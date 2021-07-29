nVent Announces Second Social Responsibility Report
nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today released its second Social Responsibility Report, which includes new social responsibility goals for the company’s focus areas of people, products and planet.
“At nVent, our commitment to social responsibility and continuous improvement guides us toward a more sustainable future,” said nVent Chief Executive Officer Beth Wozniak. “I am proud of our accomplishments and the steps we’ve taken to strengthen this commitment, and I’m excited about the future we are creating and our role in social responsibility.”
Announcing new goals
nVent is building on its commitment to social responsibility and continuous improvement by announcing new goals to help communicate the company’s progress on important issues, such as inclusion and diversity and environmental impact.
nVent's social responsibility goals include:
People: by the end of 2025:
- Increase representation of women in management globally by 20%
- Increase representation of racially diverse U.S. professional employees by 25%
- Reach an employee safety total recordable incident rate of ≤0.50
Products: by the end of 2021:
- Establish New Product Introduction Guidelines to help deliver socially responsible products and end-user solutions
- Develop baseline metrics and long-term goals
Planet: by the end of 2030:
- Achieve 25% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions
- Reach 20% renewable energy consumption
2020 highlights
nVent made significant progress in several key areas in 2020, which includes:
- An eight-point increase in employee satisfaction favorability, compared to 2018, as reported in the employee engagement survey
- A 10% increase in employee resource group membership, with participants in 16 countries
- An employee safety total recordable incident rate of 0.61, down from 0.82 in 2019
- Launching a record number of new products that provide customer solutions
- The introduction of a new sustainability performance management system
- Entering into the organization’s first United States green energy contract
A full copy of the 2020 Social Responsibility Report can be downloaded at nvent.com/socialresponsibility.
