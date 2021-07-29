OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

BUFORD, Ga., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (“OneWater” or the “Company”) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021. “The OneWater team delivered strong third quarter results, expanding gross margin by more than 800 basis points and growing earnings per diluted share to $3.04, despite the lean inventory environment. Our sales associates have done an outstanding job meeting the heightened customer demand by effectively utilizing our powerful digital inventory tools to drive sales. Additionally, we made tremendous progress on building our higher margin service, parts and other business which further supported our growth in the quarter,” commented Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer at OneWater.

“Our operational efficiencies and superior execution to date further underscore OneWater’s resiliency. We continue to deliver on our multi-faceted growth strategy through strategic acquisitions and growing our higher margin, less cyclical service, parts and other business to expand market share and drive long-term shareholder value,” Mr. Singleton concluded.

For the Three Months Ended June 30 2021 2020 $ Change % Change (unaudited, $ in thousands) Revenues New boat $ 288,222 $ 294,678 $ (6,456 ) (2.2 %) Pre-owned boat 71,116 78,213 (7,097 ) (9.1 %) Finance & insurance income 15,238 16,639 (1,401 ) (8.4 %) Service, parts & other sales 29,631 18,743 10,888 58.1 % Total revenues $ 404,207 $ 408,273 $ (4,066 ) (1.0 %)



Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue for the fiscal third quarter 2021 was $404.2 million, a decrease of 1.0% compared to $408.3 million in fiscal third quarter 2020. Industry-wide inventory challenges hampered sales of new and pre-owned boats in the fiscal third quarter 2021, compared to the prior year. Finance & insurance income was down in-line with boat sales. Partially offsetting this was a 58% increase in service, parts & other sales which grew $10.9 million in the fiscal third quarter 2021 as a result of the Company’s intensified focus on expanding this high margin, less cyclical business.

During the fiscal third quarter 2021 same-store sales decreased 11%, following a 44% increase in the third quarter 2020 and is the result of the industry-wide supply-chain challenges. Same store sales for the third quarter and year-to-date 2021 when compared to the comparable periods in 2019 were 14% and 26%, respectively.

Gross profit totaled $127.0 million for the fiscal third quarter 2021, up $32.3 million from $94.7 million for the fiscal third quarter 2020. Gross profit margin of 31.4% increased 822 basis points compared to the prior year driven by the mix of boats sold and the sharp increase in high margin service, parts & other sales during the quarter.

Fiscal third quarter 2021 selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $60.5 million, or 15.0% of revenue, compared to $43.1 million, or 10.6% of revenue, in the fiscal third quarter of 2020. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue was due mainly to higher variable personnel costs driven by the increased level of profitability in the current year.

Net income for the fiscal third quarter of 2021 totaled $51.6 million, compared to $40.6 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2020. The significant increase was primarily due the mix of boats sold, the heightened level of gross profit during the quarter and the increase in service, parts & other sales.

Fiscal third quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (see reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures) increased to $65.5 million, compared to $49.3 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance was $113.2 million, an increase of $25.3 million compared to $88.0 million as of June 30, 2020. Total inventory as of June 30, 2021 decreased sequentially to $116.9 million compared to $186.1 million on March 31, 2021, due to the supply-chain shortages across the industry. Total long-term debt at June 30, 2021 was $115.7 million, less cash and cash equivalents yield net debt of $2.5 million, before the July 19, 2021 dividend payment.

Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

The Company is raising its fiscal full year 2021 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $150 million to $155 million and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.60 to $6.80, excluding any acquisitions that may be completed later in the year. However, based on continued broad-based inventory challenges in the industry near-term, OneWater now expects same store sales to increase approximately 10%. This outlook assumes OneWater’s manufacturers can maintain production at the current pace allowing us to deliver presold units and build inventory, in the face of industry-wide supply chain constraints.

Conference Call and Webcast

OneWater will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal first quarter earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern time.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States. OneWater operates 69 stores throughout 10 different states, seven of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services such as boat storage.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release and our related earnings call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of our operating performance. Management believes these measures may be useful in performing meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results, to understand the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and how management views the business. Reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to adjusted non-GAAP measures are included in the financial schedules contained in this press release. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. Because our non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently by other companies, our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility. We have not reconciled non‐GAAP forward-looking measures, including Adjusted EBITDA guidance, to their corresponding GAAP measures due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs. Acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs are affected by the acquisition, integration and post-acquisition performance of our acquirees which is difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense – other, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and other (income) expense, further adjusted to eliminate the effects of items such as the change in the fair value of warrant liability, gain (loss) on contingent consideration, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs. See reconciliation below.

