checkAd

 First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

STRASBURG, Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $3.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, which resulted in return on average assets of 1.31% and return on average equity of 15.33%. This compares to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, and return on average assets of 1.00% and return on average equity of 11.30% for the second quarter of 2020.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company incurred merger related expenses totaling $277 thousand related to the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle (the “Merger”), which was completed on July 1, 2021. Merger related expenses were comprised primarily of legal and professional fees. Also included in earnings in the second quarter of 2021 was a recovery of loan losses totaling $1.0 million, compared to a provision for loan losses of $800 thousand in the same period of 2020.

Key highlights of the second quarter of 2021 are as follows. Comparisons are to the corresponding period in the prior year unless otherwise stated:

  • Return on average assets of 1.31%
  • Return on average equity of 15.33%
  • Efficiency ratio of 63.65%
  • Noninterest income increased 37% to $2.4 million
  • Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.21% of total assets
  • Recovery of loan losses totaled $1.0 million
  • Merger related expenses totaled $277 thousand

“We are especially pleased with the Company’s financial performance for the second quarter while our team worked to complete the Merger with The Bank of Fincastle on July 1,” said Scott Harvard, president and chief executive officer. Harvard continued. “In addition to a return to superior asset quality metrics, which resulted in a recovery of loan losses, the Bank experienced a 37% increase in noninterest income that was primarily from revenue growth from all banking services. Fee income earned from deposit accounts, wealth management, and other customer services increased, all with double digit growth percentages. The Company also absorbed $277 thousand of merger related expenses during the period. We are delighted with the team of associates who have joined the Bank through the Merger and we are optimistic about prospects for the future.”

COVID-19 PANDEMIC UPDATE

Operations

During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank continued to follow its Pandemic Plan that strives to protect the health of its employees and customers, while continuing to deliver banking services. In response to vaccinations that continued to be provided to thousands of people in our market areas, and the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in our communities, the Bank entered phase two of its plan in late March 2021 after operating in phase one since early December 2020. After operating for almost four months primarily through branch drive throughs, ATMs, and mobile and internet banking platforms, lobbies re-opened in March for walk-in customers to conduct their banking business.

Paycheck Protection Program

The Bank continued to participate as a lender in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to support local small businesses and non-profit organizations by providing forgivable loans. During the second and third quarters of 2020, the Bank originated $76.6 million of PPP loans, received $2.5 million of loan fees from the SBA, and incurred $535 thousand of loan origination costs. The PPP stopped accepting applications in August of 2020. The loan fees continue to be accreted into earnings evenly over the life of the loans, net of loan origination costs, through interest and fees on loans. PPP loans that were originated in 2020 totaled $26.1 million at June 30, 2021 and are scheduled to mature in the second and third quarters of 2022. 

Congress revived the PPP as part of the COVID-19 relief bill that was signed into law on December 27, 2020. The Bank began participating again as a lender in the PPP in January of 2021. During the first and second quarters of 2021, the Bank originated $26.2 million of PPP loans, received $1.4 million of loan fees from the SBA, and incurred $65 thousand of loan origination costs. Like the PPP loans originated in 2020, loan fees are being accreted into earnings evenly over the life of the loans, net of loan origination costs, through interest and fees on loans. PPP loans that were originated in 2021 totaled $25.0 million at June 30, 2021 and are scheduled to mature in the first and second quarters of 2026. 

Asset Quality Impact

The pandemic has negatively impacted the financial condition of certain loan customers. The Bank expects customers in certain sectors of its commercial real estate loan portfolio, including retail shopping, lodging and leisure, may experience elevated financial pressure in future periods. Those sectors comprised 5%, 4% and 1% of the loan portfolio, respectively, excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2021. The Bank also expects that loans in those same sectors of its commercial and industrial loan portfolio may also experience financial pressure in future periods. The magnitude of the potential decline in the Bank’s loan quality in future periods will likely depend on the duration of the pandemic and the extent that the Bank’s customers experience business interruptions.

