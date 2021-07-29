checkAd

Akoustis Receives Two Design Wins from Citizens Broadband Radio Service Customer

  • Akoustis 3.6 GHz XBAW Filter to be Used in Base Station and CPE End User Devices
  • CBRS to Enable Last-Mile Connectivity with XBAW Superior Selectivity Performance
  • Volume Pre-Production Shipments Expected in Q3 Calendar 2021, with Production Ramp Expected in Early Calendar 2022

Charlotte, N.C., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has received two design wins and a volume pre-production order for its 3.6 GHz XBAW Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) filter for 5G network infrastructure base stations as well as customer premise equipment (CPE).

This is the second and third design win in CBRS for Akoustis, and the Company remains in active discussions with over 10 CBRS equipment makers. This customer plans to use the Akoustis XBAW filters for qualification in fixed wireless base station equipment and CPE devices, both of which are expected to enter production in early calendar 2022. Both the base station and CPE applications are expected to use multiple Akoustis XBAW devices.

Jeff Shealy, founder, and CEO of Akoustis, stated, “We continue to see an increased interest in our leading XBAW filters for CBRS networking equipment.” Mr. Shealy continued, “We expect additional design wins and customer ramps as the new CBRS networks roll out to facilitate 5G used to enable last-mile connectivity for broadband Internet access.”

The FCC’s CBRS spectrum auctions completed last summer set the stage for CBRS last mile infrastructure roll-out across the United States, beginning in calendar 2021. The CBRS bands will enable new and existing carriers to provide last-mile data service and augment individual networks. In addition, CBRS will enable the delivery of campus-wide communications and create secure IoT networks.

The CBRS bands operate between 3.5 and 3.7 GHz and will provide cellular carriers and other major communications companies new and additional sub-6 GHz spectrum, which can be a key enabler for making 5G deployments possible by providing last-mile data service and improving coverage of individual unlicensed networks. Verizon, Dish Network, Comcast and Charter were the early winners, spending approximately $3.7 billion of the total $4.6 billion for public access licenses (PALs) in the recent auction.

