Masco Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Our business performed exceptionally well during the second quarter, demonstrating the strength, diversification and resilience of our business,” said Masco President and CEO, Keith Allman. “We delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth, and our sixth consecutive quarter of adjusted margin expansion and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth. We also continued our capital deployment strategy and leveraged our strong free cash flow by returning $507 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter. Finally, we further improved our balance sheet and reduced future cash contributions by settling our domestic qualified defined-benefit pension plans during the quarter.”

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, reported its second quarter results.

2021 Second Quarter Commentary

On a reported basis, compared to second quarter 2020: Net sales increased 24 percent to $2,179 million; in local currency and excluding acquisitions and divestitures, net sales increased 18 percent In local currency, North American sales increased 15 percent and international sales increased 50 percent Gross margins increased 70 basis points to 36.3 percent from 35.6 percent Operating profit increased 29 percent to $437 million Operating margins increased 90 basis points to 20.1 percent from 19.2 percent (Loss) income from continuing operations was $(0.14) per share, compared to $0.80 per share, due to the settlement of domestic qualified defined-benefit pension plans

Compared to second quarter 2020, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 25 percent, were as follows: Gross margins increased 50 basis points to 36.3 percent compared to 35.8 percent Operating profit increased 27 percent to $438 million from $344 million Operating margins increased 60 basis points to 20.1 percent compared to 19.5 percent Income from continuing operations increased to $1.14 per share, compared to $0.85 per share

Liquidity as of June 30, 2021 was $1,769 million (including availability under our revolving credit facility)

Plumbing Products’ net sales increased 53 percent; in local currency and excluding acquisitions and divestitures, sales increased 44 percent

Decorative Architectural Products’ net sales decreased five percent; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, sales decreased seven percent

“We continue to see robust demand for our products across our end markets,” stated Allman. “We are effectively managing supply chain tightness and escalating logistics inflation to deliver value for our customers and our shareholders. Based on our strong performance for the first half of 2021 and continued strong demand in our international business and trade channel, we now anticipate earnings per share to be in the range of $3.65 to $3.75 per share, increased from our previous expectation of $3.50 to $3.70 per share,” concluded Allman.

Dividend Declaration

Masco’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per common share, payable on August 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2021.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 2,179 $ 1,764 $ 4,149 $ 3,345 Cost of sales 1,388 1,136 2,658 2,170 Gross profit 791 628 1,491 1,175 Selling, general and administrative expenses 354 289 689 611 Operating profit 437 339 802 564 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (25 ) (35 ) (227 ) (70 ) Other, net (415 ) (2 ) (421 ) (18 ) (440 ) (37 ) (648 ) (88 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (3 ) 302 154 476 Income tax expense 12 82 55 115 (Loss) income from continuing operations (15 ) 220 99 361 Income from discontinued operations, net — 14 — 411 Net (loss) income (15 ) 234 99 772 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 21 10 41 18 Net (loss) income attributable to Masco Corporation $ (36 ) $ 224 $ 58 $ 754 (Loss) income per common share attributable to Masco Corporation (diluted): (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.14 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.20 $ 1.27 Income from discontinued operations, net — 0.05 — 1.53 Net (loss) income $ (0.14 ) $ 0.85 $ 0.20 $ 2.80 Average diluted common shares outstanding 252 263 256 268 Amounts attributable to Masco Corporation: (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (36 ) $ 210 $ 58 $ 343 Income from discontinued operations, net — 14 — 411 Net (loss) income attributable to Masco Corporation $ (36 ) $ 224 $ 58 $ 754 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations Net sales $ 2,179 $ 1,764 $ 4,149 $ 3,345 Gross profit, as reported $ 791 $ 628 $ 1,491 $ 1,175 Rationalization charges 1 3 2 6 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 792 $ 631 $ 1,493 $ 1,181 Gross margin, as reported 36.3 % 35.6 % 35.9 % 35.1 % Gross margin, as adjusted 36.3 % 35.8 % 36.0 % 35.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses, as reported $ 354 $ 289 $ 689 $ 611 Rationalization charges — 2 — 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses, as adjusted $ 354 $ 287 $ 689 $ 609 Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as reported 16.2 % 16.4 % 16.6 % 18.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses as percent of net sales, as adjusted 16.2 % 16.3 % 16.6 % 18.2 % Operating profit, as reported $ 437 $ 339 $ 802 $ 564 Rationalization charges 1 5 2 8 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 438 $ 344 $ 804 $ 572 Operating margin, as reported 20.1 % 19.2 % 19.3 % 16.9 % Operating margin, as adjusted 20.1 % 19.5 % 19.4 % 17.1 % Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in millions, except per common share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income Per Common Share Reconciliations (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes, as reported $ (3 ) $ 302 $ 154 $ 476 Rationalization charges 1 5 2 8 Pension costs associated with terminated plans 413 5 422 11 Loss on sale of business 18 — 18 — (Gain) on preferred stock redemption (14 ) — (14 ) — (Earnings) from equity investments, net — — (2 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 168 — Income from continuing operations before income taxes, as adjusted 415 312 748 495 Tax at 25% rate (104 ) (78 ) (187 ) (124 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 21 10 41 18 Income from continuing operations, as adjusted $ 290 $ 224 $ 520 $ 353 Income from continuing operations per common share, as adjusted $ 1.14 $ 0.85 $ 2.03 $ 1.32 Average diluted common shares outstanding, as reported 252 263 256 268 Stock option dilution (1) 2 — — — Average diluted common shares outstanding, as adjusted 254 263 256 268

