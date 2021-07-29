Agrify to Host Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

BILLERICA, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced it will host a conference call to review its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on August 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be hosted by Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer and Niv Krikov, Chief Financial Officer. All interested parties are invited to attend. The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter in advance of the call.



DATE: Thursday, August 12, 2021 TIME: 5:00 p.m. ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: (844) 792-4409 CONFERENCE ID: 1493498 REPLAY: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406

Available until 8:00 p.m. ET Sunday, August 15, 2021

Replay Code: 1493498

About Agrify (NasdaqCM:AGFY)

Agrify is a developer of premium grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The Company uses data, science, and technology to empower its customers to be more efficient, more productive, and more intelligent about how they run their businesses. Agrify’s highly advanced and proprietary hardware and software solutions have been designed to help its customers achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, all at the lowest possible cost. For more information, please visit Agrify’s website at www.agrify.com .

Company Contacts:

Agrify

Niv Krikov

Chief Financial Officer

niv.krikov@agrify.com

(617) 896-5240

Investor Relations

Rob Kelly

ir@mattio.com

(416) 992-4539

Media Contact

Renee Cotsis

renee@mattio.com