Loan Modifications

In response to the unknown impact of the pandemic on the economy and its customers, the Bank created and implemented a loan payment deferral program for individual and business customers beginning in the first quarter of 2020, which provided them the opportunity to defer monthly payments for 90 days. By June 30, 2020, loans participating in the program reached $182.6 million. The majority of these loans resumed regular payments during the second half of 2020 after their deferral periods ended. There were no loans remaining in the loan payment deferral program at June 30, 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, and during the first half of 2021, the Bank modified terms of certain loans for customers that continued to be negatively impacted by the pandemic by lowering borrower’s loan payments with interest only payments for periods ranging between 6 and 24 months. Modified loans totaled $13.4 million at June 30, 2021, with $13.2 million in the Bank’s commercial real estate loan portfolio and $158 thousand in the commercial and industrial loans portfolio. The loans were comprised of $11.7 million in the lodging sector and $1.7 million in the leisure sector. All modified loans were either performing under their modified terms or resumed regular loan payments as of June 30, 2021.

Capital

The Company issued $5.0 million of subordinated debt in June 2020 as a result of its risk management program and capital planning. The purpose of the issuance was primarily to further strengthen holding company liquidity and to remain a source of strength for the Bank in the event of a severe economic downturn. The Company may also use the proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of the Company’s subordinated debt that was issued in 2015 and became callable on a quarterly basis beginning January 1, 2021. The Company issued the debt with a 5.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated note due 2030 to an institutional investor and was structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital under bank regulatory guidelines.

After being suspended for most of 2020, the Company’s stock repurchase plan ended on December 31, 2020. The Company has not authorized another stock repurchase plan due to certain factors, which include the continued uncertainty and potential impact of the pandemic on the economy and the Bank’s customers. The Company continued to pay cash dividends on common stock of $0.11 per share throughout 2020, and in February 2021, it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, which was a 9% increase. In May 2021, the Company declared another quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of First National increased $82.5 million, or 9%, to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $942.1 million at June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to a $23.8 million, or 26%, increase in interest-bearing deposits in banks, a $93.5 million, or 66%, increase in total securities, which were partially offset by a $33.3 million, or 5%, decrease in loans, net of the allowance for loan losses. The decrease in the loan portfolio included PPP loan balances that decreased $22.2 million, comparing the same periods. 

Total liabilities increased $74.6 million, or 9%, to $935.9 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $861.3 million one year ago. The increase in total liabilities was primarily attributable to growth in deposits. Total deposits increased $75.3 million, or 9%, to $914.3 million. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $36.6 million, or 14%, savings and interest-bearing demand deposits increased $57.2 million, or 12%, while time deposits decreased $18.5 million, or 16%. The origination of PPP loans during the first six months of 2021 contributed to the deposit growth as many customers deposited proceeds of the loans in their deposit accounts at the Bank. Although proceeds from PPP loan originations contributed to the increase in deposits, the Bank also experienced a significant amount of deposit growth that was not related to proceeds from PPP loan originations.

Shareholders’ equity increased $7.9 million, or 10%, to $88.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to one year ago, primarily from an increase in retained earnings. The Bank was considered well-capitalized at June 30, 2021.
  
PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS OF THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD

Net income totaled $3.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, which resulted in return on average assets of 1.31% and return on average equity of 15.33%. This compares to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, and return on average assets of 1.00% and return on average equity of 11.30% for the second quarter of 2020.

Net interest income increased $84 thousand, or 1%, to $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. The increase resulted from a $284 thousand, or 34%, decrease in total interest expense, which was partially offset by a $200 thousand decrease in total interest and dividend income. The net interest margin decreased 49 basis points to 3.10%. The decrease in the net interest margin was offset by growth in average earning assets of $140.1 million, or 17%, and resulted in an increase in net interest income. 