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2021, 2 million of stock option dilution was included in the average diluted common shares outstanding, as adjusted to reflect what the average diluted common shares outstanding would have been if there was income from continuing operations, as reported.

Outlook for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Low End High End Income Per Common Share Outlook Income from continuing operations per common share $ 1.74 $ 1.84 Rationalization charges 0.02 0.02 Pension costs associated with terminated plans (1) 1.32 1.32 Loss on sale of business 0.05 0.05 (Gain) on preferred stock redemption (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.53 0.53 Allocation to participating securities per share (2) 0.03 0.03 Income from continuing operations per common share, as adjusted $ 3.65 $ 3.75

(1) Represents costs associated with our qualified domestic defined-benefit pension plans that were settled in the second quarter of 2021. (2) Represents the impact of distributed dividends and undistributed earnings to unvested restricted stock awards as well as an allocation to redeemable noncontrolling interest in accordance with the two-class method of calculating earnings per share. Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (dollars in millions) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Balance Sheet Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash investments $ 769 $ 1,326 Receivables 1,352 1,138 Prepaid expenses and other 117 149 Inventories 1,021 876 Total Current Assets 3,259 3,489 Property and equipment, net 896 908 Operating lease right-of-use assets 169 166 Goodwill 592 563 Other intangible assets, net 372 357 Other assets 135 294 Total Assets $ 5,423 $ 5,777 Liabilities Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,021 $ 893 Notes payable 10 3 Accrued liabilities 747 1,038 Total Current Liabilities 1,778 1,934 Long-term debt 2,950 2,792 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 152 149 Other liabilities 458 481 Total Liabilities 5,338 5,356 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 25 — Equity 60 421 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,423 $ 5,777

As of June 30, 2021 2020 Other Financial Data Working Capital Days Receivable days 53 58 Inventory days 77 66 Payable days 69 74 Working capital $ 1,352 $ 1,213 Working capital as a % of sales (LTM) (1) 16.9 % 18.1 %

(1) Working capital as a % of sales as of June 30, 2021, excluding acquisitions made in the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, was 16.5%. Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities: Cash provided by operating activities $ 610 $ 283 Working capital changes (371 ) 7 Net cash from operating activities 239 290 Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities: Retirement of notes (1,326 ) — Purchase of Company common stock (750 ) (602 ) Cash dividends paid (96 ) (73 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (43 ) (23 ) Issuance of notes, net of issuance costs 1,481 — Debt extinguishment costs (160 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1 21 Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation (14 ) (22 ) (Decrease) increase in debt, net (2 ) 5 Net cash for financing activities (909 ) (694 ) Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (53 ) (45 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1 ) (24 ) Proceeds from disposition of businesses, net of cash disposed 5 865 Proceeds from disposition of other financial investments 168 1 Other, net 3 2 Net cash from investing activities 122 799 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments (9 ) (3 ) Cash and Cash Investments: (Decrease) increase for the period (557 ) 392 At January 1 1,326 697 At June 30 $ 769 $ 1,089

