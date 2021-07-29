American States Water Company Announces 9% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

On July 27, 2021, the Board of Directors of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) approved an increase in the company’s third quarter cash dividend from $0.335 per share to $0.365 per share on the common shares of the company. The annualized dividend rate after this increase is $1.46 per share, which represents a 9% increase from the current annualized dividend rate of $1.34 per share. This action marks the 341st consecutive dividend payment by the company. American States Water Company has paid dividends every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 67 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. The company’s current policy is to achieve a compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 7% over the long-term. The company has achieved a nearly 10% compound annual growth rate in its calendar year dividend payments from 2011 – 2021.

“This sizable dividend increase confirms the Board’s commitment to long-term, sustainable earnings growth, as well as extending the company’s long-term track record of returning cash to shareholders,” said Robert J. Sprowls, President and CEO of American States Water Company. “Achieving strong and consistent financial results along with providing a growing dividend allows the company to continue to attract capital to make necessary investments in the utility infrastructure for the communities and military bases that we serve, and return value to our shareholders.”