nVent Announces Second Social Responsibility Report

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today released its second Social Responsibility Report, which includes new social responsibility goals for the company’s focus areas of people, products and planet.

“At nVent, our commitment to social responsibility and continuous improvement guides us toward a more sustainable future,” said nVent Chief Executive Officer Beth Wozniak. “I am proud of our accomplishments and the steps we’ve taken to strengthen this commitment, and I’m excited about the future we are creating and our role in social responsibility.”