As of June 30, 2021 2020 Liquidity Cash and cash investments $ 769 $ 1,089 Revolver availability 1,000 1,000 Total Liquidity $ 1,769 $ 2,089 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION Segment Data - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Plumbing Products Net sales $ 1,329 $ 868 53 % $ 2,578 $ 1,823 41 % Operating profit, as reported $ 273 $ 155 $ 525 $ 312 Operating margin, as reported 20.5 % 17.9 % 20.4 % 17.1 % Rationalization charges 1 3 2 5 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity — 1 — 1 Operating profit, as adjusted 274 159 527 318 Operating margin, as adjusted 20.6 % 18.3 % 20.4 % 17.4 % Depreciation and amortization 24 20 50 40 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 298 $ 179 $ 577 $ 358 Decorative Architectural Products Net sales $ 850 $ 896 (5 )% $ 1,571 $ 1,522 3 % Operating profit, as reported $ 188 $ 201 $ 330 $ 296 Operating margin, as reported 22.1 % 22.4 % 21.0 % 19.4 % Rationalization charges — 1 — 2 Operating profit, as adjusted 188 202 330 298 Operating margin, as adjusted 22.1 % 22.5 % 21.0 % 19.6 % Depreciation and amortization 9 10 19 21 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 197 $ 212 $ 349 $ 319 Total Net sales $ 2,179 $ 1,764 24 % $ 4,149 $ 3,345 24 % Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 461 $ 356 $ 855 $ 608 General corporate expense, net (24 ) (17 ) (53 ) (44 ) Operating profit, as reported 437 339 802 564 Operating margin, as reported 20.1 % 19.2 % 19.3 % 16.9 % Rationalization charges - segment 1 4 2 7 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity - segment — 1 — 1 Operating profit, as adjusted 438 344 804 572 Operating margin, as adjusted 20.1 % 19.5 % 19.4 % 17.1 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 33 30 69 61 Depreciation and amortization - non-operating 2 2 9 4 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 473 $ 376 $ 882 $ 637 Historical information is available on our website.

MASCO CORPORATION North American and International Data - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change North American Net sales $ 1,717 $ 1,480 16 % $ 3,246 $ 2,738 19 % Operating profit, as reported $ 370 $ 321 $ 678 $ 531 Operating margin, as reported 21.5 % 21.7 % 20.9 % 19.4 % Rationalization charges 1 4 2 7 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity — 1 — 1 Operating profit, as adjusted 371 326 680 539 Operating margin, as adjusted 21.6 % 22.0 % 20.9 % 19.7 % Depreciation and amortization 21 19 44 39 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 392 $ 345 $ 724 $ 578 International Net sales $ 462 $ 284 63 % $ 903 $ 607 49 % Operating profit, as reported $ 91 $ 35 $ 177 $ 77 Operating margin, as reported 19.7 % 12.3 % 19.6 % 12.7 % Depreciation and amortization 12 11 25 22 EBITDA $ 103 $ 46 $ 202 $ 99 Total Net sales $ 2,179 $ 1,764 24 % $ 4,149 $ 3,345 24 % Operating profit, as reported - segment $ 461 $ 356 $ 855 $ 608 General corporate expense, net (24 ) (17 ) (53 ) (44 ) Operating profit, as reported 437 339 802 564 Operating margin, as reported 20.1 % 19.2 % 19.3 % 16.9 % Rationalization charges - segment 1 4 2 7 Accelerated depreciation related to rationalization activity — 1 — 1 Operating profit, as adjusted 438 344 804 572 Operating margin, as adjusted 20.1 % 19.5 % 19.4 % 17.1 % Depreciation and amortization - segment 33 30 69 61 Depreciation and amortization - non-operating 2 2 9 4 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 473 $ 376 $ 882 $ 637 Historical information is available on our website.

