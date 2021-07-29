Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

"I am excited about our continued momentum this quarter," said Mark Borrecco, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We made significant progress in improving our asset quality, reflected in our $74.4 million reduction of nonaccrual loans. This brings our year to date nonaccrual reduction to $114.8 million, a 35.3% decrease. Net charge-offs of $5.2 million for the quarter highlight we are effectively managing the tradeoffs between loan workouts and loss avoidance. Criticized loans also decreased $199.2 million this quarter. Our allowance for credit losses remains appropriate at 3.19% of total loans following a $20.7 million release this quarter. Our capital levels improved once again, and I am very pleased we are able to increase the dividend this quarter from $0.01 to $0.05.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) today reported net income of $58.7 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared to net income of $51.3 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

"In parallel we are investing in our people and processes. Our Small Business Center roll out continues on track, and we expect to have all of our markets on the new platform by the end of September. This enhancement will free up significant banker capacity and make it easier for our commercial and ag bankers to grow their mid-size relationship base, driving better portfolio diversity and revenue. Our Treasury Management improvements are progressing as well as our upgrades to our lending process that will accelerate our commercial and ag growth plans."

Impact and Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

We remain focused on keeping our employees safe and our bank running effectively to serve our customers and continue to monitor the continued spread of COVID-19 and its Delta variant. Our branches have been reopened across our footprint, and we are targeting a full return to work on September 7th that still provides for flexible remote work optionality and adherence to CDC guidelines in the office. For our customers, we have supported PPP, having provided over 4,800 loans for $727.3 million in the first round followed by over 4,100 loans for $249.5 million in the second round. We have processed over 4,300 loans totaling $612.0 million related to PPP forgiveness, resulting in an outstanding balance of $364.9 million as of June 30, 2021. Additionally, we granted both full and partial payment deferrals to help provide relief from COVID-19, which resulted in a peak of $1.69 billion of loans on deferral as of the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 that decreased to $19.7 million as of April 16, 2021 and to $0.2 million as of July 16, 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin1

Net interest income was $99.1 million for the quarter, a decrease of $5.3 million, while net interest margin was 3.23%, a 28 basis point decrease from 3.51%. Adjusted net interest income2, which includes derivative interest expense recognized in noninterest income, was $95.9 million, a decrease of $5.3 million, and adjusted net interest margin2 was 3.13%, a 27 basis point decrease from 3.40%. Interest income was lower by $6.4 million as loan interest decreased by $6.9 million while securities and other interest income increased by $0.5 million. Loan interest reflects a $3.2 million decrease in PPP interest and fees and a $5.5 million decrease largely due to lower loan volumes, partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in recoveries of interest on nonaccrual loans. The decrease in interest income was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in time deposit interest combined with a net $0.6 million decrease in interest on other interest bearing deposits. The decrease in time deposit interest resulted from a decrease in volumes and an 11 basis point decrease in yield to 0.41%, while the decrease in interest on other interest bearing deposits was driven primarily by a 4 basis point decrease in yield of interest bearing deposits to 0.13%. The 27 basis point decrease in adjusted net interest margin2 was driven by a 21 basis point decrease from excess liquidity and a net 10 basis point decrease from loans related to lower PPP income, lower portfolio yields, and higher recoveries of interest on nonaccrual loans, all partially offset by a 4 basis point decrease in total deposit yield.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $19.4 million for the quarter, an increase of $2.2 million from the prior quarter. The increase was driven by a $0.4 million increase in service charges from increases in account activity and interchange fees, a $0.8 million increase from the additional investments in bank owned life insurance purchased, and a net $2.3 million benefit from loans and derivatives accounted for at fair value related to credit risk, all partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in mortgage revenue from slower refinancing activity.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $60.5 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.4 million from the prior quarter. The increase was driven by a $1.1 million increase in salaries and benefits due to accrued incentives, a $0.5 million increase in data processing costs related to software maintenance and upgrades, and a $0.5 million increase in consulting and business development costs. These were partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in other real estate owned operating costs due the sale of an OREO property.

The efficiency ratio2 was 50.9% for the quarter, compared to 48.4% for the prior quarter.

Provision for Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $18.3 million for the quarter, an increase of $3.6 million from the prior quarter, yielding an effective rate of 23.7% compared to 22.2%.

Asset Quality

The ACL was $270.3 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $25.7 million from $296.0 million from the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses on loans resulted in a $20.7 million benefit for the quarter, compared to a $5.0 million benefit in the prior quarter, due to lower loan volumes and improved economic factors this quarter.

The ratio of ACL to total loans was 3.19% as of June 30, 2021, a decrease from 3.28% in the prior quarter. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio was 3.33% for the current quarter and 3.50% for the prior quarter.

