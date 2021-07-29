checkAd

Anavex Life Sciences Announces ANAVEX2-73 (Blarcamesine) Significantly Prevented Aβ (Abeta)-induced Cognitive Deficits with Confirmed Significant Biomarker-response in Animal Model of Alzheimer’s Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

Pre-Treatment with ANAVEX2-73 entirely prevented Abeta-induced cognitive decline

Anavex planning a Phase 3 prevention trial of ANAVEX2-73 including participants at risk for cognitive and functional decline related to Alzheimer's disease

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported new data that established ANAVEX2-73 to be a preventive treatment in the pharmacological model of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Pre-treatment with ANAVEX2-73, repeated once daily for one week before the Aβ (Abeta) challenge was protective in the Aβ25-35 peptide model of Alzheimer’s disease in mice. ANAVEX2-73 significantly and dose-dependently prevented Aβ25-35-induced biomarker-correlated cognitive impairments, which were assessed one week after the Aβ (Abeta) insult during which no further ANAVEX2-73 treatment took place.

ANAVEX2-73 activates the sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1). Data suggests that activation of SIGMAR1 results in the restoration of complete housekeeping function within the body and is pivotal to restoring neural cell homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity.1 SIGMAR1 also promotes autophagy and results in the degradation of amyloid-beta precursor protein (APP) thereby inhibiting Aβ production2.

"We are excited about this data, which indicates the potential expansion for the ANAVEX2-73 platform to find an effective Alzheimer's prevention therapy, which might benefit the entire field," said Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President & Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. "In addition to finding treatment options for Alzheimer’s disease, we are also striving to find effective prevention therapies for this devastating disease, and this data might help advance this endeavor to address an area of high unmet medical need."

Data from this study will be submitted later this year for presentation at a scientific medical meeting.

Previously, a publication in Neuropharmacology noted that in a clinical study (ANAVEX2-73-002) of Alzheimer’s disease patients, 57 weeks of oral once daily ANAVEX2-73 treatment showed patients improved cognition scores by +2.0 points on MMSE, a 9% mean improvement from baseline to 57 weeks, corresponding to a calculated ADAS-Cog score change of -3.4 (improvement). In these same patients ANAVEX2-73 also improved ADCS-ADL, by +4.9 points, a 7% mean improvement from baseline to 57 weeks.3

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anavex Life Sciences Announces ANAVEX2-73 (Blarcamesine) Significantly Prevented Aβ (Abeta)-induced Cognitive Deficits with Confirmed Significant Biomarker-response in Animal Model of Alzheimer’s Disease Pre-Treatment with ANAVEX2-73 entirely prevented Abeta-induced cognitive decline Anavex planning a Phase 3 prevention trial of ANAVEX2-73 including participants at risk for cognitive and functional decline related to Alzheimer's disease NEW YORK, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board