Our board of directors, management team and lenders use Adjusted EBITDA to assess our financial performance because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other items (such as the fair value adjustment of the warrants, gain or loss on contingent consideration, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt and transaction costs) that impact the comparability of financial results from period to period. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure will provide useful information to investors and analysts in assessing our financial performance and results of operations across reporting periods by excluding items we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Same-Store Sales

We define same-store sales as sales from our stores excluding new and acquired stores. New and acquired stores become eligible for inclusion in the comparable store base at the end of the store’s thirteenth month of operations under our ownership and revenues are only included for identical months in the same-store base periods. Stores relocated within an existing market remain in the comparable store base for all periods. Additionally, amounts related to closed stores are excluded from each comparative base period. We use same-store sales to assess the organic growth of our revenue on a same-store basis. We believe that our assessment on a same-store basis represents an important indicator of comparative financial results and provides relevant information to assess our performance.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made during the above referenced conference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenue, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: effects of industry wide supply chain challenges and our ability to maintain adequate inventory, changes in demand for our products and services, the seasonality and volatility of the boat industry, our acquisition and business strategies, the inability to comply with the financial and other covenants and metrics in our credit facilities, cash flow and access to capital, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental actions or restrictions on the Company’s business, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any proposed acquisitions, including the risk that proposed acquisitions will not be integrated successfully, the timing of development expenditures, and other risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each of which is on file with the SEC and available from OneWater Marine’s website at www.onewatermarine.com under the “Investors” tab, and in other documents OneWater Marine files with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor or Media Contact:

Jack Ezzell

Chief Financial Officer

IR@OneWaterMarine.com

1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures below.

ONEWATER MARINE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues New boat $ 288,222 $ 294,678 $ 679,704 $ 530,249 Pre-owned boat 71,116 78,213 165,778 149,470 Finance & insurance income 15,238 16,639 32,990 29,047 Service, parts & other 29,631 18,743 69,429 43,168 Total revenues 404,207 408,273 947,901 751,934 Gross Profit New boat 77,081 54,029 158,884 95,391 Pre-owned boat 18,550 14,619 40,212 26,667 Finance & insurance 15,238 16,639 32,990 29,047 Service, parts & other 16,083 9,398 36,088 20,353 Total gross profit 126,952 94,685 268,174 171,458 Selling, general and administrative expenses 60,476 43,134 143,685 103,822 Depreciation and amortization 1,475 824 3,816 2,375 Transaction costs 65 31 633 3,393 Loss on contingent consideration - - 377 - Income from operations 64,936 50,696 119,663 61,868 Other expense (income) Interest expense – floor plan 956 2,298 2,206 7,482 Interest expense – other 1,083 3,082 3,222 7,392 Change in fair value of warrant liability - - - (771 ) Other (income) expense, net (158 ) (43 ) (247 ) 22 Total other expense, net 1,881 5,337 5,181 14,125 Income before income tax expense 63,055 45,359 114,482 47,743 Income tax expense 11,498 4,737 20,559 5,209 Net income 51,557 40,622 93,923 42,534 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - 350 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests of One Water Marine Holdings, LLC 17,054 26,255 31,158 26,732 Net income attributable to OneWater Marine Inc $ 34,503 $ 14,367 $ 62,675 $ 15,452 Earnings per share of Class A common stock – basic $ 3.14 $ 2.36 $ 5.77 $ 2.54 Earnings per share of Class A common stock – diluted $ 3.04 $ 2.36 $ 5.63 $ 2.54 Basic weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 10,976 6,088 10,884 6,088 Diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 11,341 6,097 11,143 6,093





ONEWATER MARINE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands, except par value and share data)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Cash $ 113,249 $ 87,989 Restricted cash 7,437 3,080 Accounts receivable, net 37,748 57,439 Inventories 116,873 171,300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,251 10,880 Total current assets 307,558 330,688 Property and equipment, net 66,206 16,785 Other assets: Deposits 504 356 Deferred tax assets 18,967 2,845 Identifiable intangible assets 74,004 61,304 Goodwill 151,564 113,059 Total other assets 245,039 177,564 Total assets $ 618,803 $ 525,037 Accounts payable $ 24,908 $ 25,154 Other payables and accrued expenses 56,098 20,414 Customer deposits 43,114 12,851 Notes payable – floor plan 108,160 176,061 Current portion of long-term debt 11,858 8,435 Current portion of tax receivable agreement liability 482 - Total current liabilities 244,620 242,915 Other long-term liabilities 8,300 1,512 Tax receivable agreement liability, net of current portion 25,594 - Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 103,885 108,780 Total liabilities 382,399 353,207 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 11,661,575 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 6,087,906 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 117 61 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 3,377,449 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 8,462,392 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 34 85 Additional paid-in capital 123,643 56,683 Retained earnings 58,956 15,452 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to OneWater Marine Inc 182,750 72,281 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 53,654 99,549 Total stockholders’ equity 236,404 171,830 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 618,803 $ 525,037



