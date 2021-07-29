Canadian Pipeline Company Adopts OneBridge's Machine Learning SaaS Solution

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) (the "Company" or "OneSoft") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc. ("OneBridge"), has entered into an agreement …

The Client has been operating pipelines in Canada for more than 70 years, transporting refined petroleum products and connecting refineries in western and eastern regions of the country to major urban areas and local airports, with a strong commitment to operate its assets in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. The Client is independently operated and owned by several large oil companies, one of which currently uses CIM within its upstream and midstream global operations.

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) (the "Company" or "OneSoft") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc. (" OneBridge "), has entered into an agreement with a Canadian pipeline company (the " Client ") to integrate Cognitive Integrity Management TM (" CIM ") software-as-a-service solution into its integrity management practices for its pipeline operations.

"The addition of this Canadian company as our latest client is indicative of our growing international footprint", said Dan Tipton, OneBridge VP of Sales. "With clients now situated in the USA, Australia and Canada, we are continuing to conduct sales initiatives directly and with our sales partners to expand CIM utilization in South America, Europe and Middle East regions."

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO

dkushniruk@onesoft.ca

780-437-4950

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Sean@SophicCapital.com

647-494-7710

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations and profitability of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believe", "will", "intends", "plans" and similar expressions. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information is provided to deliver information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Investors are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions.