Cronos Group Launches Delicious New Dual-Flavor Cannabis Gummies

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”), announces the launch of SOURZ by Spinach, an exciting new line of cannabis gummies with bold and unique dual flavor combinations featuring proprietary flavor masking technology. SOURZ by Spinach gummies were developed by Cronos Group’s experienced team of professional chefs, food scientists, consumer packaged goods experts and cannabis leaders. The brand rose to the challenge of creating a cannabis gummy rooted in the principles of the confectionery category to deliver an unparalleled taste to adult consumers.

SOURZ by Spinach delivers bold fruit flavor in a distinctive “S” shaped gummy with a proprietary coating designed to provide a sour and sweet flavor profile, differentiating the product and elevating the consumer experience. Each package contains five gummies with 2 mg of THC in each gummy. SOURZ by Spinach gummies are designed to be shareable and easy to split with friends.

SOURZ by Spinach gummies are now available in the following flavors:

Peach Orange – (1:1 THC:CBD) 10 mg THC & 10 mg CBD per package

Blue Raspberry Watermelon (Indica) 10 mg THC & ≤ 0.1 mg CBD per package

Strawberry Mango (Sativa) 10 mg THC & ≤ 0.1 mg CBD per package



A new survey commissioned by Cronos Group was designed to better understand the habits of adult Canadian cannabis users and their consumption of cannabis edibles. Notable research findings showed that, of the respondents who reported consuming cannabis: