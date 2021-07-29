checkAd

Canadian Pipeline Company Adopts OneBridge's Machine Learning SaaS Solution

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) (the "Company" or "OneSoft") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge"), has entered into an agreement …

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) (the "Company" or "OneSoft") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge"), has entered into an agreement with a Canadian pipeline company (the "Client") to integrate Cognitive Integrity ManagementTM ("CIM") software-as-a-service solution into its integrity management practices for its pipeline operations.

The Client has been operating pipelines in Canada for more than 70 years, transporting refined petroleum products and connecting refineries in western and eastern regions of the country to major urban areas and local airports, with a strong commitment to operate its assets in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. The Client is independently operated and owned by several large oil companies, one of which currently uses CIM within its upstream and midstream global operations.

"The addition of this Canadian company as our latest client is indicative of our growing international footprint", said Dan Tipton, OneBridge VP of Sales. "With clients now situated in the USA, Australia and Canada, we are continuing to conduct sales initiatives directly and with our sales partners to expand CIM utilization in South America, Europe and Middle East regions."

About OneSoft and OneBridge
OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO
dkushniruk@onesoft.ca
780-437-4950

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
Sean@SophicCapital.com
647-494-7710

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations and profitability of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believe", "will", "intends", "plans" and similar expressions. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information is provided to deliver information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Investors are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions.

Seite 1 von 2
OneSoft Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canadian Pipeline Company Adopts OneBridge's Machine Learning SaaS Solution EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) (the "Company" or "OneSoft") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge"), has entered into an agreement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
GlobeX Data Launches 156 Digital Billboard "Sekur" Commercials in 6 NYC Subway Stations as Part of ...
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against Black Ice Advisors LLC for Significant Damages in ...
Cinedigm Partners with Exeest to Power Fandor(R) Film Submission Portal for Independent Filmmakers ...
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
RedHill Settles Movantik(R) Apotex Patent Litigation
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...