 870 basis points to 31.0 percent, driven by the timing of planned outages at the Company’s Hunter plant as well as higher energy and raw materials costs that more than offset pricing gains.

Downstream businesses

Ready mixed concrete shipments increased 8.2 percent, or 2.3 percent organically, as incremental volume from large projects and operations acquired in August 2020 more than offset weather headwinds. Pricing increased 1.2 percent, reflecting geographic mix from a lower percentage of higher-priced Colorado shipments. Product gross margin decreased 350 basis points to 7.1 percent, driven primarily by higher raw material and diesel costs.

Asphalt shipments increased 67.6 percent as incremental volume from the acquired Tiller operations more than offset weather-related shipment declines in Colorado. Additionally, pricing increased 4.9 percent. Asphalt and paving products and services gross margin improved 80 basis points, driven in part by the Tiller business.

Magnesia Specialties Business

Magnesia Specialties second-quarter product revenues increased 43.2 percent to $70.0 million versus a COVID-19-challenged prior-year quarter. Higher revenues, combined with disciplined cost control, resulted in product gross margin of 39.9 percent, a 260-basis-point improvement.

Consolidated

Second-quarter 2021 other operating income, net, included a $12.3 million nonrecurring gain on the sale of property.

Cash Generation, Capital Allocation and Liquidity

Cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $441.2 million compared with $373.2 million for the prior-year period.

Cash paid for property, plant and equipment additions for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $213.0 million. For the full-year, capital expenditures are expected to range from $450 million to $500 million.

Through dividend payments and share repurchases, the Company returned $71.8 million to shareholders in the first six months of 2021 and $1.9 billion since announcing a 20 million share repurchase authorization in February 2015.

The Company had $70.3 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on hand and $857.4 million of unused borrowing capacity on its existing credit facilities as of June 30, 2021.

In July 2021, the Company issued $2.5 billion of debt in anticipation of closing the Lehigh West Region acquisition in the second half of 2021. The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions. The newly-issued debt reflects a weighted-average interest rate of 2.2 percent.

Full-Year Outlook

Martin Marietta remains confident that favorable pricing dynamics will continue, supported by the Company’s locally-driven pricing strategy. Additionally, the Company anticipates single-family housing growth, expanded infrastructure investment and notable heavy industrial projects of scale will drive increased shipment levels. Martin Marietta expects these demand drivers, combined with the ancillary construction necessary for housing community buildouts and the potential for increased infrastructure investment from a comprehensive federal surface transportation package, to result in sustained, multi-year growth in product demand.

The Company has updated its full-year 2021 guidance to reflect recent trends and the contribution of the Tiller acquisition. This guidance excludes any benefit from additional fiscal stimulus, relief funds beyond those already enacted or a potential successor federal surface transportation bill.

2021 GUIDANCE ($ in millions, except per ton) Low * High * Consolidated Products and services revenues 1 $ 4,705 $ 4,850 Gross profit $ 1,310 $ 1,380 Adjusted gross profit 2 $ 1,325 $ 1,395 Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) $ 330 $ 335 Interest expense $ 140 $ 145 Estimated tax rate (excluding discrete events) 20 % 22 % Net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta $ 675 $ 750 Adjusted EBITDA 3 $ 1,465 $ 1,535 Capital expenditures $ 450 $ 500 Building Materials Business Aggregates Organic volume % growth 4 1.0 % 3.0 % Total volume % growth 5 3.0 % 5.0 % Organic average selling price per ton (ASP) % growth 6 3.0 % 5.0 % Total ASP growth 6 2.0 % 4.0 % Products and services revenues $ 2,930 $ 3,000 Gross profit $ 900 $ 940 Adjusted gross profit 2 $ 910 $ 950 Cement Products and services revenues $ 465 $ 495 Gross profit $ 160 $ 170 Ready Mixed Concrete and Asphalt and Paving Products and services revenues $ 1,425 $ 1,470 Gross profit $ 150 $ 165 Adjusted gross profit 2 $ 155 $ 170 Magnesia Specialties Business Products and services revenues $ 250 $ 260 Gross profit $ 100 $ 105

* Guidance range represents the low end and high end of the respective line items provided above.