Net charge-offs were $5.2 million, or 0.24% of average total loans (annualized) for the quarter, down $2.6 million and 10 basis points from the prior quarter, respectively.

Included within total loans are approximately $545.1 million of loans with long-term, fixed rate structures for which management has elected the fair value accounting option, down from $568.9 million in the prior quarter. These loans are excluded from CECL and the ACL, but management has estimated that approximately $23.3 million of the fair value adjustment for these loans relates to credit risk, which is 4.28% of the fair value option loans and 0.29% of total loans excluding PPP loans.

Nonaccrual loans were $210.1 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $74.4 million from $284.5 million in the prior quarter, largely driven by successful workouts leading to an agricultural relationship being upgraded to accruing status and multiple repayments of agricultural and commercial loans.

Classified loans were $612.2 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $61.7 million from $673.9 million in the prior quarter, commensurate with the repayment of multiple nonaccrual loans.

Total other repossessed property balances were $11.5 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.0 million from the prior quarter due to the sale of an OREO property previously mentioned above.

A summary of total credit-related charges incurred during the current and comparable nine month periods and current, previous and comparable quarters is presented below:

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Summary of Credit-Related Charges (Unaudited) For the nine months ended: For the three months ended: Item Included within F/S Line Item(s): June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 (dollars in thousands) (Reversal of) provision for credit losses ¹ (Reversal of) provision for credit losses ¹ $ (13,800 ) $ 101,539 $ (20,699 ) $ (5,000 ) $ 21,641 Increase provision for unfunded commitments reserve ¹ Other noninterest expense ¹ — 2,859 — — 2,215 Net other repossessed property charges (income) Net (gain) loss on repossessed property and other related expenses (469 ) 8,508 (760 ) (54 ) 2,475 Net (recovery) reversal of interest income on nonaccrual loans Interest income on loans (6,134 ) 4,164 (2,514 ) (707 ) 1,070 Net realized credit loss on derivatives Change in fair value of FVO loans and related derivatives 210 1,709 — — 1,709 Loan fair value adjustment related to credit Change in fair value of FVO loans and related derivatives (2,674 ) 35,949 (4,111 ) (27 ) 23,292 Total credit-related charges $ (22,867 ) $ 154,728 $ (28,084 ) $ (5,788 ) $ 52,402 1 Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, increase (decrease) in unfunded commitment reserve is included in provision for credit losses.

We continue to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our loan portfolio. Industries such as hotels & resorts (excluding casino hotels), casino hotels, restaurants, arts and entertainment, oil & energy, retail malls, airlines and healthcare have experienced varied business disruptions due to COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic we have been closely monitoring the following loan segments (excluding PPP loans) given elevated industry risk from COVID-19: hotels & resorts (excluding casino hotels) with $709.7 million, or 8.7% of total loans, restaurants with $121.7 million, or 1.5% of total loans, arts and entertainment with $153.9 million, or 1.9% of total loans, senior care with $379.7 million, or 4.7% of total loans, and skilled nursing with $209.2 million, or 2.6% of total loans, for a total exposure of $1.57 billion, or 19.4% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) as of June 30, 2021, with $194.6 million of these loans being classified as of June 30, 2021 and loan exposure in other segments of the identified industries being either immaterial or having not shown general distress thus far.

Loans and Deposits

Total loans outstanding were $8.48 billion as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $533.6 million from the prior quarter. The decrease in loans during the quarter was driven by a $201.9 million net decrease in PPP loans, a $54.5 million decrease in outstanding balances of warehouse lines of credit from slowed mortgage activity, $211.3 million of repayments on several criticized and specialized asset loans, and paydowns across retail, commercial and agriculture loan segments related to business sales and excess liquidity.

Total deposits were $11.54 billion as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $26.3 million from the prior quarter, driven by a $86.8 million decrease in other interest-bearing deposits and a $46.1 million decrease in time deposits, partially offset by a $106.6 million increase in checking and savings balances.

Capital

Total capital and tier 1 capital ratios were 16.0% and 14.5%, respectively, as of June 30, 2021, compared to 15.1% and 13.5% as of March 31, 2021. The common equity tier 1 capital and tier 1 leverage ratios were 13.7% and 10.1%, respectively, as of June 30, 2021, compared to 12.8% and 10.0% as of March 31, 2021. All regulatory capital ratios remain above regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized."

On July 29, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable on August 27, 2021 to stockholders of record as of close of business on August 13, 2021.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Consolidated Financial Data (Unaudited) At and for the nine months ended: At and for the three months ended: June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Operating Data: Interest income (FTE) $ 331,988 $ 381,289 $ 104,219 $ 110,574 $ 117,195 $ 118,429 $ 121,472 Interest expense 18,977 63,244 $ 5,161 $ 6,127 $ 7,689 $ 10,903 $ 13,620 Noninterest income (loss) 50,712 3,967 $ 19,371 $ 17,193 $ 14,148 $ (3,950 ) $ (11,683 ) Noninterest expense 177,057 932,432 $ 60,505 $ 59,103 $ 57,449 $ 74,936 $ 67,049 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses ³ (13,800 ) 101,539 $ (20,699 ) $ (5,000 ) $ 11,899 $ 16,853 $ 21,641 Net income (loss) 151,367 (691,944 ) $ 58,749 $ 51,299 $ 41,319 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 Adjusted net income ¹ $ 151,367 $ 77,754 $ 58,749 $ 51,299 $ 41,319 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 Common shares outstanding 55,116,095 55,014,047 55,116,095 55,111,403 55,105,105 55,014,189 55,014,047 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 55,409,573 55,788,751 55,524,979 55,456,399 55,247,343 55,164,548 55,145,619 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 2.74 $ (12.40 ) $ 1.06 $ 0.93 $ 0.75 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted ¹ $ 2.74 $ 1.39 $ 1.06 $ 0.93 $ 0.75 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (FTE) ¹ ² 3.46 % 3.61 % 3.23 % 3.51 % 3.63 % 3.51 % 3.57 % Adjusted net interest margin (FTE) ¹ ² 3.35 % 3.55 % 3.13 % 3.40 % 3.52 % 3.40 % 3.47 % Return on average total assets ² 1.59 % (7.22 )% 1.81 % 1.64 % 1.30 % 0.35 % 0.17 % Return on average common equity ² 18.7 % (55.6 )% 21.2 % 19.8 % 15.2 % 3.8 % 1.9 % Return on average tangible common equity ¹ ² 18.9 % 2.5 % 21.4 % 20.0 % 15.3 % 3.9 % 2.0 % Efficiency ratio ¹ 48.5 % 58.7 % 50.9 % 48.4 % 46.2 % 72.1 % 69.4 % Capital: Tier 1 capital ratio 14.5 % 11.3 % 14.5 % 13.5 % 12.7 % 11.8 % 11.3 % Total capital ratio 16.0 % 12.9 % 16.0 % 15.1 % 14.3 % 13.3 % 12.9 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.1 % 9.3 % 10.1 % 10.0 % 9.7 % 9.4 % 9.3 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 13.7 % 10.6 % 13.7 % 12.8 % 12.0 % 11.0 % 10.6 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets ¹ 8.8 % 8.9 % 8.8 % 8.4 % 8.3 % 9.2 % 8.9 % Book value per share - GAAP $ 21.07 $ 21.10 $ 21.07 $ 19.85 $ 19.39 $ 21.14 $ 21.10 Tangible book value per share ¹ $ 20.97 $ 20.98 $ 20.97 $ 19.75 $ 19.28 $ 21.03 $ 20.98 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 210,083 $ 274,475 $ 210,083 $ 284,541 $ 292,357 $ 324,946 $ 274,475 Other repossessed property $ 11,498 $ 19,231 $ 11,498 $ 17,529 $ 18,086 $ 20,034 $ 19,231 Nonaccrual loans / total loans 2.48 % 2.66 % 2.48 % 3.16 % 3.07 % 3.22 % 2.66 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 43,410 $ 24,155 $ 5,211 $ 7,841 $ 30,358 $ 15,124 $ 9,433 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans ² 0.62 % 0.33 % 0.24 % 0.34 % 1.22 % 0.59 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses / total loans 3.19 % 1.44 % 3.19 % 3.28 % 3.24 % 1.49 % 1.44 % Watch-rated loans (under former risk rating system) ⁴ n/a $ 477,128 n/a n/a n/a $ 982,841 $ 477,128 Special mention loans ⁴ $ 374,782 n/a $ 374,782 $ 512,320 $ 453,484 n/a n/a Classified loans (substandard or worse) $ 612,175 $ 702,795 $ 612,175 $ 673,854 $ 716,948 $ 769,515 $ 702,795 Criticized loans (special mention or worse) ⁴ $ 986,957 n/a $ 986,957 $ 1,186,174 $ 1,170,432 n/a n/a

