Clear Blue Technologies Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract by NuRAN
Contract value estimated at $8m-$10m+ CAD in revenue for Clear Blue over the next three years
TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (“Clear Blue” or the “Company”) announced it has a signed agreement with NuRAN Wireless
Inc. ('NuRAN'), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, with an initial estimated value between $8 million to $10 million CAD in revenues over the next three
years. Clear Blue’s 2021 third and fourth-quarter earnings will reflect initial sales numbers for the contract, but the Company is providing estimated pro forma revenues for its shareholders in
this release. Unless stated otherwise, all dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars, with gross margins in line with what the Company has historically reported.
Key highlights:
- NuRAN awarded Clear Blue the contract to power an estimated minimum of 1,333 telecom sites in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC);
- Clear Blue’s first order will realize $750,000 of revenues, in the remainder of 2021, with the initial orders due to start shipping in July;
- Clear Blue estimates approx. $2.5 million per year in revenues between 2022 – 2025, totaling a minimum additional $7.5 million;
- The contract includes Energy-as-a-Service, which will provide additional minimum recurring revenues of $100,000 per year, contracted for a minimum of three years, with expansion growth and renewals thereafter.
“This is one of the largest deals secured to date and provides significant upside for Clear Blue’s revenues over the next three years,” says Miriam Tuerk, Co-founder and CEO, Clear Blue Technologies. “We see this as part of a trend, as we emerge from the global pandemic, where corporations are looking to be more sustainable. Projects are being greenlit and orders for our smart off-grid systems are picking up. As a result, Management is highly optimistic about revenue and top-line growth during the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.”
Clear Blue is contracted to provide its smart off-grid power in the form of the Nano-Grid Power Packs and Energy-as-a-Service to at least 1,333 telecom sites operated by NuRAN in the DRC. This total number of sites represents two-thirds of the total installation, with NuRAN choosing to retain vendor diversity by awarding the remaining sites to other third-party suppliers given the size of the project.
0 Kommentare