Concert Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 5, 2021

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (855) 354-1855 (U.S. and Canada) or (484) 365-2865 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. Please log on to the Concert website approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Concert’s website for three months.

About Concert

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing small molecule drugs that it discovered through the application of its DCE Platform (deuterated chemical entity platform). Selective incorporation of deuterium into known molecules has the potential, on a case-by-case basis, to provide better pharmacokinetic or metabolic properties, thereby enhancing their clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert’s lead product candidate is in late-stage development for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. Concert is also assessing a number of earlier-stage pipeline candidates. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @ConcertPharma or on LinkedIn.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Presents Update on CTP-543 Long-Term Extension Study in Alopecia Areata During 2nd JAK Inhibitors Drug Development Summit