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to interpreting our financial results. See the tables at the end of this document for the calculation of the measure and reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. 2 Annualized for all partial-year periods. 3 Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, and subsequent related ASUs, on October 1, 2020, this line represented the provision for loan and lease losses under the incurred model. 4 Upon implementation of the new risk rating system on October 1, 2020, the reported Watch rating was retired and new Special Mention loans and Criticized loans ratings were introduced for monitoring and reporting purposes.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) At and for the nine months ended: At and for the three months ended: June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 (dollars in thousands) Interest income Loans $ 300,925 $ 342,014 $ 93,328 $ 100,274 $ 107,323 $ 107,522 $ 109,227 Investment securities 25,079 33,359 8,642 8,318 8,119 9,294 10,532 Federal funds sold and other 1,214 1,278 654 405 155 105 112 Total interest income 327,218 376,651 102,624 108,997 115,597 116,921 119,871 Interest expense Deposits 13,976 50,818 3,505 4,479 5,992 7,785 10,011 FHLB advances and other borrowings 2,603 8,807 867 856 880 2,221 2,539 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes payable 2,398 3,619 789 792 817 897 1,070 Total interest expense 18,977 63,244 5,161 6,127 7,689 10,903 13,620 Net interest income 308,241 313,407 97,463 102,870 107,908 106,018 106,251 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses ¹ (13,800 ) 101,539 (20,699 ) (5,000 ) 11,899 16,853 21,641 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 322,041 211,868 118,162 107,870 96,009 89,165 84,610 Noninterest income Service charges and other fees 27,228 28,328 9,005 8,599 9,624 9,413 7,731 Wealth management fees 9,688 8,859 3,477 3,182 3,029 2,913 2,773 Mortgage banking income, net 9,937 5,179 2,157 3,690 4,090 3,780 2,422 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities and other assets 247 — — (1 ) 248 7,890 — Derivative interest expense (9,692 ) (5,181 ) (3,117 ) (3,182 ) (3,393 ) (3,541 ) (3,040 ) Change in fair value of FVO loans and related derivatives 2,480 (37,658 ) 4,110 42 (1,672 ) (24,648 ) (25,001 ) Other derivative income (loss) 5,683 950 1,530 3,255 898 (890 ) 2,242 Other 5,141 3,490 2,209 1,608 1,324 1,133 1,190 Total noninterest income (loss) 50,712 3,967 19,371 17,193 14,148 (3,950 ) (11,683 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 116,918 112,259 40,239 39,125 37,554 37,182 39,042 Data processing and communication 19,825 17,713 7,054 6,545 6,226 6,742 5,817 Occupancy and equipment 15,829 15,941 5,105 5,511 5,213 5,332 5,251 Professional fees 12,293 16,409 4,644 3,734 3,915 5,552 7,382 Advertising 1,635 2,573 602 477 556 823 750 Net (gain) loss on repossessed property and other related expenses (469 ) 8,508 (760 ) (54 ) 345 4,350 2,475 Goodwill and intangible assets impairment — 742,352 — — — — — Other ¹ 11,026 16,677 3,621 3,765 3,640 14,955 6,332 Total noninterest expense 177,057 932,432 60,505 59,103 57,449 74,936 67,049 Income (loss) before income taxes 195,696 (716,597 ) 77,028 65,960 52,708 10,279 5,878 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 44,329 (24,653 ) 18,279 14,661 11,389 (857 ) 478 Net income (loss) $ 151,367 $ (691,944 ) $ 58,749 $ 51,299 $ 41,319 $ 11,136 $ 5,400

1 For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, this line includes a $0.2 million and $0.3 million decrease in provision for unfunded commitments reserve, respectively. For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020, increase in provision for unfunded commitments reserve of $2.2 million and $2.9 million, respectively, were recorded in other noninterest expense in the consolidated income statement.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) As of June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,756,345 $ 1,383,071 $ 1,061,796 $ 432,887 $ 311,585 Investment securities 2,383,959 2,265,261 2,059,615 1,774,626 1,972,626 Total loans 8,477,783 9,011,352 9,517,876 10,076,142 10,313,999 Allowance for credit losses ¹ (270,298 ) (295,953 ) (308,794 ) (149,887 ) (148,158 ) Loans, net 8,207,485 8,715,399 9,209,082 9,926,255 10,165,841 Other assets 722,440 650,008 483,890 470,671 484,276 Total assets $ 13,070,229 $ 13,013,739 $ 12,814,383 $ 12,604,439 $ 12,934,328 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,958,488 $ 2,845,309 $ 2,858,455 $ 2,586,743 $ 2,592,376 Interest-bearing deposits 8,579,289 8,718,745 8,514,863 8,422,036 8,558,238 Total deposits 11,537,777 11,564,054 11,373,318 11,008,779 11,150,614 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 80,167 63,153 80,355 65,506 70,362 FHLB advances and other borrowings 120,000 120,000 120,000 195,000 355,000 Other liabilities 171,216 172,613 172,209 172,221 197,708 Total liabilities 11,909,160 11,919,820 11,745,882 11,441,506 11,773,684 Stockholders' equity 1,161,069 1,093,919 1,068,501 1,162,933 1,160,644 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,070,229 $ 13,013,739 $ 12,814,383 $ 12,604,439 $ 12,934,328

