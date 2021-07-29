Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the U.S. markets close on August 5, 2021. Enanta management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results and provide an update on Enanta’s business, including its research and development pipeline.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 855-840-0595 in the U.S. or 518-444-4814 for international callers. A replay of the conference call will be available starting at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET on August 5, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. ET on August 9, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 from the U.S. or 404-537-3406 for international callers. The passcode for both the live call and the replay is 5637368. A live audio webcast of the call and replay can be accessed by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com.

About Enanta

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts have produced clinical candidates for the following disease targets: respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Enanta is also conducting research in SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Enanta’s research and development activities are funded by royalties from hepatitis C virus (HCV) products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie. Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries as part of its leading treatment for chronic HCV infection under the tradenames MAVYRET (U.S.) and MAVIRET (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). Please visit www.enanta.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005136/en/