1 Consolidated products and services revenues exclude $365 million to $375 million related to estimated interproduct sales and exclude freight revenues. 2 Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure and, in each case, excludes an increase in cost of revenues from the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting. 3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix to this earnings release for a reconciliation to net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta. 4 Organic volume % growth range is for organic aggregates shipments, inclusive of internal tons, and is in comparison with organic 2020 shipments of 185.7 million tons. 5 Total volume % growth range is for total aggregates shipments, inclusive of internal tons, and is in comparison with total 2020 shipments of 186.5 million tons. 6 ASP % growth range is in comparison with 2020 ASP of $14.77 per ton.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP measures are included in the accompanying Appendix to this earnings release. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate the Company’s operating performance and, when read in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate the Company’s ongoing operations, performance from period to period and anticipated performance. In addition, these are some of the factors the Company uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of its businesses. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Conference Call Information

The Company will discuss its second-quarter 2021 earnings results on a conference call and an online webcast today (July 29, 2021). The live broadcast of the Martin Marietta conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. For those investors without online web access, the conference call may also be accessed by calling (970) 315-0423, confirmation number 6678376. An online replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast. A link to these events will be available at the Company’s website. Additionally, the Company has posted Q2 2021 Supplemental Information on the Investors section of its website.

About Martin Marietta

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 26 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Statements of Earnings (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Products and services revenues $ 1,295.3 $ 1,189.5 $ 2,217.2 $ 2,080.5 Freight revenues 82.6 81.1 143.1 148.4 Total revenues 1,377.9 1,270.6 2,360.3 2,228.9 Cost of revenues - products and services 910.0 807.4 1,656.0 1,554.8 Cost of revenues - freight 82.8 82.7 144.5 151.2 Total cost of revenues 992.8 890.1 1,800.5 1,706.0 Gross profit 385.1 380.5 559.8 522.9 Selling general & administrative expenses 82.4 71.2 162.2 149.9 Acquisition-related expenses 9.3 0.5 10.6 0.8 Other operating (income) and expenses, net (14.1 ) 2.4 (19.8 ) 8.0 Earnings from operations 307.5 306.4 406.8 364.2 Interest expense 28.1 31.2 55.6 61.0 Other nonoperating income, net (8.7 ) (3.8 ) (18.2 ) (1.9 ) Earnings before income tax expense 288.1 279.0 369.4 305.1 Income tax expense 62.3 61.4 78.1 61.6 Consolidated net earnings 225.8 217.6 291.3 243.5 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — — 0.2 — Net Earnings Attributable to Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $ 225.8 $ 217.6 $ 291.1 $ 243.5 Net earnings per common share attributable to common

shareholders: Basic $ 3.62 $ 3.49 $ 4.66 $ 3.91 Diluted $ 3.61 $ 3.49 $ 4.65 $ 3.90 Dividends per common share $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 1.14 $ 1.10 Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 62.4 62.3 62.4 62.3 Diluted 62.5 62.3 62.5 62.4

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues: Building Materials business: East Group $ 635.3 $ 534.5 $ 1,030.2 $ 916.5 West Group 666.8 682.5 1,183.4 1,193.1 Total Building Materials business 1,302.1 1,217.0 2,213.6 2,109.6 Magnesia Specialties 75.8 53.6 146.7 119.3 Total $ 1,377.9 $ 1,270.6 $ 2,360.3 $ 2,228.9 Gross profit: Building Materials business: East Group $ 224.3 $ 193.6 $ 310.4 $ 253.1 West Group 133.3 165.5 195.2 224.1 Total Building Materials business 357.6 359.1 505.6 477.2 Magnesia Specialties 27.0 16.9 54.4 42.1 Corporate 0.5 4.5 (0.2 ) 3.6 Total $ 385.1 $ 380.5 $ 559.8 $ 522.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses: Building Materials business: East Group $ 26.3 $ 24.4 $ 50.5 $ 49.2 West Group 33.6 32.7 66.9 66.0 Total Building Materials business 59.9 57.1 117.4 115.2 Magnesia Specialties 3.7 3.4 7.4 6.9 Corporate 18.8 10.7 37.4 27.8 Total $ 82.4 $ 71.2 $ 162.2 $ 149.9 Earnings (Loss) from operations: Building Materials business: East Group $ 197.8 $ 169.9 $ 259.5 $ 204.7 West Group 101.8 133.2 133.6 155.9 Total Building Materials business 299.6 303.1 393.1 360.6 Magnesia Specialties 23.1 13.2 46.7 34.9 Corporate (15.2 ) (9.9 ) (33.0 ) (31.3 ) Total $ 307.5 $ 306.4 $ 406.8 $ 364.2





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (Continued) (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Amount % of Revenues Amount % of Revenues Amount % of Revenues Amount % of Revenues Total revenues: Building Materials business: Products and services: Aggregates $ 801.8 $ 754.9 $ 1,374.4 $ 1,325.2 Cement 116.5 109.5 226.1 216.1 Ready mixed concrete 268.4 245.1 503.7 434.8 Asphalt and paving 135.3 107.0 147.6 125.1 Less: Interproduct sales (96.7 ) (75.9 ) (169.8 ) (129.5 ) Products and services 1,225.3 1,140.6 2,082.0 1,971.7 Freight 76.8 76.4 131.6 137.9 Total Building Materials

business 1,302.1 1,217.0 2,213.6 2,109.6 Magnesia Specialties: Products and services 70.0 48.9 135.2 108.8 Freight 5.8 4.7 11.5 10.5 Total Magnesia Specialties 75.8 53.6 146.7 119.3 Consolidated total revenues $ 1,377.9 $ 1,270.6 $ 2,360.3 $ 2,228.9 Gross profit (loss): Building Materials business: Products and services: Aggregates $ 273.0 34.0 % $ 268.0 35.5 % $ 394.7 28.7 % $ 361.3 27.3 % Cement 36.1 31.0 % 43.4 39.7 % 51.4 22.7 % 70.7 32.7 % Ready mixed concrete 19.1 7.1 % 26.1 10.6 % 38.6 7.7 % 32.0 7.4 % Asphalt and paving 28.7 21.2 % 21.9 20.4 % 20.4 13.9 % 13.8 11.1 % Subtotal 356.9 29.1 % 359.4 31.5 % 505.1 24.3 % 477.8 24.2 % Freight 0.7 NM (0.3 ) NM 0.5 NM (0.6 ) NM Total Building Materials

business 357.6 27.5 % 359.1 29.5 % 505.6 22.8 % 477.2 22.6 % Magnesia Specialties: Products and services 27.9 39.9 % 18.2 37.3 % 56.3 41.7 % 44.3 40.7 % Freight (0.9 ) NM (1.3 ) NM (1.9 ) NM (2.2 ) NM Total Magnesia Specialties 27.0 35.6 % 16.9 31.5 % 54.4 37.1 % 42.1 35.3 % Corporate 0.5 NM 4.5 NM (0.2 ) NM 3.6 NM Consolidated gross profit $ 385.1 27.9 % $ 380.5 29.9 % $ 559.8 23.7 % $ 522.9 23.5 %





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Balance Sheet Data (In millions) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 53.1 $ 207.3 Restricted cash 17.2 97.1 Accounts receivable, net 722.0 575.1 Inventories, net 729.1 709.0 Other current assets 94.9 79.8 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,549.0 5,242.3 Intangible assets, net 3,324.6 2,922.0 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 434.3 453.0 Other noncurrent assets 298.9 295.2 Total assets $ 11,223.1 $ 10,580.8 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term facilities $ 240.1 $ — Current liabilities 517.9 499.3 Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) 2,627.2 2,625.8 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,709.7 1,562.4 Total equity 6,128.2 5,893.3 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,223.1 $ 10,580.8





