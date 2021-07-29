Allegion Acquires European Software Experts, Builds Additional Momentum in Seamless Access

Astrum Benelux B.V. and WorkforceIT B.V. are well-established and reputable workforce management technology companies in the Benelux region of Europe. Astrum Benelux B.V. is a long-standing sales, distribution and development partner for both Allegion and its leading European workforce management brand, Interflex. Astrum Benelux B.V. and WorkforceIT B.V. serve as authorized Benelux region resellers of Interflex’s SP-EXPERT software, a modern and flexible advanced workforce management solution that allows users to schedule and deploy employees to the right place at the right time.

Senior Vice President of Allegion International Tim Eckersley said this acquisition builds additional momentum for Allegion’s vision of seamless access and a safer world, while also supporting the growth of Interflex and its workforce management solutions.

“We’re excited to announce this acquisition, as it complements Interflex’s cloud and mobile solutions and software-as-a-service (SaaS) capabilities, as well as Allegion’s overall technical and commercialization strengths,” Eckersley said. “We expect this to create additional growth for our workforce management portfolio while also accelerating seamless access. Under General Manager Bernhard Sommer’s leadership, our software expertise and the opportunities to serve our Interflex and SimonsVoss customers as their ‘partner of choice’ continues to expand.”

WorkforceIT B.V. CEO Bruno Hermans will support Allegion in the transition and in the advancement of Interflex’s software strategy. He said the acquisition adds value and new opportunities for both current and future customers.

“Both Astrum Benelux and WorkforceIT have been long-standing partners of Interflex, making this a very natural evolution for these businesses,” Hermans said. “Our customers in the Benelux region will ultimately benefit from enhanced synergies, as we create new routes for collaboration and development in both software and electronics that will make workforce management more seamless.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

