Anavex Life Sciences Announces ANAVEX2-73 (Blarcamesine) Significantly Prevented Aβ (Abeta)-induced Cognitive Deficits with Confirmed Significant Biomarker-response in Animal Model of Alzheimer’s Disease

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today reported new data that established ANAVEX2-73 to be a preventive treatment in the pharmacological model of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Pre-treatment with ANAVEX2-73, repeated once daily for one week before the Aβ (Abeta) challenge was protective in the Aβ 25-35 peptide model of Alzheimer’s disease in mice. ANAVEX2-73 significantly and dose-dependently prevented Aβ 25-35 -induced biomarker-correlated cognitive impairments, which were assessed one week after the Aβ (Abeta) insult during which no further ANAVEX2-73 treatment took place.

ANAVEX2-73 activates the sigma-1 receptor (SIGMAR1). Data suggests that activation of SIGMAR1 results in the restoration of complete housekeeping function within the body and is pivotal to restoring neural cell homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity.1 SIGMAR1 also promotes autophagy and results in the degradation of amyloid-beta precursor protein (APP) thereby inhibiting Aβ production2.

"We are excited about this data, which indicates the potential expansion for the ANAVEX2-73 platform to find an effective Alzheimer's prevention therapy, which might benefit the entire field," said Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President & Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. "In addition to finding treatment options for Alzheimer’s disease, we are also striving to find effective prevention therapies for this devastating disease, and this data might help advance this endeavor to address an area of high unmet medical need."

Data from this study will be submitted later this year for presentation at a scientific medical meeting.

Previously, a publication in Neuropharmacology noted that in a clinical study (ANAVEX2-73-002) of Alzheimer’s disease patients, 57 weeks of oral once daily ANAVEX2-73 treatment showed patients improved cognition scores by +2.0 points on MMSE, a 9% mean improvement from baseline to 57 weeks, corresponding to a calculated ADAS-Cog score change of -3.4 (improvement). In these same patients ANAVEX2-73 also improved ADCS-ADL, by +4.9 points, a 7% mean improvement from baseline to 57 weeks.3