Mr. Cooper Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $439 Million

Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “Not only did we generate very solid operating returns this quarter, but also we took strategic actions, including the sale of Title365 and Reverse, which rationalize and simplify the business model, strengthen the balance sheet, and prepare us for faster growth.”

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”), which principally operates under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands, reported second quarter net income of $439 million or $4.85 per diluted share. Net income included a $135 million mark-to-market charge, which excludes fair value amortization of $45 million. Excluding mark-to-market and other items, the Company reported pretax operating income of $227 million. Other items were $7 million in severance charges related to corporate actions, $485 million in gain on the sale of Title365, net of transaction costs, $16 million in discontinued operations related to the reverse portfolio, and $3 million of intangible amortization.

Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman, President, and CFO added, “The company’s balance sheet has never been stronger, with $1.2 billion in cash as of July 1, 2021 including the proceeds of the sale of Title365 and immediately accessible liquidity of $509 million. Additionally, pro forma for the sale of the Reverse portfolio, our capital ratio exceeded our previously disclosed target of 15%.”

Servicing

The Servicing segment is focused on providing a best-in-class home loan experience for our 3.5 million customers while simultaneously strengthening asset performance for investors. In the second quarter, Servicing recorded a pretax loss of $56 million, reflecting a total mark-to-market charge of $180 million, which included $135 million in other mark-to-market and $45 million in fair value amortization. The forward servicing portfolio ended the quarter at $654 billion UPB. Servicing generated pretax operating income, excluding the full mark-to-market and accounting items, of $125 million. At quarter end, the carrying value of the MSR was $3,307 million equivalent to 115 bps of MSR UPB and original cost basis of 86 bps.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q1'21 Q2'21 $ BPS $ BPS Operational revenue $ 370 24.0 $ 443 27.4 Amortization, net of accretion (156 ) (10.1) (158 ) (9.8) Mark-to-market 354 22.9 (180 ) (11.1) Total revenues 568 36.8 105 6.5 Total expenses (110 ) (7.1) (121 ) (7.5) Total other expenses, net (48 ) (3.2) (40 ) (2.5) Income (loss) before taxes from continuing operations 410 26.5 (56 ) (3.5) Mark-to-market (354 ) (22.9) 180 11.1 Accounting items — — 1 0.1 Pretax operating income excluding mark-to-market and accounting items $ 56 3.6 $ 125 7.7 Quarter Ended Q1'21 Q2'21 Ending UPB ($B) $ 629 $ 654 Average UPB ($B) $ 617 $ 647 60+ day delinquency rate at period end 5.3 % 4.5 % Annualized CPR 30.8 % 26.0 % Modifications and workouts 33,976 35,581

Originations

The Originations segment focuses on creating servicing assets at attractive margins by acquiring loans through the correspondent channel and refinancing existing loans in the direct-to-consumer channel. Originations earned pretax income of $207 million and pretax operating income of $213 million, which excluded $6 million in severance charges related to corporate actions.

The Company funded 83,871 loans in the second quarter, totaling approximately $22.2 billion UPB, which was comprised of $10.5 billion in direct-to-consumer and $11.7 billion in correspondent. Funded volume decreased 12% quarter-over-quarter.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q1'21 Q2'21 Income before taxes from continuing operations $ 362 $ 207 Accounting items / other — 6 Pretax operating income excluding accounting items $ 362 $ 213

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q1'21 Q2'21 Total pull through adjusted volume $ 23,267 $ 18,358 Funded volume $ 25,133 $ 22,227 Refinance recapture percentage 37 % 42 % Recapture percentage 31 % 32 % Purchase volume as a percentage of funded volume 12 % 24 %

Xome

Xome provides real estate solutions including property disposition, asset management, title, close, valuation, and field services for Mr. Cooper and third-party clients. The Xome segment recorded pretax income of $480 million and pretax operating loss of $4 million in the second quarter, which excluded intangible amortization and a $485 million gain, net of transactions costs, related to the sale of Title365.

