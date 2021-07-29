Clear Blue Technologies Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract by NuRAN

Contract value estimated at $8m-$10m+ CAD in revenue for Clear Blue over the next three years

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (“Clear Blue” or the “Company”) announced it has a signed agreement with NuRAN Wireless Inc. ('NuRAN'), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, with an initial estimated value between $8 million to $10 million CAD in revenues over the next three years. Clear Blue’s 2021 third and fourth-quarter earnings will reflect initial sales numbers for the contract, but the Company is providing estimated pro forma revenues for its shareholders in this release. Unless stated otherwise, all dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars, with gross margins in line with what the Company has historically reported.



Key highlights: