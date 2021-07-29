checkAd

Cronos Group Launches Delicious New Dual-Flavor Cannabis Gummies

SOURZ by Spinach gummies offer adult consumers a bold and juicy new cannabis edible featuring great tasting dual flavors and dual colors

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”), announces the launch of SOURZ by Spinach, an exciting new line of cannabis gummies with bold and unique dual flavor combinations featuring proprietary flavor masking technology. SOURZ by Spinach gummies were developed by Cronos Group’s experienced team of professional chefs, food scientists, consumer packaged goods experts and cannabis leaders. The brand rose to the challenge of creating a cannabis gummy rooted in the principles of the confectionery category to deliver an unparalleled taste to adult consumers.

SOURZ by Spinach delivers bold fruit flavor in a distinctive “S” shaped gummy with a proprietary coating designed to provide a sour and sweet flavor profile, differentiating the product and elevating the consumer experience. Each package contains five gummies with 2 mg of THC in each gummy. SOURZ by Spinach gummies are designed to be shareable and easy to split with friends.

SOURZ by Spinach gummies are now available in the following flavors:

  • Peach Orange – (1:1 THC:CBD)
    • 10 mg THC & 10 mg CBD per package
  • Blue Raspberry Watermelon (Indica)
    • 10 mg THC & ≤ 0.1 mg CBD per package
  • Strawberry Mango (Sativa)
    • 10 mg THC & ≤ 0.1 mg CBD per package

A new survey commissioned by Cronos Group was designed to better understand the habits of adult Canadian cannabis users and their consumption of cannabis edibles. Notable research findings showed that, of the respondents who reported consuming cannabis:

  • Almost half (46 percent) agreed cannabis gummies are their favourite form of edibles to consume, compared with chocolates (35 percent) and beverages (14 percent).
  • 89 percent said gummies are amongst their top 3 favourite forms of edibles.
  • 1 in 5 reported they are likely to consume edibles on a first date.
  • 46 percent reported consuming edibles during the pandemic with 15 percent of respondents saying it was their first time trying cannabis.
  • More than a third (38 percent) said they would rather receive edible gummies than a bottle of wine as a gift.