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Consolidated net earnings $ 291.3 $ 243.5 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net earnings to net cash provided by

operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 206.5 193.4 Stock-based compensation expense 20.8 19.7 Gains on divestitures and sales of assets (19.2 ) (3.1 ) Deferred income taxes, net 3.4 6.6 Other items, net (7.3 ) 1.2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and

divestitures: Accounts receivable, net (137.8 ) (117.4 ) Inventories, net 36.9 (21.7 ) Accounts payable 54.7 (0.5 ) Other assets and liabilities, net (8.1 ) 51.5 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 441.2 373.2 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (213.0 ) (175.7 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (653.2 ) (2.3 ) Proceeds from divestitures and sales of assets 31.9 17.9 Investments in life insurance contracts, net 11.2 (6.2 ) Other investing activities, net — (4.5 ) Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (823.1 ) (170.8 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Borrowings of long-term debt 400.0 618.0 Repayments of long-term debt (160.0 ) (637.0 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (4.3 ) (1.6 ) Debt issuance costs (0.3 ) (1.7 ) Distributions to owners of noncontrolling interests (0.5 ) — Dividends paid (71.8 ) (69.4 ) Repurchases of common stock — (50.0 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 0.8 1.3 Shares withheld for employees' income tax obligations (16.1 ) (12.9 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities 147.8 (153.3 ) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (234.1 ) 49.1 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period 304.4 21.0 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period $ 70.3 $ 70.1





MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC. Unaudited Operational Highlights Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Volume Pricing Volume Pricing Volume/Pricing Variance (1) East Group 7.0 % 3.6 % 4.2 % 3.6 % West Group (3.6 %) 0.7 % (5.5 %) 1.3 % Total aggregates (2) 3.3 % 2.9 % 0.6 % 3.1 % Organic aggregates 1.5 % 3.4 % (0.4 %) 3.4 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Shipments (tons in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 East Group 35.4 33.0 58.1 55.7 West Group 17.5 18.2 31.9 33.8 Total aggregates (2) 52.9 51.2 90.0 89.5 (1) Volume/pricing variances reflect the percentage increase from the comparable period in the prior year. (2) Total aggregates includes acquisitions from the date of acquisition and divestitures through the date of disposal. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Shipments (in millions) Aggregates tons - external customers 48.8 47.9 83.3 83.9 Internal aggregates tons used in other product lines 4.1 3.3 6.7 5.6 Total aggregates tons 52.9 51.2 90.0 89.5 Cement tons - external customers 0.5 0.7 1.2 1.3 Internal cement tons used in other product lines 0.4 0.3 0.7 0.6 Total cement tons 0.9 1.0 1.9 1.9 Ready mixed concrete - cubic yards 2.3 2.2 4.4 3.8 Asphalt tons - external customers 1.2 0.2 1.3 0.3 Internal asphalt tons used in road paving business 0.6 0.9 0.6 1.0 Total asphalt tons 1.8 1.1 1.9 1.3 Average unit sales price by product line (including internal sales): Aggregates (per ton) $ 15.07 $ 14.66 $ 15.17 $ 14.72 Cement (per ton) $ 122.11 $ 114.34 $ 118.80 $ 114.06 Ready mixed concrete (per cubic yard) $ 114.27 $ 112.89 $ 113.25 $ 113.53 Asphalt (per ton) $ 48.83 $ 46.54 $ 48.85 $ 46.38

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in millions)

Earnings before interest; income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; the earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates; acquisition-related expenses; and the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting (Adjusted EBITDA) is an indicator used by the Company and investors to evaluate the Company’s operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by generally accepted accounting principles and, as such, should not be construed as an alternative to earnings from operations, net earnings or operating cash flow. For further information on Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the Company’s website at www.martinmarietta.com.

A Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Martin Marietta to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta $ 225.8 $ 217.6 $ 291.1 $ 243.5 Add back: Interest expense, net of interest income 28.2 31.0 55.5 60.7 Income tax expense for controlling interests 62.2 61.4 78.1 61.5 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense and noncash earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates 106.1 97.0 201.9 190.3 Acquisition-related expenses 9.3 — 10.6 — Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting 7.6 — 7.6 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 439.2 $ 407.0 $ 644.8 $ 556.0

A Reconciliation of the GAAP Measure to 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range is as follows:

Low Point of Range High Point of Range Net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta $ 675.0 $ 750.0 Add back: Interest expense 145.0 140.0 Taxes on income 187.0 187.0 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense and noncash earnings/loss from nonconsolidated equity affiliates 425.0 425.0 Acquisition-related expenses 18.0 18.0 Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting 15.0 15.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,465.0 $ 1,535.0

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

(Dollars in millions)

Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin represent non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting. Management presents these measures for investors and analysts to evaluate and forecast the Company’s results, as the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting is nonrecurring.

A Reconciliation of Gross Profit in Accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Gross Profit is as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated gross profit in accordance with GAAP $ 385.1 $ 380.5 $ 559.8 $ 522.9 Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting 7.6 — 7.6 — Adjusted consolidated gross profit $ 392.7 $ 380.5 $ 567.4 $ 522.9





A Reconciliation of Aggregates Product Gross Profit in Accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Aggregates Product Gross Profit and Adjusted Aggregates Product Gross Margin is as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Aggregates product gross profit in accordance

with GAAP $ 273.0 $ 268.0 $ 394.7 $ 361.3 Add back: Impact of selling acquired inventory after

its markup to fair value as part of

acquisition accounting 6.1 — 6.1 — Adjusted aggregates product gross profit $ 279.1 $ 268.0 $ 400.8 $ 361.3 Aggregates products and services revenues $ 801.8 $ 754.9 $ 1,374.4 $ 1,325.2 Adjusted aggregates product gross margin 34.8 % 35.5 % 29.2 % 27.3 %

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

(Dollars in millions, except per share)

Adjusted earnings from operations and adjusted earnings per diluted share represent non-GAAP financial measures and exclude acquisition-related expenses and the impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting. Management presents these measures for investors and analysts to evaluate and forecast the Company’s results, as the impact of acquisition-related expenses and selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting are nonrecurring.

A Reconciliation of Consolidated Earnings from Operations in Accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Consolidated Earnings from Operations is as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated earnings from operations in

accordance with GAAP $ 307.5 $ 306.4 $ 406.8 $ 364.2 Add back: Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting 7.6 — 7.6 — Acquisition-related expenses 9.3 — 10.6 — Adjusted consolidated earnings from operations $ 324.4 $ 306.4 $ 425.0 $ 364.2





A Reconciliation of Earnings Per Diluted Share in Accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share is as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings per diluted share in accordance

with GAAP $ 3.61 $ 3.49 $ 4.65 $ 3.90 Add back: Earnings per diluted share impact of acquisition-related expenses 0.11 — 0.13 — Earnings per diluted share impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting 0.09 — 0.09 — Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 3.81 $ 3.49 $ 4.87 $ 3.90

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

(Dollars in millions)

Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to 2021 Guidance Ranges are as follows:

2021 Guidance - Consolidated Gross Profit Low Point of Range High Point of Range Consolidated gross profit $ 1,310.0 $ 1,380.0 Add back: Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup

to fair value as part of acquisition accounting 15.0 15.0 Adjusted consolidated gross profit $ 1,325.0 $ 1,395.0 2021 Guidance - Aggregates Product Gross Profit Low Point of Range High Point of Range Aggregates product gross profit $ 900.0 $ 940.0 Add back: Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to

fair value as part of acquisition accounting 10.0 10.0 Adjusted aggregates product gross profit $ 910.0 $ 950.0 2021 Guidance - Ready Mixed Concrete and Asphalt and Paving Products and Services Gross Profit Low Point of Range High Point of Range Ready mixed concrete and asphalt and paving products and services gross profit $ 150.0 $ 165.0 Add back: Impact of selling acquired inventory after its markup to

fair value as part of acquisition accounting 5.0 5.0 Adjusted ready mixed concrete and asphalt and paving products and services gross profit $ 155.0 $ 170.0

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

Mix-adjusted average selling price (mix-adjusted ASP) is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of period-over-period product, geographic and other mix on the average selling price. Mix-adjusted ASP is calculated by comparing current-period shipments to like-for-like shipments in the comparable prior period. Management uses this metric to evaluate the realization of pricing increases and believes this information is useful to investors. The following reconciles reported average selling price to mix-adjusted ASP and corresponding variances.