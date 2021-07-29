checkAd

Xos, Inc. Adds to Leadership Team with Senior Engineering Hires

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Xos, Inc. (“Xos”), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC, “NextGen”), today announced the hiring of two senior engineering leaders, Justin Yee and Mathew Freiheit. Mr. Yee has been appointed Director of Advanced Vehicle Engineering for Xos and Mr. Freiheit has been appointed Xos’ Chief Engineer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005227/en/

In their new roles, Mr. Yee and Mr. Freiheit will report to Xos’ CTO Rob Ferber and will work to advance its Class 8 technology, ushering in a new era of engineering innovation and success. Both Mr. Yee and Mr. Freiheit are highly qualified industry veterans, who together bring over 40 years of trucking engineering expertise. These appointments build upon Xos’ continued efforts to expand its workforce and drive product innovation.

“I am delighted that Justin and Mathew are bringing their wealth of experience and trade knowledge to our engineering team,” commented Rob Ferber, CTO of Xos. “Our cutting-edge technology has allowed us to develop electric commercial vehicles at a much lower operating cost than our competitors while offering a seamless and supportive customer experience. We owe these achievements to our talented engineering team, and we are pleased to welcome Justin and Mathew to propel the team even further.”

Mr. Yee most recently served as Manager of eMobility HV Battery Systems for Daimler Trucks North America (“Daimler”), where he managed the Battery Systems team. He previously served as Manager of Advanced Engineering, Daimler, applying advanced technologies to the trucking industry. Prior to joining Daimler, Mr. Yee was the Lead Sr. Design Engineer for NEC Eluminant Technologies and a Project Engineer at Micro Power Electronics. Mr. Yee received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington and an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Portland State University.

Mr. Freiheit most recently served as the Director of Manufacturing at Cover Technology, where he applied his automotive manufacturing skillset to the home-building world. He also previously worked as a Manufacturing Engineering Manager at Apple, developed the Advanced Manufacturing team at BYTON, led the development of the Tesla Motor Dimensional Engineering & Metrology department at Tesla, and served as a Design Engineer in multiple roles at Kenworth Truck Company. Mr. Freiheit received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Central Washington University.

Seite 1 von 4
NextGen Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xos, Inc. Adds to Leadership Team with Senior Engineering Hires Xos, Inc. (“Xos”), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC, “NextGen”), today announced the hiring of two …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
SkinTE Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Final Analysis from Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
BevCanna’s Naturo Group Signs Supply Agreement with B.C. Ministry of Forests to Supply B.C. ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21Xos and NextGen Announce Director Nominees to the New Xos Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Xos, Inc. to Attend Expo for FedEx Contractors and to Offer “Ride and Drives” with Xos Vehicles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Xos Shares Replay of ICR De-SPAC Webinar
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Xos to Participate in ICR De-SPAC Webinar Hosted by Wedbush Securities Technology Analyst Dan Ives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Xos to Participate in Fireside Chat at FreightWaves Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten