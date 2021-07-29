Concert Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 5, 2021

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (855) 354-1855 (U.S. and Canada) or (484) 365-2865 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.concertpharma.com. Please log on to the Concert website approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Concert’s website for three months.