1 Prior to the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, and subsequent related ASUs, on October 1, 2020, this line represented the allowance for loan and lease losses under the incurred loss model.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Loan Portfolio Summary (Unaudited) As of Fiscal year-to-date: June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 Change ($) Change (%) (dollars in thousands) Construction and development $ 433,293 $ 472,939 $ 482,462 $ 415,440 $ 17,853 4.3 % Owner-occupied CRE 1,318,196 1,381,693 1,411,558 1,411,894 (93,698 ) (6.6 )% Non-owner-occupied CRE 2,244,335 2,340,206 2,660,682 2,910,965 (666,630 ) (22.9 )% Multifamily residential real estate 592,544 619,353 476,159 536,642 55,902 10.4 % Total commercial real estate 4,588,368 4,814,191 5,030,861 5,274,941 (686,573 ) (13.0 )% Agriculture 1,438,499 1,549,926 1,635,952 1,724,350 (285,851 ) (16.6 )% Commercial non-real estate 1,710,938 1,897,569 2,054,478 2,181,656 (470,718 ) (21.6 )% Residential real estate 631,688 660,450 708,086 830,102 (198,414 ) (23.9 )% Consumer and other ¹ 108,290 89,216 88,499 100,553 7,737 7.7 % Total loans 8,477,783 9,011,352 9,517,876 10,111,602 (1,633,819 ) (16.2 )% Less: Unamortized discount on acquired loans and unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process ² — — — (35,460 ) 35,460 (100.0 )% Total loans $ 8,477,783 $ 9,011,352 $ 9,517,876 $ 10,076,142 $ (1,598,359 ) (15.9 )%

1 Other loans primarily include consumer and commercial credit cards, customer deposit account overdrafts, leases. Loans in process are included in this category beginning first quarter of fiscal year 2021. 2 Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, loan segments are presented based on amortized cost, which includes unpaid principal balance, unamortized discount on acquired loans, and unearned net deferred fees and costs, as a part of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, and subsequent related ASUs.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest (FTE) Yield / Cost ¹ Average Balance Interest (FTE) Yield / Cost ¹ Average Balance Interest (FTE) Yield / Cost ¹ (dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-bearing bank deposits ² $ 1,357,821 $ 306 0.09 % $ 818,162 $ 213 0.11 % $ 144,805 $ 112 0.31 % Other interest-earning assets 121,981 348 1.14 % 71,330 192 1.09 % — — — % Investment securities 2,318,325 8,642 1.50 % 2,167,784 8,318 1.56 % 1,987,648 10,532 2.13 % Non-ASC 310-30 loans, net ³ 8,500,919 94,923 4.48 % 9,016,221 101,851 4.58 % 9,974,802 109,326 4.41 % ASC 310-30 loans, net ⁴ — — — % — — — % 49,250 1,502 12.27 % Loans, net 8,500,919 94,923 4.48 % 9,016,221 101,851 4.58 % 10,024,052 110,828 4.45 % Total interest-earning assets 12,299,046 104,219 3.40 % 12,073,497 110,574 3.71 % 12,156,505 121,472 4.02 % Noninterest-earning assets 743,109 602,004 598,159 Total assets $ 13,042,155 $ 104,219 3.21 % $ 12,675,501 $ 110,574 3.54 % $ 12,754,664 $ 121,472 3.83 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,863,176 $ 2,713,360 $ 2,414,567 Interest-bearing deposits 7,834,032 $ 2,618 0.13 % 7,550,507 $ 3,196 0.17 % 6,974,915 $ 5,604 0.32 % Time deposits 863,923 887 0.41 % 1,004,405 1,283 0.52 % 1,430,246 4,407 1.24 % Total deposits 11,561,131 3,505 0.12 % 11,268,272 4,479 0.16 % 10,819,728 10,011 0.37 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 74,785 14 0.08 % 69,282 13 0.08 % 64,645 15 0.09 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 120,000 853 2.85 % 120,000 843 2.85 % 500,248 2,524 2.03 % Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes payable 108,913 789 2.91 % 108,879 792 2.95 % 108,766 1,070 3.96 % Total borrowings 303,698 1,656 2.19 % 298,161 1,648 2.24 % 673,659 3,609 2.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,864,829 $ 5,161 0.17 % 11,566,433 $ 6,127 0.21 % 11,493,387 $ 13,620 0.48 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 63,535 59,680 97,553 Stockholders' equity 1,113,791 1,049,388 1,163,724 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,042,155 $ 12,675,501 $ 12,754,664 Net interest spread 3.04 % 3.33 % 3.35 % Net interest income and net interest margin (FTE) $ 99,058 3.23 % $ 104,447 3.51 % $ 107,852 3.57 % Less: Tax equivalent adjustment 1,595 1,577 1,601 Net interest income and net interest margin - ties to Statements of Comprehensive Income $ 97,463 3.18 % $ 102,870 3.46 % $ 106,251 3.52 %