The $284 thousand decrease in total interest expense was primarily a result of a $348 thousand, or 51%, decrease in interest expense on deposits, which was partially offset by a $63 thousand increase in interest expense on subordinated debt. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was attributable to reduced interest rates paid on deposits and the increase in interest expense on subordinated debt resulted from a $4.9 million increase in the average balance of subordinated debt.

The $200 thousand decrease in total interest and dividend income was primarily a result of a $342 thousand, or 5%, decrease in interest and fees on loans, which was partially offset by a $121 thousand, or 15%, increase in interest income and dividends on securities. The decrease in interest income on loans was attributable to a 22-basis point decrease in the loan yield, while the increase in interest income on securities resulted from a $47.9 million increase in the average balance of securities.

Noninterest income increased $662 thousand, or 37%, to $2.4 million compared to the same period of 2020. Service charges on deposits increased $99 thousand, or 28%, ATM and check card fees increased $132 thousand, or 24%, wealth management fees increased $145 thousand, or 28%, fees for other customer services increased $70 thousand, or 30%, and other operating income increased $223 thousand. The increase in service charges on deposits resulted from an increase in overdraft fee income, ATM and check card fees increased from an increase in card use by customers, wealth management increased from a higher amount of assets under management, and fees for other customer services increased primarily from fee revenue earned on brokered mortgage loans sold in the secondary market. Other operating income increased primarily from income earned on investments in Small Business Investment Companies.

Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million, or 18%, to $6.6 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $671 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $182 thousand increase in legal and professional fees. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily from $520 thousand of deferred PPP loan origination costs in the prior year. The increase in legal and professional fees was attributable to merger related expenses. Merger related expenses totaled $277 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.

PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS OF THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD

Net income totaled $5.8 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which resulted in return on average assets of 1.15% and return on average equity of 13.44%. This compares to net income of $3.9 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, and return on average assets of 0.93% and return on average equity of 10.01% for the same period of 2020.

Net interest income increased $570 thousand, or 4%, to $15.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period of 2020. The increase resulted from a $843 thousand, or 43%, decrease in total interest expense, which was partially offset by a $273 thousand decrease in total interest and dividend income. The net interest margin decreased 48 basis points to 3.19%. The decrease in the net interest margin was offset by growth in average earning assets of $161.2 million, or 20%, and resulted in an increase in net interest income. 

The $843 thousand decrease in total interest expense was primarily a result of a $947 thousand, or 58%, decrease in interest expense on deposits, which was partially offset by a $127 thousand increase in interest expense on subordinated debt. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was attributable to reduced interest rates paid on deposits, and the increase in interest expense on subordinated debt resulted from a $5.0 million increase in the average balance of subordinated debt.
  
The $273 thousand decrease in total interest and dividend income was primarily a result of a $402 thousand, or 3%, decrease in interest and fees on loans and a $64 thousand, or 48%, decrease in interest on deposits in banks. These increases were partially offset by a $193 thousand, or 12%, increase in interest income and dividends on securities. The decrease in the interest income on loans was attributable to a 33-basis point decrease in the yield on loans and the decrease in interest on deposits in banks resulted from a 45-basis point decrease in the yield on deposits in banks, while the increase in interest income on securities resulted from a $32.7 million increase in the average balance of securities.

Noninterest income increased $706 thousand, or 18%, to $4.6 million compared to the same period of 2020. ATM and check card fees increased $214 thousand, or 20%, wealth management fees increased $263 thousand, or 25%, fees for other customer services increased $149 thousand, or 34%, and other operating income increased $216 thousand. The increase in ATM and check card fees increased from an increase in card use by customers, wealth management increased from a higher amount of assets under management, and fees for other customer services increased primarily from fee revenue earned on brokered mortgage loans sold in the secondary market. Other operating income increased primarily from income earned on investments in Small Business Investment Companies. The increases were partially offset by a $140 thousand decrease in service charges on deposit accounts, which was a result of a decrease in overdraft fee income.

