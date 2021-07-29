Envera Systems Keeps Neighborhoods Safer with RingCentral Cloud Communications Solutions

For the majority of residential communities, having an around-the-clock security guard is not feasible. With its patented Virtual Gate Guard, Envera pairs onsite technologies, including innovative access-control panels and surveillance cameras, with licensed security guards who remotely monitor the devices in real-time to help communities protect their property and loved ones effectively. With the security of their customers largely dependent on reliable communications, they made the move to the cloud with RingCentral.

Envera Systems, a leader in technology-based community security solutions, is using RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, to power its business communications and help keep neighborhoods safer across the US. As a provider of 24/7, web-based security solutions to residential communities, Envera was seeking a modern, reliable cloud solution. RingCentral has been powering their communications and contact center for five years, and now Envera is upgrading its RingCentral MVP solution which includes RingCentral Video, for a richer customer and employee communications experience.

“By bringing our communications to the cloud, we were able to continuously modernize our communications capabilities. Since deploying RingCentral, we have experienced zero outages in five years, which is pretty remarkable,” said Elliot Hamby, network manager for Envera Systems. “Because RingCentral works anywhere, we can have a field tech on their mobile phone in one of our neighborhoods, sharing a live video of an access panel or security camera so we can troubleshoot in real-time. This is instrumental in enabling us to solve problems faster, provide an elevated level of service for our clients, and keep our communities safe.”

By moving to RingCentral’s platform, Envera has realized greater efficiency and customer engagement among its staff and community residents using RingCentral MVP, in tandem with RingCentral Contact Center. In addition, the substantially increased reliability compared to previous legacy solutions means Envera has been able to provide a more reliable and higher quality of service for their clients.

“With RingCentral Contact Center, our agents can always call from the same familiar number, even if they’re on a different device, and even if they’re working from home,” adds Hamby. “It has already made a huge difference in our call center team’s ability to reach residents on the first try—and that has a huge impact on our overall customer experience.”

“Increasingly, we are seeing organizations turn to one vendor to help support them for all their communications needs—whether it’s to overhaul their contact center or to enable their workforce to collaborate more effectively with their customers, partners, and peers,” said Jaya Kumar, chief marketing officer at RingCentral. “With a single, trusted, and reliable platform, businesses can drive higher employee and agent productivity, leading to improved customer satisfaction. It’s a win-win across the board.”