1 Annualized for all partial-year periods. 2 Interest income includes $0.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 resulting from interest earned on derivative collateral included in other assets on the consolidated balance sheets. For the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, all amounts were included in other interesting-earning assets. 3 Interest income includes $0.0 million and $0.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal years 2021 and 2020, respectively, resulting from accretion of purchase accounting discount associated with acquired loans. 4 Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ASC 310-30 loans began being reported with non-ASC 310-30 loans. Upon adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, and subsequent related ASUs, discounts on ASC 310-30 loans related to noncredit factors accreted to interest income were immaterial.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest (FTE) Yield / Cost ¹ Average Balance Interest (FTE) Yield / Cost ¹ (dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-bearing bank deposits ² $ 889,362 $ 622 0.09 % $ 78,164 $ 1,278 2.18 % Other interest-earning assets 71,085 592 1.11 % — — — % Investment securities 2,123,979 25,079 1.58 % 1,959,681 33,359 2.27 % Non-ASC 310-30 loans, net ³ 9,028,273 305,695 4.53 % 9,675,039 342,042 4.72 % ASC 310-30 loans, net ⁴ — — — % 50,639 4,610 12.16 % Loans, net 9,028,273 305,695 4.53 % 9,725,678 346,652 4.76 % Total interest-earning assets 12,112,699 331,988 3.66 % 11,763,523 381,289 4.33 % Noninterest-earning assets 653,353 1,046,576 Total assets $ 12,766,052 $ 331,988 3.48 % $ 12,810,099 $ 381,289 3.98 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,746,884 $ 2,111,445 Interest-bearing deposits 7,554,204 $ 9,780 0.17 % 6,585,100 $ 31,060 0.63 % Time deposits 1,018,492 4,196 0.55 % 1,655,059 19,758 1.59 % Total deposits 11,319,580 13,976 0.17 % 10,351,604 50,818 0.66 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 74,235 45 0.08 % 62,513 70 0.15 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 120,000 2,558 2.85 % 526,372 8,737 2.22 % Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes payable 108,880 2,398 2.94 % 108,715 3,619 4.45 % Total borrowings 303,115 5,001 2.21 % 697,600 12,426 2.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,622,695 $ 18,977 0.22 % 11,049,204 $ 63,244 0.76 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 61,605 97,475 Stockholders' equity 1,081,752 1,663,420 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,766,052 $ 12,810,099 Net interest spread 3.26 % 3.22 % Net interest income and net interest margin (FTE) $ 313,011 3.46 % $ 318,045 3.61 % Less: Tax equivalent adjustment 4,770 4,638 Net interest income and net interest margin - ties to Statements of Comprehensive Income $ 308,241 3.40 % $ 313,407 3.56 %

1 Annualized for all partial-year periods. 2 Interest income includes $0.8 million for fiscal year 2020 resulting from interest earned on derivative collateral included in other assets on the consolidated balance sheets. For fiscal year 2021, all amounts were included in other interest-earning assets. 3 Interest income includes $0.0 million and $1.2 million for the fiscal years 2021 and 2020, respectively, resulting from accretion of purchase accounting discount associated with acquired loans. 4 Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ASC 310-30 loans began being reported with non-ASC 310-30 loans. Upon adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, and subsequent related ASUs, discounts on ASC 310-30 loans related to noncredit factors accreted to interest income were immaterial.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We rely on certain non-GAAP financial measures in making financial and operational decisions about our business. We believe that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is helpful in highlighting trends in our business, financial condition and results of operations which might not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on our financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. We disclose net interest income and related ratios and analysis on a taxable-equivalent basis, which may also be considered non-GAAP financial measures. We believe this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income as it provides a relevant comparison of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. In addition, certain performance measures, including the efficiency ratio and net interest margin utilize net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis.

In particular, we evaluate our profitability and performance based on our adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, pre-tax pre-provision income ("PTPP"), tangible net income and return on average tangible common equity. Our adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share exclude the after-tax effect of items with a significant impact to net income that we do not believe to be recurring in nature, (e.g., one-time acquisition expenses as well as the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 COVID-19 impact on credit and other related charges and the impairment of goodwill and certain intangible assets). Our PTPP income excludes total provision for credit losses, credit gains/losses on loans held for investment measured at fair value and goodwill impairment. Our tangible net income and return on average tangible common equity exclude the effects of amortization expense relating to intangible assets and our acquisitions of other institutions. We believe these measures help highlight trends associated with our financial condition and results of operations by providing net income and return information excluding significant nonrecurring items (for adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share), measure our ability to generate capital by providing net income excluding credit losses (for PTPP income) and measure net income based on our cash payments and receipts during the applicable period (for tangible net income and return on average tangible common equity).