Quarter Ended ($ in millions) Q1'21 Q2'21 Income before taxes from continuing operations $ 9 $ 480 Accounting items / other 3 (485 ) Intangible amortization 1 1 Pretax operating income (loss) excluding accounting items and intangible amortization $ 13 $ (4 )

Quarter Ended Q1'21 Q2'21 Exchange properties sold 710 659 Average Exchange properties under management 14,210 14,196 Title Completed Orders 188,356 — Solutions Completed Orders 546,552 475,507 Percentage of revenue earned from third-party customers 48 % 36 %

Conference Call Webcast and Investor Presentation

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes non-GAAP financial measures as the measures provide additional information to assist investors in understanding and assessing the Company’s and our business segments’ ongoing performance and financial results, as well as assessing our prospects for future performance. The adjusted operating financial measures facilitate a meaningful analysis and allow more accurate comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of or are unrelated to the Company’s and our business segments’ core operating performance, and are better measures for assessing trends in our underlying businesses. These notable items are consistent with how management views our businesses. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational and planning decisions and evaluating the Company’s and our business segment’s ongoing performance. Pretax operating income (loss) in the servicing segment eliminates the effects of mark-to-market adjustments which primarily reflects unrealized gains or losses based on the changes in fair value measurements of MSRs and their related financing liabilities for which a fair value accounting election was made. These adjustments, which can be highly volatile and material due to changes in credit markets, are not necessarily reflective of the gains and losses that will ultimately be realized by the Company. Pretax operating income (loss) in each segment also eliminates, as applicable, transition and integration costs, gains (losses) on sales of fixed assets, certain settlement costs that are not considered normal operational matters, intangible amortization, and other adjustments based on the facts and circumstances that would provide investors a supplemental means for evaluating the Company’s core operating performance. Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) is computed by dividing net income by average tangible common equity (also known as tangible book value). Tangible common equity equals total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Management believes that ROTCE is a useful financial measure because it measures the performance of a business consistently and enables investors and others to assess the Company’s use of equity. Tangible book value is defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our management believes tangible book value is useful to investors because it provides a more accurate measure of the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding the impact of goodwill and intangible assets.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical or current facts are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the pandemic’s impact on the U.S. and global economies; federal, state, and local governmental responses to the pandemic; borrower forbearance rates and availability of financing. Results for any specified quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year or any future period. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors” section of Mr. Cooper Group’s most recent annual reports and other required documents as filed with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Mr. Cooper undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or any other financial information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.

Financial Tables

MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Revenues: Service related, net, excluding mark-to-market $ 226 $ 172 Mark-to-market 354 (180 ) Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 679 582 Total revenues 1,259 574 Total expenses: 454 425 Other expense, net: Interest income 46 51 Interest expense (126 ) (119 ) Other income, net — 486 Total other (expense) income, net (80 ) 418 Income before income tax expense 725 567 Income tax expense 166 140 Net income from continuing operations 559 427 Net income from discontinued operations 2 12 Net income 561 439 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest — — Net income attributable to Mr. Cooper Group 561 439 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders 5 4 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 556 $ 435 Earnings from continuing operations per common share attributable to Mr. Cooper: Basic $ 6.20 4.91 Diluted $ 5.90 4.72 Earnings from discontinued operations per common share attributable to Mr. Cooper: Basic $ 0.02 0.14 Diluted $ 0.02 0.13 Earnings per common share attributable to Mr. Cooper: Basic $ 6.22 5.05 Diluted $ 5.92 4.85 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (in millions): Basic 89.5 86.1 Diluted 93.9 89.6

MR. COOPER GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (millions of dollars) March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 674 $ 716 Restricted cash 176 113 Mortgage servicing rights at fair value 3,354 3,307 Advances and other receivables, net 838 837 Mortgage loans held for sale at fair value 6,351 6,961 Property and equipment, net 115 110 Deferred tax assets, net 1,228 1,118 Other assets 6,791 5,211 Assets of discontinued operations 5,186 4,935 Total assets $ 24,713 $ 23,308 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Unsecured senior notes, net $ 2,074 $ 2,075 Advance and warehouse facilities, net 6,869 7,310 Payables and other liabilities 6,906 4,895 MSR related liabilities - nonrecourse at fair value 957 888 Liabilities of discontinued operations 5,003 4,790 Total liabilities 21,809 19,958 Total stockholders' equity 2,904 3,350 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,713 $ 23,308

