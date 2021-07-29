Radisson Hotel Group expands Moroccan presence with the opening of four hotels

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the exten sion of its Morocc an footprint with the opening of four hotels in beloved tourist destinations Al Hoceima, Taghazout Bay , and Saïdia. Located in the s outh , north and northeast of Morocco, the four hotels consist of three inviting resorts and a comfortable seaside residenc e , bringing the G roup ’ s fast-growing Moroccan portfolio to more than 10 hotels in operation and under development.

“We are delighted to be boosting the presence of our flagship Radisson Blu brand as well as our resort and Serviced Apartment offerings across Morocco. Morocco is one of our key focus markets in Africa where we are looking to reach 15 hotels in operation and under development in the country by 2025. Offering a base to disconnect in the continent’s number one surf village in Taghazout Bay or soak up the rich culture and superb scenery in Al Hoceima and Saïdia, the addition of the residence and three resorts perfectly complements our current footprint in the country. Travelers can now look forward to experiencing our Yes I Can! hospitality while enjoying endless tranquillity and relaxing summer days whether on a family holiday, romantic getaway, or solo vacation,” says Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East & Africa, at Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Blu Resort, Al Hoceima

Situated on one of the most scenic Mediterranean bays, Radisson Blu Resort, Al Hoceima is surrounded by 64 acres of cedar forest and is ideally located on the Sfiha beachfront. The hotel features 432 luxury rooms and suites with modern decor and breath-taking ocean and garden views. Located just 20 minutes from Al Hoceima’s international airport, Cherif Al Idrissi, the resort provides a convenient getaway for all travelers.

With direct beach access from the resort, guests can find tranquillity along the 2km stretch of Sfiha Beach, or by the pool. With exceptional ocean views and over 900m2 of flexible indoor and unique outdoor spaces to choose from, the resort is the ideal retreat for all types of special events in an idyllic setting. The resort also offers an extensive range of facilities including two tennis courts and a football field, an expansive spa with five treatment rooms, as well as an indoor heated swimming pool. There is also a Kids’ Club hosting a range of activities making the resort an ideal choice for families.