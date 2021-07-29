checkAd

4D pharma Announces $30 Million Credit Facility with Oxford Finance

4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announces the closing of a senior secured credit facility for up to $30m with Oxford Finance LLC, a specialty finance firm that provides senior debt to life sciences and healthcare services companies.

“The credit facility from Oxford Finance provides access to additional capital strengthening our financial position and increasing our financial flexibility as we continue to advance our programs to bring first-in-class Live Biotherapeutics to market,” said Duncan Peyton, CEO of 4D pharma. “The initial $12.5 million tranche of this financing extends our cash runway into Q4 2022, with multiple clinical catalysts throughout 2021 and 2022.”

"4D pharma have made remarkable progress in advancing their portfolio of novel drug candidates across multiple therapeutic areas, demonstrating their leadership in the microbiome field," said Christopher A. Herr, senior managing director at Oxford Finance. “Oxford Finance is pleased to support 4D pharma as it continues to progress its pipeline of innovative Live Biotherapeutics.”

This financing provides 4D pharma with up to $30 million of cash in three tranches: an initial tranche of $12.5 million at closing, with the remaining $7.5 million and $10 million tranches dependent on the achievement of certain milestones. The facility will require 4D pharma to make monthly interest-only payments through to September 1, 2023, or, subject to the achievement of development milestones, September 1, 2024.

4D pharma has also granted Oxford Finance a warrant, exercisable for five years from today, to subscribe for 212,568 new ordinary shares in the Company at $1.18 per share. Further warrants will be granted to Oxford Finance as further tranches are drawn down.

About 4D pharma
 4D pharma is a world leader in the development of Live Biotherapeutics, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease. 4D has developed a proprietary platform, MicroRx, that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of function and mechanism.