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Servicing Originations Xome Corporate/ Other Consolidated Service related, net $ 441 $ 43 $ 96 $ — $ 580 Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 127 552 — — 679 Total revenues 568 595 96 — 1,259 Total expenses 110 231 87 26 454 Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 23 23 — — 46 Interest expense (71 ) (25 ) — (30 ) (126 ) Total other (expense) income, net (48 ) (2 ) — (30 ) (80 ) Pretax income (loss) from continuing operations $ 410 $ 362 $ 9 $ (56 ) $ 725 Income tax expense 166 Net income from continuing operations 559 Net income from discontinued operations 2 Net income 561 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — Net income attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group 561 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders 5 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 556 Net income per share Basic $ 6.22 Diluted $ 5.92 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Pretax income (loss) from continuing operations $ 410 $ 362 $ 9 $ (56 ) $ 725 Mark-to-market (354 ) — — — (354 ) Accounting items / other — — 3 1 4 Intangible amortization — — 1 3 4 Pretax income (loss), net of notable items 56 362 13 (52 ) 379 Fair value amortization (1) (19 ) — — — (19 ) Pretax operating income (loss) from continuing operations $ 37 $ 362 $ 13 $ (52 ) $ 360 Income tax expense (87 ) Operating income from continuing operations(2) $ 273 ROTCE(3) 42.7 % Average tangible book value (TBV)(4) $ 2,555

(1) Amount represents additional amortization required under the fair value amortization method over the cost amortization method. (2) Assumes tax-rate of 24.2%. (3) Computed by dividing annualized earnings by average TBV. (4) Average of beginning TBV of $2,353 and ending TBV of $2,757.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (millions of dollars, except for earnings per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Servicing Originations Xome Corporate/

Other Consolidated Service related, net $ (92 ) $ 45 $ 39 $ — $ (8 ) Net gain on mortgage loans held for sale 197 385 — — 582 Total revenues 105 430 39 — 574 Total expenses 121 226 45 33 425 Other (expense) income, net: Interest income 25 26 — — 51 Interest expense (65 ) (23 ) — (31 ) (119 ) Other income, net — — 486 — 486 Total other (expense) income, net (40 ) 3 486 (31 ) 418 Pretax (loss) income from continuing operations $ (56 ) $ 207 $ 480 $ (64 ) $ 567 Income tax expense 140 Net income from continuing operations 427 Net income from discontinued operations 12 Net income 439 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — Net income attributable to common stockholders of Mr. Cooper Group 439 Undistributed earnings attributable to participating stockholders 4 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 435 Net income per share Basic $ 5.05 Diluted $ 4.85 Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Pretax (loss) income from continuing operations $ (56 ) $ 207 $ 480 $ (64 ) $ 567 Mark-to-market 180 — — — 180 Accounting items / other 1 6 (485 ) — (478 ) Intangible amortization — — 1 2 3 Pretax income (loss), net of notable items 125 213 (4 ) (62 ) 272 Fair value amortization (1) (45 ) — — — (45 ) Pretax operating (loss) income from continuing operations $ 80 $ 213 $ (4 ) $ (62 ) $ 227 Income tax expense(2) (55 ) Operating income from continuing operations $ 172 ROTCE(3) 23.1 % Average tangible book value (TBV)(4) $ 2,983

(1) Amount represents additional amortization required under the fair value amortization method over the cost amortization method. (2) Assumes tax-rate of 24.2%. (3) Computed by dividing annualized earnings by average TBV. (4) Average of beginning TBV of $2,757 and ending TBV of $3,208.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Quarter Ended ($ in millions except value per share data) Q1'21 Q2'21 Stockholders' equity (BV) $ 2,904 $ 3,350 Goodwill (120 ) (120 ) Intangible assets (27 ) (22 ) Tangible book value (TBV) $ 2,757 $ 3,208 Ending shares of common stock outstanding (in millions) 86.1 86.1 BV/share $ 33.71 $ 38.89 TBV/share $ 32.01 $ 37.24 Net income $ 561 $ 439 ROCE(1) 83.0 % 56.2 % Beginning stockholders’ equity $ 2,504 $ 2,904 Ending stockholders’ equity $ 2,904 $ 3,350 Average stockholders’ equity (BV) $ 2,704 $ 3,127

(1) Computed by dividing annualized earnings by average BV.