Noninterest expense increased $1.5 million, or 13%, to $13.3 million, compared to the same period one year ago. The increase was primarily attributable to a $637 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $640 thousand increase in legal and professional fees. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily from $520 thousand of deferred PPP loan origination costs in the prior year. The increase in legal and professional fees was attributable to merger related expenses. Merger related expenses totaled $682 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

ASSET QUALITY / LOAN LOSS PROVISION

Recovery of loan losses totaled $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, which was attributable to a $2.1 million decrease in the specific reserve component of the allowance for loan losses and was partially offset by net charge-offs of $1.0 million. The general reserve component of the allowance for loan losses increased by $89 thousand during the second quarter of 2021 from an increase in the historical loss reserve, which was partially offset by an upgrade to the asset quality qualitative factor. The allowance for loan losses totaled $5.5 million, or 0.89% of total loans at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses totaled 0.97% of total loans. Provision for loan losses totaled $800 thousand for the same period of 2020, and the allowance for loan losses totaled $6.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans at June 30, 2020.

Recovery of loan losses totaled $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which was also attributable to a $2.1 million decrease in the specific reserve component of the allowance for loan losses, and was partially offset by net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the six month period compared to net charge-offs of $338 thousand for the same period one year ago. Provision for loan losses totaled $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Loans 30 to 89 days past due and accruing totaled $550 thousand, or 0.09% of total loans at June 30, 2021 compared to $1.1 million, or 0.17% of total loans one year ago. Accruing substandard loans totaled $322 thousand at June 30, 2021 and $8.6 million at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets consisted only of non-accrual loans and totaled $2.1 million, or 0.21% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $6.8 million, or 0.66% of total assets at March 31, 2021, and $1.5 million, or 0.16% of total assets at June 30, 2020. The decrease in non-accrual loans during the second quarter was primarily attributable to the resolution of a $4.3 million loan that was partially charged-off.

ACQUISITION OF THE BANK OF FINCASTLE

On July 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle (“Fincastle”) for an aggregate purchase price of $33.8 million of cash and stock. Fincastle was merged with and into First Bank at the time of the Merger. With the addition of Fincastle, the Company would have had approximately $1.3 billion in assets, $811.8 million in total gross loans outstanding and $1.2 billion in total deposits on a combined basis at June 30, 2021. The former Fincastle branches will continue to operate as The Bank of Fincastle, a division of First Bank, until the systems conversion, which is expected to be completed in October 2021. For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded merger related expenses of $277 thousand and $682 thousand, respectively, in connection with the acquisition of Fincastle. The Company estimates that it will incur aggregate merger related costs of $4.2 million, with the remaining $3.5 million expected to be recorded in the second half of 2021.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, one loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the city of Richmond and the Roanoke market area. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard   M. Shane Bell
President and CEO   Executive Vice President and CFO
(540) 465-9121   (540) 465-9121
sharvard@fbvirginia.com   sbell@fbvirginia.com


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
Income Statement                                        
Interest income                                        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 7,074     $ 7,143     $ 7,310     $ 7,568     $ 7,416  
Interest on deposits in banks     37       33       31       25       16  
Interest on securities                                        
Taxable interest     697       717       567       575       636  
Tax-exempt interest     215       180       163       152       151  
Dividends     22       22       24       23       26  
Total interest income   $ 8,045     $ 8,095     $ 8,095     $ 8,343     $ 8,245  
Interest expense                                        
Interest on deposits   $ 328     $ 363     $ 410     $ 541     $ 676  
Interest on subordinated debt     154       154       160       160       91  
Interest on junior subordinated debt     68       66       68       68       67  
Total interest expense   $ 550     $ 583     $ 638     $ 769     $ 834  
Net interest income   $ 7,495     $ 7,512     $ 7,457     $ 7,574     $ 7,411  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses     (1,000 )           (200 )     1,500       800  
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses   $ 8,495     $ 7,512     $ 7,657     $ 6,074     $ 6,611  
Noninterest income                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 447     $ 442     $ 553     $ 446     $ 348  
ATM and check card fees     682       601       576       669       550  
Wealth management fees     657       643       598       573       512  
Fees for other customer services     307       286       216       323       237  
Income from bank owned life insurance     100       113       124       131       99  
Net gains on securities           37       2       38        
Net gains on sale of loans     18       7       10       3       26  
Other operating income     224       14       73       18       1  
Total noninterest income   $ 2,435     $ 2,143     $ 2,152     $ 2,201     $ 1,773  
Noninterest expense                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 3,693     $ 3,555     $ 3,212     $ 3,498     $ 3,022  
Occupancy     399       447       422       433       409  
Equipment     433       431       440       439       418  
Marketing     138       106       112       63       74  
Supplies     77       88       90       112       103  
Legal and professional fees     483       737       310       262       301  
ATM and check card expense     268       231       253       259       223  
FDIC assessment     78       69       105       52       60  
Bank franchise tax     172       168       161       162       161  
Data processing expense     216       204       196       191       188  
Amortization expense     5       14       24       33       42  
Other real estate owned expense (income), net                              
Other operating expense     668       600       569       631       612  
Total noninterest expense   $ 6,630     $ 6,650     $ 5,894     $ 6,135     $ 5,613  
Income before income taxes   $ 4,300     $ 3,005     $ 3,915     $ 2,140     $ 2,771  
Income tax expense     958       569       759       386       528  
Net income   $ 3,342     $ 2,436     $ 3,156     $ 1,754     $ 2,243  


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                                        
Net income, basic   $ 0.69     $ 0.50     $ 0.65     $ 0.36     $ 0.46  
Weighted average shares, basic     4,868,901       4,863,823       4,858,288       4,854,144       4,849,719  
Net income, diluted   $ 0.69     $ 0.50     $ 0.65     $ 0.36     $ 0.46  
Weighted average shares, diluted     4,873,286       4,872,097       4,861,208       4,854,649       4,849,719  
Shares outstanding at period end     4,870,459       4,868,462       4,860,399       4,858,217       4,852,187  
Tangible book value at period end   $ 18.21     $ 17.65     $ 17.47     $ 16.92     $ 16.63  
Cash dividends   $ 0.12     $ 0.12     $ 0.11     $ 0.11     $ 0.11  
                                         
Key Performance Ratios                                        
Return on average assets     1.31 %     1.00 %     1.31 %     0.74 %     1.00 %
Return on average equity     15.33 %     11.53 %     15.03 %     8.52 %     11.30 %
Net interest margin     3.10 %     3.27 %     3.30 %     3.41 %     3.59 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     63.65 %     64.53 %     61.00 %     62.35 %     60.34 %
                                         
Average Balances                                        
Average assets   $ 1,026,583     $ 988,324     $ 954,810     $ 944,390     $ 899,301  
Average earning assets     976,842       937,199       904,511       889,127       836,741  
Average shareholders’ equity     87,442       85,708       83,545       81,894       79,845  
                                         
Asset Quality                                        
Loan charge-offs   $ 1,085     $ 66     $ 165     $ 115     $ 176  
Loan recoveries     64       67       73       96       88  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     1,021       (1 )     92       19       88  
Non-accrual loans     2,102       6,814       6,714       6,974       1,480  
Other real estate owned, net                              
Nonperforming assets     2,102       6,814       6,714       6,974       1,480  
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing     550       906       996       885       1,094  
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing     5             302       6       1  
Troubled debt restructurings, accruing                             4,313  
Special mention loans                       510       2,034  
Substandard loans, accruing     322       1,343       1,394       3,804       8,616  
                                         