We also evaluate our profitability and performance based on our adjusted net interest income, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted interest income on loans and adjusted yield on loans. We adjust each of these four measures to include the derivative interest expense we use to manage interest rate risk on certain of our loans, which we believe economically offsets the interest income earned on the loans. Similarly, we evaluate our operational efficiency based on our efficiency ratio, which excludes the effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangibles (a non-cash expense item) and includes the tax benefit associated with our tax-advantaged loans.

We evaluate our financial condition based on the ratio of our tangible common equity to our tangible assets and the ratio of our tangible common equity to common shares outstanding. Our calculation of this ratio excludes the effect of our goodwill and other intangible assets. We believe this measure is helpful in highlighting the common equity component of our capital and because of its focus by federal bank regulators when reviewing the health and strength of financial institutions in recent years and when considering regulatory approvals for certain actions, including capital actions. We also believe the ratio of our tangible common equity to common shares outstanding is helpful in understanding our stockholders’ relative ownership position as we undertake various actions to issue and retire common shares outstanding.

Reconciliations for each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below. Each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented should be considered in context with our GAAP financial results included in this release.

GREAT WESTERN BANCORP, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) At and for the nine months ended: At and for the three months ended: June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 (dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share: Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 151,367 $ (691,944 ) $ 58,749 $ 51,299 $ 41,319 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 Add: COVID-19 related impairment of goodwill and certain intangible assets, net of tax — 713,013 — — — — — Add: COVID-19 impact on credit and other related charges, net of tax — 56,685 — — — — — Adjusted net income $ 151,367 $ 77,754 $ 58,749 $ 51,299 $ 41,319 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 55,409,573 55,788,751 55,524,979 55,456,399 55,247,343 55,164,548 55,145,619 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 2.74 $ (12.40 ) $ 1.06 $ 0.93 $ 0.75 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted $ 2.74 $ 1.39 $ 1.06 $ 0.93 $ 0.75 $ 0.20 $ 0.10 Pre-tax pre-provision income ("PTPP"): Income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP $ 195,696 $ (716,597 ) $ 77,028 $ 65,960 $ 52,708 $ 10,279 $ 5,878 Add: Provision for credit losses - GAAP (13,800 ) 101,539 (20,699 ) (5,000 ) 11,899 16,853 21,641 Add: Change in fair value of FVO loans and related derivatives - GAAP (2,480 ) 37,658 (4,110 ) (42 ) 1,672 24,648 25,001 Add: Goodwill impairment - GAAP — 742,352 — — — — — Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 179,416 $ 164,952 $ 52,219 $ 60,918 $ 66,279 $ 51,780 $ 52,520 Tangible net income and return on average tangible common equity: Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 151,367 $ (691,944 ) $ 58,749 $ 51,299 $ 41,319 $ 11,136 $ 5,400 Add: Amortization of intangible assets and COVID-19 related impairment of goodwill and certain intangible assets, net of tax 775 714,078 253 261 261 261 261 Tangible net income (loss) $ 152,142 $ 22,134 $ 59,002 $ 51,560 $ 41,580 $ 11,397 $ 5,661 Average common equity $ 1,081,752 $ 1,663,420 $ 1,113,791 $ 1,049,388 $ 1,082,077 $ 1,174,996 $ 1,163,724 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 5,744 498,644 5,485 5,742 6,004 6,265 6,527 Average tangible common equity $ 1,076,008 $ 1,164,776 $ 1,108,306 $ 1,043,646 $ 1,076,073 $ 1,168,731 $ 1,157,197 Return on average common equity * 18.7 % (55.6 )% 21.2 % 19.8 % 15.2 % 3.8 % 1.9 % Return on average tangible common equity ** 18.9 % 2.5 % 21.4 % 20.0 % 15.3 % 3.9 % 2.0 % * Calculated as net income - GAAP divided by average common equity. Annualized for partial-year periods. ** Calculated as tangible net income divided by average tangible common equity. Annualized for partial-year periods. Adjusted net interest income and adjusted net interest margin (fully-tax equivalent basis), on non-ASC 310-30 loans: Net interest income - GAAP $ 308,241 $ 313,407 $ 97,463 $ 102,870 $ 107,908 $ 106,018 $ 106,251 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 4,770 4,638 1,595 1,577 1,598 1,508 1,601 Net interest income (FTE) 313,011 318,045 99,058 104,447 109,506 107,526 107,852 Add: Derivative interest expense (9,692 ) (5,180 ) (3,117 ) (3,182 ) (3,393 ) (3,541 ) (3,040 ) Adjusted net interest income (FTE) $ 303,319 $ 312,865 $ 95,941 $ 101,265 $ 106,113 $ 103,985 $ 104,812 Average interest-earning assets $12,112,699 $11,763,523 $12,299,046 $12,073,497 $11,965,555 $12,184,093 $12,156,505 Net interest margin (FTE) * 3.46 % 3.61 % 3.23 % 3.51 % 3.63 % 3.51 % 3.57 % Adjusted net interest margin (FTE) ** 3.35 % 3.55 % 3.13 % 3.40 % 3.52 % 3.40 % 3.47 % * Calculated as net interest income (FTE) divided by average interest earning assets. Annualized for partial-year periods. ** Calculated as adjusted net interest income (FTE) divided by average interest earning assets. Annualized for partial-year periods. Adjusted interest income and adjusted yield (fully-tax equivalent basis), on non-ASC 310-30 loans: Interest income - GAAP $ 300,925 $ 337,404 $ 93,328 $ 100,274 $ 107,323 $ 106,305 $ 107,725 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 4,770 4,638 1,595 1,577 1,598 1,508 1,601 Interest income (FTE) 305,695 342,042 94,923 101,851 108,921 107,813 109,326 Add: Derivative interest expense (9,692 ) (5,180 ) (3,117 ) (3,182 ) (3,393 ) (3,541 ) (3,040 ) Adjusted interest income (FTE) $ 296,003 $ 336,862 $ 91,806 $ 98,669 $ 105,528 $ 104,272 $ 106,286 Average non-ASC310-30 loans $9,028,273 $9,675,039 $8,500,919 $9,016,221 $9,567,679 $9,977,591 $9,974,802 Yield (FTE) * 4.53 % 4.72 % 4.48 % 4.58 % 4.52 % 4.30 % 4.41 % Adjusted yield (FTE) ** 4.38 % 4.65 % 4.33 % 4.44 % 4.38 % 4.16 % 4.29 % * Calculated as interest income (FTE) divided by average loans. Annualized for partial-year periods. ** Calculated as adjusted interest income (FTE) divided by average loans. Annualized for partial-year periods. Efficiency ratio: Total revenue - GAAP $ 358,953 $ 317,374 $ 116,834 $ 120,063 $ 122,056 $ 102,068 $ 94,568 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 4,770 4,638 1,595 1,577 1,598 1,508 1,601 Total revenue (FTE) $ 363,723 $ 322,012 $ 118,429 $ 121,640 $ 123,654 $ 103,576 $ 96,169 Noninterest expense $ 177,057 $ 932,432 $ 60,505 $ 59,103 $ 57,449 $ 74,936 $ 67,049 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and COVID-19 related impairment of goodwill and certain intangible assets 775 743,484 253 261 261 261 278 Tangible noninterest expense $ 176,282 $ 188,948 $ 60,252 $ 58,842 $ 57,188 $ 74,675 $ 66,771 Efficiency ratio * 48.5 % 58.7 % 50.9 % 48.4 % 46.2 % 72.1 % 69.4 % * Calculated as the ratio of tangible noninterest expense to total revenue (FTE). Tangible common equity and tangible common equity to tangible assets: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,161,069 $ 1,160,644 $ 1,161,069 $ 1,093,919 $ 1,068,501 $ 1,162,933 $ 1,160,644 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 5,390 6,425 5,390 5,643 5,904 6,164 6,425 Tangible common equity $ 1,155,679 $ 1,154,219 $ 1,155,679 $ 1,088,276 $ 1,062,597 $ 1,156,769 $ 1,154,219 Total assets $ 13,070,229 $ 12,934,328 $ 13,070,229 $ 13,013,739 $ 12,814,383 $ 12,604,439 $ 12,934,328 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 5,390 6,425 5,390 5,643 5,904 6,164 6,425 Tangible assets $ 13,064,839 $ 12,927,903 $ 13,064,839 $ 13,008,096 $ 12,808,479 $ 12,598,275 $ 12,927,903 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.8 % 8.9 % 8.8 % 8.4 % 8.3 % 9.2 % 8.9 % Tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,161,069 $ 1,160,644 $ 1,161,069 $ 1,093,919 $ 1,068,501 $ 1,162,933 $ 1,160,644 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 5,390 6,425 5,390 5,643 5,904 6,164 6,425 Tangible common equity $ 1,155,679 $ 1,154,219 $ 1,155,679 $ 1,088,276 $ 1,062,597 $ 1,156,769 $ 1,154,219 Common shares outstanding 55,116,095 55,014,047 55,116,095 55,111,403 55,105,105 55,014,189 55,014,047 Book value per share - GAAP $ 21.07 $ 21.10 $ 21.07 $ 19.85 $ 19.39 $ 21.14 $ 21.10 Tangible book value per share $ 20.97 $ 20.98 $ 20.97 $ 19.75 $ 19.28 $ 21.03 $ 20.98

1 All references to net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a fully-tax equivalent basis unless otherwise noted.

2 This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.

