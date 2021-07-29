Xos, Inc. Adds to Leadership Team with Senior Engineering Hires

Xos, Inc. (“Xos”), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC, “NextGen”), today announced the hiring of two senior engineering leaders, Justin Yee and Mathew Freiheit. Mr. Yee has been appointed Director of Advanced Vehicle Engineering for Xos and Mr. Freiheit has been appointed Xos’ Chief Engineer.

In their new roles, Mr. Yee and Mr. Freiheit will report to Xos’ CTO Rob Ferber and will work to advance its Class 8 technology, ushering in a new era of engineering innovation and success. Both Mr. Yee and Mr. Freiheit are highly qualified industry veterans, who together bring over 40 years of trucking engineering expertise. These appointments build upon Xos’ continued efforts to expand its workforce and drive product innovation.

“I am delighted that Justin and Mathew are bringing their wealth of experience and trade knowledge to our engineering team,” commented Rob Ferber, CTO of Xos. “Our cutting-edge technology has allowed us to develop electric commercial vehicles at a much lower operating cost than our competitors while offering a seamless and supportive customer experience. We owe these achievements to our talented engineering team, and we are pleased to welcome Justin and Mathew to propel the team even further.”

Mr. Yee most recently served as Manager of eMobility HV Battery Systems for Daimler Trucks North America (“Daimler”), where he managed the Battery Systems team. He previously served as Manager of Advanced Engineering, Daimler, applying advanced technologies to the trucking industry. Prior to joining Daimler, Mr. Yee was the Lead Sr. Design Engineer for NEC Eluminant Technologies and a Project Engineer at Micro Power Electronics. Mr. Yee received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington and an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Portland State University.

Mr. Freiheit most recently served as the Director of Manufacturing at Cover Technology, where he applied his automotive manufacturing skillset to the home-building world. He also previously worked as a Manufacturing Engineering Manager at Apple, developed the Advanced Manufacturing team at BYTON, led the development of the Tesla Motor Dimensional Engineering & Metrology department at Tesla, and served as a Design Engineer in multiple roles at Kenworth Truck Company. Mr. Freiheit received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Central Washington University.