Capital Ratios (2)                                        
Total capital   $ 95,856     $ 94,044     $ 91,243     $ 89,155     $ 88,109  
Tier 1 capital     90,391       86,717       84,032       81,883       81,813  
Common equity tier 1 capital     90,391       86,717       84,032       81,883       81,813  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     16.25 %     16.05 %     15.82 %     15.34 %     15.20 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     15.32 %     14.80 %     14.57 %     14.09 %     14.11 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     15.32 %     14.80 %     14.57 %     14.09 %     14.11 %
Leverage ratio     8.78 %     8.78 %     8.80 %     8.67 %     9.08 %


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
Balance Sheet                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 13,913     $ 11,940     $ 13,115     $ 13,349     $ 17,717  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     114,334       164,322       114,182       108,857       90,562  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     222,236       159,742       140,225       117,132       123,193  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost     10,898       13,424       14,234       15,101       16,211  
Restricted securities, at cost     1,631       1,631       1,875       1,848       1,848  
Loans held for sale                 245             170  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses     611,883       630,716       622,429       640,591       645,220  
Premises and equipment, net     18,876       19,087       19,319       19,548       19,792  
Accrued interest receivable     2,662       2,609       2,717       3,156       3,863  
Bank owned life insurance     18,128       18,029       17,916       17,792       17,661  
Core deposit intangibles, net           5       19       43       76  
Other assets     10,032       6,625       4,656       5,316       5,777  
Total assets   $ 1,024,593     $ 1,028,130     $ 950,932     $ 942,733     $ 942,090  
                                         
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 290,571     $ 292,280     $ 263,229     $ 256,733     $ 253,974  
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits     528,002       526,012       479,035       480,017       470,764  
Time deposits     95,732       97,765       100,197       101,645       114,277  
Total deposits   $ 914,305     $ 916,057     $ 842,461     $ 838,395     $ 839,015  
Subordinated debt     9,992       9,992       9,991       9,987       9,982  
Junior subordinated debt     9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279       9,279  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     2,335       6,876       4,285       2,816       3,026  
Total liabilities   $ 935,911     $ 942,204     $ 866,016     $ 860,477     $ 861,302  
                                         
Preferred stock   $     $     $     $     $  
Common stock     6,088       6,086       6,075       6,073       6,065  
Surplus     6,295       6,214       6,151       6,081       5,967  
Retained earnings     73,901       71,144       69,292       66,670       65,451  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net     2,398       2,482       3,398       3,432       3,305  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 88,682     $ 85,926     $ 84,916     $ 82,256     $ 80,788  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,024,593     $ 1,028,130     $ 950,932     $ 942,733     $ 942,090  
                                         
Loan Data                                        
Mortgage loans on real estate:                                        
Construction and land development   $ 25,035     $ 25,720     $ 27,328     $ 27,472     $ 31,981  
Secured by farmland     495       507       521       533       872  
Secured by 1-4 family residential     235,158       236,870       235,814       234,198       234,188  
Other real estate loans     244,960       248,357       246,362       249,786       247,623  
Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)     232       436       637       1,120       711  
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)     102,734       117,109       109,201       124,157       123,995  
Consumer installment loans     5,179       5,684       6,458       7,378       8,401  
Deposit overdrafts     174       112       143       194       170  
All other loans     3,381       3,407       3,450       3,530       3,575  
Total loans   $ 617,348     $ 638,202     $ 629,914     $ 648,368     $ 651,516  
Allowance for loan losses     (5,465 )     (7,486 )     (7,485 )     (7,777 )     (6,296 )
Loans, net   $ 611,883     $ 630,716     $ 622,429     $ 640,591     $ 645,220  


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Quarterly Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
    2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income                                        
GAAP measures:                                        
Interest income – loans   $ 7,074     $ 7,143     $ 7,310     $ 7,568     $ 7,416  
Interest income – investments and other     971       952       785       775       829  
Interest expense – deposits     (328 )     (363 )     (410 )     (541 )     (676 )
Interest expense – subordinated debt     (154 )     (154 )     (160 )     (160 )     (91 )
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt     (68 )     (66 )     (68 )     (68 )     (67 )
Total net interest income   $ 7,495     $ 7,512     $ 7,457     $ 7,574     $ 7,411  
Non-GAAP measures:                                        
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans   $ 8     $ 8     $ 8     $ 8     $ 8  
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities     57       48       43       41       40  
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income   $ 65     $ 56     $ 51     $ 49     $ 48  
Total tax-equivalent net interest income   $ 7,560     $ 7,568     $ 7,508     $ 7,623     $ 7,459  


