AVEO Oncology to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 5, 2021

29.07.2021, 13:00   

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO), a commercial and clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 05, 2021. AVEO’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021, to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

The call can be accessed by dialing (844) 882-7841 (U.S. and Canada) or (574) 990-9828 (international). The passcode for the conference call is 3857963. To access the live webcast, or the subsequent archived recording, please visit the Calendar of Events sub-section within the Investors section of the AVEO website at www.aveooncology.com.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AVEO is a commercial-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer. AVEO currently markets FOTIVDA (tivozanib) in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. AVEO continues to develop FOTIVDA in immuno-oncology combinations in RCC and other indications, and has several other investigational programs in clinical development. AVEO is committed to creating an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion to diversify representation within the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of AVEO within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially due to a number of important factors, including risks discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in AVEO’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent AVEO’s views as of the date of this press release. AVEO anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While AVEO may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing AVEO’s views as of any date other than the date of this press release.