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2021     2020  
Income Statement                
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 14,217     $ 14,619  
Interest on deposits in banks     70       134  
Interest on securities                
Taxable interest     1,414       1,306  
Tax-exempt interest     395       302  
Dividends     44       52  
Total interest income   $ 16,140     $ 16,413  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits   $ 691     $ 1,638  
Interest on federal funds purchased            
Interest on subordinated debt     308       181  
Interest on junior subordinated debt     134       157  
Interest on other borrowings            
Total interest expense   $ 1,133     $ 1,976  
Net interest income   $ 15,007     $ 14,437  
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses     (1,000 )     1,700  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   $ 16,007     $ 12,737  
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 889     $ 1,029  
ATM and check card fees     1,283       1,069  
Wealth management fees     1,300       1,037  
Fees for other customer services     593       444  
Income from bank owned life insurance     213       214  
Net gains (losses) on securities     37        
Net gains on sale of loans     25       57  
Other operating income     238       22  
Total noninterest income   $ 4,578     $ 3,872  
Noninterest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 7,248     $ 6,611  
Occupancy     846       811  
Equipment     864       828  
Marketing     244       180  
Supplies     165       192  
Legal and professional fees     1,220       580  
ATM and check card expense     499       468  
FDIC assessment     147       90  
Bank franchise tax     340       314  
Data processing expense     420       372  
Amortization expense     19       94  
Other real estate owned expense (income), net            
Other operating expense     1,268       1,217  
Total noninterest expense   $ 13,280     $ 11,757  
Income before income taxes   $ 7,305     $ 4,852  
Income tax expense     1,527       904  
Net income   $ 5,778     $ 3,948  


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Year-to-Date Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    (unaudited)  
    For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2021     2020  
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                
Net income, basic   $ 1.19     $ 0.81  
Weighted average shares, basic     4,866,376       4,900,303  
Net income, diluted   $ 1.19     $ 0.81  
Weighted average shares, diluted     4,872,706       4,902,845  
Shares outstanding at period end     4,870,459       4,852,187  
Tangible book value at period end   $ 18.21     $ 16.63  
Cash dividends   $ 0.24     $ 0.22  
                 
Key Performance Ratios                
Return on average assets     1.15 %     0.93 %
Return on average equity     13.44 %     10.01 %
Net interest margin     3.19 %     3.67 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     64.09 %     63.41 %
                 
Average Balances                
Average assets   $ 1,009,630     $ 852,866  
Average earning assets     957,176       795,957  
Average shareholders’ equity     86,668       79,356  
                 
Asset Quality                
Loan charge-offs   $ 1,151     $ 504  
Loan recoveries     131       166  
Net charge-offs     1,020       338  
                 
Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income                
GAAP measures:                
Interest income – loans   $ 14,217     $ 14,619  
Interest income – investments and other     1,923       1,794  
Interest expense – deposits     (691 )     (1,638 )
Interest expense – federal funds purchased            
Interest expense – subordinated debt     (308 )     (181 )
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt     (134 )     (157 )
Interest expense – other borrowings            
Total net interest income   $ 15,007     $ 14,437  
Non-GAAP measures:                
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans   $ 16     $ 18  
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities     105       80  
Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income   $ 121     $ 98  
Total tax-equivalent net interest income   $ 15,128     $ 14,535  

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment, and merger related expenses by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on sales of securities.  Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income.  The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency.  Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such.  Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance, but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) All capital ratios reported are for First Bank.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results STRASBURG, Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $3.3 million, or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board